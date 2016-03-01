Used 2008 Ford Edge for Sale Near Me
- 98,877 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,819$2,261 Below Market
Napleton's Schaumburg Mazda - Schaumburg / Illinois
Napleton's Schaumburg Mazda - Schaumburg / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Edge Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK49C78BA93878
Stock: 102886A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,674 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$4,800$2,357 Below Market
Belle Glade Chevrolet Buick - Belle Glade / Florida
Belle Glade Chevrolet Buick - Belle Glade / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Edge SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK38C48BA33861
Stock: 5A33861
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2020
- 121,568 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,450$1,893 Below Market
Car Source - Grove City / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Edge Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK49C48BA69571
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 161,596 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,900$1,275 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Rear Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Front Heated Seats. This Ford Edge also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, CD Changer, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Parking Sensors, Rear-Side Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Wheels, Premium Sound, Exterior Keypad Entry, 12v Power Outlet, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, SYNC Voice Activated, Voice Control. Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Exterior Keypad Entry, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, SYNC Voice Activated, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Edge Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK39C18BA56285
Stock: 122657
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 197,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$4,990$1,041 Below Market
Bruns & Sons Auto - Plover / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Edge Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK49C68BA81043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,325 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,990
Super Car Miami Group - Miami / Florida
Super Car Miami Group - Miami / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK48C38BA59325
Stock: A59325R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,643 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$6,481$1,454 Below Market
H&R Auto - Arlington / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK48C18BA35878
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,404 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$6,499
North Central Ford - Richardson / Texas
North Central Ford - Richardson / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Edge SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK38C28BA26665
Stock: Y8BA26665
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 83,327 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,722$432 Below Market
Fowler Toyota of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
Fowler Toyota of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma

2008 Ford Edge Limited 4D Sport Utility Black Clearcoat AWD 6-Speed Automatic Duratec 3.5L V6CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.** New Arrival - Call for more Info **, **ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX**, **NON-SMOKER**, **CARFAX ONE OWNER**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **AWD/4X4/ALL WHEEL DRIVE/4WD**, ***WE DELIVER ANYWHERE!!!***, AWD.Odometer is 83537 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Edge Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK49CX8BA60194
Stock: T200932A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 108,716 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,507$262 Below Market
Sheehy Ford of Warrenton - Warrenton / Virginia
Sheehy Ford of Warrenton - Warrenton / Virginia

2008 FORD EDGE LIMITED FRONT WHEEL DRIVE. FRESH LOCAL TRADE IN, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE PREVIOUS OWNER, LEATHER SEATS, PREMIUM PACKAGE, SYNC VOICE ACTIVATED SYSTEM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Edge Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK39C68BB39761
Stock: YA05724A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 178,134 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,899$577 Below Market
The Auto Exchange - Lakewood / New Jersey
The Auto Exchange - Lakewood / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Edge Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK49C48BA19382
Stock: ARS24153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 255,868 milesGood Deal
$3,856$517 Below Market
Chapman Chevrolet - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
Chapman Chevrolet - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania

AUTOMATIC HEADLAMPS, Panoramic Vista Roof. Duratec 3.5L V6 6-Speed Automatic FWD Dark Ink Blue Metallic Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!CARFAX One-Owner.We are aware of the accident reported on CarFax, and as you can see we've priced it accordingly. 2008 Ford Edge SEL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Edge SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK38C38BA99043
Stock: J200981A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 136,194 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,895$470 Below Market
Sports And Imports - Trenton / New Jersey
Sports And Imports - Trenton / New Jersey

*** Clean Carfax - Limited AWD ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Edge Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK49C88BA46214
Stock: 8BA46214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,000 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$8,995$749 Below Market
Millennium Cars - San Diego / California
Millennium Cars - San Diego / California

This Ford Edge has only 61K miles and it runs and drives like new. No dings are visible on this vehicle. The paint is in great shape and condition. The front windshield is in excellent condition. It is spotless inside and out. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. A full size spare is included with this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Edge Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK39C18BA81817
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,133 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$8,495$1,025 Below Market
Central Minnesota Auto Sales - Buffalo / Minnesota
Central Minnesota Auto Sales - Buffalo / Minnesota

Low mileage, loaded and on demand AWD! Interior features heated leather interior, power panoramic sunroof, 6 disc CD changer, SYNC bluetooth media, electronic dual climate control and much more! Looks, runs and drives excellent!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Edge Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK49C98BB04377
Stock: B04377
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 161,000 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$5,999$488 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois

This 2008 Ford Edge 4dr 4dr SEL AWD features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black interior.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK48C58BA56314
Stock: CYC-A56314
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 163,416 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,995
Red McCombs Ford - San Antonio / Texas
Red McCombs Ford - San Antonio / Texas

Look at this 2008 Ford Edge Limited. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.5L/213 engine will keep you going. This Ford Edge comes equipped with these options: 3.5L V6 DURATEC ENGINE (STD), Tire pressure monitoring system, SYNC voice activated communications & entertainment system-inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel controls, USB port, audio input jack, Solar tinted front door window glass, Side-impact air bags, SecuriLock encrypted passive anti-theft system (EPATS), Second row leather-trimmed reclining 60/40 bench seat-inc: fold-down armrest, seat-back release, Safety Canopy for (2) rows w/rollover sensor, Reverse sensing park-assist system, and Remote keyless entry.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Edge Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK39C48BA91788
Stock: 102433B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 165,209 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$6,850$217 Below Market
Neptune Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia
Neptune Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia

This 2008 Ford Edge 4dr 4dr Limited FWD features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Dark Ink Blue Metallic with a Gray Leather interior.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Edge Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK39C58BB38956
Stock: 904
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
