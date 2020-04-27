  1. Home
2021 Ford Edge

Release Date

  • Summer 2020

What to expect

  • No significant changes expected for 2021
  • Part of the second Edge generation introduced for 2015
Price Range
Starting at $32,500 (estimated)
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2021 Ford Edge Review
by the Edmunds Experts
04/27/2020

What is the Edge?

Contrary to its provocative name, the Ford Edge is generally an unassuming family SUV. Like many of its competitors, this two-row midsize crossover offers an abundance of passenger and cargo room. Our staff is also impressed by Ford's Sync 3 infotainment interface, which features attractive graphics and large virtual buttons that are easy to read.

While most Edge models utilize a pedestrian turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the range-topping model is another story. The Ford Edge ST is one of the only performance-oriented models in the class, with a turbocharged V6 producing a considerable 335 horsepower. The ST counts grippy front seats and a sport-tuned suspension among its many upgrades.

While we like the Ford Edge overall, it's not the most desirable SUV in the segment. Crossovers of this type should have a comfortable and controlled ride, and the Edge is a little bouncier than others. The transmission often lags behind user inputs, resulting in delayed shifts that can catch drivers off guard. In the midsize crossover class, the Honda Passport and Hyundai Santa Fe are slightly more refined. Even so, given its numerous strengths and short list of drawbacks, the Ford Edge is easy to recommend to buyers looking for a well-rounded SUV.

Edmunds says

The Ford Edge offers most everything shoppers want from a modern midsize SUV — plenty of room, tons of cargo space, and an intuitive infotainment system. Though it has its shortcomings, the Edge is one of the most well-rounded crossovers in the class.

