Used 2015 Ford Edge for Sale Near Me

- 11,265 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,459$3,696 Below Market
All American Ford of Hackensack - Hackensack / New Jersey
Equipment Group 200A, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission: paddle shifters, 2.0L I4 Ecoboost Engine: Twin scroll, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 18" Aluminum Painted Sparkle Silver -inc: Split-spoke, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power drivers seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-down/tilt), Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode. This Ford Edge has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Ford Edge 4dr SEL AWD Has Everything You Want *Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC -inc: enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, 911 Assist, 4.2" LCD screen in center stack, AppLink, 1 smart-charging USB port and auxiliary audio input jack, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, SiriusXM Radio -inc: 6-month prepaid subscription, Service is not available in Alaska or Hawaii, Subscriptions to all SiriusXM services are sold by SiriusXM after trial period, If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates, Fees and taxes apply, To cancel you must call SiriusXM at 1-888-635-2349, See SiriusXM Customer Agreement for complete terms at www.siriusxm.com, All fees and programming subject to change, Sirius, XM and all related marks and logos are trademarks of Sirius XM Radio Inc, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD -inc: clock, 6-speakers and auxiliary audio input jack, Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls.*Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by All American Ford of Hackensack located at 520 River St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMTK4J95FBC18630
Stock: P5323
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 04-10-2019
- 47,434 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,299$4,698 Below Market
Ray Price Stroud Ford Lincoln - Stroudsburg / Pennsylvania
ONE OWNER!, CLEAN AUTO CHECK NO ACCIDENTS, BLUE TOOTH/ HANDS FREE CELL, BACK UP CAMERA, SERVICE RECORDS!, 2 SETS OF KEYS, LOCAL TRADE!, SECURITY ALARM, EXTRA CLEAN, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, SIRIUS XM RADIO EQUIPPED, LOCAL TRADE, ALL FACTORY RECALLS COMPLETED, SERVICE RECORDS, PA STATE INSPECTED, FULLY DETAILED, FORD FACTORY CERTIFICATION, FULLY CHECKED FRONT LINE READY, FOG LAMPS, Auto-Dimming Driver's Sideview Mirror, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Equipment Group 201A, Integrated SiriusXM Traffic & Travel Link, Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Panoramic Vista Roof, Power Converter 110V Outlet, Premium 9 Speaker Audio, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/Navigation, Remote Start System, SiriusXM Radio, SYNC w/MyFord Touch, Technology Package, Wheels: 18" Aluminum Painted Sparkle Silver. 2015 Ford Edge SEL AWD 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift Ruby Certified. Ford Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* 172 Point Inspection* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $100* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Vehicle HistoryOdometer is 20240 miles below market average!For over 300 pre-owned vehicles to choose from visit us at RAYPRICECARS.COM......OVER 100 YEARS OF DOING IT RIGHT!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Edge SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMTK4J8XFBB94624
Stock: F94624
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 120,976 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,299$2,243 Below Market
Taylor Kia of Lima - Lima / Ohio
<b>Equipment</b> 2015 FORD EDGE SEL (SK#: M80302A2) 120,976 Miles No Accidents! 3.5 liter V6 Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic, Emergency Communication System, Fog Lights, Push Start, Leather Seats, Power Driver Seat, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Automatic Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Rear View Camera, Parking Assist Sensors, Satellite/Bluetooth Connection, Split/Folding Rear Seats, Alloy Wheels, Ingot Silver Exterior Taylor Kia of Lima also offers extended vehicle service contracts with EVERY used vehicle purchase so our customers are able to enjoy a worry free experience! ALL CREDIT APPS ACCEPTED!!! <b>Packages</b> Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. <b>Additional Information</b> Located at 2100 North Cable Road Lima, Ohio Phone#: (567) 712-6604 If you like this model, you can see more at our virtual showroom at https://www.taylorkia-lima.com/used-inventory/index.htm **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Edge SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMTK3J87FBB04033
Stock: M80302A2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-10-2020
- 62,477 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,067$2,651 Below Market
Delaney Nissan of State College - State College / Pennsylvania
Boasts 28 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Ford Edge boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 18" Aluminum Painted Sparkle Silver -inc: Split-spoke, Vinyl Door Trim Insert.*This Ford Edge Comes Equipped with These Options *Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power drivers seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-down/tilt), Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC -inc: enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, 911 Assist, 4.2" LCD screen in center stack, AppLink, 1 smart-charging USB port and auxiliary audio input jack, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Delaney Nissan of State College located at 3280 W College Ave., State College, PA 16801 can get you a reliable Edge today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK4J96FBB44359
Stock: 20093A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-08-2020
- 103,492 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995$3,801 Below Market
Bates Motor - Carlinville / Illinois
local trade in, awde sel model with sunroof, leather seats, power seat
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMTK4J89FBB64840
Stock: 0164A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 53,013 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,789$2,617 Below Market
Towbin Kia - Henderson / Nevada
Welcome to Towbin Kia used car sales! Did you know? Only a Kia Dealership can sell a Certified Used Kia, period. Other non-Kia Dealers claim to have certified cars, but it is not a Certified Pre-Owned Kia. Only from participating Kia Dealers will the 10year/100,000-mile warranty transfer ownership. 2015 Ford Edge SEL Oxford White AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT CERTIFIED BY CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS, FULLY SERVICED TO CURRENT DATE AND MILEAGE, NON SMOKER! WELL MAINTAINED & CARED FOR, LOCAL TRADE-IN, AWD, Auto-Dimming Driver's Sideview Mirror, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Integrated SiriusXM Traffic & Travel Link, Navigation System, Panoramic Vista Roof, Power Converter 110V Outlet, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/Navigation, Remote Start System, SiriusXM Radio, Technology Package. Towbin Kia is worth the drive! At Towbin Kia, our mission is to make customers happy whether they buy a vehicle from us or not. Come right out of the hectic Las Vegas city and right into the low pressure, low stress world of Towbin Kia new, used, and certified preowned vehicle sales. Shop from home and have a vehicle delivered right to your driveway. Never set foot in the dealership! We have the cars, trucks, vans, SUVs that you are looking for in Las Vegas and Henderson. Looking for a no money down car? Our finance team offers cars with little to no money down. Towbin Kia is the number one Kia dealership in Las Vegas for a reason. Not only do we have the lowest pricing on New Kia’s for sale, but our reputation speaks for itself. We could tell you that it’s because we offer the cleanest local Las Vegas Kia trade ins, or that it’s because our staff are all long-term employees. But we really think it is because we do things the right way. Final selling price does not include dealer market adjustment or applicable additional dealer add ons. Please inquire with a representative for a complete listing of add ons and/or applicable market adjustment for
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMTK4J87FBB67557
Stock: KUB67557
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,152 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,300$2,809 Below Market
Bill Estes Toyota - Indianapolis / Indiana
Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat 2015 Ford Edge Sport **Local Trade In**, **Sunroof/Moonroof Package**, **Navigation Package**, **Bluetooth Hands Free Mobile**, **Rear Back Up Camera**, **Leather Interior**, **Heated Front Seats**, **Heated and Ventilated Front Seats**.Odometer is 8615 miles below market average!The all new Estes Toyota at 96th and Keystone! ESTES TOYOTA 3232 Harper Rd, Indianapolis IN 46240 317-846-9400 www.billestestoyota.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Edge Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMTK3AP2FBB47119
Stock: FBB47119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 103,698 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,777$3,006 Below Market
Parks Chevrolet - Kernersville / North Carolina
Parks Chevrolet in Kernersville, NC ! We offer low payment - easy financing on everything ! We sell in volume and that saves you money!!2015 Tuxedo Black Ford Edge AWD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Edge Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK4AP1FBB25474
Stock: 3K4314A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 39,374 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$15,700$5,030 Below Market
Watkins Auto Sales - Rome / Georgia
THIS EDGE TITANIUM NEEDS A MOTOR !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Edge Titanium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMTK4K93FBB06584
Stock: 9546
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,093 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,649$2,108 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Equipment Group 201A Panoramic Vista Roof Technology Package Wheels: 18" Aluminum Polished Utility Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Engine: 3.5L Ti-Vct V6 2Nd Row Outboard Inflatable Safety Belts Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Ebony; Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats Transmission: 6-Speed Selectshift Automatic Tuxedo Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2015 Ford Edge SEL with 46,093mi. This Ford includes: UTILITY PACKAGE Universal Garage Door Opener Security System Power Liftgate Remote Trunk Release WHEELS: 18 ALUMINUM POLISHED Aluminum Wheels TUXEDO BLACK METALLIC 2ND ROW OUTBOARD INFLATABLE SAFETY BELTS Seatbelt Air Bag EBONY, UNIQUE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF Panoramic Roof Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Dual Moonroof ENGINE: 3.5L TI-VCT V6 V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Keyless Start Remote Engine Start HD Radio Navigation System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Blind Spot Monitor Auxiliary Audio Input Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Cross-Traffic Alert MP3 Player TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode A/T 6-Speed A/T *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. This low mileage Ford Edge has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. More information about the 2015 Ford Edge: The new 2015 Ford Edge is new and improved in most every way over its predecessor. The Edge, often compared to Nissan Murano, the Kia Sorento and the Chevrolet Equinox, the new Edge comes with a more powerful set of powertrains and competitive fuel economy. Passenger volume, rear legroom and cargo capacity are among the best in the category. Strengths of this model include strong safety feature set, stylish and refined, and Range of efficient powertrains All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK4J82FBC40111
Stock: FBC40111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 61,372 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,495$2,594 Below Market
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2015 Ford Edge Sport! This SUV looks and drives excellent! It's loaded with options including a Automatic Transmission, 2.7L Turbocharged V6, AWD, Navigation, Leather, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated and Cooled Seats, Sony Premium Audio, Rear Heated Seats, Dual Power Seats, Dual Climate Control, Sirius Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, CD, and much more! Overall this car is very clean inside and out! It's priced to sell ASAP so call 402.991.1112 now!We are helping a private party sell this vehicle on consignment and do not store the vehicle at our location. If you would like to see the vehicle in person, please contact us at 402.991.1112. Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or call us at 402.991.1112! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Edge Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMTK4AP2FBB66906
Stock: COCB66906
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 78,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,995$2,568 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! Previous corporate fleet vehicle. For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMTK4J90FBC00536
Stock: C00536AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,251 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,488$3,334 Below Market
Ford of Uniontown - Uniontown / Pennsylvania
* 2015 ** Ford * * Edge * * SEL * If you're shopping for a quality vehicle with perks such as a backup sensor, push button start, backup camera, parking assistance, braking assist, dual climate control, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, and anti-lock brakes, this 2015 Ford Edge SEL may be the car for you. Rocking a stunning silver exterior and an ebony interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. This crossover awd scored a crash test safety rating of 5 out of 5 stars. Don't sit on this decision for long...schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMTK4J98FBC06228
Stock: 9892B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 80,368 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,800$2,665 Below Market
Carmel Auto Gallery - Carmel / Indiana
This 2015 Ford Edge 4dr SEL features a EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Ebony Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, 3.16 Axle Ratio, Unique Cloth Bucket Seats, SiriusXM Radio, SYNC, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Rear Parking Sensors, Spoiler, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Perimeter/approach lights, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Exterior Parking Camera Rear Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 317-669-7000 or emil@carmelautogallery.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMTK4J96FBB72564
Stock: BH2564
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 68,241 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,407
Randall Noe Subaru - Terrell / Texas
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! ****, AWD. Here at Randall Noe Subaru we pride ourselves on our wide selection of quality inventory at competitive prices. Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection process to insure peace of mind to our customers. All of this combined with our top notch customer service helps us create customers for life, not just a day. Come see us and experience it first hand! Randall Noe Subaru 1501. E. Interstate 30 Rockwall, TX 75087 469-651-6333.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Edge Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMTK4AP0FBB91576
Stock: S1342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-19-2020
- 65,174 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,696$2,776 Below Market
Economy Honda Superstore - Chattanooga / Tennessee
This 2015 Ford Edge Sport features RADIO: AM/FM STEREO W/SINGLE CD/NAVIGATION -inc: voice-activated touch-screen navigation, Keyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Leather Interior, Heated Front Seat(s), and much more. A great vehicle at a great price located at 6001 Lee Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37421! PURCHASE THIS VEHICLE WITH CONFIDENCE! No hassles. No worries. Peace of mind. At Economy Honda Superstore you will be able to purchase your next vehicle with confidence. In each vehicle you will find a folder containing a vehicle reconditioning report, pricing analysis, available warranty options, general vehicle options, and a CARFAX vehicle history report. You will not find this level of transparency from any other dealer while purchasing your next vehicle! No detail is too small in our pursuit to offer you quality vehicles at the best prices and with exceptional customer service. Come in today and experience the difference for yourself at Economy Honda Superstore! Call today and set up your VIP appointment - (423) 381-6429
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Edge Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMTK4AP1FBB79582
Stock: TFBB79582
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 94,054 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,980
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Edge SE with USB Inputs, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMTK3G80FBB77235
Stock: 10438850
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 106,467 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,262$2,733 Below Market
White's Ford - Urbana / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Edge Titanium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK4K94FBB15392
Certified Pre-Owned: No
