I bought this car after being in mid sized SUV and large pickup trucks for the past 9 years. Coming from that background, this is an amazing car. I have the Sport model and you cannot be put off by the editor's review here. They reviewed a totally different car than mine in totally different circumstances. I was a little afraid of the comments of the ride and handling but I have not found any of that to be the case. The Sport is a tight, smooth, powerful car in mainstream driving situations. During normal driving it exhibits none of the floatiness or undesirable body roll described here. The seats are bolstered and firm so that one is held tightly in position during turning. They may be a little too small, as many of the Dodge/Chrysler products tend to be. Braking is firm and straight for a large car. In fact, one has to be aware of all the automatic systems in place to help you drive. I brake moderately coming to stops and I can feel the system apply more pressure as one of the safety systems thinks I am not stopping fast enough. Either that or the brakes really grab after a few seconds warm up. The engine is smooth and responsive, especially at passing speeds. And I am getting 28MPG right out of the box at moderate (65-70) highway speeds, which is incredible. Visibility does not seem to be a problem, again coming from a truck background. The quietness is also amazing as is the sound system. My wife bought a new 2016 Charger, the sister car to this and while they share platforms, there are distinct differences that are worth the $10,000 difference. I opted for the AWD system, which may be the only models available here in Minnesota. If all-weather capabilities are what you want or need, this car seems like it will provide them and be a worthy premium choice for large cars available.

