Used 2017 Ford Edge for Sale Near Me

2017 Ford Edge SEL12,738 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,894$4,469 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Torrance - Torrance / California
Equipment Group 201A Panoramic Vista Roof Technology Package Utility Package Wheels: 18" Polished Aluminum Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Cargo Accessory Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Ebony; Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L Ecoboost Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic W/Selectshift This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Ford Torrance's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2017 Ford Edge SEL with 12,738mi. This Ford includes: FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET RADIO: AM/FM STEREO W/SINGLE CD/NAVIGATION Navigation System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE Tow Hitch 50-STATE EMISSIONS SYSTEM BURGUNDY VELVET METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT TIRES: P245/60R18 AS BSW (TC2) Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season EBONY, LEATHER-TRIMMED HEATED BUCKET SEATS Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Leather Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF Panoramic Roof Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Dual Moonroof ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST (STD) 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel Turbocharged CARGO ACCESSORY PACKAGE Cargo Shade TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode A/T 6-Speed A/T UTILITY PACKAGE Hands-Free Liftgate Universal Garage Door Opener Security System Power Liftgate Remote Trunk Release TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Remote Engine Start Navigation System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert WHEELS: 18 POLISHED ALUMINUM Tires - Front All-Season Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear All-Season *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2017 Ford Edge comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This Ford Edge has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Ford Edge SEL redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. You can tell this 2017 Ford Edge has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 12,738mi and appears with a showroom shine. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Ford Edge SEL is in a league of its own With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this Ford Edge will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Ford Edge makes it one of the nicest you'll find. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK3J90HBC26942
Stock: HBC26942
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 16,699 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,591$4,305 Below Market
Peterson Chevrolet Buick - Boise / Idaho
Everyone can ride in style in our One Owner 2017 Ford Edge SEL SUV that's bold in Gold, with Miles Below Market Average! Fueled by a TurboCharged 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 280hp while connected to a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission for passing ease. This All Wheel Drive SUV will help you to score near 26mpg on the highway with ease. With just one drive, you'll see it serves up a composed ride with car-like handling and incredible precision. This ideal blend of refinement, efficiency, performance, utility, and flat-out fun is a wise choice. Our Edge delights all of your senses with its sophisticated, European-influenced style that is complemented by alloy wheels, dual exhaust tips and LED signature lighting! With this Edge and Ford Sync, you can make hands-free calls, control your music with your voice, and more! Available satellite radio, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable heated front seats, a 60/40 split rear seat, full-color navigation, and fully opening doors are thoughtful touches that add to this perfect package. Ford brings an added measure of confidence with automatic headlights, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, advanced airbags, traction/stability control, Curve Control, and emergency crash notification. You'll even have MyKey, which allows you to set controls for the teen driver in the house! Your on-the-go family will undoubtedly benefit from the smart design of this Edge. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK4J86HBC36730
Stock: G544954A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 22,467 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$18,999$3,686 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4610 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK3J93HBC09875
Stock: M307575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 28,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,495$4,492 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK4J97HBB08117
Stock: B08117A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,300 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,995$5,457 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
All Wheel Drive Ford Edge Sport, price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Edge Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK4AP8HBB30125
Stock: B30125A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Ford Edge SEL14,068 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$23,000$2,971 Below Market
Performance Ford East Hanover - East Hanover / New Jersey
Only 14,066 Miles! Scores 27 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Ford Edge boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 18' Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum -inc: Split-spoke, Vinyl Door Trim Insert. This Ford Edge Comes Equipped with These Options Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power drivers seat (fore/aft/up/down/recline/tilt/lumbar) and 6-way power passenger seat (fore/aft/up/down/tilt/manual recline), Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift -inc: paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW -inc: mini spare, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC -inc: enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, 911 Assist, 4.2' LCD screen in center stack, AppLink and 1 smart-charging USB port, SYNC AppLink lets you control some of your favorite compatible mobile apps w/your voice, It is compatible w/select smartphone platforms, Commands may vary by phone and AppLink software, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. Visit Us Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Performance Ford of East Hanover, 189 Route 10 E, Hanover, NJ 07936.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK4J91HBC62001
Stock: E0592
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 11-06-2019
- 36,630 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$21,999$4,527 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3381 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Edge Titanium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK4K8XHBB78605
Stock: M308565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- certified
2017 Ford Edge Titanium22,360 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,796$3,620 Below Market
Theodore Robins Ford - Costa Mesa / California
Theodore Robins Ford offers this Ford Edge to our customers with the following services; Home/Office Test drives, Home/Office Delivery, Video Presentations, Home/Office service delivery. Inquire for details. Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Power door locks, 110V/400W AC Power Outlet, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD Player, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto-Dimming Driver's Sideview Mirror, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Brake assist, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Leather-Trimmed Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Sony, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/Navigation, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Security system, SiriusXM Radio, SiriusXM Traffic & Travel Link, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Technology Package, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 20" Bright Machined Aluminum. 2017 Ford Edge Titanium White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat FWD 6-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT Ford Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 172 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Edge Titanium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK3K96HBB04763
Stock: 0PB04763
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 10,685 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,400$1,726 Below Market
Jim Marsh Chrysler Jeep - Las Vegas / Nevada
REDUCED FROM $18,997!, $3,200 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 29 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! ONLY 10,685 Miles! CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, Back-Up Camera, ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST KEY FEATURES INCLUDE ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST auto-start stop technology (STD), Wheels: 18"" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com's review says ""The 2017 Ford Edge has a controlled, carlike character from behind the wheel. It truly feels like a raised sedan, with a composed ride, direct steering and little body lean by crossover standards when going around turns."". A GREAT TIME TO BUY Was $18,997. This Edge is priced $3,200 below Kelley Blue Book. VISIT US TODAY Of course, there are many reasons, but perhaps the most important is the incredible service we offer. From taking our time to ensure our customers have the best car buying experience when choosing a new vehicle, to making sure each of our clients obtain the car loan and lease that he/she is most comfortable with, our commitment to you is unsurpassed. Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Edge SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK3G97HBC65471
Stock: J4374B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- certified
2017 Ford Edge Sport24,938 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,800$4,300 Below Market
Theodore Robins Ford - Costa Mesa / California
Theodore Robins Ford offers this Ford Edge to our customers with the following services; Home/Office Test drives, Home/Office Delivery, Video Presentations, Home/Office service delivery. Inquire for details. Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Power door locks, AWD, 110V/400W AC Power Outlet, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD Player, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto-Dimming Driver's Sideview Mirror, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Brake assist, Cargo Accessory Package, Cargo Mat, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Enhanced Active Park Assist System, Equipment Group 401A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front 180 Degree Camera, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear-Seats, Heated/Cooled Front Seats, HID Projector-Style Headlamps w/Auto High Beams, Lane-Keeping System, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Panoramic Vista Roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Sony, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/Navigation, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear Bumper Protector, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Retractable Cargo Area Cover, Security system, SiriusXM Radio, SiriusXM Traffic & Travel Link, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Technology Package, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 21" Premium Tarnished Dark Low Gloss. 2017 Ford Edge Sport Shadow Black AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 Ford Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $100 * 172 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Edge Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK4AP7HBC16333
Stock: 0PC16333
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 58,400 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,695$3,723 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! Previous taxi/livery vehicle. For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK4J85HBC03959
Stock: C03959AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,322 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$18,998$2,881 Below Market
CarMax Knoxville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Knoxville / Tennessee
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TN, and excludes the cost of optional equipment selected by the purchaser, State and local taxes, tags, registration and title fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Edge SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK4G93HBB77491
Stock: 19233006
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,671 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$17,425$3,943 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
Leather Seats Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Ebony; Leather-Trimmed Heated Sport Bucket Seats Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L Ecoboost Equipment Group 300A This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2017 Ford Edge Titanium is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Honda Chandler. When the Ford Edge Titanium was created, it was automatically enhanced by having the performance ability of all wheel drive. Not only will you notice improved steering and superior acceleration, but you can also rest easy knowing that your vehicle comes standard with increased stability and safety. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Ford Edge Titanium. This vehicle includes important services and maintenance records, so you can feel more confident about your buying decision. Although this 2017 Ford Edge Titanium is technically a pre-owned vehicle, the clean and spotless interior could fool even the toughest critic. Engineered with the latest in technology and features, this vehicle is an automobile lover's dream. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Edge Titanium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK4K90HBC03813
Stock: HBC03813
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- certified
2017 Ford Edge Sport18,577 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,997
North Central Ford - Richardson / Texas
All Service Work Complete!! * 2017 Ford Edge Sport featuring Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Leather, Heated Front Seats, Cooled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear Parking Aid, Mp3 Player, Blind Spot Monitoring, 20" Alloy Wheels, Cold Weather Package, Power Liftgate, and more. One Owner Clean Carfax vehicle. Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call. Please verify any information in question with North Central Ford, located at 1819 N Central Expwy, Richardson, TX 75080. NORTH CENTRAL FORD Thank you for choosing North Central Ford located in Richardson, TX. We are a Sonic Automotive Premier Dealership and strive every day to make your experience with us unforgettable. Sonic Automotive is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States and a leader in the industry. Our mission is to be one of America's best places to work and shop. Our dealerships offer a variety of services from new and used vehicle sales, warranty, extended warranty, collision repair, parts replacement, financing and insurance. Best of all, we offer our Sonic Price on each every vehicle we sell. Sonic Price is based on the selling price of similar vehicles in the market and it's your assurance that you are being offered a price that is straightforward, accurate, and in line with what you've likely researched. This eliminates the need for haggling and negotiations and puts the focus on finding you the vehicle of your dreams. Throughout the car shopping experience, we strive to provide the price you want, the knowledge you need and a dealership you can trust. Please contact us for further information or stop in and see us! A GREAT TIME TO BUY! We have reduced our prices across the board with the goal of increasing our overall volume. Demand in the exploding used car market is at an all- time high, causing trade values to skyrocket. Interest rates from banks are at historic lows, with interest rates as low as 0% available on many new vehicles with approved credit. These are great conditions if you are in the market for a new vehicle. BUY FROM A 16 time Customer Satisfaction - AWARD WINNING DEALERSHIP North Central Ford has won many prestigious awards including the highest Ford designated honor, the President's award for customer satisfaction 16 times. We are very proud of this, as very few top Ford dealerships are given this honor for Service and Sales performance and customer satisfaction. It is quite an accomplishment to win this award once, let alone 16 times. Shop with us and find out why!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Edge Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK4AP1HBB26725
Stock: BHBB26725
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 29,746 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,397$4,985 Below Market
Toothman Ford Sales - Grafton / West Virginia
INCLUDES TOOTHMAN ADVANTAGE LIFETIME LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY!, ALL WHEEL DRIVE!, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY!, CRUISE CONTROL!, REARVIEW CAMERA!, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!, PRICED WELL BELOW KBB PRICING!, AWD.Cars cost less in Grafton! Serving the communities of Grafton, Fairmont, Morgantown, Bridgeport, and Clarksburg for 50 Years!20/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK4J92HBC46065
Stock: A7142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 27,904 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,999$2,837 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $5416 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Edge Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK3K86HBC11383
Stock: B301184
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2020
- 26,458 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,238$3,106 Below Market
DeLacy Ford - Elma / New York
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! White Gold Metallic 2017 Ford Edge SEL 4D Sport Utility AWD Well Equipped with, Technology Package, Comfort Package, Luxury Package, Premium Package, Heat Package, Preferred Equipment Package, Intelligent Access w/Push Button Start, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, ONE OWNER, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS!, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, NEW BRAKES, 172 Point Inspection, Fresh Oil Change, Alignment Check Completed, Fresh Air Filter, New Wipers, Fully Detailed, 110V/400W AC Power Outlet, 18' Polished Aluminum Wheels, Auto-Dimming Driver's Sideview Mirror, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Equipment Group 201A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Premium 9 Speaker Audio, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/Navigation, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote Start System, SiriusXM Radio, SiriusXM Traffic Travel Link, SYNC, SYNC 3, Technology Package. Easy Financing, Little to No Down Payment. Required, drive home today! Tax Season special: 12 mo COMPLIMENTARY MAINTENANCE with any pre-owned vehicle purchase. Limited time only! 20/27 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Ride quality is smoother than many of its competitors plenty of space for passengers and luggage fuel-efficient and performance-oriented engines many available tech and luxury features. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK4J95HBB03093
Stock: P1920
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-04-2020
- 66,761 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$17,599$4,209 Below Market
Autopia Motorcars - Union / New Jersey
We Will Be Delivering Vehicles and Our Interest Rate Has Dropped
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Edge Titanium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK4K99HBB57625
Stock: B57625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
