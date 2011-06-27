  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  4. Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  5. Appraisal value

2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,045$12,465$14,545
Clean$8,431$11,611$13,527
Average$7,204$9,904$11,492
Rough$5,976$8,198$9,456
Sell my 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,467$9,102$10,703
Clean$6,028$8,479$9,954
Average$5,151$7,233$8,456
Rough$4,273$5,986$6,958
Sell my 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,947$6,570$7,559
Clean$4,611$6,120$7,030
Average$3,940$5,220$5,972
Rough$3,268$4,321$4,914
Sell my 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,735$9,379$10,986
Clean$6,278$8,737$10,218
Average$5,364$7,452$8,680
Rough$4,450$6,168$7,142
Sell my 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,701$13,369$15,600
Clean$9,043$12,453$14,508
Average$7,726$10,623$12,325
Rough$6,410$8,792$10,141
Sell my 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,568$14,565$16,996
Clean$9,851$13,568$15,807
Average$8,417$11,573$13,428
Rough$6,983$9,579$11,049
Sell my 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,775$10,610$12,338
Clean$7,247$9,884$11,474
Average$6,192$8,431$9,747
Rough$5,137$6,978$8,020
Sell my 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,803$12,582$14,284
Clean$9,138$11,720$13,284
Average$7,807$9,997$11,285
Rough$6,477$8,275$9,286
Sell my 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,565$8,744$10,074
Clean$6,120$8,145$9,369
Average$5,229$6,948$7,959
Rough$4,338$5,751$6,549
Sell my 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,409$11,590$13,524
Clean$7,839$10,796$12,577
Average$6,697$9,209$10,684
Rough$5,556$7,622$8,792
Sell my 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,134$16,210$18,695
Clean$11,310$15,100$17,387
Average$9,664$12,881$14,770
Rough$8,017$10,661$12,153
Sell my 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,599$7,231$8,229
Clean$5,219$6,736$7,654
Average$4,459$5,746$6,502
Rough$3,700$4,756$5,350
Sell my 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,694$10,277$11,853
Clean$7,172$9,573$11,023
Average$6,128$8,166$9,364
Rough$5,084$6,759$7,705
Sell my 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,655$10,290$11,896
Clean$7,136$9,586$11,063
Average$6,097$8,177$9,398
Rough$5,058$6,767$7,733
Sell my 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,419$8,759$10,183
Clean$5,983$8,159$9,471
Average$5,112$6,960$8,045
Rough$4,241$5,760$6,620
Sell my 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Crew Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,320$9,602$10,997
Clean$6,823$8,945$10,228
Average$5,830$7,630$8,689
Rough$4,836$6,315$7,149
Sell my 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,455$11,652$13,597
Clean$7,882$10,854$12,645
Average$6,734$9,258$10,742
Rough$5,587$7,663$8,839
Sell my 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,220$7,435$8,780
Clean$4,866$6,926$8,165
Average$4,158$5,908$6,937
Rough$3,449$4,890$5,708
Sell my 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,540$10,251$11,902
Clean$7,028$9,549$11,069
Average$6,005$8,146$9,403
Rough$4,982$6,742$7,737
Sell my 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,646$10,589$12,378
Clean$7,128$9,864$11,512
Average$6,090$8,414$9,779
Rough$5,052$6,964$8,047
Sell my 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,866 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,926 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,866 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,926 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,866 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,926 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ranges from $3,449 to $8,780, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.