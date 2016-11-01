2017 Chrysler 300 Review
Pros & Cons
- Quiet cabin has an upscale look and feel
- Available V8 engine is well suited to the car's personality
- Touchscreen technology interface is easy to use
- Hard to see out the back because of small rear window and thick roof pillars
Which 300 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
The 2017 Chrysler 300 is a family sedan that does more than get you from point A to point B. It's big, American and unapologetically bold. But more than just being physically imposing (thanks to features such as its massive grille and wide, boxy dimensions), the 300 is comfortable, quiet and equipped with all sorts of modern tech.
What makes the 2017 Chrysler 300 unique is that it's a four-door sedan with visceral and practical appeal. The rumble of the optional V8 engine, the practicality of available all-wheel drive and the smooth highway ride all make the 300 a good car by more than just objective standards. What's more, it's a car that makes the daily commute easier by shutting out noise and bumpy roads. Even if you don't particularly like the 300's styling, being isolated from the outside world while you cruise down the highway is enough to make it worth a look.
2017 Chrysler 300 models
The 2017 Chrysler 300 is a full-size sedan available in four different trim levels: 300 Limited, 300S, 300C and 300C Platinum. Regardless of trim level, the 2017 Chrysler 300 comes standard with a 3.6-liter V6 (292 horsepower and 260 lb-ft). That same engine makes a bit more power in the 300S (300 hp and 264 lb-ft). An eight-speed automatic is standard, as is rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional.
Even if you go with the base 300 Limited, there is a lot of standard equipment. You get features such as heated mirrors, a rearview camera, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated power front seats and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. On the inside, tech features that are standard include an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with two USB ports and HD and satellite radio.
If you're performance-minded, an upgrade to get for the base 300 Limited (or any 300, really) is the 5.7-liter V8 (363 hp and 394 lb-ft) with the eight-speed automatic. The V8 gives the car better acceleration, and with a car this big, that's important. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional.
Along the same line of thought, the sporty 300S comes with 20-inch wheels with performance tires (19-inchers with AWD), a sport-tuned suspension (RWD only) and steering calibration, LED foglights, remote start, unique blackout styling elements, sport front seats and a 10-speaker Beats Audio sound system. An optional performance suspension exclusive to the 300S features further sport tuning for the suspension and upgraded summer tires.
For the luxury buyer, there's the 300C, which adds niceties such as a comfort-tuned suspension (same as the Limited), an auto-dimming driver-side mirror, a dual-pane sunroof, LED cabin lighting, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, driver-seat memory settings, a power rear window sunshade, a navigation system and an amplifier added to the six-speaker audio system. It's not the top of the heap, but the 300C certainly has a lot of equipment to ease your commute.
Our recommended trim, provided you can afford all the fancy stuff, is the 300C Platinum. It's the most luxurious of the bunch, and we'd understand if you go with a lower trim level, but there's a lot to like here. It adds unique exterior trim, a touring-tuned suspension (the softest, smoothest ride of the lot), adaptive xenon headlights, heated and cooled front cupholders, upgraded leather upholstery, an upgraded steering wheel and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon stereo (which requires the removal of the power rear window sunshade).
Many of the upper trims' features are available on the lower trims as stand-alone options or via various packages.
Available on all but the Limited trim is the SafetyTec Plus package, which includes front and rear parking sensors, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, lane departure warning and prevention, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic emergency braking.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Chrysler 300C (3.6L V6 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the 300 has received some revisions, including some feature availability revisions. Our overall findings remain applicable to this year's Chrysler 300, however.
Driving3.0
Comfort3.0
Interior4.0
Technology
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the 300 models:
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Forward collision warning with automatic braking is optional on the 300, and it gets a Superior rating from the IIHS.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Optional lane departure warning and prevention warns drivers if they drift out of their lane and will even make minor steering corrections.
- Uconnect Access
- Uconnect Access (standard on the 300) includes automatic crash notification, roadside assistance and stolen vehicle assistance.
