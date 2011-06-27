I test drove Cadillacs and Lexus's before I came upon the 300. I did not think it would be anything special, but the 300 absolutely shocked me, so much as to think, "why doesn't everyone have one of these?" The ride is so soft and easy-- absolutely effortless to drive. The UConnect system and entire control system is so easy to use; everything that should have a button or knob does and there's no unnecessary cluttering. I love the way the navigation system appears on the driver's dash and decreases the volume of the music only on the driver's side to give an upcoming direction. I do wish that the navigation system allowed the passenger to type while the vehicle is in motion, but I understand why it doesn't allow it. It is such a comfortable car, and if it isn't, there are a multitude of ways that you can adjust the seat to make it most comfortable. The Pentastar engine is fantastic. It's funny that I had the same engine in my Wrangler, yet in this vehicle it seems entirely different: so refined and reliable. I can't tell the auditory difference between when the vehicle is on and when it is off-- that is a great vehicle. I do wish there was more backseat room, but for someone who rarely has backseat passengers, it's hardly a complaint at all and the massive trunk more than makes up for it. I am so happy with this car-- sporty, classic, bold, luxurious and goes like hell, even without the 8. The panoramic sunroof is gorgeous and hardly makes noise when opened, something a lot of other sunroofs fail to do. I'll be running this vehicle into the ground!

Read more