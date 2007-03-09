Used 2008 Chrysler 300 for Sale Near Me

3,758 listings
300 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,758 listings
  • 2008 Chrysler 300 Touring in Silver
    used

    2008 Chrysler 300 Touring

    168,307 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,461

    $1,029 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler 300 C in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Chrysler 300 C

    134,974 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,888

    $1,215 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler 300 C in Off White/Cream
    used

    2008 Chrysler 300 C

    69,070 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,295

    $1,464 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler 300 C HEMI in Silver
    used

    2008 Chrysler 300 C HEMI

    127,952 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,489

    $1,075 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler 300 LX in Silver
    used

    2008 Chrysler 300 LX

    100,469 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $6,399

    $704 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler 300 Touring
    used

    2008 Chrysler 300 Touring

    151,918 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler 300 C HEMI in White
    used

    2008 Chrysler 300 C HEMI

    103,248 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $6,995

    $840 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler 300 LX in Black
    used

    2008 Chrysler 300 LX

    152,278 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $3,995

    $269 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler 300 Touring in Silver
    used

    2008 Chrysler 300 Touring

    73,548 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,450

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler 300 LX
    used

    2008 Chrysler 300 LX

    134,885 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,598

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler 300 C in White
    used

    2008 Chrysler 300 C

    48,122 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,971

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler 300 C HEMI in Black
    used

    2008 Chrysler 300 C HEMI

    135,897 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $7,980

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler 300 SRT-8 in Black
    used

    2008 Chrysler 300 SRT-8

    74,473 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,998

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler 300 LX in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Chrysler 300 LX

    174,517 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,950

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler 300 C in Silver
    used

    2008 Chrysler 300 C

    67,953 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,999

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler 300 C HEMI in Silver
    used

    2008 Chrysler 300 C HEMI

    167,899 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,100

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler 300 Touring in Black
    used

    2008 Chrysler 300 Touring

    158,092 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler 300 Limited in Silver
    used

    2008 Chrysler 300 Limited

    162,603 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,800

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chrysler 300 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,758 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler 300

Read recent reviews for the Chrysler 300
Overall Consumer Rating
4.642 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 42 reviews
  • 5
    (76%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (2%)
My Rating of the Chrsyler 300
My Fine 300 Cruiser,09/03/2007
Bought car then set off for North Carolina. Handled great on freeways. Gas consumption above anticipated level. Great car to drive. Recommend it highly. Wife likes it, too! Go Chrysler...keep 'em coming
Report abuse
