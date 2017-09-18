2018 Ford Edge Review
Pros & Cons
- Ride quality is smoother than many of its competitors
- Plenty of space for passengers and luggage
- Fuel-efficient and performance-oriented engines
- Base engine may be too sluggish for some drivers
- Transmission is occasionally slow to react
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Edge does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.9 / 10
Finding a SUV that's great for family duty but is still easy to drive and pleasing to own can be tough, but the 2018 Ford Edge may fit the bill. Though it might not have the third row of a larger SUV, the Edge still has plenty of cargo space and passenger space. It's also still relatively easy to park and gets superior fuel economy compared to those larger models.
Three engines are available: a base fuel-efficient, turbocharged EcoBoost four-cylinder, a smooth V6 optional on the SEL and Titanium, and a muscular twin-turbo V6 found on the Edge Sport. All-wheel drive is optional on all but the Sport (where it's standard), and all trims feature the same six-speed automatic transmission.
Inside, the Edge can be fitted with all sorts of convenience and luxury-oriented features. The optional Sync 3 infotainment system effortlessly integrates your smartphone's mapping and communication capabilities to your car, and available driver assist functions include adaptive steering and cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning and active park assist.
Along with vehicles such as the GMC Acadia and Kia Sorento, we think the 2018 Ford Edge is a smart pick for a midsize CUV.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Ford Edge as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize SUVs for 2018, Best Used SUVs for 2018 and Best Used Cars.
2018 Ford Edge models
The 2018 Ford Edge is a midsize crossover SUV that can seat five. It's offered in four trims: SE, SEL, Titanium and Sport. The SE is decently equipped, but the SEL offers more amenities and access to options packages. The Titanium is all about luxury, while the Sport is the performance model.
For powertrains, a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost engine (245 horsepower, 275 pound-feet of torque) is standard on SE, SEL and Titanium models, with a 3.5-liter V6 (280 hp, 250 lb-ft) option available on SEL and Titanium trims. Both engines have a six-speed transmission and standard front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional. The top-level Sport model gets its own sporty turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 (315 hp, 350 lb-ft), a six-speed transmission and AWDe.
Standard features of the SE model include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, rear privacy glass, remote locking and unlocking, air-conditioning, 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seatbacks, a 4.2-inch central display screen, a height-adjustable driver seat, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, voice controls, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port.
The SEL adds LED headlight accents, heated exterior mirrors, rear parking sensors, an exterior keyless entry pad, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, upgraded cloth upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and satellite radio.
The SEL is available with Equipment Group 201A, which adds leather upholstery, heated front seats, a nine-speaker audio system, and the Sync 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and an additional USB port.
The Titanium gets the above equipment as standard plus 19-inch wheels, a hands-free liftgate, noise-reducing front windows, upgraded interior trim, ambient interior lighting, front sport seats, driver-seat memory settings, and a 12-speaker Sony audio system with HD radio.
To the Titanium's equipment roster, the Edge Sport adds the aforementioned turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 engine, 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, unique front and rear styling, variable-ratio steering, a power-adjustable steering wheel, sport-themed interior trim and perforated leather and simulated-suede upholstery.
Some of the fancier standard items are available on lower trim levels as options. Depending on the trim level, other options (which may be bundled into packages) to be on the lookout for include a navigation system, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, xenon headlights, bigger wheels, a rear-seat entertainment system and a 12-speaker sound system. The Edge can also be equipped with extra safety features that include forward collision warning, a lane departure warning and intervention system, blind-spot monitoring, automatic wipers, second-row outboard inflatable seat belts, a 180-degree front camera and an automated parking system.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Ford Edge Titanium (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2015, the current Ford Edge has received some revisions to the infotainment system. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Ford Edge, however.
Driving7.5
Comfort9.0
Interior8.5
Utility7.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.9 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|9.0
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|8.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Ford Edge.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Edge models:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Keeps your car a set distance to the car in front and by adjusting speed.
- Inflatable Seat Belts
- Helps soften the impact from collisions by inflating airbags inside the seat belt itself. For the outboard rear seats only.
- Enhanced Active Park Assist
- Actively steers the car into and out of parallel- and perpendicular-parking spots.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Edge
Related Used 2018 Ford Edge info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge