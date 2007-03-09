Used 2008 Chrysler 300 for Sale Near Me
- 168,307 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,461$1,029 Below Market
Folsom Lake Toyota - Folsom / California
We are excited to offer this 2008 Chrysler 300. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Chrysler 300 Touring is sure to sell fast. The 2008 Chrysler exterior is finished in a breathtaking Dark Titanium Metallic, while being complemented by such a gorgeous Dk Khaki/Lt Gray interior. This color combination is stunning and absolutely beautiful! More information about the 2008 Chrysler 300: The 2008 Chrysler 300 and 300C models are good people-haulers, with a smooth ride, good interior and trunk space, and surprisingly decent fuel-efficiency on V8 models due to the included Multi-Displacement System (MDS), which can temporarily shut down half of the engine's cylinders when they're not needed. Also, the high-performance SRT8 model is in a higher league altogether, with acceleration and braking that's competitive with some of the top sport sedans from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi. Interesting features of this model are performance to rival big European sport sedans (SRT8)., Smooth ride and swaddling comfort, elegant styling, and spacious trunk At Folsom Lake Toyota, you can be sure that your experience is our #1 priority. We will always do business in a manner that represents our core values of integrity, transparency, professionalism and teamwork. You can also reach us at 916-355-1544 or by visiting us online at www.folsomlaketoyota.com. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3LA53G08H187381
Stock: 8H187381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 134,974 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,888$1,215 Below Market
Altoona Auto Inc - Altoona / Pennsylvania
ALTOONA AUTO CENTER IS NEW WE DO OIL CHANGES UP TO 5 QT $32..99 PA STATE INSPECTIONS AND EMISSION FOR $50.00 PLEASE VISIT US AT 174 OLD ROUTE 22 duncansville ,PA 16635. (814) 414- 3373. WE ALSO DO MINOR AND MAJOR REPAIRS PLEASE GIVE USE A CALL. WE ARE NOW OFFERING SHORT- TERM LEASING PROGRAMS. CONTACT US TODAY FOR INFORMATION.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler 300 C with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3LK63H78H179550
Stock: lisa01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,070 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,295$1,464 Below Market
Deien Chevrolet - Trenton / Illinois
5.7L V8 Hemi, AWD, sunroof, heated leather seating, auto dim mirrors, dual power seats, Boston sound, navigation, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, CD, satellite radio, DVD, driver memory, after market wheels, vent shades and more! We know that these are challenging times, and your vehicle should be the least of your worries. Thats why Deien is here and committed to helping you in any way we can from answering your questions to servicing your vehicle and everything in between. Because in times like these, were faced with many uncertainties. But one thing thats certain is were here for you, every step of the way. If we can bring this vehicle to you for an at-home test drive, please reach out. Our staff is here to help. Our sales department is open by appointment. Call Jake, Bradley, Nikki, Duane, or Nathan today at 618.224.9200. Why Buy At Deien? - All vehicles are sanitized before and after test drives. - $500 Customer Loyalty Cash for Trades*. - Always Low Prices. - Service Loaners. - Saturday Service Hours. - No Pressure Product Specialists. - The Best Customer Service. *See dealer for details
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler 300 C with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KK63H18H151528
Stock: A1492A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 127,952 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,489$1,075 Below Market
Mankato Chevrolet - Mankato / Minnesota
* 8 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $6,489 * * 2008 ** Chrysler * * 300 * * C HEMI * Buckle up for the ride of a lifetime! This 2008 Chrysler 300 C HEMI includes a top-notch remote starter, a leather interior, braking assist, dual climate control, heated seats, stability control, traction control, premium sound system, a MP3 player, and anti-lock brakes. It has a 8 Cylinder engine. Flaunting a gorgeous silver exterior and a dark slate gray interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. It has great mileage with 15 MPG in the city and 23 MPG on the highway. This sedan is one of the safest you could buy. It earned a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars. Call today and take this one out for a spin! We have been voted Mankato's #1 place to purchase a New or Used Car since 2013. We are the most positive reviewed dealer in the area. Our mission statement is simple: To be so effective we are able to be helpful to others. Call or stop by today and see the difference. Nice! Just Ask Around.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler 300 C HEMI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA63H38H129291
Stock: 8923VAA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 100,469 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$6,399$704 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Broadway - Littleton / Colorado
Protection Group Electronic Stability Program Supplemental Side Air Bags Safety/Security & Convenience Group Uconnect Hands-Free Communication P215/65R17 All-Season Self-Sealing Tires Bluetooth Connection 17" X 7.0" Steel Wheels 2.7L Dohc Mpi 24-Valve V6 Engine 23E Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 4-Speed Automatic Transmission Premium Cloth Front Bucket Seats Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2008 Chrysler 300 we recently got in. This Chrysler includes: PROTECTION GROUP Tires - Front All-Season Front Side Air Bag Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Head Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Rear Head Air Bag Tires - Rear All-Season 2.7L DOHC MPI 24-VALVE V6 ENGINE (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. A Chrysler with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This 300 LX was gently driven and it shows. Adjectives like impeccable, spotless, and immaculate can be used to describe how clean this Chrysler 300 LX is, causing it to feel more like a new vehicle than a pre-owned one. Some vehicles are more of a need-to-have. This one is a absolutely-must-have. If it's looks aren't enough to persuade you, the feel of the powerhouse under the hood most definitely will. This vehicle's exterior has been babied. The paint is in excellent condition with nearly zero flaws or signs of age. Stand out from the crowd as a 2008 Chrysler 300 LX is a rare find and just may attract paparazzi. More information about the 2008 Chrysler 300: The 2008 Chrysler 300 and 300C models are good people-haulers, with a smooth ride, good interior and trunk space, and surprisingly decent fuel-efficiency on V8 models due to the included Multi-Displacement System (MDS), which can temporarily shut down half of the engine's cylinders when they're not needed. Also, the high-performance SRT8 model is in a higher league altogether, with acceleration and braking that's competitive with some of the top sport sedans from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi. Strengths of this model include performance to rival big European sport sedans (SRT8)., Smooth ride and swaddling comfort, elegant styling, and spacious trunk All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler 300 LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3LA43R28H179777
Stock: 8H179777
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 151,918 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,995
BMW of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas
26P Touring Signature Series Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg Mygig Multimedia System W/Navigation Pwr Sunroof Supplemental Side Air Bags Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Uconnect Hands-Free Communication Pwr Adjustable Pedals Bluetooth Connection Front Ash Tray 18" X 7.5" Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheels 3.5L Mpi 24-Valve Ho V6 Engine 4-Speed Automatic Transmission Manufacturer Statement Of Origin P225/60R18 Touring Bsw Tires Standard Paint Two-Tone Leather Front Bucket Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. BMW of The Woodlands is pleased to be currently offering this 2008 Chrysler 300 Touring with 151,918mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You can tell this 2008 Chrysler 300 has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 151,918mi and appears with a showroom shine. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Chrysler 300 Touring is in a league of its own More information about the 2008 Chrysler 300: The 2008 Chrysler 300 and 300C models are good people-haulers, with a smooth ride, good interior and trunk space, and surprisingly decent fuel-efficiency on V8 models due to the included Multi-Displacement System (MDS), which can temporarily shut down half of the engine's cylinders when they're not needed. Also, the high-performance SRT8 model is in a higher league altogether, with acceleration and braking that's competitive with some of the top sport sedans from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi. This model sets itself apart with performance to rival big European sport sedans (SRT8)., Smooth ride and swaddling comfort, elegant styling, and spacious trunk Being part of our BMW of The Woodlands family brings you lots of support and friendly service. We offer free shuttle service in The Woodlands area and a comfortable waiting area with complimentary Wi-Fi, drinks and snacks. ***** We’ll buy your car. No purchase necessary. ***** AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Katy is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2008 Chrysler 300 Touring only has 151,918mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The 300 Touring is well maintained and has just 151,918mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Chrysler 300 Touring. More information about the 2008 Chrysler 300: The 2008 Chrysler 300 and 300C models are good people-haulers, with a smooth ride, good interior and trunk space, and surprisingly decent fuel-efficiency on V8 models due to the included Multi-Displacement System (MDS), which can temporarily shut down half of the engine's cylinders when they're not needed. Also, the high-performance SRT8 model is in a higher league altogether, with acceleration and braking that's competitive with some of the top sport sedans from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi. Interesting features of this model are performance to rival big European sport sedans (SRT8)., Smooth ride and swaddling comfort, elegant styling, and spacious trunk *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler 300 Touring with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3LA53G58H322340
Stock: 8H322340
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 103,248 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$6,995$840 Below Market
Alpha Auto Trader - Tampa / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler 300 C HEMI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3LA63H18H268811
Stock: 268811
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 152,278 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$3,995$269 Below Market
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Bad Credit? No Credit?? No Problem!! Your JOB is your Credit!! Take a look at this stylish and super clean 2008 Chrysler 300 LX! This fun to drive vehicle is V6, 2.7L , automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler 300 LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA43R88H307662
Stock: c038681
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2019
- 73,548 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,450
Used Car Superstore of Lisle - Lisle / Illinois
WE LOVE TRADE-INS! Bring in: Cars, Trucks, Vans, Tractors, Trailers, and Buses...We'll take them all!!! Our salesmen are here Monday-Friday 9am-9pm and Saturday 9am-5:30pm. Call 630-241-9300 or stop by today and let us help you find the vehicle that's right for you! LOCAL TRADE, NAVIGATION, LEATHER SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED SEATS, POWER LOCKS/POWER WINDOWS/CRUISE CONTROL/ AM FM CD PLAYER, BLUETOOTH COMPATIBLE, FOG LIGHTS, USB/AUDIO INTERFACE, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, REMOTE START, AUX, 12-VOLT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler 300 Touring with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3LA53G78H202121
Stock: HP1608A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 134,885 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,598
AutoNation Ford St. Petersburg - Saint Petersburg / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! 23F Great American Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg Protection Group Electronic Stability Program Supplemental Side Air Bags AM/FM Stereo W/6-Disc In-Dash CD/Dvd/MP3 Front Ash Tray 17" X 7.0" Aluminum Wheels 2.7L Dohc Mpi 24-Valve V6 Engine 4-Speed Automatic Transmission Manufacturer Statement Of Origin P215/65R17 All-Season Bsw Tires Premium Cloth Front Bucket Seats Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. CALL OR EMAIL TODAY TO RESERVE THIS VEHICLE! ** RIGOROUS 50 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION! ** We spend a lot of time checking the price of every vehicle based on what they are actually selling for in the Market. You will enjoy our stress-free, haggle-free sales process. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX Buy Back Guarantee. If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler 300 LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3LA43R68H110106
Stock: 8H110106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 48,122 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,971
Sea-Auto Sales - Edmonds / Washington
We are proud to present this Low Milage 2008 Chrysler 300C. Chrysler has definitely earned their respect over the years, proving their quality engineering over and over again to the consumers. It runs and drives absolutely amazing and one can tell it was very well taken care of. The exterior looks excellent and it comes with clean interior! This vehicle has been properly maintained and serviced on time. It comes with a 5.7L V8 providing phenomenal power and efficiency. If you are in the market for a spacious AWD Sedan then please give us a call to schedule a test drive at your convenience. You can reach us at 425-776-1133.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler 300 C with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3LK63H98H145335
Stock: 13256
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,897 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$7,980
Hugh White Chevrolet Buick - Lancaster / Ohio
2008 Chrysler 300C Hemi Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat. Clean Carfax! Equipped with, AM/FM CD MP3 w/SIRIUS Satellite, SIRIUS Satellite Radio with Navigation, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Power Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, and Security system. Many Custom Touches including Custom Grille and Fresh Goodyear Tires on Black Accented 20 Wheels! Lots of Car for the PRICE!You can view our entire inventory at www.VisitHughWhite.com or, if you'd like to schedule a test drive, you can call us at 740-653-2091 or email us at leads@HughWhiteLancaster.com. We look forward to assisting you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler 300 C HEMI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3LA63H98H286974
Stock: 15598836
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 74,473 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,998
Dave Smith Motors - Kellogg / Idaho
Summary 2008 Chrysler 300 SRT-8 6.1 Liter Automatic Comfort and Convenience: Air, Cruise, Tilt, Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors, Dual Power Seats, Heated Seats Memory Seat, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Rear Defrost Entertainment & Instrumentation: AMFM, CD Player Auxiliary Input, MP3 Ready, & USB Port, Electronic Compass, External Temperature, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, HomeLink, Navigation Capable, Safety: Tire Pressure Monitor, Traction Control, Rear Parking Sensors, Exterior: Sunroof Tint, Equipment with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving this large car. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. See the road and the surrounding area better with the Xenon HID headlamps on this unit. Once you have these you'll want them on all your cars. Start it from inside with remote start. The satellite radio system in the Chrysler 300C gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. The leather seats are soft and supportive on the vehicle. The Chrysler 300C will allow to see the road and so much more with the HID headlights. Enjoy the incredible handling with the rear wheel drive on the vehicle. It is painted with a sleek and sophisticated black color. This unit has adjustable pedals that are luxurious and safety conscious. Additional Information **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler 300 SRT-8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3LA73W58H236481
Stock: P6808A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 174,517 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,950
Debruhl's Used Cars - Asheville / North Carolina
* TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL * * 6 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $6,950 * * 2008 ** Chrysler * * 300 * * LX * This 2008 Chrysler 300 LX boasts features like a AM/FM radio and CD player, anti-lock brakes, and dual airbags and will not disappoint. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. Exhibiting a charming lt. blue exterior and a medium khaki interior, this vehicle won't be on the market for long. With a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars, everyone can feel secure. Don't sit on this decision for long...schedule your test drive today! DeBruhl's Used Car Superstore is the largest independent auto dealer in WNC! We offer a full range of financing with our guarantee credit approval, everyone is approved here.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler 300 LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA43R48H176956
Stock: 176956T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,953 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,999
Walker Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hurricane / West Virginia
Look at this 2008 Chrysler 300 C. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.7L/345 engine will keep you going. This Chrysler 300 comes equipped with these options: UCONNECT HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone, PWR SUNROOF, NAVIGATION & SOUND GROUP II -inc: MyGiG multimedia system, AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD/MP3 changer, navigation system w/GPS, Sirius satellite radio & w/(1) year service subscription, 20 GB hard drive w/USB port, 9 GB media storage, integrated recorder, Uconnect hands-free communication, auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone, 6.5" touch screen display, (7) Boston Acoustics speakers w/subwoofer, 368-watt amp, MYGIG MULTIMEDIA SYSTEM W/NAVIGATION -inc: AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD/MP3 changer, navigation system w/GPS, Sirius satellite traffic, 20 GB hard drive w/USB port, 9 GB media storage, integrated recorder, Uconnect hands-free communication, auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone, 6.5" touch screen display, MANUFACTURER STATEMENT OF ORIGIN, LUXURY LEATHER-TRIMMED FRONT BUCKET SEATS (STD), LUXURY GROUP II -inc: fold-away pwr multi-function auto-dimming mirrors w/supplemental signals & courtesy lamps, heated 2nd row seats, wood & leather-wrapped steering wheel, California walnut interior accents, HIGH-INTENSITY DISCHARGE (HID) HEADLAMPS, EXTRA COST PEARL PAINT, and EXTRA COST METALLIC PAINT. Test drive this vehicle at Walker Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, 102 Orchard Park Rd, Hurricane, WV 25526.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler 300 C with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KK63H68H151556
Stock: BC135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 167,899 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,100
R.W. Motors - Westover / Maryland
This 2008 Chrysler 300 4dr 4dr Sedan 300C Hemi RWD features a 5.7L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is SILVER with a BLACK interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Satellite; Sentry Key; Available; Active Belts Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Luxury Seats, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 410-651-2279 or sales@rwmotorsonline.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler 300 C HEMI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA63H08H251512
Stock: 14697
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 158,092 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,995
Brown's Sales and Leasing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Elkader / Iowa
**300 TRIM** **RWD** **MOONROOF** **CD PLAYER** **POWER LOCKS** **POWER SEATS** **POWER WINDOWS** Winner of the Prestigious Ford Presidents Award for Customer Service!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA53G58H126183
Stock: D4108A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 162,603 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,800
US Auto Auction - Pennsauken / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler 300 Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KK33G18H121130
Certified Pre-Owned: No
