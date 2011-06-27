Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,045
|$12,465
|$14,545
|Clean
|$8,431
|$11,611
|$13,527
|Average
|$7,204
|$9,904
|$11,492
|Rough
|$5,976
|$8,198
|$9,456
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,467
|$9,102
|$10,703
|Clean
|$6,028
|$8,479
|$9,954
|Average
|$5,151
|$7,233
|$8,456
|Rough
|$4,273
|$5,986
|$6,958
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,947
|$6,570
|$7,559
|Clean
|$4,611
|$6,120
|$7,030
|Average
|$3,940
|$5,220
|$5,972
|Rough
|$3,268
|$4,321
|$4,914
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,735
|$9,379
|$10,986
|Clean
|$6,278
|$8,737
|$10,218
|Average
|$5,364
|$7,452
|$8,680
|Rough
|$4,450
|$6,168
|$7,142
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,701
|$13,369
|$15,600
|Clean
|$9,043
|$12,453
|$14,508
|Average
|$7,726
|$10,623
|$12,325
|Rough
|$6,410
|$8,792
|$10,141
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,568
|$14,565
|$16,996
|Clean
|$9,851
|$13,568
|$15,807
|Average
|$8,417
|$11,573
|$13,428
|Rough
|$6,983
|$9,579
|$11,049
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,775
|$10,610
|$12,338
|Clean
|$7,247
|$9,884
|$11,474
|Average
|$6,192
|$8,431
|$9,747
|Rough
|$5,137
|$6,978
|$8,020
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,803
|$12,582
|$14,284
|Clean
|$9,138
|$11,720
|$13,284
|Average
|$7,807
|$9,997
|$11,285
|Rough
|$6,477
|$8,275
|$9,286
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,565
|$8,744
|$10,074
|Clean
|$6,120
|$8,145
|$9,369
|Average
|$5,229
|$6,948
|$7,959
|Rough
|$4,338
|$5,751
|$6,549
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,409
|$11,590
|$13,524
|Clean
|$7,839
|$10,796
|$12,577
|Average
|$6,697
|$9,209
|$10,684
|Rough
|$5,556
|$7,622
|$8,792
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,134
|$16,210
|$18,695
|Clean
|$11,310
|$15,100
|$17,387
|Average
|$9,664
|$12,881
|$14,770
|Rough
|$8,017
|$10,661
|$12,153
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,599
|$7,231
|$8,229
|Clean
|$5,219
|$6,736
|$7,654
|Average
|$4,459
|$5,746
|$6,502
|Rough
|$3,700
|$4,756
|$5,350
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,694
|$10,277
|$11,853
|Clean
|$7,172
|$9,573
|$11,023
|Average
|$6,128
|$8,166
|$9,364
|Rough
|$5,084
|$6,759
|$7,705
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,655
|$10,290
|$11,896
|Clean
|$7,136
|$9,586
|$11,063
|Average
|$6,097
|$8,177
|$9,398
|Rough
|$5,058
|$6,767
|$7,733
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,419
|$8,759
|$10,183
|Clean
|$5,983
|$8,159
|$9,471
|Average
|$5,112
|$6,960
|$8,045
|Rough
|$4,241
|$5,760
|$6,620
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Crew Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,320
|$9,602
|$10,997
|Clean
|$6,823
|$8,945
|$10,228
|Average
|$5,830
|$7,630
|$8,689
|Rough
|$4,836
|$6,315
|$7,149
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,455
|$11,652
|$13,597
|Clean
|$7,882
|$10,854
|$12,645
|Average
|$6,734
|$9,258
|$10,742
|Rough
|$5,587
|$7,663
|$8,839
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,220
|$7,435
|$8,780
|Clean
|$4,866
|$6,926
|$8,165
|Average
|$4,158
|$5,908
|$6,937
|Rough
|$3,449
|$4,890
|$5,708
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,540
|$10,251
|$11,902
|Clean
|$7,028
|$9,549
|$11,069
|Average
|$6,005
|$8,146
|$9,403
|Rough
|$4,982
|$6,742
|$7,737
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,646
|$10,589
|$12,378
|Clean
|$7,128
|$9,864
|$11,512
|Average
|$6,090
|$8,414
|$9,779
|Rough
|$5,052
|$6,964
|$8,047