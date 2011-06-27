Estimated values
2014 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,805
|$13,146
|$15,249
|Clean
|$10,431
|$12,679
|$14,691
|Average
|$9,682
|$11,745
|$13,575
|Rough
|$8,933
|$10,810
|$12,459
Estimated values
2014 Ford Edge Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,469
|$15,148
|$17,556
|Clean
|$12,037
|$14,610
|$16,914
|Average
|$11,172
|$13,533
|$15,629
|Rough
|$10,308
|$12,457
|$14,345
Estimated values
2014 Ford Edge Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,274
|$13,695
|$15,870
|Clean
|$10,883
|$13,208
|$15,289
|Average
|$10,102
|$12,235
|$14,128
|Rough
|$9,320
|$11,261
|$12,967
Estimated values
2014 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,851
|$12,063
|$14,051
|Clean
|$9,509
|$11,634
|$13,537
|Average
|$8,826
|$10,777
|$12,509
|Rough
|$8,143
|$9,920
|$11,481
Estimated values
2014 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,858
|$10,951
|$12,830
|Clean
|$8,551
|$10,562
|$12,360
|Average
|$7,937
|$9,783
|$11,422
|Rough
|$7,323
|$9,005
|$10,483
Estimated values
2014 Ford Edge Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,983
|$14,470
|$16,702
|Clean
|$11,568
|$13,955
|$16,091
|Average
|$10,737
|$12,927
|$14,869
|Rough
|$9,906
|$11,898
|$13,647
Estimated values
2014 Ford Edge Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,499
|$16,251
|$18,723
|Clean
|$13,032
|$15,673
|$18,038
|Average
|$12,096
|$14,518
|$16,668
|Rough
|$11,160
|$13,363
|$15,298
Estimated values
2014 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,488
|$11,670
|$13,630
|Clean
|$9,160
|$11,255
|$13,131
|Average
|$8,502
|$10,426
|$12,134
|Rough
|$7,844
|$9,596
|$11,136