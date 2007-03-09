Used 2008 Chrysler 300 for Sale Near Me

BMW of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas

26P Touring Signature Series Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg Mygig Multimedia System W/Navigation Pwr Sunroof Supplemental Side Air Bags Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Uconnect Hands-Free Communication Pwr Adjustable Pedals Bluetooth Connection Front Ash Tray 18" X 7.5" Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheels 3.5L Mpi 24-Valve Ho V6 Engine 4-Speed Automatic Transmission Manufacturer Statement Of Origin P225/60R18 Touring Bsw Tires Standard Paint Two-Tone Leather Front Bucket Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. BMW of The Woodlands is pleased to be currently offering this 2008 Chrysler 300 Touring with 151,918mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You can tell this 2008 Chrysler 300 has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 151,918mi and appears with a showroom shine. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Chrysler 300 Touring is in a league of its own More information about the 2008 Chrysler 300: The 2008 Chrysler 300 and 300C models are good people-haulers, with a smooth ride, good interior and trunk space, and surprisingly decent fuel-efficiency on V8 models due to the included Multi-Displacement System (MDS), which can temporarily shut down half of the engine's cylinders when they're not needed. Also, the high-performance SRT8 model is in a higher league altogether, with acceleration and braking that's competitive with some of the top sport sedans from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi. This model sets itself apart with performance to rival big European sport sedans (SRT8)., Smooth ride and swaddling comfort, elegant styling, and spacious trunk

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Chrysler 300 Touring with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C3LA53G58H322340

Stock: 8H322340

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-26-2020