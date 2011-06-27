  1. Home
2017 Ford Edge Review

Pros & Cons

  • Ride quality is smoother than many of its competitors
  • Plenty of space for passengers and luggage
  • Fuel-efficient and performance-oriented engines
  • Many available tech and luxury features
  • Base engine may be too sluggish for some drivers
  • Transmission is occasionally slow to react
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Most crossover SUVs fall into one of two categories: You've got your two-row subcompact and compact crossovers and then the larger three-row large SUVs best suited for family duty. However, there are a few midsize models that slot between the compact and large crossovers. These offer superior rear seat accommodations compared to a compact crossover but without the large footprint of one of the big guys. Of these, the 2017 Ford Edge is a great choice if you want something modern, fuel-efficient and comfortable.

Unlike its corporate stablemate, the Escape (a comfortable vehicle by compact crossover standards), the Edge is wide enough that three adults can sit side by side in the back without feeling too cramped. There are three engines available, too, from a fuel-efficient turbocharged four-cylinder to the muscular twin-turbo V6 found on the Sport. We also like that many features packages are available on multiple trim levels, so you can really customize the Edge the way you want it. For instance, most models can be equipped with advanced safety and entertainment equipment such as blind-spot monitoring and the excellent Sync 3 infotainment interface.

If the Edge doesn't float your boat but you still want a versatile midsize crossover, a few rivals are worth considering. The Nissan Murano offers bold styling, extremely comfortable seats and a strong V6 engine that outperforms the Edge's turbocharged four-cylinder while achieving about the same fuel economy. The Jeep Grand Cherokee differentiates itself with its off-road ability and an available diesel engine. You could also go with redesigned 2017 GMC Acadia, which is smaller and more nimble than last year. But overall we think the Edge is one of the best all-round vehicles in its segment.

The 2017 Ford Edge comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, Ford's Curve Control, front knee airbags, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, a rearview camera and hill hold assist. The standard Ford Sync system includes an emergency crash-notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cellphone. Also included is Ford's MyKey, which can be used to set electronic parameters for secondary drivers such as teens or valets. All but the SE have rear parking sensors.

Optional safety equipment includes inflatable outboard rear seat belts, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, a lane departure warning and prevention system, and a forward collision warning system with brake support that pressurizes the brakes for maximum stopping power when it detects an imminent collision.

At the Edmunds test track, an Edge Titanium came to a stop from 60 mph in 119 feet, a few feet shorter than average for a midsize crossover.

In government crash tests, the 2017 Edge earned a perfect five-star overall rating, with five stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. In crash tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Edge earned a top rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact test and a second-best Acceptable in the small-overlap front-impact test. The Edge earned a Good rating for the side-impact, roof strength and seat/head restraint (whiplash protection) tests.

Notably, we picked the 2017 Ford Edge as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

2017 Ford Edge models

The 2017 Ford Edge is a five-passenger midsize crossover SUV offered in four trim levels: SE, SEL, Titanium and Sport.

Standard features of the SE model include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, dual exhaust tips, an active grille shutter, an acoustic windshield, rear privacy glass, LED taillights, remote locking and unlocking, air-conditioning, 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seatbacks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with shift paddles, cruise control, a 4.2-inch central display screen, a height-adjustable driver seat, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and USB and auxiliary inputs. Also included is Ford's Sync system, which features voice recognition, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, 911 Assist, and the ability to use apps such as Spotify and Pandora with voice commands.

The SEL adds LED headlight accents, heated exterior mirrors with puddle lamps, rear parking sensors, an exterior keyless entry pad, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, upgraded cloth upholstery, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment), a six-way power-adjustable passenger seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and satellite radio.

The SEL is available with Equipment Group 201A, which adds leather upholstery, heated front seats, a nine-speaker audio system and the Sync 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, two configurable screens in the instrument cluster and an additional USB port.

The Titanium gets the above equipment as standard plus 19-inch wheels, a hands-free liftgate, an LED taillight bar, noise-reducing front windows, upgraded interior trim, ambient interior lighting, front sport seats, an eight-way power-adjustable front passenger seat (with power lumbar adjustment), driver-seat memory settings and a 12-speaker Sony audio system with HD radio.

To the Titanium's equipment roster, the Sport adds the turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 engine, 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, unique front and rear styling, variable-ratio steering, a power-adjustable steering wheel, sport-themed interior trim and perforated leather and simulated-suede upholstery.

Some of the fancier standard items are available on lower trim levels as options. The Technology package for the SEL, Titanium and Sport adds an auto-dimming driver-side mirror, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, remote start, a navigation system and a 110-volt power outlet. The same three trims are also eligible for a Cold Weather package that includes a heated steering wheel, all-weather floor mats and a windshield wiper de-icer.

For the Titanium, Equipment Group 301A includes the Technology package and adds ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and a panoramic sunroof, while Equipment Group 302A throws in a lane departure warning and prevention system, xenon headlights with automatic high-beam control, automatic wipers, second-row outboard inflatable seat belts, a 180-degree front camera and an automated parking system. The Titanium Driver's Package borrows the variable-ratio steering and power-adjustable steering wheel from the Sport, also adding adaptive cruise control and a forward collision warning system.

The Ford Edge Sport is available with Equipment Group 401A, which largely mirrors the Titanium's Group 301A but lacks the panoramic sunroof and inflatable rear seat belts, both of which are available separately. Also on tap for Sport buyers is a set of 21-inch wheels (with optional summer tires).

Optional on every Edge is a rear entertainment system. Other stand-alone options, depending on trim level and configuration, include roof rails, a tow package, and 20- and 21-inch wheels.

The 2017 Ford Edge has three engine choices, all of which are paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. Standard on every trim but the Sport is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 245 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive (FWD) is standard, with all-wheel drive (AWD) available at extra cost. Front-wheel-drive models utilize an automatic engine stop-start function to help save fuel.

EPA fuel economy estimates were not available at the time of publication, but we don't expect them to change from last year. The 2016 Edge 2.0T was estimated to return 24 mpg combined (20 city/30 highway) with FWD and 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway) with AWD.

In Edmunds track testing, an Edge 2.0T with AWD sauntered to 60 mph in a leisurely 8.3 seconds. That's a few ticks quicker than the Kia Sorento 2.0T AWD but slower than the FWD Nissan Murano, which needed only 7.5 seconds.

SEL and Titanium buyers can opt for a non-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that makes 280 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque. The 2016 model with this engine was rated at 21 mpg combined (18 city/26 highway) with FWD and 20 mpg combined (17 city/24 highway) with AWD.

The Sport comes exclusively with AWD and a turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 engine that churns out 315 hp and a substantial 350 lb-ft of torque. It's nearly as fuel-efficient as the regular V6, too: expect 20 mpg combined (17 city/24 highway).

The 2.0-liter and 3.5-liter engines can tow up to 3,500 pounds when properly equipped, but Ford limits the Sport's 2.7-liter V6 to 2,000 pounds because it's not eligible for the tow package.

Driving

The 2017 Ford Edge has a controlled, carlike character from behind the wheel. It truly feels like a raised sedan, with a composed ride, direct steering and little body lean by crossover standards when going around turns. Even large bumps are soaked up by the forgiving suspension. We're also impressed with the Edge's low levels of wind and road noise. The Edge has enough refinement to give Lincoln MKX shoppers pause, as the Edge's upscale platform mate is, as expected, considerably pricier.

The turbocharged 2.0-liter engine is smooth and offers respectable passing power when required, but it's a bit sluggish off the line and clearly designed more for efficiency. The 3.5-liter V6 packs a stronger punch, but given its lower fuel economy and extra cost, we'd just stick with the base four-cylinder. If you really want power, the turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 is the way to go, delivering a serious wallop when your right foot asks for it. It sounds pretty cool, too. If we have one complaint about the Edge's powertrains, it's that the six-speed automatic transmission is sometimes reluctant to downshift when more power is needed.

Interior

The 2017 Ford Edge's cabin is mostly covered in soft-touch materials. In fact, the dash, doors and center console are all soft to the touch from hip level and up. That means that just about every surface the driver interacts with has a quality feel. The only exception is the standard center stack, which is made primarily of hard plastic, basic controls and a tiny display. Thankfully, the optional Sync 3 infotainment system transforms that whole section of the dashboard into a sleek, modern interface.

Speaking of Sync 3, we haven't tested it in the Edge yet, but our experience with the system in other Ford vehicles is that it's quick and easy to use. The 8-inch touchscreen offers a modern, smartphone-like layout with large square virtual buttons lined up on the bottom of the screen. If you're into the latest technology, Sync 3 is well worth the upgrade over the standard configuration, but bear in mind that you'll need at least the SEL trim level to get it.

The Edge's cabin is expansive, with plenty of room for all passengers. Front-row occupants sit in supportive bucket seats, and the rear seats provide comfortable accommodations for adults. The Edge is also wide enough to make three-across second-row seating a viable proposition for families of five.

Cargo space is similarly impressive. With the rear seats up, the Edge has a useful 39.2 cubic feet of cargo space available. With the seats down, that expands to 73.4 cubic feet. Both of those figures are at or near the top of the class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Ford Edge.

5(53%)
4(28%)
3(14%)
2(3%)
1(2%)
4.3
57 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2017 SEL 3.5L V6
Jim R,08/11/2017
SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
We were looking for a Mid-size SUV for my wife, so we drove anything and everything she thought she might like. When it was all said and done she chose the Ford Edge SEL. She was coming out of a V6 car with 275HP, so she wanted a vehicle that had the power she was used to. The 3.5L V6 offered 280 HP (Couldn't choose this engine in the drop-down list above, as it wasn't there?) We were looking at comfort and utility over gas mileage for this vehicle, but the Edge gives us both of those things and still gets close to 20 MPG around town. The roomy SUV rides like a car, and is just the right size for us. It's nimble enough to make city driving more than bearable, and roomy enough to make everyday chores and travel a breeze. It's the perfect vacation vehicle. easy and fun to drive, very roomy and comfortable over extended trips, and has plenty of power. The interior is very nicely appointed, and we love the technology. we have 4 Fords sitting in our driveway, and the 2017 Ford Edge is a great addition to our family.
2.5 years of satisfaction
FordEdgeOwner,06/18/2017
Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Update: 6/27/2019: Have 45K miles and still happy with it. Had one issue with wind noise (a fluttering sound at freeway speeds). Fixed it via a Youtube video that identified the issue as a flapping of some underbody panels, which was fixed by just shimming the attachment points (in my case using some cut tie wrap sections). Other than that, everything from below holds. No oil consumption between changes either. Just did SF-San Diego trip and Ecoboost 4 did great going over the Grapevine. Original review: I purchased my Edge 11 months ago. I compared it with an Acura RD-X (rode rough for my taste), Lexus RX350 (too $$$), and the new Honda CR-V (nice, but a little too small) . Because of my large amount of driving, I went for the Ecoboost 4 rather than the 6, and it has turned out to be an excellent compromise between power (acceleration) and fuel economy. I do a long commute, and I appreciate the ease of driving it as well as the mileage of 23-25 mpg in all conditions. My family of three has taken it from the Bay Area to Tahoe with a full load of luggage, and it had enough performance to handle it comfortably, even through a snowstorm on the way back. We also own a 2012 Toyota Highlander, and the Edge is far more smooth, quiet, and refined than the Highlander, and gets better mileage as well. I am over 6', so it is more comfortable as well. I use Android Auto with the Sony audio system, and the audio system is satisfactory to my non-audiophile hearing. Would definitely recommend the Titanium 302A package just for the proximity sensors, which aid in backing up.
Happy Purchaser
Bob,01/12/2017
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
My Edge has over 40,000 miles now and I'm very happy with my purchase. Very smooth ride, great acceleration with nice features. Its a perfect size with room for people and cargo yet we've been getting 25 to 29 combined mpg. At 50,000 miles I have had no mechanical problems. The electronics have some gremlins. Occasionally the sound of the turn signals does not work. Dealer couldn't replicate it on three different service calls so it still continues. Frequently it won't sync with my phone unless I go through a manual process to get it to recognize my phone which has already been set up. Just minor annoying things, nothing major.
Our 3rd Edge
DaveK,10/24/2017
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
This is our 3rd Edge and our first AWD vehicle. We bought the 3.5 L Titanium package and it seems to have all the bells and whistles. My biggest complaint over the 10 years we have owned Fords is dealer support. I have had unhappy episodes with 2 of 3 dealerships I have dealt with. In defense of the dealers, I am a picky owner and they have a lot of customers to deal with. The vehicle performs well and is very nicely appointed inside. Seats are comfortable and controls are mostly convenient (I am still getting use to things). The 3.5 liter 6 cylinder seems to be not as peppy as our 2010 but it could just be that the vehicle is quieter. Our mileage seems to be about the same as the FWD 2010 but given this one is AWD I'm OK with it. 24-25 MPG on the highway and over 20 MPG for the first 1600 miles so far. Fit and finish is very good (In my opinion). We got the 20" wheels and they look great. Ride is a bit stiffer than I expected but handling is better than our two previous Edges. Overall opinion is good. I am an American car buyer and this vehicle is a better fit for me than anything GM of Chrysler has. Don't think you will be disappointed if you decide to buy one.
See all 57 reviews of the 2017 Ford Edge
Write a review

Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Ford Edge

Used 2017 Ford Edge Overview

The Used 2017 Ford Edge is offered in the following submodels: Edge SUV. Available styles include SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Ford Edge?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Ford Edge trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL is priced between $16,500 and$28,990 with odometer readings between 7526 and102413 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford Edge Titanium is priced between $19,246 and$30,160 with odometer readings between 15398 and124102 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford Edge Sport is priced between $25,019 and$33,491 with odometer readings between 6632 and61501 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford Edge SE is priced between $14,981 and$22,989 with odometer readings between 15971 and70037 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Ford Edges are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Ford Edge for sale near. There are currently 160 used and CPO 2017 Edges listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,981 and mileage as low as 6632 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Ford Edge.

Can't find a used 2017 Ford Edges you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Edge for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,167.

Find a used Ford for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $10,792.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Edge for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,963.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,314.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Ford Edge?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

