Consumer Rating
(403)
2006 Chrysler 300 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Chiseled and masculine good looks, powerful V8 in 300C model, long list of safety features, plenty of luxury and performance for the price paid.
  • Sluggish acceleration with base V6, limited transmission choices, poor visibility for shorter drivers.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Proving that upscale sedans don't have to be stale-looking and slow, the 2006 Chrysler 300 series offers distinctive styling and V8 power in a practical and affordable package.

2006 Highlights

No significant changes for the 2006 Chrysler 300.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Chrysler 300.

5(79%)
4(15%)
3(4%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.7
403 reviews
403 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

#1
Shane Ellingson,10/07/2006
I have loved every aspect of my 300, Wouldn't choose another car in it's price range!!!!
Amazing vehicle
beniciajoe,05/07/2015
Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I purchased a new Chrysler 300 Touring in Feb 2006, putting 120,000 miles on the vehicle in about four years. The only maintenance required was routine (oil changes, transmission flush, replacement spark plugs...). Amazingly, at 120,000 miles the car still had the original brake pads with 40% of the pad remaining. I've never had a vehicle this reliable, and have nothing but praise for Chrysler's build quality. Ride was quiet and smooth, but also nicely balanced through the corners, making it as pleasurable on a back road as on the highway. I averaged slightly over 24 mpg on the highway at a steady 80 mph. I later 'upgraded' to a 2010 300C, but found the Touring to be better balanced.
Great value
kgus,11/08/2010
I bought my 300 C three years ago as a "new"2006. Plan to trade it next week for a "new 2010". I'm getting the same vehicle with a few more options and AWD (I live in the Snowbelt). I've owned Cadillacs in the past and they don't have anything on the 300C. Tires were worn out at 44000, other than that, have had NO problems...never been in the shop but for routine maintenance. Gets 25 mpg on the interstate at 65mph. The fact that I'm buying another should say enough.
232k miles and running - Great car
tigers4,09/16/2014
Amazing quality and reliability for me. No real issues until about 225k miles except replaced tie rods a couple times (partially due to crappy roads) and had one issue with it being stuck in park. Never even replaced battery but I drive a lot of hwy miles. Since 225 k, I had the brake and rotors replaced (2nd time for rotor) and since then, the ABS and EAS lights have been on and as result lost cruse control. Passenger door open from inside issues. Power steering is a little stiff on occasion. Engine light is on. Still drives fine though. Body is in Great condition, one tiny spot of rust that just surfaced (live in Michigan) and a few scratches. I got my moneys worth in this car!
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
425 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2006 Chrysler 300 Overview

The Used 2006 Chrysler 300 is offered in the following submodels: 300 Sedan, 300 SRT-8. Available styles include SRT-8 4dr Sedan (6.1L 8cyl 5A), Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), C 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A), 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), Touring 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and C 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Chrysler 300?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Chrysler 300 trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Chrysler 300 Touring is priced between $7,994 and$10,900 with odometer readings between 84550 and84550 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Chrysler 300s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Chrysler 300 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2006 300s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,994 and mileage as low as 84550 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Chrysler 300.

