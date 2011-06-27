  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Edge
  4. Used 2014 Ford Edge
  5. Appraisal value

2014 Ford Edge Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2014 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,805$13,146$15,249
Clean$10,431$12,679$14,691
Average$9,682$11,745$13,575
Rough$8,933$10,810$12,459
Sell my 2014 Ford Edge with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Edge near you
Estimated values
2014 Ford Edge Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,469$15,148$17,556
Clean$12,037$14,610$16,914
Average$11,172$13,533$15,629
Rough$10,308$12,457$14,345
Sell my 2014 Ford Edge with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Edge near you
Estimated values
2014 Ford Edge Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,274$13,695$15,870
Clean$10,883$13,208$15,289
Average$10,102$12,235$14,128
Rough$9,320$11,261$12,967
Sell my 2014 Ford Edge with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Edge near you
Estimated values
2014 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,851$12,063$14,051
Clean$9,509$11,634$13,537
Average$8,826$10,777$12,509
Rough$8,143$9,920$11,481
Sell my 2014 Ford Edge with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Edge near you
Estimated values
2014 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,858$10,951$12,830
Clean$8,551$10,562$12,360
Average$7,937$9,783$11,422
Rough$7,323$9,005$10,483
Sell my 2014 Ford Edge with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Edge near you
Estimated values
2014 Ford Edge Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,983$14,470$16,702
Clean$11,568$13,955$16,091
Average$10,737$12,927$14,869
Rough$9,906$11,898$13,647
Sell my 2014 Ford Edge with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Edge near you
Estimated values
2014 Ford Edge Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,499$16,251$18,723
Clean$13,032$15,673$18,038
Average$12,096$14,518$16,668
Rough$11,160$13,363$15,298
Sell my 2014 Ford Edge with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Edge near you
Estimated values
2014 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,488$11,670$13,630
Clean$9,160$11,255$13,131
Average$8,502$10,426$12,134
Rough$7,844$9,596$11,136
Sell my 2014 Ford Edge with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Edge near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Ford Edge on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ford Edge with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,551 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,562 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Edge is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ford Edge with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,551 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,562 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Ford Edge, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ford Edge with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,551 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,562 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Ford Edge. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Ford Edge and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Ford Edge ranges from $7,323 to $12,830, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Ford Edge is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.