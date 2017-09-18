  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(44)
Appraise this car

2018 Ford Edge Review

Pros & Cons

  • Ride quality is smoother than many of its competitors
  • Plenty of space for passengers and luggage
  • Fuel-efficient and performance-oriented engines
  • Base engine may be too sluggish for some drivers
  • Transmission is occasionally slow to react
List Price Range
$18,499 - $33,790
Used Edge for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Edge does Edmunds recommend?

For most Edge shoppers, we think the SEL is the way to go. It offers more amenities and access to options packages while keeping the price reasonable. Just make sure to get it with the Equipment Group 201A package for the desirable Sync 3 infotainment system. We also prefer the V6 over the turbocharged four-cylinder engine since the four-cylinder can seem a bit underpowered at times.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.9 / 10

Finding a SUV that's great for family duty but is still easy to drive and pleasing to own can be tough, but the 2018 Ford Edge may fit the bill. Though it might not have the third row of a larger SUV, the Edge still has plenty of cargo space and passenger space. It's also still relatively easy to park and gets superior fuel economy compared to those larger models.

Three engines are available: a base fuel-efficient, turbocharged EcoBoost four-cylinder, a smooth V6 optional on the SEL and Titanium, and a muscular twin-turbo V6 found on the Edge Sport. All-wheel drive is optional on all but the Sport (where it's standard), and all trims feature the same six-speed automatic transmission.

Inside, the Edge can be fitted with all sorts of convenience and luxury-oriented features. The optional Sync 3 infotainment system effortlessly integrates your smartphone's mapping and communication capabilities to your car, and available driver assist functions include adaptive steering and cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning and active park assist.

Along with vehicles such as the GMC Acadia and Kia Sorento, we think the 2018 Ford Edge is a smart pick for a midsize CUV.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Ford Edge as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize SUVs for 2018, Best Used SUVs for 2018 and Best Used Cars.

2018 Ford Edge models

The 2018 Ford Edge is a midsize crossover SUV that can seat five. It's offered in four trims: SE, SEL, Titanium and Sport. The SE is decently equipped, but the SEL offers more amenities and access to options packages. The Titanium is all about luxury, while the Sport is the performance model.

For powertrains, a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost engine (245 horsepower, 275 pound-feet of torque) is standard on SE, SEL and Titanium models, with a 3.5-liter V6 (280 hp, 250 lb-ft) option available on SEL and Titanium trims. Both engines have a six-speed transmission and standard front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional. The top-level Sport model gets its own sporty turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 (315 hp, 350 lb-ft), a six-speed transmission and AWDe.

Standard features of the SE model include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, rear privacy glass, remote locking and unlocking, air-conditioning, 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seatbacks, a 4.2-inch central display screen, a height-adjustable driver seat, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, voice controls, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port.

The SEL adds LED headlight accents, heated exterior mirrors, rear parking sensors, an exterior keyless entry pad, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, upgraded cloth upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and satellite radio.

The SEL is available with Equipment Group 201A, which adds leather upholstery, heated front seats, a nine-speaker audio system, and the Sync 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and an additional USB port.

The Titanium gets the above equipment as standard plus 19-inch wheels, a hands-free liftgate, noise-reducing front windows, upgraded interior trim, ambient interior lighting, front sport seats, driver-seat memory settings, and a 12-speaker Sony audio system with HD radio.

To the Titanium's equipment roster, the Edge Sport adds the aforementioned turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 engine, 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, unique front and rear styling, variable-ratio steering, a power-adjustable steering wheel, sport-themed interior trim and perforated leather and simulated-suede upholstery.

Some of the fancier standard items are available on lower trim levels as options. Depending on the trim level, other options (which may be bundled into packages) to be on the lookout for include a navigation system, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, xenon headlights, bigger wheels, a rear-seat entertainment system and a 12-speaker sound system. The Edge can also be equipped with extra safety features that include forward collision warning, a lane departure warning and intervention system, blind-spot monitoring, automatic wipers, second-row outboard inflatable seat belts, a 180-degree front camera and an automated parking system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Ford Edge Titanium (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2015, the current Ford Edge has received some revisions to the infotainment system. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Ford Edge, however.

Driving

7.5
The base 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder is a bit underwhelming, but it isn't what we'd call slow, and stouter V6 engines are available. Altogether a well-rounded performer for the segment.

Acceleration

6.5
The standard 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine can feel overmatched and lazy compared to V6-equipped competition (zero to 60 mph in 8.3 seconds is below average). Recommended 93 octane was not available for this test (and it's not available in many states).

Braking

8.5
The Edge delivers good stopping response and performance that's above average for the class with 119 feet needed to stop from 60 mph. There is some unique cabin noise under ABS activation, but that hardly warrants a demerit.

Steering

7.5
The electric steering on the Edge is well-weighted with a natural progression of effort the more steering you dial in. There's surprisingly good response entering a turn, though road feedback from the front tires is all but nonexistent.

Handling

7.0
The Edge is taut and secure. Advanced driving aids enable consistent lines and safe cornering, albeit with a degree of electronic micromanagement.

Drivability

7.5
Despite the subpar acceleration test results, the 2.0-liter's response is adequate and matches well with the transmission. It's a smooth drivetrain.

Off-road

7.0
The Edge's on-demand all-wheel-drive system, like those of many vehicles in its class, is not meant for blazing new trails as much as it is for staying the course on paved roads in inclement weather. Explore at your own risk.

Comfort

9.0
Comfort is an area the Edge excels in. We like that Ford made the effort to create a quiet cabin that includes lots of sound insulation. These are things not commonly addressed in a non-luxury vehicle segment.

Seat comfort

9.0
The front seats are plush and are further enhanced with optional seat coolers for exceptional long-distance comfort. The rear bench reclines and has generous space due to a near-flat floor and ample clearance under the front seats.

Ride comfort

9.0
Significant bumps are soaked up nicely by a forgiving suspension. The ride may wallow a bit if you hit a series of road undulations, indicating it might benefit from a little more damping, but overall the body motions are well-controlled.

Noise & vibration

9.0
There's only marginal wind and road noise in the Edge's well-insulated cabin, thanks to impressive cabin sealing and the Titanium model's acoustic side glass. The four-cylinder engine isn't overly thrashy either, even when huffing up uphill grades.

Interior

8.5
The Edge doesn't flaunt the latest interior design trends, and its tech interface is far from perfect. However, its generous cabin and cargo space, as well as excellent visibility, should count for a lot among crossover shoppers.

Utility

7.5
Good front storage includes two covered bins and a short but deep armrest compartment. Cargo area (39.2 cubic feet with the seats up; 73.4 cubes with the seats down) is at or near class-best; it has a wide opening, and a power release button folds the rear bench nearly flat.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.9 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort9.0
Interior8.5
Utility7.5
Technology8.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Ford Edge.

5(59%)
4(16%)
3(9%)
2(11%)
1(5%)
4.1
44 reviews
See all 44 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Edge Sport fun to drive and very practical
Doug Harby,06/19/2018
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I test drove and evaluated 18 different sport utilities ranging from compacts to three row. I determined a midsize best met my needs. The Edge was high in my scoring but had heavy competition from several Asian brands. Of all the vehicles I tested I liked the Edge Sport the best for it's power and looks but it was somewhat above my price range so I figured I would settle for an SEL with the 2 liter Eco boost if I went with the Ford. However the dealer was able to get my lease down to an affordable level and now I own a vehicle that I really wanted but never thought I could afford. This vehicle was proceeded by a WRX, Miata, Mazda Speed 3, and Fusion Sport, all great vehicles and fun to drive but I would take this vehicle any day with exhilarating acceleration and handling that betrays its SUV roots. Yet we can take 5 adults and all our gear on a quiet, smooth cross-country trip and pull down 23-26 MPG.
A good deal on a sporty and comfortable vehicle
Terry Wong,02/01/2018
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
With the new ST months away from release, the Ford dealers are aggressively pricing the sport so it's a great time to buy. I received a substantial discount from the MSRP from the dealer. Additional car show incentives and being the last day of the month also helped. I got a fully loaded Sport with pretty much with every possible option. After 6 months, I am fairly pleased with the car. Everything works as advertised and the vehicle has a lot of thoughful convenience touches. The interior refinement is not as good as I would have liked but it is good for the price. Things I like: (1) the sport appearance is fantastic, especially in black with black painted 21 inch wheels. (2) It is a very fast vehicle, easily below 6 seconds in the 0 to 60 measurement. The acceleration, especially in sports mode, is effortless and makes it easy to move in and out of traffic at any speed (3) The panoramic sunroof and power sun shades are gorgeous and really brighten things up. (4) The seats are a perfect height and the step in height is low. My arthritic mother with bad knees and hips has a difficult time climbing into many medium size SUV's but has no problems getting in and out of the Edge. Conversely, sedans also give her problems because she sits too low so she has a difficult time getting out of the seat. Also, she has to duck her head to get in the sedan. The Edge seems to be perfect for her. (5) The vehicle is very quiet with little engine or wind noise. There is a little road noise over some surfaces. (6) There is a great deal of cargo space and room for rear passengers. It has way more room than compact SUV's but is still small enough for easy entry and for fitting in a small garage. (7) All the gadgets are great (blind spot, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise, lane keeping assist, Apple carplay, hands-free liftgate, automatic parallel and perpendicular parking) . The dash display with two color graphical displays surrounding the speedometer, and the Sync 3 system is very responsive (touch sensitive). (8) The parking aids help a lot. The vehicle is very wide, the steering radius is quite large, and the front hood makes it difficult to judge where the front of the vehicle is. However, the cameras (front and rear) and the 12 parking sensors are a tremendous aid once you get used to them. The sensors do respond slowly so you have to park slowly for them to be effective. A surround view system would still be preferable. (9) The Sony stereo system is actually pretty good and well above average. It is nice that it still has a CD player also. (10) The cooled seats have been a blessing in the summer. The air conditioning is very powerful and works quickly. Top things I don't like: (1) The quality of the steering wheel leather is really poor. It is probably very durable but it feels very rough and out of place in a nearly $50000 vehicle. (2) The turning radius is pretty poor and makes parking harder than it needs to be. (3) The dash is really gigantic and somewhat unattractive. There is too much hard plastics in the center console. (4) The vehicle is really wide and the turning radius is only so-so. It's hard to tell where the front bumper is. (3) There is a bit of a learning curve with such a huge amount of tech. (5) The interior is very monochromatic so it's a little on the dull side. (6) The seats could be better. It can be hard to find a comfortable seating position even though it is 10 way adjustable. The seats are a little too narrow, they cannot go as low as I would like, and thigh support is somewhat lacking. The gas mileage is good, especially for a vehicle of this size and level of performance. So far I'm getting over 23 mpg, with about 70% freeway miles. It is actually better than EPA rated. Also, I can use regular gas. I had my first maintenance at 5000 miles (although the first recommend service is at 10000 miles). Ford has separated its service into Quick Lane (routine maintenance) and everything else. The Quick Lane requires no appointments. Even though there were 10 lanes, the wait time was very long even early in the morning. On the other hand, the service was very cheap. There have been no maintenance issues except for a cracked side window due to a rock. I think if I paid full price, (close to $50000) I would feel that the value would not be there. The interior is not as refined and luxurious as luxury vehicles that are in the 50000 to 60000 range. However, if you can get a good discount like I did (about $40000), it starts to seem like a good deal when you see a fully loaded compact SUV like the Honda CRV or Toyota RAV4 can be $35000. One comment about the IIHS safety ratings. They really criticized the headlights. However, I found the HID headlights in the Sport are really very powerful and shine a long way. I suppose they found the glare to other drivers objectionable.
Can you say sluggish?
Dave,07/01/2018
SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
When the transmission self destructed in our 2013 Edge, we were caught in a fix it or trade it situation. So based on time and expense we traded for what was readily available on the lot. Unfortunately the dealer did not have a V6 Edge in stock, so we ended up with the 2.0 turbo engine. On the test drive it seemed ok, but not great. Having owned the car for two months now, I really wish we had taken the time to locate a V6. While the 5 mpg increase in fuel mileage is nice, the lack of off the line acceleration is very disappointing. After it builds some rpms, it does move out fairly well, but despite of all the horsepower and torque numbers, it is a slug. Also knowing this has the same GM/Ford transmission as our old Edge, it will be traded off well before 100,000 miles. It has an internal design flaw that is well known for creating havoc when the miles start adding up. Its taken three trips back to the dealer to get the rear hatch to stay closed, but I think it’s fixed for now. Changing the oil and filter is a major pain. No good center lift point for the floor jack, then the entire underside of the engine is covered with a large shield that has to be removed to access the oil drain and filter. Glad I do my own service so I don’t have to pay someone to do that extra task every time, but I am going to buy a cross beam adapter for the floor jack. This may be my last Ford passenger car, as I am disappointed in this one.
2018 Ford Edge replaced my 2014 Dodge Durango
Gary,09/12/2018
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Updated Review at 37,000. Most importantly to people reading this...the car has NEVER needed a repair. This car does everything above average. It rides well. It handles well. But, there are things I don't like...like the stupid automatic engine shut off when the car stops. There is a button that turns this feature off OR if you put it in sport mode this feature is disabled. But, if you forget to do either one of those things the engine shuts off when you stop at a red light. Of course for me that just happens once. Because as soon as it does I put it in sport mode. Very annoying to cross an intersection and feel the engine turn off. Another negative is if you think because this car has four cylinders you are going to get good gas mileage you are mistaken. Even with interstate driving I get about 25 or 26 on cruise control at 80. Previously, I had a 6 cylinder do slightly better than that on the interstate. But, the car is solid. Nothing breaks (at least so far). Fits right in. Decent amount of room for a small SUV. You can fold the back seats down and fit a lot of junk in there. Updated Review 15,000 miles in - I left the old review below. My Edge is powered by the 4 cylinder turbo Eco-Boost. I may be getting used to it but it doesn't feel underpowered like I wrote in the other review. Don't misunderstand, it isn't overpowered either. But, it is powerful enough. When you hit it from a stop you can feel the front wheel drive torque steer and I don't like that. But, it can easily cruise 80 or better on the interstate without any engine noise and it isn't straining either. It still only averages 22mpg all around and does a little better on interstate road trips. The car has had no maintenance issues. I still hate the Auto Engine shut off to me it is the stupidest thing ever devised for a vehicle. No doubt it makes the car slightly hesitant at red lights when taking back off as the engine has to restart. I'm sure it isn't Ford's fault as it is probably some stupid government regulation that will save a teaspoon of gas every year at the expense of a few starters. It allows you to turn it off but I usually forget until I feel the engine turn off the first time. Bottom line is if you're a commuter this is a decent little SUV. Obviously, if you're going to pull a boat or anything you can't get this since it is front wheel drive. My Ford Edge is actually owned by the company I work for but it for my exclusive use. I've had it right around a month and have a little over 2,000 miles on it. It drives smooth and seems like a decent car. The things I don't like is the 4 cylinder engine. Seems underpowered to me. And if you give it some juice...it quickly reminds you the car is front wheel drive...because the steering wheel wants to go in crazy directions. Another thing I don't like is the engine shuts off at red lights and stop signs or anytime you stop. Very annoying to me. Thankfully there is a button to turn the auto engine shut off...off. But, every time you start the car, by default, the auto engine shut off engages. So you manually have to shut it off every time you go somewhere. And it will remind you to do it. You will be at an intersection and the engine will shut off, and when it is your turn to go there is a slight delay while the engine restarts itself. To me, I would never buy a car with this feature BUT my company gets me a company car every few years and doesn't let me pick. I get what I get. Also, I hate to write a lot of negative stuff BUT, even though this car has a 4 cylinder engine it doesn't seem to get a whole lot better mileage than the Durango V6 it replaced. And no I don't drive like a nut or anything. The car seems to average (looking at the car's own computer estimate on dash) less than 20 when driving in the city and around 25mpg when on cruise control on interstate at 80mph. Not a whole lot different, if any, than the Durango it replaced. And finally I don't like small gas tanks. When I fill this car up it claims to have a range of 400 or so miles making me have to get gas after just 350 or so miles. I miss the Durango's much larger gas tank and when you fill it up had a range of over 500 miles (which you can get on road trips). And below ignore price paid because I didn't pay anything and have no idea how much the company paid. But I couldn't submit the review without a number.
See all 44 reviews of the 2018 Ford Edge
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2018 Ford Edge features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Edge models:

Adaptive Cruise Control
Keeps your car a set distance to the car in front and by adjusting speed.
Inflatable Seat Belts
Helps soften the impact from collisions by inflating airbags inside the seat belt itself. For the outboard rear seats only.
Enhanced Active Park Assist
Actively steers the car into and out of parallel- and perpendicular-parking spots.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Ford Edge

Used 2018 Ford Edge Overview

The Used 2018 Ford Edge is offered in the following submodels: Edge SUV. Available styles include SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Ford Edge?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Ford Edge trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL is priced between $19,900 and$26,992 with odometer readings between 13767 and57972 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ford Edge Titanium is priced between $18,499 and$32,990 with odometer readings between 6699 and93492 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ford Edge Sport is priced between $28,490 and$33,790 with odometer readings between 9093 and31391 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ford Edge SE is priced between $18,950 and$23,700 with odometer readings between 6282 and31709 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Ford Edges are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Ford Edge for sale near. There are currently 34 used and CPO 2018 Edges listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,499 and mileage as low as 6282 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Ford Edge.

Can't find a used 2018 Ford Edges you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Edge for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,915.

Find a used Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $22,014.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Edge for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,594.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,669.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Ford Edge?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Edge lease specials

Related Used 2018 Ford Edge info

