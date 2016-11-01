  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
3.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(17)
Appraise this car

2017 Chrysler 300 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet cabin has an upscale look and feel
  • Available V8 engine is well suited to the car's personality
  • Touchscreen technology interface is easy to use
  • Hard to see out the back because of small rear window and thick roof pillars
List Price Range
$15,299 - $30,000
Used 300 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Which 300 does Edmunds recommend?

Though it's not going to be in every 300 shopper's budget, the Chrysler 300C Platinum represents the 300 at its best. The top-level 300 boasts some styling flourishes that further solidify the sedan's bold character, and it comes standard with just about every available feature, including the premium 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. For less money, the 300S is also appealing. It provides a desirable mix of both luxury and sport, particularly if you get the V8 engine.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.5 / 5

The 2017 Chrysler 300 is a family sedan that does more than get you from point A to point B. It's big, American and unapologetically bold. But more than just being physically imposing (thanks to features such as its massive grille and wide, boxy dimensions), the 300 is comfortable, quiet and equipped with all sorts of modern tech.

What makes the 2017 Chrysler 300 unique is that it's a four-door sedan with visceral and practical appeal. The rumble of the optional V8 engine, the practicality of available all-wheel drive and the smooth highway ride all make the 300 a good car by more than just objective standards. What's more, it's a car that makes the daily commute easier by shutting out noise and bumpy roads. Even if you don't particularly like the 300's styling, being isolated from the outside world while you cruise down the highway is enough to make it worth a look.

2017 Chrysler 300 models

The 2017 Chrysler 300 is a full-size sedan available in four different trim levels: 300 Limited, 300S, 300C and 300C Platinum. Regardless of trim level, the 2017 Chrysler 300 comes standard with a 3.6-liter V6 (292 horsepower and 260 lb-ft). That same engine makes a bit more power in the 300S (300 hp and 264 lb-ft). An eight-speed automatic is standard, as is rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional.

Even if you go with the base 300 Limited, there is a lot of standard equipment. You get features such as heated mirrors, a rearview camera, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated power front seats and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. On the inside, tech features that are standard include an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with two USB ports and HD and satellite radio.

If you're performance-minded, an upgrade to get for the base 300 Limited (or any 300, really) is the 5.7-liter V8 (363 hp and 394 lb-ft) with the eight-speed automatic. The V8 gives the car better acceleration, and with a car this big, that's important. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional.

Along the same line of thought, the sporty 300S comes with 20-inch wheels with performance tires (19-inchers with AWD), a sport-tuned suspension (RWD only) and steering calibration, LED foglights, remote start, unique blackout styling elements, sport front seats and a 10-speaker Beats Audio sound system. An optional performance suspension exclusive to the 300S features further sport tuning for the suspension and upgraded summer tires.

For the luxury buyer, there's the 300C, which adds niceties such as a comfort-tuned suspension (same as the Limited), an auto-dimming driver-side mirror, a dual-pane sunroof, LED cabin lighting, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, driver-seat memory settings, a power rear window sunshade, a navigation system and an amplifier added to the six-speaker audio system. It's not the top of the heap, but the 300C certainly has a lot of equipment to ease your commute.

Our recommended trim, provided you can afford all the fancy stuff, is the 300C Platinum. It's the most luxurious of the bunch, and we'd understand if you go with a lower trim level, but there's a lot to like here. It adds unique exterior trim, a touring-tuned suspension (the softest, smoothest ride of the lot), adaptive xenon headlights, heated and cooled front cupholders, upgraded leather upholstery, an upgraded steering wheel and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon stereo (which requires the removal of the power rear window sunshade).

Many of the upper trims' features are available on the lower trims as stand-alone options or via various packages.

Available on all but the Limited trim is the SafetyTec Plus package, which includes front and rear parking sensors, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, lane departure warning and prevention, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic emergency braking.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Chrysler 300C (3.6L V6 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the 300 has received some revisions, including some feature availability revisions. Our overall findings remain applicable to this year's Chrysler 300, however.

Driving

3.0
The Chrysler 300C is a big American sedan with a floaty ride, but the V6 is more than adequate and there's space aplenty. Cars such as the 300 are becoming rare these days, and though there are flaws, the car's size, quietness and price make a compelling case.

Acceleration

3.5
The 292-horsepower V6 does an admirable job moving more than 4,000 pounds of Chrysler. Zero to 60 mph takes 6.8 seconds. Upshifts are supple, and the 3.6-liter's power delivery is smooth. For a bit more oomph, we recommend the V8. It sounds better, too.

Braking

2.0
During heavy braking, the 300 has significant nosedive and some rear tire lockup. When we tested it at the Edmunds track, stopping distance from 60 mph was 122 feet, which is typical for a large sedan. We experienced serious brake fade at our test track, though.

Steering

2.0
The steering is fairly quick, but the effort is too light and offers no feedback. Thanks to the 300C's soft suspension and lazy body motions, even minor steering wheel changes make this boat rock. At highway speeds, you end up constantly correcting. The 300S may be better for those who enjoy a sporty feel.

Handling

2.0
Even for a big sedan, the 300C doesn't handle well. There is a lot of body roll in reaction to both steering inputs and road imperfections. Its rear-wheel drive makes it fun to drive at times, but overall handling isn't well controlled. Again, the 300S should be better in this regard.

Drivability

3.5
The V6 is exceptionally smooth, and the gas pedal is responsive to your inputs. The eight-speed automatic is rarely confused, even handling hills with smart downshifts, but it offers no manual-shifting ability.

Comfort

3.0
The 300 is a big car, and it shows pretty much everywhere. On the highway it's mostly smooth, but after small bumps it tends to have a wallowy, floaty ride. This is at odds with the impact harshness from big bumps, where the seats feel more like a couch than a captain's chair.

Seat comfort

2.5
Wide, flat and featureless, the 300's front seats feel as if they were designed for wider drivers, leaving everyone else to slide around. There isn't much adjustability either. In back, the 300 is spacious, but middle seat comfort is hampered by the 300's transmission tunnel hump.

Ride comfort

3.0
Because of how quiet the 300 is, it is possible to confuse that with a good ride. Yes, it's soft and floaty, but the 300C's body motions are largely uncontrolled, so big steering inputs make it rock perpetually. Pothole impacts are harsh.

Noise & vibration

5.0
This big sedan is as quiet as a tomb. Virtually no road noise makes it into the cabin. It's the type of quiet that causes you to drive faster than you think you're going.

Interior

4.0
The reason the 300 is so big on the outside is because it's so spacious on the inside. It gets high scores for ease of entry/exit and overall passenger volume, plus it has a big trunk. Rearward visibility, however, is a problem.

Ease of use

3.0
Uconnect has some features that take familiarity (seat heaters buried in the touchscreen, for example), but the buttons are large and the menus are clear. Climate controls are simple and there's even a real volume knob.

Getting in/getting out

5.0
The doors on the 300 are huge and open wide. The driver's seat height is at that perfect "don't have to step up, don't have to squat down" level. The rear seats, too, are easy to get in and out of.

Roominess

5.0
One of the 300's most appealing features is its massive cabin, especially as it pertains to the front seat. Shoulder room, headroom, legroom, hiproom — you name it, the 300's got it. Some large sedan competitors have more rear seat space, but not much more.

Visibility

2.0
The rearward view out the tiny side mirrors is laughable. Also, the 300's thick rear roof pillars impede your views over the shoulder.

Quality

4.0
Inside and out, the 300 feels like it's made with high-quality materials that are all assembled well. Our test car had no obvious defects and had tight seals, which contributed to the massively quiet cabin. Even at the top trim levels with a heftier price tag, the 300 feels worth the money.

Technology

We've had lots of experience with older versions of Chrysler's infotainment system, Uconnect, and we've even tested the newest Uconnect 8.4 system in other cars, but we haven't tested it in the 300 yet. In those other cars, though, it is lightning fast with crisp graphics and simple, logical menus.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Chrysler 300.

5(76%)
4(5%)
3(5%)
2(5%)
1(9%)
4.4
17 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My 300S, a great car
John White,03/17/2017
S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I went to the dealer ready to lease a 2017 Grand Cherokee. My 300 happened to be on the showroom floor and it was love at first sight. Sounds corny, but it is a beautiful car. I have the non metallic Ceramic Gray Clear Coat paint, AWD, The S premium, group and the S Appearance package. Rides like a dream, gas mileage is acceptable for a big car and in sport mode handles really well. Chrysler has made significant improvement in their electronics, infotainment and interior materials. At least they have in the 300. I've owned 5 Jeeps, T&C van and a Sebring Convertible. My 300 is the best of them all. It is a big car, but doesn't have that big car feel inside. Beats audio is wonderful and the styling of the "S" trim constantly gets compliments. AWD only available with the V6, which is fine. 300 HP is plenty to move this car. I test drove the Hemi RWD model, but since I live in the snowbelt, AWD was the obvious choice. No regrets. Trust me, you won't be disappointed.
Lovin the 300s performance and CarPlay
Joe E,04/19/2017
S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Really is the best American car value out there, and well worth the asking price. Sleek, comfortable, a lot more performance than you expect for a v6, and great tech included too! CarPlay is by far my favorite feature. Love the use of tech within the car, but still easy to use. Has a volume KNOB (which I love). Great gas mileage, and man do I get compliments on the cars looks (inside and out). Really sharp. I recommend the S model, and the sport appearance package makes the outside look the best. Good job Chrysler.
Large American car better than hoped
Brian S.,06/26/2017
S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I bought this car after being in mid sized SUV and large pickup trucks for the past 9 years. Coming from that background, this is an amazing car. I have the Sport model and you cannot be put off by the editor's review here. They reviewed a totally different car than mine in totally different circumstances. I was a little afraid of the comments of the ride and handling but I have not found any of that to be the case. The Sport is a tight, smooth, powerful car in mainstream driving situations. During normal driving it exhibits none of the floatiness or undesirable body roll described here. The seats are bolstered and firm so that one is held tightly in position during turning. They may be a little too small, as many of the Dodge/Chrysler products tend to be. Braking is firm and straight for a large car. In fact, one has to be aware of all the automatic systems in place to help you drive. I brake moderately coming to stops and I can feel the system apply more pressure as one of the safety systems thinks I am not stopping fast enough. Either that or the brakes really grab after a few seconds warm up. The engine is smooth and responsive, especially at passing speeds. And I am getting 28MPG right out of the box at moderate (65-70) highway speeds, which is incredible. Visibility does not seem to be a problem, again coming from a truck background. The quietness is also amazing as is the sound system. My wife bought a new 2016 Charger, the sister car to this and while they share platforms, there are distinct differences that are worth the $10,000 difference. I opted for the AWD system, which may be the only models available here in Minnesota. If all-weather capabilities are what you want or need, this car seems like it will provide them and be a worthy premium choice for large cars available.
Sweet!!!
Tonya,04/06/2017
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Did not think I would ever buy a car again. Have always driven SUV or pick-up. The more I drive it the more I like it and the gas mileage is wonderful after driving a pick-up for the last 10 years. This car is sleek and stylish handles beautifully and is such a quiet ride. So pleased with my purchase.
See all 17 reviews of the 2017 Chrysler 300
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 6350 rpm
See all Used 2017 Chrysler 300 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the 300 models:

Forward Collision Mitigation
Forward collision warning with automatic braking is optional on the 300, and it gets a Superior rating from the IIHS.
Lane Departure Warning
Optional lane departure warning and prevention warns drivers if they drift out of their lane and will even make minor steering corrections.
Uconnect Access
Uconnect Access (standard on the 300) includes automatic crash notification, roadside assistance and stolen vehicle assistance.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Chrysler 300

Used 2017 Chrysler 300 Overview

The Used 2017 Chrysler 300 is offered in the following submodels: 300 Sedan. Available styles include S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Alloy 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), C 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Alloy 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), C Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and C Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Chrysler 300?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Chrysler 300 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Chrysler 300 Limited is priced between $16,991 and$24,000 with odometer readings between 8398 and105304 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chrysler 300 S is priced between $18,862 and$30,000 with odometer readings between 12132 and56159 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chrysler 300 C is priced between $15,299 and$27,143 with odometer readings between 13090 and81883 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Chrysler 300s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Chrysler 300 for sale near. There are currently 28 used and CPO 2017 300s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,299 and mileage as low as 8398 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Chrysler 300.

Can't find a used 2017 Chrysler 300s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler 300 for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,630.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,267.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler 300 for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $23,628.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,386.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Chrysler 300?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler 300 lease specials

