Most crossover SUVs fall into one of two categories: You've got your two-row subcompact and compact crossovers and then the larger three-row large SUVs best suited for family duty. However, there are a few midsize models that slot between the compact and large crossovers. These offer superior rear seat accommodations compared to a compact crossover but without the large footprint of one of the big guys. Of these, the 2017 Ford Edge is a great choice if you want something modern, fuel-efficient and comfortable.

Unlike its corporate stablemate, the Escape (a comfortable vehicle by compact crossover standards), the Edge is wide enough that three adults can sit side by side in the back without feeling too cramped. There are three engines available, too, from a fuel-efficient turbocharged four-cylinder to the muscular twin-turbo V6 found on the Sport. We also like that many features packages are available on multiple trim levels, so you can really customize the Edge the way you want it. For instance, most models can be equipped with advanced safety and entertainment equipment such as blind-spot monitoring and the excellent Sync 3 infotainment interface.

If the Edge doesn't float your boat but you still want a versatile midsize crossover, a few rivals are worth considering. The Nissan Murano offers bold styling, extremely comfortable seats and a strong V6 engine that outperforms the Edge's turbocharged four-cylinder while achieving about the same fuel economy. The Jeep Grand Cherokee differentiates itself with its off-road ability and an available diesel engine. You could also go with redesigned 2017 GMC Acadia, which is smaller and more nimble than last year. But overall we think the Edge is one of the best all-round vehicles in its segment.

The 2017 Ford Edge comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, Ford's Curve Control, front knee airbags, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, a rearview camera and hill hold assist. The standard Ford Sync system includes an emergency crash-notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cellphone. Also included is Ford's MyKey, which can be used to set electronic parameters for secondary drivers such as teens or valets. All but the SE have rear parking sensors.

Optional safety equipment includes inflatable outboard rear seat belts, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, a lane departure warning and prevention system, and a forward collision warning system with brake support that pressurizes the brakes for maximum stopping power when it detects an imminent collision.

At the Edmunds test track, an Edge Titanium came to a stop from 60 mph in 119 feet, a few feet shorter than average for a midsize crossover.

In government crash tests, the 2017 Edge earned a perfect five-star overall rating, with five stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. In crash tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Edge earned a top rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact test and a second-best Acceptable in the small-overlap front-impact test. The Edge earned a Good rating for the side-impact, roof strength and seat/head restraint (whiplash protection) tests.

Notably, we picked the 2017 Ford Edge as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.