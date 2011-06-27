Used 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan Consumer Reviews

A decent van with a lot of problems. Mark N. , 01/29/2016 SE 4dr Ext Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) 47 of 48 people found this review helpful 108,000 miles and counting. To start off the Dodge Caravan 2008-2010 model years are plagued with problems. The keyless entry fobs routinely fail, resulting in expensive reprograming and new key replacement costs. Putting your key in the ignition and getting a "BAD KEY" message while on vacation with a car full of kids will ruin your experience. Transmission shaft seals, oil pan seals, AC lines, brake calipers seizing up, undersized brake pads, antifreeze leaks, head gasket seals, and power steering fluid leaks are just a few problems you will have to deal with. Routine oil changes at 3000 miles or less is a must, do NOT wait for the suggested 5000 mile limit, the engine will eat upwards of a quart and a half of oil (a problem that plagues many Chrysler/Dodge engines) between oil changes. Factory tires wear out quickly, tire stores will advise you to buy another brand/model of tire when you replace them. Recalls stacking up, and the dealerships can't handle the volume of cars coming in, I've been waiting 6 months for the ignition switch recall alone. What is good about this van? Well the interior is nicely designed and appointed. Intuitive controls, with good ergonomics makes this a comfortable ride, and an excellent vehicle for road trips. Cup holders galore, storage spaces rivaled only by Han Solo's Milennium Falcon, and a sound system that is a pleasure to listen to. Styling is a high point, but many nooks and bends collect dirt that will have to be cleaned out by hand. Seats are comfortable, built in child restraints in the second row bench seat is a nice touch. Performance? It's a van, it can merge without much effort, handling is decent but you won't be taking it around the Nurburgring to be sure. In summary, I have owned many Dodge products over the years, with cars exceeding 200,000 miles. This van will be the first time I will trade in a car without at least 150,000 on the odometer. I really wanted to like this car, and even after $4000 in out of pocket repairs, I thought we could keep it, but the problems never seem to end. I take great car of my cars, crawling under them and poking under the hood every week to keep an eye on things and making sure they are well kept. This is just simply too much of problem child to keep throwing money at it. Pity, the Caravan once ruled supreme, now just a poorly made pale shadow of its former glory. Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2008 nightmare terkray , 09/11/2014 19 of 20 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd Chrysler minivan, dating back from 1994; 1st lasted 10yrs, 180K, 2nd one totaled in accident after 6 years - both of those vehicles had 'usual' Chrysler issues, transmission, radiator. My '08 that I bought used from dealer 3 years ago, 30k miles - has been an absolute nightmare! I bought the extended warranty cuz of all the bells&whistles that came w/ this van; plus have a $150 deductible. This van has died on me at least 13 x's, stalled while driving @ 8x's, electrical panel gone awry, hatchdoor broke, slider broke, slider window broke, starter replaced 3x's, rear camera broke! If I did my research prior I would of NEVER EVER purchased van. I'm 15k til end of warranty & I cry

Be Careful dtojeo , 08/16/2012 20 of 22 people found this review helpful I purhased a 2008 Grand Caravan. Big Mistake. The vehicle has numerous electrical prolems costing hundreds every year in repair and towing charges. A few problems I have encounterd: Horn blowing in the middle of the night, locked out of the vehicle, Windshield wipers turning on for no reason, windows going up and down when the vehicle is parked, radio changing stations for no reason, lights blinking on and off while parked and now the ignition system as failed. I was told by the dealer that the key is proably bad and it will have to be towed in. It cost $240 per key, $90 for system diagnosis and it may have to have an entire ignition system on top of a $90 tow charge. Reliability = 0

Over 235,000 miles and runs like new John , 08/22/2015 SE 4dr Ext Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) 39 of 45 people found this review helpful People writing bad reviews are most likely the same people that never do maintenance. Change your fluids. Not just oil but trans fluids also. If your brakes are going out quick then stop driving like a fool. The 3.3 and 3.8 are great engines. Very low maintenance and very easy to service. Parts are cheap and readily available. I would have no problem driving mine cross country again. In the last year we have went to Oregon and back, Florida and back and Michigan and back. We live in Indiana. It's better if you're mechanically inclined but with regular service the 3.3 and 3.8 have no problem getting to 300,000 miles with a major rebuild. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value