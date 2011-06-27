  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(34)
2015 Chrysler 300 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exceptionally smooth and quiet ride
  • satisfying V8 power
  • upscale cabin
  • lots of features
  • satisfying audio and technology systems
  • available all-wheel drive.
  • Limited rear visibility
  • less rear legroom than competitors.
List Price Range
$12,950 - $24,991
Used 300 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

With an impressive mix of style, power, luxury and value, the 2015 Chrysler 300 remains a top pick among full-size sedans.

Vehicle overview

If you're looking for a quiet, comfortable, full-size sedan, there are several options to choose from a variety of manufacturers. If rear-wheel drive and a sense of American attitude are also on your list of requirements, though, the 2015 Chrysler 300 suddenly stands out from the crowd.

This year's 300 will probably stand out a little more because of its updated front and rear styling, but the most important news is on the technology front. There are now optional safety features like adaptive cruise control (which can bring the car to come to a complete stop in traffic) and an available lane departure/lane-keeping assist system that helps keep you in your lane along the highway. In the cabin, there's now a full-color instrument panel in front of the driver, and the 8.4-inch touchscreen in the center stack gets Chrysler's latest Uconnect features that include voice commands (including voice-texting), emergency roadside assistance and WiFi hotspot access.

This only adds to what is already a very satisfying vehicle and one of our top recommended cars in our 2015 Sedan Buying Guide. Both the standard V6 engine and the available V8 this year are paired with a smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission. You can also get the V6-powered 300 with all-wheel drive, which is a definite bonus for this class of car if you live in a place with frequent snow or ice. Of course, when a car takes up as much space on the road as the 300, you can expect that it will weigh quite a bit, and the 300 is no exception. But the car's considerable heft isn't much of a liability and in fact probably contributes to the car's impressively solid feel and comfortable ride quality.

If you're looking for another big rear-wheel-drive American sedan, pickings are slim, but if you expand your search parameters to include front-wheel-drive cars, you'll find several competitors that offer many of their own benefits. The 2015 Buick LaCrosse and 2015 Toyota Avalon are two well-established large sedan offerings, while the 2015 Hyundai Azera and 2015 Kia Cadenza (which are similar mechanically but styled differently) are also smart choices. The rear-wheel-drive 2015 Hyundai Genesis is more expensive than the 300 but more luxurious in return. And if you're disappointed by the discontinuation of the high-performance 300 SRT8 model, there's always the 300's brasher cousin, the 2015 Dodge Charger, to check out. Overall, you won't go wrong with any of these choices, but for a top mix of style, technology and comfort, it's going to be hard to beat the Chrysler 300.

2015 Chrysler 300 models

The 2015 Chrysler 300 is a full-size sedan, available in four different trim levels: 300 Limited, 300S, 300C and 300C Platinum.

Standard equipment on the base 300 Limited includes 17-inch alloy wheels (19-inch with all-wheel drive), automatic headlights, LED taillights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated front seats, eight-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar adjustment) and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. Technology features include an 8.4-inch central touchscreen interface, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice commands, WiFi hotspot access and a six-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack, iPod/USB connectivity and satellite radio.

The 300S comes with the Limited's equipment plus an additional 8 horsepower and 4 pound-feet of torque for the standard V6 engine, 20-inch alloy wheels with performance tires (19s with AWD), a "performance" tuned suspension (RWD only) and steering calibration, a dual sport exhaust, a Sport driving mode and shift paddles for the transmission, remote start, unique black-out styling elements, foglights, sport front bucket seats, a rearview camera and a 10-speaker Beats Audio sound system.

Stepping up to the 300C adds the following to the base 300's equipment list: 18-inch alloy wheels (19s with AWD), remote start, foglights, additional chrome exterior accents, a driver-side auto-dimming mirror, LED cabin lighting, a power tilt-and-telescoping heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, driver memory functions, heated rear seats, a power rear sunshade, a rearview camera, a navigation system, HD radio and a six-speaker Alpine audio system.

At the top of the food chain, the 300C Platinum adds 20-inch wheels, a "touring" tuned suspension, even more chrome accents, heated and cooled front cupholders, power-adjustable pedals, leather upholstery, extended leather upholstery, and a Sport mode and shift paddles for the transmission.

Many of the upper trims' features are available on the lower trims as stand-alone options or via various packages. The SafetyTec 1 package is available on all trim levels and adds front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic detection. The SafetyTec 2 package is available on all models other than the base 300 Limited, and it adds automatic windshield wipers, a lane-departure warning system, lane-keeping assist, automatic high-beam control, adaptive cruise control and a forward collision warning and mitigation system.

Other option highlights include xenon headlights, a panoramic sunroof and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Chrysler 300 features new lines and style, upgraded safety tech and connectivity and an eight-speed automatic transmission across the line. The SRT8 model and the pairing of the 5.7-liter V8 with all-wheel drive have both been discontinued.

Performance & mpg

All 2015 Chrysler 300 trims come standard with a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 292 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. The 300S V6 gets minor tweaks (including a sport-tuned exhaust) that bump output to 300 hp and 264 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic is standard, as is rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional.

In Edmunds performance testing, a rear-drive 300S went from zero to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds, which is about average for a V6-powered full-size sedan. An all-wheel-drive 300C with the V6 took just 0.2 second longer in spite of its added weight.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the V6 is a respectable 23 mpg combined (19 city/31 highway) with rear-wheel drive and 21 mpg combined (18/27) with all-wheel drive.

Optional on all but the base 300 is a 5.7-liter V8 good for 363 hp and 394 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive are standard. EPA-estimated fuel economy with the V8 drops to 19 mpg combined (16/25).

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2015 Chrysler 300 includes antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and active front head restraints. A rearview camera is standard on all but the 300 Limited. The SafetyTec 1 package adds a blind-spot warning system, a rear cross-traffic warning system and front and rear parking sensors. The SafetyTec 2 package adds that equipment plus a frontal collision warning system, automatic braking for frontal collision mitigation, lane departure warnings and lane-keeping assist. The Uconnect Access system includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 300 its top rating of "Good" in moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. Its head restraint and seat design also earned the IIHS' top rating of "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

During Edmunds testing, a 300S took 119 feet to stop from 60 mph in a simulated panic stop. That distance is about average for the class of vehicle. A heavier all-wheel-drive 300C with less grippy "grand-touring" all-season tires (versus the higher-performance all-season tires Chrysler offers on the 300S) took 133 feet to stop from 60 mph. Not only is that a significantly longer braking distance, it's one of the longest distances in the segment for this test.

Driving

The 2015 Chrysler 300 glides down the road with the smooth, substantial feel of a big Mercedes-Benz sedan. That's not entirely coincidental, as some aspects of the 300's suspension design can be traced to late 20th-century Mercedes E-Class sedans. The 300 remains unruffled even on heavily rutted pavement. The ride becomes firmer with the touring suspension or any of the numerous 19- and 20-inch wheel designs, though, so depending on your local driving conditions, you may want to go with smaller wheels and tires.

While the big V8 best fits the 300's persona, the standard V6 is a strong performer in its own right. It's also pretty fuel-efficient with rear-wheel drive, and the eight-speed automatic is smooth and responsive. Of course, the optional 5.7-liter V8 is worth the stretch for those who appreciate good old American muscle, and this year's expansion of the eight-speed automatic across the lineup makes it that much more appealing.

Around turns, the Chrysler 300's bulk is inescapable, but this sedan nonetheless feels planted and secure. That's especially true of the sportier 300S. You won't notice a handling difference between the rear- and all-wheel-drive models, so the choice there comes down to whether you want AWD for winter driving.

Aside from the 300's compromised rear visibility, which is an inevitable consequence of the car's high beltline, small windows and thick rear pillars, it's hard to find fault with how it drives.

Interior

Although the inside of a Chrysler 300 may not feel as upscale and plush as a European luxury sedan, it has quality furnishings for a sedan in this price range and it's definitely a good place to spend some time. The cabin is full of rich finishes and extensive soft-touch materials, and the various trim levels add visual flair with upgraded leather and two-tone color schemes.

On the technology front, the standard 8.4-inch touchscreen interface (Uconnect) is one of our favorites, pairing large buttons and crisp graphics with a logical menu structure. We also appreciate the 300's diverse array of audio options, including an Alpine system, a Harman Kardon system, and of course the thumping Beats Audio setup.

Given the Chrysler's ample proportions, it should come as no surprise that there's plenty of room for occupants of all sizes. The adjustability of the driver seat and tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel is particularly generous, while the rear seats are both spacious and supportive. Compared with other large sedans, though, the middle rear seat isn't as comfortable or useful due to the 300's transmission tunnel hump.

Luggage capacity is average for a large sedan, checking in at 16.3 cubic feet, but the rear wheelwells intrude on trunk space a bit and may limit loading depth for larger items.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Chrysler 300.

5(73%)
4(9%)
3(12%)
2(2%)
1(4%)
4.5
34 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2015 Chrysler
ted,06/11/2018
C 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
This is my 5th Chrysler 300 and it is the best yet. Drive 75 to 80 mph and get 28/29 mpg. Only time in the shop is for oil changes and tire rotation of tires. No warranty claims. Best value of equipment. Would buy another without looking at any other vehicle. Still no problems.
Outstanding
Scott G.,07/30/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I think this is an exceptional Sedan. Thick wrapped leather steering wheel, large leather seats and plenty of cargo room in the trunk. I look forward to driving this car everyday with it's crisp handling, supple ride and near perfect engine/transmission combo. The base stereo in our Limited has more features and better bass response than any other vehicle we have ever owned. The rotary shifter does take a little getting used to, but is a non-issue and actually makes the center stack feel a little more spacious. This car certainly has it's limits in the corners, but is far more nimble then given credit. Yes the transmission is programmed for fuel economy, yet it responds quickly to downshifts and will hold a gear when summoned to. If you do any mixed driving like me expect 27-29 MPG, if you drive strictly around town like my wife you will be in the 22-24 MPG range. If you drive hard, all bets are off and fuel economy should not matter to you. I am extremely impressed with the fuel economy for a car this big and heavy. Chrysler dealers are willing to negotiate on these vehicles, especially the RWD V6 models like ours and that just sweetens the pot even more. I was also impressed with it's winter handling here in Michigan, it felt planted and traction was decent on really bad roads with the stock Michelin's. I had Discount Tire put 4 Hankook iPike winter tires on my wife's car and we could practically conquer the world in this thing. Test drive one and you will be impressed.
Amazing! Top of the Line
Mariah B,04/24/2016
S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I bought this car after my 2015 Dodge Durango Limited was totaled by a drunk driver. My number 1 necessity was to feel safe in a vehicle again.. The Durango save my life, my husband's life, my 1 month old son's life, my toddler's life and my best friend's life. I really wanted another one but at the time these were still new so there were no used Durangos and I did not have the same amount of money to put down that I had previously. So I had no choice but to take a higher payment or get a cheaper car... so I chose to buy the 2015 Chrysler 300s -V6. Let me tell you.. this car does not even compare to any other sedan out there! I have driven Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Chevy, BMW and Mercedes. This car is by far more comfortable and smooth than any of the vehicles listed above!! I miss my Durango every day especially because we have 2 kids, 2 dogs and the 2 of us. We manage to squeeze all of us and the dogs in our 300 but it would be nice to have the SUV again. I have contemplated many times over the 10 months that I have had this car on trading it in for a used SUV. But the amount of money I paid, my car payment and the luxury this car has does not compare to the cars I would qualify for. I AM NEVER TRADING THIS IN! I get pretty good MPG, although my Altima got almost 10 more MPG in City and Highway. I do wish the backseats had a better AC vent system. They are behind the center console so when its 110 degrees outside it takes a minute for the back to get cooled down and when someone is sitting in the middle their knees will freeze off before either sides will feel air. This car rides like a cloud, the stock speakers are better than regular (Beats Audio), I have tinted windows and I get so many compliments on my car. I highly recommend this car to anyone! I have the V6 and in sport mode I have raced a street bike, a Lexus sportscar, and a couple others. It has speed, comfort-ability, luxury, and it is one heavy vehicle! I feel safe in this car and I have confidence driving down the road. The remote start and trunk lift are really awesome! The only flaw is sometimes when you turn the car on with the key and open the trunk from the inside of the car the truck wont close, it pops back up until the car is put into drive, which sucks if you're alone. It is a mechanical/safety concern but it was a glitch and I have not had a problem since. DO NOT BUY THIS CAR IF... if you want space or have 3 car seats! The backseat is large but the two side bucket type seats are perfect for car seats, the middle is too narrow. All in all, this car is a 5 out of 5!
Wow.
Anthony,09/27/2016
C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I am a life-long Infiniti and Lexus owner. I always buy a car that is at least 1 or 2 years old, so I don't get hit with the depreciation the last poster was complaining about on new cars. Test drove and researched many pre-owed vehicles (including Lexus LS, Infiniti Q70, Benz S, BMW 7, Audi A8) before deciding on a low mileage pre-owned 300c AWD v6 for my next car. To say I'm impressed after 500 miles would be an understatement. It is truly the best combo of comfort, performance, safety AND value. Those were my priorities, and this car knocks the ball out of the park. I wanted and found a 300c with the SafetyTec2 Package with adaptive cruise. After using this option for a bit, I wonder how I ever survived without it. It makes driving even more of a pleasure in this car. If you are considering pre-owned in those other big European sedans, do your research... right here on Edmunds. Reliability issues and quirky problems abound in those cars. Even if you pay a fortune for an extended warranty, you'll likely be inconvenienced with multiple trips to the dealership for repairs. Side note: I purchased a Chrysler manufacturer's bumper-to-bumper extended warranty to cover me up to 7 years and 75k miles.... for $1300. Try to get a price for that warranty on one of those Euro sedans. You'll be lucky if you only pay 3x as much. The 300 was also by far the least expensive of all vehicles I tested.
See all 34 reviews of the 2015 Chrysler 300
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
19 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 6350 rpm
See all Used 2015 Chrysler 300 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Chrysler 300
More About This Model

Quick Summary
Chrysler's large, brassy 300 four-door sedan has been updated for 2015, but it's still fundamentally the same car underneath the skin. The changes that have been made (new grille, new lighting, new exhaust tips, retuned steering and suspension, and a rethought interior) though, are significant enough to keep the rear-drive 300 relevant and attractive in the segment as it enters its second decade as Chrysler's flagship.

What Is It?

The 2015 Chrysler 300 is a full-size four-door sedan with a wide range of features and options. On the low end it's a full-featured family sedan, while high-end versions are luxury-level vehicles. At 198.6 inches long over a 120.2-inch wheelbase, the 2015 version of the 300 is essentially the same size as last year's model. To put the size in historical perspective, it's about a half-foot longer than any of the large sedans the company was making in the '90s. In everyday use, the 300's size feels tidy but generous: big enough to have plenty of room inside, small enough to slide into parking slots easily.

2015 Chrysler 300

Along with its close, mechanically almost identical cousin the Dodge Charger, it's the last American sedan to offer a V8 engine and rear-wheel drive that isn't explicitly marketed as strictly a performance car. Most 300s will continue to be sold with the easygoing 292-horsepower, 3.6-liter V6 under their hoods, but opting for the 363-hp, 5.7-liter "Hemi" V8 amplifies the car's personality.

What Body Styles and Trims Are Available?
There's only one four-door body style, and the sheet metal (except for that one panel where the taillights attach) carries over from the 2011 redesign of the 300. Chrysler wasn't about to screw up the fundamental character of the 300, and really, it doesn't have any reason to.

The base 300 Limited starts with a price of $32,390. Like all 300s it gets a new, larger front grille and updated LED headlights with clear elements at the far edge (the amber side reflectors have moved to the bumper cover). The grille looks great with the Chrysler winged logo floating in the black mesh. And even with the standard 17-inch wheels and tires, this is still a muscular-looking machine.

2015 Chrysler 300

Limited models come with the standard 292-hp, 3.6-liter V6 backed up by an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is a $1,500 option, which is a bargain, since all-wheel drive commands a $2,500 premium on the other trim levels.

The 300S is the exuberant and sportiest model with a base price of $35,890. Black chrome trim replaces the straight-up shiny bits on the Limited, and that gives the car a sinister countenance that it wears well. The S wheels are 20 inches in diameter, and painted "Hyper Black." The result is a 300 that looks ripped.

Despite the 300S's aggressive looks, the Pentastar V6 is still the standard power plant. Buyers can, for an additional $3,000, opt for the lusty 5.7-liter Hemi V8, which is more fun.

While the 300C ($38,990 base price) was at one time available only with the Hemi, this more luxurious machine can now be had with either the V6 or V8. And frankly, since the V6 is such a well-behaved and powerful engine, and the eight-speed so good, the Hemi isn't necessary to make the 300C compelling.

Externally, the most distinguishing feature of the C-model is its chromed side mirrors. But inside it gets things like standard LED ambient lighting that make for a spectacular night show.

Above the other 300s is the 300C Platinum ($43,390 at base), which gets everything from an instrument panel wrapped in premium leather with "French seamed accent stitching" to a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and dozens of "satin chrome" accents throughout the cockpit. If you like diamond tufted leather, this is the diamond tuftiest of them all.

2015 Chrysler 300

What Changes Have Been Made to the Interior?
All the 300 models have a revised interior built around a new chronograph-style instrument cluster that glows a cool blue. There's also a 7-inch LCD information screen between the tachometer and speedometer, and a second, chunky 8.4-inch touchscreen at the top of the dash center. Chrysler's UConnect software has been steadily improving and has now reached the point where it's preferable to plain knobs and dials.

Even the Limited gets standard leather — at least "leather-trimmed" — upholstery. Heated eight-way power seats with four-way lumbar adjustment are also included.

There's also a new rotary control knob for the transmission, but Chrysler hasn't leveraged its compact design aggressively. On the Ram pickups, for instance, a similar knob is up on the dash so that room is freed up in the center console. In the 300, the knob fills up about the same space as the previous conventional shifter. So no big advantage there.

How Does It Drive Around Town?
With the eight-speed automatic exploiting the V6's ample 260 pound-feet of peak torque production, none of the 300 models feels like a stripped-down compromise around town. In fact, the transmission's behavior is so poised that most buyers will never feel as if they've compromised with the smaller engine. All this despite that even the lightest 300 weighs in at a thick 4,029 pounds, according to Chrysler.

There's not much feel through the newly revised electric power steering, but the driver is always fully informed of what's going on with the front tires. Parking maneuvers are easy to accomplish thanks to a back-up camera that compensates for the 300's limited rearward visibility. Throw in the optional equipment like electronic lane keeping, adaptive cruise control with a full-stop element, collision warning and cross-traffic detection and the 300 gives you few excuses for running into anything.

2015 Chrysler 300

The suspension sucks up bumps without ever losing its composure, the brakes haul the big beast down from speed easily and the whole car feels under-stressed in an urban environment. There's not a lot of excitement here, but plenty of reassurance.

The Hemi V8 frankly, beyond its exhaust rumble, just doesn't make much difference around town. That changes out on the open road. Point any of the 300s at a long, straight highway and it will swallow up distance the way a feeding shark goes through a school of sardines. Hit the curvy parts of the roads, however, and the modest limits of the comfort-tuned suspension become apparent and the sheer challenge of pushing so much weight becomes obvious. The 300 isn't a sport sedan.

Still, there's fun to be had on the curves, particularly if the Hemi is up front to pull the car through with some verve and eagerness. There's rarely any reason to turn off the traction and stability controls, but even with them on, the driver can feel the nose pushing in toward a curve's apex. And it's a thrill to use the paddle shifters available in the 300S and 300C to drop down a couple gears, hear the V8 roar and feel the tail tuck in and the car rush forward.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Does It Return?
For such a big car, the 300 can return exceptional fuel mileage. The EPA rates a 300 with the V6 and rear drive at 19 mpg in the city and 31 on the highway. That's 31 mpg from a big car that looks like it was carved from granite. Besides the expense of the all-wheel-drive option, the best argument against it is that it drops those EPA numbers for the V6 down to 18 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway.

The Hemi V8 includes Chrysler's fuel-saver technology that allows it to cruise while firing only four cylinders under light loads, but it's still relatively thirsty. The EPA rates it at 16 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway with rear drive.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
Chevrolet Impala: Based on a front-drive platform but more or less the same size as the 300, the handsome Impala has a contemporary look that contrasts starkly with the Chrysler. And its interior feels just as roomy, too.

Ford Taurus: The aging Taurus is rightly criticized for being a big car with a less than generously proportioned interior. But it's still a fine driving machine.

Toyota Avalon: Now less dowdy than it has ever been before, the Avalon is not only sleek and good-looking, but available as a gas-electric hybrid. The Avalon's elegant, contemporary interior makes an interesting juxtaposition to the big Chrysler's cabin.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
For people who still want a traditional, rear-drive American sedan, this is as close as it gets. If you're a dazzling, sophisticated urbanite without unlimited resources, the 300 offers more styling panache than practically any car near its price point. And anyone who appreciates a comfortable ride for five should at least consider this car before moving on to more expensive, higher-prestige German machines like the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
The timid need not apply for this bold sedan's in-your-face styling. Anyone seeking ultimate economy would do better to shop among the Honda Accords and Hyundai Sonatas instead of reaching up to this brawny bruiser.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2015 Chrysler 300 Overview

The Used 2015 Chrysler 300 is offered in the following submodels: 300 Sedan. Available styles include Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), C 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), C Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and C Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Chrysler 300?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Chrysler 300 trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Chrysler 300 Limited is priced between $12,950 and$17,997 with odometer readings between 50477 and84322 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Chrysler 300 C is priced between $14,389 and$24,991 with odometer readings between 21498 and90737 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Chrysler 300 S is priced between $17,995 and$23,475 with odometer readings between 22520 and56605 miles.

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Chrysler 300s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Chrysler 300 for sale near. There are currently 11 used and CPO 2015 300s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,950 and mileage as low as 21498 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Chrysler 300.

Can't find a used 2015 Chrysler 300s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler 300 for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,831.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,427.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler 300 for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,198.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,558.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Chrysler 300?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler 300 lease specials

