Used 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan C/V Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Grand Caravan
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.5/492.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room62.8 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.2 in.
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity144.2 cu.ft.
Length200.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight4418 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place144.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width78.6 in.
Rear track64.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Sandstone Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Shale, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Shale, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Shale, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
225/65R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
