Used 2014 Volkswagen Touareg for Sale Near Me

We are excited to offer this 2014 Volkswagen Touareg. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Volkswagen Touareg Sport. Well-known by many, the Touareg has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped Volkswagen Touareg Sport. More information about the 2014 Volkswagen Touareg: The Touareg doesn't offer a third row of seating, but it's one of the roomiest, most comfortable vehicles with seating for five, with a luxurious cabin and a smooth, quiet ride. In plush Executive versions with the Dynaudio sound system, the Touareg is equipped and trimmed more as a luxury vehicle. Opt for the Touareg TDI, and you get one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs on the market, with an EPA estimate of 29 mpg on the highway. The Touareg Hybrid offers another alternative, with what Volkswagen claims is the world's first supercharged hybrid powertrain. Interesting features of this model are Comfortable seating, handles well for a utility vehicle, performance-oriented Hybrid model, luxurious interior, quiet, smooth ride, and strong, economical TDI Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from South Carolina to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WVGEF9BP7ED008935

Stock: ED008935

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020