Used 2015 Ford Edge for Sale Near Me

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Equipment Group 201A Panoramic Vista Roof Technology Package Wheels: 18" Aluminum Polished Utility Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Engine: 3.5L Ti-Vct V6 2Nd Row Outboard Inflatable Safety Belts Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Ebony; Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats Transmission: 6-Speed Selectshift Automatic Tuxedo Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2015 Ford Edge SEL with 46,093mi. This Ford includes: UTILITY PACKAGE Universal Garage Door Opener Security System Power Liftgate Remote Trunk Release WHEELS: 18 ALUMINUM POLISHED Aluminum Wheels TUXEDO BLACK METALLIC 2ND ROW OUTBOARD INFLATABLE SAFETY BELTS Seatbelt Air Bag EBONY, UNIQUE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF Panoramic Roof Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Dual Moonroof ENGINE: 3.5L TI-VCT V6 V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Keyless Start Remote Engine Start HD Radio Navigation System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Blind Spot Monitor Auxiliary Audio Input Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Cross-Traffic Alert MP3 Player TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode A/T 6-Speed A/T *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. This low mileage Ford Edge has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. More information about the 2015 Ford Edge: The new 2015 Ford Edge is new and improved in most every way over its predecessor. The Edge, often compared to Nissan Murano, the Kia Sorento and the Chevrolet Equinox, the new Edge comes with a more powerful set of powertrains and competitive fuel economy. Passenger volume, rear legroom and cargo capacity are among the best in the category. Strengths of this model include strong safety feature set, stylish and refined, and Range of efficient powertrains All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2015 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

VIN: 2FMPK4J82FBC40111

Stock: FBC40111

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020