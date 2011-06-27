Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Consumer Reviews
Manufacturer at Fault
Good power, Comfortable ride. Does not have a cabin filter, contaminated fluid and faulty sway bar links will cause it to pull left or right. Recall on the heating and ventilation actuators; If not repaired causes non response from the windshield wipers, door locks, 4x4 selector, lights, and ventilation fan - Also causes the TCP to illuminate. Recall on the manifold for exhaust leak. Causes poor gas mileage, also piston knock when the engine is cold. leak could cause overheating or a blown piston.
Been a great truck
I got my 09 laramie crew cab close to 5 years ago. it's the first truck I have owned so I can't compare to any other brand of truck first hand. but from the stand point of living with it for a little bit I have to say it has been a great vehicle. I got the truck in 2011 with about 29,000 miles on it, now it has about 128,000 miles on it and runs amazing for the mileage. here and there it has had it's issues, the pinions were bad on these years which made them recall them, mine didn't get it done in time and caused my differential to blow. was unfortunate but the dealer was great with repairs. the exhaust manifolds also cracked at around 85,000 miles, at first I thought was a isolated issue but turns out it's common for these trucks. also if you ever have to change the headlights it's a pain compared to older models. used to be just a couple of bolts and the housing came out, now the grill has to come out and a clip thats in the wheel well has to be pulled. other than those issues I have loved my ram. I have driven it from coast to coast and to Canada on multiple occasions and never got uncomfortable. the coil suspension has really given it a awesome ride. as far as fuel economy goes there is always room for improvement but it's a lot better than most of my friends trucks. I put a bullydog tuner on the truck for the fuel economy about a year ago. in town still sucks, roughly 13 mpg. but highway miles is awesome, I regularly get 23-25 mpg at 70 mph. as far as towing goes, the thing is a beast, I pull a boat that weighs about 8,500 pounds through the texas hill country every summer and it does it with out issue, I also once pulled a 6,000 pound trailer from Toronto to central texas, 27 straight hours at 70 miles an hour the whole way at it never overheated on my once. all in all the truck isn't perfect, but it has been reliable and never left me stranded, it pulls like a train, and sips fuel on the highway. I love this truck and plan to drive it till the wheels fall off. I would recommend ram to anyone who is looking for a truck.
4.7 quad cab ram 2009
I like smaller trucks/cars. I stayed away from trucks bc I just thought of them as a gas hog. I am a bit of a power junky too. So if i was going to get a truck I wanted power too. I was looking at the Dodge 5.7hemi motor for it's power. I test drove a 2007 hemi and a 2010 4.7 and thought they were both the 5.7L until the salesman pointed it out to me. I got a deal on a 2009 4.7 dodge quad cab and love it. It can pull a loaded 16ft trailer tractor with ease( about 4000lbs). It can pull trailer and still get 15mpg. I'm gettting 24mpg highway and about 16 suburb driving. I drives like a car and is very comfortable.
Solid Truck
Bought a Ram after owning all the other brands over the years. Test drove all brands and the solid, comfortable, quiet ride combined with the 100,000 mile transferable powertrain warranty swung my vote. Also got a lifetime powertrain warranty as long as I keep the truck, no other manufacturer offered that!! I've put over 40k miles on the truck now with no problems.
bad engine at 40,000 miles
I have a 2009 dodge with 40000 miles and the engine is needing replaced. I was told there is no transferable warranty. If this is true I will never buy a dodge again. dodge the dodge you will cursre the day you bought it.
