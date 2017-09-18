Updated Review at 37,000. Most importantly to people reading this...the car has NEVER needed a repair. This car does everything above average. It rides well. It handles well. But, there are things I don't like...like the stupid automatic engine shut off when the car stops. There is a button that turns this feature off OR if you put it in sport mode this feature is disabled. But, if you forget to do either one of those things the engine shuts off when you stop at a red light. Of course for me that just happens once. Because as soon as it does I put it in sport mode. Very annoying to cross an intersection and feel the engine turn off. Another negative is if you think because this car has four cylinders you are going to get good gas mileage you are mistaken. Even with interstate driving I get about 25 or 26 on cruise control at 80. Previously, I had a 6 cylinder do slightly better than that on the interstate. But, the car is solid. Nothing breaks (at least so far). Fits right in. Decent amount of room for a small SUV. You can fold the back seats down and fit a lot of junk in there. Updated Review 15,000 miles in - I left the old review below. My Edge is powered by the 4 cylinder turbo Eco-Boost. I may be getting used to it but it doesn't feel underpowered like I wrote in the other review. Don't misunderstand, it isn't overpowered either. But, it is powerful enough. When you hit it from a stop you can feel the front wheel drive torque steer and I don't like that. But, it can easily cruise 80 or better on the interstate without any engine noise and it isn't straining either. It still only averages 22mpg all around and does a little better on interstate road trips. The car has had no maintenance issues. I still hate the Auto Engine shut off to me it is the stupidest thing ever devised for a vehicle. No doubt it makes the car slightly hesitant at red lights when taking back off as the engine has to restart. I'm sure it isn't Ford's fault as it is probably some stupid government regulation that will save a teaspoon of gas every year at the expense of a few starters. It allows you to turn it off but I usually forget until I feel the engine turn off the first time. Bottom line is if you're a commuter this is a decent little SUV. Obviously, if you're going to pull a boat or anything you can't get this since it is front wheel drive. My Ford Edge is actually owned by the company I work for but it for my exclusive use. I've had it right around a month and have a little over 2,000 miles on it. It drives smooth and seems like a decent car. The things I don't like is the 4 cylinder engine. Seems underpowered to me. And if you give it some juice...it quickly reminds you the car is front wheel drive...because the steering wheel wants to go in crazy directions. Another thing I don't like is the engine shuts off at red lights and stop signs or anytime you stop. Very annoying to me. Thankfully there is a button to turn the auto engine shut off...off. But, every time you start the car, by default, the auto engine shut off engages. So you manually have to shut it off every time you go somewhere. And it will remind you to do it. You will be at an intersection and the engine will shut off, and when it is your turn to go there is a slight delay while the engine restarts itself. To me, I would never buy a car with this feature BUT my company gets me a company car every few years and doesn't let me pick. I get what I get. Also, I hate to write a lot of negative stuff BUT, even though this car has a 4 cylinder engine it doesn't seem to get a whole lot better mileage than the Durango V6 it replaced. And no I don't drive like a nut or anything. The car seems to average (looking at the car's own computer estimate on dash) less than 20 when driving in the city and around 25mpg when on cruise control on interstate at 80mph. Not a whole lot different, if any, than the Durango it replaced. And finally I don't like small gas tanks. When I fill this car up it claims to have a range of 400 or so miles making me have to get gas after just 350 or so miles. I miss the Durango's much larger gas tank and when you fill it up had a range of over 500 miles (which you can get on road trips). And below ignore price paid because I didn't pay anything and have no idea how much the company paid. But I couldn't submit the review without a number.

Read more