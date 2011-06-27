  1. Home
Used 2001 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150 Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Econoline Cargo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,755
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)455/630 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque244 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower191 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle46.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
2 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room42.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room68.4 in.
Front leg room40 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Length211.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Curb weight4778 lbs.
Gross weight6700 lbs.
Height80.7 in.
Maximum payload2010 lbs.
Wheel base138 in.
Width79.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dp Emerald Green CC Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Econoline Cargo Inventory

Research Similar Vehicles