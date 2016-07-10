Used 2015 Ford Edge for Sale Near Me

  • 2015 Ford Edge SEL in Gray
    certified

    2015 Ford Edge SEL

    11,265 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,459

    $3,696 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Edge SEL in Dark Red
    certified

    2015 Ford Edge SEL

    47,434 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,299

    $4,698 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Edge SEL in Silver
    used

    2015 Ford Edge SEL

    120,976 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,299

    $2,243 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Edge SEL in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Ford Edge SEL

    62,477 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,067

    $2,651 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Edge SEL in Black
    used

    2015 Ford Edge SEL

    103,492 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,995

    $3,801 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Edge SEL in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Ford Edge SEL

    53,013 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,789

    $2,617 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Edge Sport in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Ford Edge Sport

    57,152 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,300

    $2,809 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Edge Sport in Black
    used

    2015 Ford Edge Sport

    103,698 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,777

    $3,006 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Edge Titanium in Black
    used

    2015 Ford Edge Titanium

    39,374 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $15,700

    $5,030 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Edge SEL in Black
    used

    2015 Ford Edge SEL

    46,093 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,649

    $2,108 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Edge Sport in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Ford Edge Sport

    61,372 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,495

    $2,594 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Edge SEL in Gray
    used

    2015 Ford Edge SEL

    78,100 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,995

    $2,568 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Edge SEL in Silver
    certified

    2015 Ford Edge SEL

    55,251 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,488

    $3,334 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Edge SEL in Gray
    used

    2015 Ford Edge SEL

    80,368 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,800

    $2,665 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Edge Sport in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Ford Edge Sport

    68,241 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $18,407

    Details
  • 2015 Ford Edge Sport in Silver
    used

    2015 Ford Edge Sport

    65,174 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,696

    $2,776 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Edge SE in Black
    used

    2015 Ford Edge SE

    94,054 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,980

    Details
  • 2015 Ford Edge Titanium in Silver
    used

    2015 Ford Edge Titanium

    106,467 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,262

    $2,733 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,092 listings
2015 Ford Edge Titanium *Guards Green*
Sage O,10/20/2015
Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
So I am a 24 year old and have had my 2015 Ford Edge titanium with the 2.0 eco boost 4cyl in the guards green color for a bit over a month. So far, very satisfied with the car. The color is awesome, almost like a Greyish-green. Great ride height, good visibility of the road. The 4 cyl, in my opinion is enough power for the car. I would imagine the 6 cyl version being terrible on gas mileage. I drive mainly city, stop and go traffic in Brooklyn and I am averaging 16.2mpg for approx 1200 miles I have already put on the car. Interior is extremely comfortable. A lot of technology!!! Bluetooth is very easy to use and responsive. Touch screen display is excellent as well. I have ambient lighting in the vehicle as well which I love. Another feature I find my self using is the foot activated rear lift gate. Very useful believe it or not. Also the auto start fuction from the key fob is excellent. Use it almost every day, I anticipate using it daily once the winter hits the north eastOverall I am very satisfied with the vehicle and deffinetly recommend it to anyone looking for a luxury SUV
