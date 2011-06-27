Used 2001 Ford Econoline Cargo Consumer Reviews

2001 Ford E150 whcinc , 01/27/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Best work van I have ever owned! 110,000 miles and have only replaced the brakes and tires. Excellent power, comfortable ride and overall excellent quality. It's January 2005 and this baby runs just as good as it did when I bought it. I'm am going to buy another one. Report Abuse

Job dong812 , 10/16/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I drive 1250 miles a week highway and city driving gets job done every day only dislike is small side mirros never get enough mirror Report Abuse

E 250 V-8 RODEO MAN , 01/13/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful GREAT VAN..HAD 99 E150 V6..THE 5.4 V8 GETS SAME OR A LITTLE BETTER MPG..GO FIGURE..ACCERATION IS GREAT..BRAKING IMPROVEMENTS OVER THE 99 E150 IS HUGE; SUPPOSE 4 WHEEL ANTILOCK HAS ALOT TO DUE WITH THAT. EXTRA SPRINGS, HEAVY DUTY BRAKES OF E250 IS WORTH EVERY PENNY..VAN SITS TALLER THAN E150 SO IT WONT FIT IN STANDARD GARAGE..HWY CRUISING VERY GOOD..CRUISE CONTROL A MUST..VAN WANTS TO EXCEED POSTED SPEED LIMITS..TILT WHEEL,PW,PL,P MIRROWS ARE WORTH IT.. Report Abuse