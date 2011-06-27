  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(104)
Appraise this car

2011 Ford Edge Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet, roomy cabin
  • comfortable ride
  • innovative technology features
  • lots of safety equipment.
  • Third-row seat not available
  • transmission can be slow to downshift.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to a host of changes, the 2011 Ford Edge is now a top choice for a midsize crossover SUV.

Vehicle overview

Despite its name, the Ford Edge hasn't exactly been living an energized life recently. Compared to many of Ford's impressively updated or redesigned vehicles in the last two years, the Edge can come off as being, well, a bit dull. Thankfully, the sharpening stone has been brought for the 2011 Ford Edge, and we think this midsize crossover SUV is much better for it.

On the outside, this year's Edge maintains its generally athletic look, with a more prominent chrome grille bracketed by trendy LED running lights. The Edge Sport model drops the chrome in favor of blackout trim and now gets 22-inch wheels as standard equipment. The grille might be a bit much, yet this is one of the most handsome crossovers out there.

The Edge's familiar 3.5-liter V6 has been upgraded for 2011 to deliver 285 horsepower, a 20-hp gain. Fuel economy has gone up slightly, too. Meanwhile, the Edge Sport receives an exclusive 3.7-liter engine that kicks out 305 hp and 280 pound-feet of torque. All Edge models also receive new braking hardware, which has improved brake feel and shortened its stopping distance by 20 percent.

Both the look and the feel of the 2011 Edge's interior are more premium thanks to better materials and a high-tech electronics interface dubbed Ford's MyTouch. Complementing the existing Sync system, MyTouch features a new touchscreen display (it operates much like the screen of a smartphone) along with additional voice commands, and operates the Edge's array of tech features.

The 2011 Ford Edge is now a solid pick for a midsize five-passenger crossover, especially if you're fond of its styling and technological features. That said, we'd still recommend taking a look at the sharper-driving 2011 Nissan Murano or the family-friendly 2011 Toyota Venza. And if you need a third row of seats, there are other crossovers to check out. But now that it is both innovative and rewarding to drive, the latest Edge finally lives up to its name.

2011 Ford Edge models

The 2011 Ford Edge crossover is available in SE, SEL, Limited and Sport trim levels.

The SE comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a six-speaker CD player with an auxiliary audio jack. The SEL gains 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, upgraded cloth upholstery, a six-way power driver seat, satellite radio and a trunk-mounted second-row folding seat release.

The top-shelf Limited adds ambient lighting, leather seating, a 10-way power driver seat with memory settings, a power front passenger seat, heated front seats, the MyFord Touch interface, Ford Sync, two USB inputs, a rearview camera and a premium 12-speaker Sony audio system with HD radio. The Edge Sport is equipped in a fashion similar to the Limited, though it comes with 22-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and transmission paddle shifters.

Many of the additional features can be added to the lower trim levels via optional packages. Other available options include (depending on trim level) 20-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate, xenon headlights, adaptive cruise control, keyless ignition/entry, a dual-screen rear-seat entertainment system and an SD-card-based navigation system with real-time traffic and Sirius travel link.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Ford Edge has been heavily revised. Highlights include more power, updated exterior styling, reduced wind and road noise, improved interior quality and new features.

Performance & mpg

The Ford Edge SE, SEL and Limited come with a 3.5-liter V6 that generates 285 hp and 253 lb-ft of torque. It's connected to a six-speed automatic transmission. The Edge Sport has a 3.7-liter V6 that spins out 305 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed auto is again standard for the Sport, but it also includes manual shift control. All trim levels come standard with front-wheel drive, and all but the SE can be equipped with all-wheel drive.

EPA fuel economy estimates stand at 19 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined for a front-drive 3.5-liter model. Going with AWD drops the estimate slightly to 19/26/21 mpg. The Edge Sport has an 18/25/20 mpg rating with front-drive and 17/23/19 mpg with AWD.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control (with rollover avoidance logic), front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and blind-spot mirrors are all standard. The programmable Ford MyKey system, which can help make the Edge safer for teen drivers, also comes standard. Optional on all trims except the SE is a Vision package that includes blind-spot and cross-traffic monitoring systems.

In 2010 government crash tests, last year's Ford Edge scored five stars (out of five) for the driver and four stars for the passenger in frontal-impact tests, while it earned five stars in side-impact testing for both front and rear passengers. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the Edge scored the highest possible rating of "Good" in both frontal-offset and side-impact testing. In Edmunds brake testing, an all-wheel-drive Ford Edge Sport stopped from 60 mph in a respectable 121 feet.

Driving

The 2011 Ford Edge is most notable for its comfortable ride, which soaks up road irregularities well without feeling floaty in the process. Though its steering doesn't provide much road feel, the Edge nevertheless feels solid and secure. Sport models feel slightly sharper and more agile, though their larger wheels degrade the ride quality a bit. Every 2011 Edge has additional acoustic insulation and the result is an impressively quiet highway ride.

Acceleration from the standard V6 is strong, but the six-speed automatic transmission can be slow to downshift because it's been optimized for fuel-efficient driving. The Edge Sport has more power as well as a manual shift mode for the transmission, but its power advantage is largely negated by a heavier curb weight.

Interior

The 2011 Ford Edge has a revamped interior with a more modern design and higher-quality materials, something especially noticeable on models equipped with MyFord Touch. This new interface consists of three new display screens and the ability to input commands for various audio, phone and navigation functions via voice or touch controls. In operation, we've found it to be a pretty good interface and an interesting rival to BMW's iDrive or Audi's MMI. But there is a steep learning curve involved; less tech-savvy drivers will need time to adjust.

The Edge's front seats provide excellent support on longer trips, though some drivers will find the head restraints to be uncomfortably canted forward. In back, the reclining outboard seats are nicely shaped and offer satisfactory legroom, but headroom can be tight if you order the dual-pane "Vista Roof" option. Furthermore, the middle seat is for short trips only due to its slablike seatback.

Without the power liftgate, the Edge's rear hatch can be hard for shorter drivers to close, but cargo capacity is a respectable 32 cubic feet with the backseat in use. Folding down the second row opens up a not-so-flat cargo floor and a max capacity of 69 cubes. That's more than a Nissan Murano can manage, but less than the Toyota RAV4 or larger crossovers like the Chevy Traverse or Ford Flex.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Ford Edge.

5(47%)
4(25%)
3(14%)
2(6%)
1(8%)
4.0
104 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Beware
jwax1,10/29/2014
My review is based on: !. Lousy customer service from Ford Motor Co (not the dealership). 2. The design of the engine. The water pump on this engine is located inside the engine. At 91,000 miles, our water pump went out. The "overtemp" light went off about 30 seconds before we stopped. The engine is BLOWN! A water pump going out should NOT be the end of an engine. We had NO indication that we had a problem before this occurred, and had even had the oil changed one week before this occurrence. Now comes the Customer service problem....NO support from Ford! The dealership was fantastic, but Customer Service was ridiculous! Not expecting a new engine, just help with repair!
Big Disappointment
Mike R.,10/16/2010
I traded in my 2008 Ford Edge Limited AWD for a 2011 with the same trim and options. I was so impressed with the quality, performance and reliability of my 2008 that I was drawn back to the Ford Edge when it was time for a new vehicle. So far it has been nothing but regret! My 2011 has much more road noise, loud clunking in right front suspension, worse gas mileage, less power (despite 20 hp increase over 2008), back-up camera that only works 50% of the time and touch screen that goes blank for no apparent reason. I could go on but limited to only 700 characters here. I only have 1500 miles on this vehicle and already have laundry list for service department when I have time to take in.
Please Think This Purchase Thru Carefully
MommaKathy,06/29/2016
SEL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Yesterday morning I would have told you I love my Edge. Today it is junk. We bought our 2011 Edge used with 48,000 miles. It has been meticulously maintained and lovingly driven. We typically drive cars at least 200,000 miles and subscribe to the theory that if you take care of the car and replace parts when they need it, it will take care of you for a long time. Yesterday, two minutes after leaving my home, a light came on warning that my coolant was at a dangerous temperature. I had it towed only to discover that the water pump had failed and since it is internally located in the engine, it has destroyed my engine. I will either have to replace the engine, only to risk a repeat of this episode in 50,000 miles or so, or get another car. After researching this, I have found this is fairly common on the Edge, Flex, Taurus and F-150. Just to replace the water pump prior to catastrophic failure is over $2000 and they will fail at some point, folks.
BLOWN ENGINE :(
Donna Z THomas,02/24/2015
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
2011 Ford Edge with a bad water pump that blew up and ruined the engine at 91,000 miles. Light came on, car jerked, pulled over and towed to Ford Dealer. Blown water pump caused engine oil and antifreeze to mix and destroy the engine. Now the car dealer needs $5000 to replace with a rebuilt engine. Took a check for car, not going to purchase another Ford at this time.
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2011 Ford Edge features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2011 Ford Edge
More About This Model

Vertical hold. It's not something we wish for very often while driving a modern car. Or any car, for that matter. But just the other morning as we reversed down our driveway, scanned carefully rearward and checked the mirrors, we immediately paused on the vertically rotating image in the 2011 Ford Edge Sport's rearview camera display. The standard feature was malfunctioning and we wanted vertical hold. But we didn't have it.

This failure, we imagine, was an anomaly. And vertical hold was about the only electronic adjustment the heavily revised 2011 Ford Edge Sport wouldn't let us make. After all, its new configurable instrument panel let us swap various bits of critical powertrain, infotainment and HVAC information on the 4.2-inch screens flanking the speedometer. Its center stack is utterly devoid of traditional buttons, instead utilizing icon-labeled, touch-sensitive zones and an in-dash touchscreen for all controls. It's a wholly different experience from the last Edge we drove.

This, then, is a departure. A big one.

Out With the Green, In With the Keen
Ford engineers spent significant time integrating MyFord Touch, the company's latest electronic driver interface, into the Edge's center stack and instrument panel. The result is a huge improvement in both look and function over the aging green-lit displays that previously dominated Ford's control interface and instruments.

The most prominent change is the addition of an 8-inch LCD screen with color-coded sections. Punch a corner of the screen to choose which system you want to control -- entertainment, phone, Sync services or HVAC.

The logic here is familiar (Audi MMI, anyone?) and while it still requires some sorting to figure out exactly how to achieve your goal, it's far easier than many systems (Audi MMI again, anyone?) which offer similar features. Ultimately, we were able to successfully activate every function we needed without much hassle, which can't always be said for, well, Audi's MMI system.

Phone pairing was easy, and the iPod interface is as intuitive as any we've used. The Sony-designed center stack (standard on the Edge Sport and Edge Limited) which houses the most essential HVAC controls is gorgeous, but its touch-sensitive buttons aren't as practical as they are pretty.

Sure, run your finger over them and they generally do what you want. But because they aren't real buttons, it's impossible to locate them by feel or precisely control how many times you've pushed them without looking at the display. It made us realize that these adjustments are something we often perform while looking at the road, not at the dashboard. And we doubt Ford wants to take your attention from the road.

The other big addition is that of the two configurable LCD displays on either side of the centrally mounted speedometer. These are genuinely useful and are controlled by simple five-way buttons on either side of the steering wheel.

Using the display on the left, the driver can cycle through four main screens that each offer submenus displaying everything from torque split (on AWD models) to instant fuel economy. The tachometer can be displayed or hidden using this function. On the right of the speedometer drivers can choose from four display options -- Entertainment, which shows the audio source currently playing, as well as Phone, Compass or Climate.

Newfound Power, Efficiency
Beginning with the 2011 model year, all Edge Sport models will come standard with a new 305-horsepower 3.7-liter V6 mated to a six-speed automatic transmission with shift paddles. All other styles still offer the 3.5-liter mill that has been bumped 20 hp this year to produce 285 hp. Front drive is standard on all Edge styles, and all but the SE can be had with all-wheel drive (like our tester).

Even with the big V6's substantial power, there are still 4,457 pounds of Ford to push around here, which keeps the 0-60 time at 7.5 seconds (7.1 seconds with 1 foot of rollout like on a drag strip). The quarter-mile traps arrive in 15.6 seconds at 89.3 mph. Both these milestones come up quicker in the Edge than they did in, say, the last all-wheel-drive Nissan Murano we tested. And that car's powertrain -- a 3.5-liter V6 linked to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) -- is somewhat of a benchmark in the segment.

More impressive, the 2011 Ford Edge managed 19.5 mpg (equaling the EPA's combined rating) during our test. The Murano only managed 17 mpg. Only Toyota's RAV4 4WD has come close to matching the Edge's combination of thrust and efficiency in our testing.

Handles, Too
Out in suburbia and beyond, the 2011 Ford Edge handles itself well. It'll zip around cars on freeway on-ramps without hesitation. The ability to drop a gear or two from the wheel-mounted paddles is invaluable during such maneuvers. And while we didn't seek out any back roads in the Edge Sport, we did toss it around on the streets with impunity.

All-wheel drive seems to matter little here. The system's primary purpose is to increase all-weather abilities rather than enhance handling. There's ample steering weight through the Edge's thick-rimmed wheel, but despite conventional hydraulic-assist steering, feedback is still more crossover than sedan.

Still, our testers reported good overall balance during instrumented tests at the track. Its 60.3-mph slalom speed is faster than both the Murano (59.2) and the much more carlike Toyota Venza V6 (57.1). The Edge also betters the Venza on the skid pad, where it circled at 0.77g vs. the Toyota's 0.73g.

Brake pedal travel was long and distances increased with each run, but the 2011 Ford Edge still managed a 122-foot stop from 60 mph -- identical to both the Venza and Murano. Its massive 22-inch diameter 265mm-section-width tires no doubt help in all grip tests.

The Practical Choice?
Back to those wheels and tires for a moment. Soccer moms might like the look of 22-inch wheels as much as your average urban hipster, but they are far less likely to tolerate the subpar ride quality that results. Put simply, you're going to pay twice for the Edge Sport's huge wheels and tires. The first hit is in ride quality and the second is where it hurts most -- in the pocketbook. We were quoted $250 at our local Ford dealer to replace just one of the Edge Sport's huge Pirelli Scorpion tires.

Square-edge bumps and potholes are the most difficult for the Edge to manage. The chassis transfers noticeable harshness through to the passengers when it encounters these obstacles, but we were surprised how well Ford has tuned the Edge's suspension to accommodate so much rolling mass. No, the Edge Sport doesn't ride as well as similar vehicles with smaller wheels. Yes, it's still better than we anticipated.

Additional Gadgetry
Inside there are the expected conveniences like a power liftgate (part of the $895 Driver's Entry package) and split-folding second-row seats with a remote release just inside the hatch. Real conveniences like remote access and remote start are part of the same package.

Other standard features include leather seats (heated up front), a 12-speaker 390-watt Sony audio system, Ford's MyKey system and Bluetooth connectivity. MyKey allows maximum limits to be set for both the audio system volume and the Edge's top speed -- a technology modern parents will appreciate and modern children will quickly find a way around. Traditionalists will continue to rely on trust and a swift ass-kicking.

Our tester was also fitted with the $395 Driver's Vision package, which includes blind-spot monitoring and cross traffic alerts. The system is so sensitive, it flips out when you're backing out of a spot bordered tightly by just about anything. Sure, the warnings are better than a collision, but their value is, at times, questionable.

About That Price
At $40,135 as tested, there's no doubt the 2011 Ford Edge Sport is downright expensive. To its credit, it also looks expensive, so you do get something a little extra for all those dollars. And much to our surprise, the big wheels, wide stance and taut styling do something for us in a way most crossovers rarely do. That, and there is no shortage of standard features here which many buyers now consider mandatory.

Whether this crossover is worth $40,000 is largely a matter of taste. A similarly equipped Nissan Murano with navigation and 20-inch wheels will run up a $40,220 tab, so the cost isn't without precedent. And luxury brand crossovers are just getting started at $40K so that route requires another tax bracket entirely.

Ford's changes are largely a step in the right direction. Other than the tactile issues with the center stack buttons, the MyTouch upgrades definitely add functionality, while the subtle styling revisions are an improvement inside and out. And there isn't another vehicle in the segment that's as quick, agile and efficient.

Add it up and we can forgive that little vertical hold problem.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of this evaluation.

Used 2011 Ford Edge Overview

The Used 2011 Ford Edge is offered in the following submodels: Edge SUV. Available styles include SEL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and SE Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Ford Edge?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Ford Edge trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Ford Edge SEL is priced between $7,966 and$13,000 with odometer readings between 53431 and144969 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Ford Edge Limited is priced between $10,411 and$12,500 with odometer readings between 82581 and139184 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Ford Edge SE is priced between $8,874 and$12,395 with odometer readings between 101658 and127805 miles.

