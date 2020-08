Used 2010 Ford Edge for Sale Near Me

Drive Hubler Pre-Owned - Greenwood / Indiana

: Limited trim. JUST REPRICED FROM $7,953. Heated Leather Seats, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, All Wheel Drive, Chrome Wheels, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, "Offers striking styling." -newCarTestDrive.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "Strong acceleration, agile handling, a smooth ride and a roomy passenger compartment give the Ford Edge major points in the midsize crossover segment." -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. PRICED TO MOVE: Reduced from $7,953. WHY BUY FROM US: Big city deals with a hometown feel. Experience the difference. Drive Hubler Certified Pre-owned. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Ford Edge Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2FMDK4KCXABB01925

Stock: S6605A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-03-2020