Used 2014 Ford Edge Consumer Reviews

Bought this for the wife two years ago.... SMT , 09/15/2016 Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful ......... to pry her 2013 Pontiac Aztek keys out of her hands. I hated that thing, but she liked it, so I bought it for her 13 years ago. Anyway, after trying to get her to buy something new for two damn years, she drove the Edge, and fell in love. The dimensions are almost identical. Only the Edge I bought her is just awesome. Leather, sunroof, NAV package and the engine can really get up and go. After an 11 hour trip back home to NY........ my back and legs are not numb. Very comfy. Lots of luggage room in the rear hatch. Like having a cheaper Caddy. Kinda pricey, but I wanted to spoil the wife. We have had zero problems with this vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Most Comfortably Quiet Ride Ever! Sheila Bragg , 08/22/2017 SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful **update - the SYNC System is super buggy. It will not recognize my phone even after playing it a second ago. So, about every 3 months, I have to disconnect my battery and let it it for a few minutes and reconnect, then the SYNC system will connect to my phone again. One of the engineers at my office figured this out. It's annoying as snot. Ford didn't have a clue. First time I called, they told me to take it to a dealer who couldn't see me for another 3 weeks. That was unacceptable. We are a hands-free state so if I had an emergency and needed to make a call or receive one while I was driving, I couldn't. Ford needs to get their act together on these. I have never been more pleased with a vehicle than I am with this Ford Edge. We drove it as a test drive and never drove another. It is so comfortable and quiet. Lots of leg room in the front and rear. Lots of storage space. Hugs the road very well on turns. Very impressed with how it handles in a heavy rain/wind storm. I am 5'4" and my husband is 6'2". We can adjust the seat to fit either one of us comfortably. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2 edges maybe 3 in a few months Leon H , 01/08/2017 Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful No problems with this vehicle! Had a 2010 edge. This is a 2014. And I might buy a 2017 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Nice Ride Steve , 09/07/2017 Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I have owned my Edge for about 6 weeks and have over 4,500 miles on it already. No issues to speak of. Car seems to be very solid, ride and handling are outstanding. Slightly disappointed in the MPG so far. Around town and short trips I have only gotten between 20-21mpg. On a recent road trip we did get 25-26mpg. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse