Used 2010 Ford Edge for Sale Near Me

8,092 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Edge Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,092 listings
  • 2010 Ford Edge Limited in Red
    used

    2010 Ford Edge Limited

    141,691 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,541

    $1,873 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Edge SE in Black
    used

    2010 Ford Edge SE

    111,650 miles
    Great Deal

    $6,995

    $1,593 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Edge Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Ford Edge Limited

    65,000 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2010 Ford Edge Limited in Black
    used

    2010 Ford Edge Limited

    106,609 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,999

    $1,630 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Edge SEL in Gray
    used

    2010 Ford Edge SEL

    172,036 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $5,900

    $1,558 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Edge Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Ford Edge Limited

    77,557 miles
    Great Deal

    $9,500

    $2,157 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Edge SEL in Gray
    used

    2010 Ford Edge SEL

    96,611 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,845

    $1,678 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Edge SE in White
    used

    2010 Ford Edge SE

    143,968 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,796

    $1,446 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Edge SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Ford Edge SE

    191,245 miles
    Great Deal

    $5,047

    $850 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Edge Sport
    used

    2010 Ford Edge Sport

    109,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $11,223

    $1,361 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Edge SEL
    used

    2010 Ford Edge SEL

    143,727 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $7,455

    $1,076 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Edge Limited in Red
    used

    2010 Ford Edge Limited

    122,711 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $8,800

    $1,279 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Edge Limited in Black
    used

    2010 Ford Edge Limited

    111,208 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,500

    $1,175 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Edge Limited in Gray
    used

    2010 Ford Edge Limited

    126,239 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $7,990

    $1,442 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Edge SE in Black
    used

    2010 Ford Edge SE

    87,414 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,499

    Details
  • 2010 Ford Edge SEL in Gray
    used

    2010 Ford Edge SEL

    148,011 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $5,895

    $928 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Edge Limited in Dark Brown
    used

    2010 Ford Edge Limited

    116,274 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,985

    Details
  • 2010 Ford Edge Limited in Silver
    used

    2010 Ford Edge Limited

    138,519 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,250

    $919 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Edge searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,092 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Edge
  4. Used 2010 Ford Edge

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Edge

Read recent reviews for the Ford Edge
Overall Consumer Rating
4.473 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 73 reviews
  • 5
    (68%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (3%)
LOOKING TO PURCHASE A STYLISH FORD EDGE? DO IT!!
savannahcmise,08/30/2017
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
This has been my all-time favorite vehicle. The ride is smoother than the Lincoln MKX (basically the exact same car with a more costly price tag). I purchased my 2010 Ford Edge Limited AWD used, in 2017, yes I purchased a 7 year old vehicle and I am damn proud of it! The car is so stylish and throughout the years the models haven't been changed all that much appearance wise, so I look like I'm driving a newer car! My car won't look old or outdated for a long time. I paid $13,500 (including taxes, title, fees). The leather is of excellent quality. Every fixture and or mechanical mechanism is. I love the heated leather seats and the climate control (which can be adjusted separately for both the driver and front seat passenger), both air and heat work very quickly and are very cold & hot. I have the heated mirrors which are so helpful. The windows are very large, you do not have to worry about blind-spots in this beauty! This brings me to the safety features, the blind side mirrors being my absolute favorite. I love the backup assist also, although sometimes that sensor can be too careful, only meaning that it will alert me if I am nearing a curb by about 2 ft. The sensor beeps faster the closer you come to an object, which is very helpful if you're really trying to push it. This vehicle handles the best of any vehicle I've ever owned, or have driven for that matter. To compare, I went from a Toyota Yaris Sedan, a very reliable car to my Ford Edge. Before that I owned a Toyota Camry, and a Suburu Legacy (which had nothing but problems with engine and transmission). The Ford Edge sits up high which I love, it makes me feel very safe. I purchased this vehicle, used with just about 80,000 miles on it. I've put 7k-8k miles on it in the 2 months I've had it and it still runs like a dream, the only thing I've had to repair or replace was my serpentine belt right at the 2 month mark, which cost less than $100 to repair. I've been quoted parts that I'll need to replace in the future such as brakes, which will cost about $85 just in parts, for all 4 at the highest grade O'Rielly's Auto Parts has to offer. I paid that same amount to replace all of the brakes on my little Toyota Yaris and those were the cheapest available, so you could say I was pleasantly surprised this vehicle does not require buckets of money for regular maintenance. I have to be honest I have not yet figured what MPG I am getting, I can say it takes about $35 to fill her up at $2.15/gallon where I am, and I fill up once a week. I do drive quite a bit and for me I do NOT think it's a gas hog. When I pay this baby off I WILL absolutely be upgrading to a newer, used Ford Edge. If you're looking into purchasing one of these, you should!!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Edge
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford Edge info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings