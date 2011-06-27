Estimated values
2001 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 3dr Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,660
|$2,933
|$3,593
|Clean
|$1,528
|$2,699
|$3,312
|Average
|$1,263
|$2,230
|$2,752
|Rough
|$997
|$1,761
|$2,191
Estimated values
2001 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 3dr Ext Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,788
|$3,243
|$3,996
|Clean
|$1,646
|$2,984
|$3,684
|Average
|$1,360
|$2,465
|$3,061
|Rough
|$1,074
|$1,947
|$2,437
Estimated values
2001 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 SD 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,740
|$2,969
|$3,604
|Clean
|$1,601
|$2,732
|$3,322
|Average
|$1,323
|$2,257
|$2,760
|Rough
|$1,045
|$1,782
|$2,198
Estimated values
2001 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150 3dr Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,628
|$2,825
|$3,445
|Clean
|$1,498
|$2,599
|$3,176
|Average
|$1,238
|$2,148
|$2,638
|Rough
|$978
|$1,696
|$2,101
Estimated values
2001 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 SD 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,829
|$3,308
|$4,074
|Clean
|$1,683
|$3,043
|$3,757
|Average
|$1,391
|$2,515
|$3,121
|Rough
|$1,099
|$1,986
|$2,485