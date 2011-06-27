Used 2001 Ford Econoline Cargo Consumer Reviews
2001 Ford E150
Best work van I have ever owned! 110,000 miles and have only replaced the brakes and tires. Excellent power, comfortable ride and overall excellent quality. It's January 2005 and this baby runs just as good as it did when I bought it. I'm am going to buy another one.
Job
I drive 1250 miles a week highway and city driving gets job done every day only dislike is small side mirros never get enough mirror
E 250 V-8
GREAT VAN..HAD 99 E150 V6..THE 5.4 V8 GETS SAME OR A LITTLE BETTER MPG..GO FIGURE..ACCERATION IS GREAT..BRAKING IMPROVEMENTS OVER THE 99 E150 IS HUGE; SUPPOSE 4 WHEEL ANTILOCK HAS ALOT TO DUE WITH THAT. EXTRA SPRINGS, HEAVY DUTY BRAKES OF E250 IS WORTH EVERY PENNY..VAN SITS TALLER THAN E150 SO IT WONT FIT IN STANDARD GARAGE..HWY CRUISING VERY GOOD..CRUISE CONTROL A MUST..VAN WANTS TO EXCEED POSTED SPEED LIMITS..TILT WHEEL,PW,PL,P MIRROWS ARE WORTH IT..
e-350 sd ext.
I have had this van for almost 3 years and have used it for business as a independant contractor for a major delivery co. I've put on 131k on it and I'm not sure if the engine is broken in yet.The v-10 has tons of power and the mpg is as good as the v6 vans.
Sponsored cars related to the Econoline Cargo
Related Used 2001 Ford Econoline Cargo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 EcoSport
- 2020 Transit Connect
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2019
- 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- 2019 Transit Connect
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500