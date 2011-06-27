2006 Chrysler 300 Review
- Chiseled and masculine good looks, powerful V8 in 300C model, long list of safety features, plenty of luxury and performance for the price paid.
- Sluggish acceleration with base V6, limited transmission choices, poor visibility for shorter drivers.
List Price Range
$7,994 - $10,900
Edmunds' Expert Review
Proving that upscale sedans don't have to be stale-looking and slow, the 2006 Chrysler 300 series offers distinctive styling and V8 power in a practical and affordable package.
2006 Highlights
No significant changes for the 2006 Chrysler 300.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Shane Ellingson,10/07/2006
I have loved every aspect of my 300, Wouldn't choose another car in it's price range!!!!
beniciajoe,05/07/2015
Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I purchased a new Chrysler 300 Touring in Feb 2006, putting 120,000 miles on the vehicle in about four years. The only maintenance required was routine (oil changes, transmission flush, replacement spark plugs...). Amazingly, at 120,000 miles the car still had the original brake pads with 40% of the pad remaining. I've never had a vehicle this reliable, and have nothing but praise for Chrysler's build quality. Ride was quiet and smooth, but also nicely balanced through the corners, making it as pleasurable on a back road as on the highway. I averaged slightly over 24 mpg on the highway at a steady 80 mph. I later 'upgraded' to a 2010 300C, but found the Touring to be better balanced.
kgus,11/08/2010
I bought my 300 C three years ago as a "new"2006. Plan to trade it next week for a "new 2010". I'm getting the same vehicle with a few more options and AWD (I live in the Snowbelt). I've owned Cadillacs in the past and they don't have anything on the 300C. Tires were worn out at 44000, other than that, have had NO problems...never been in the shop but for routine maintenance. Gets 25 mpg on the interstate at 65mph. The fact that I'm buying another should say enough.
tigers4,09/16/2014
Amazing quality and reliability for me. No real issues until about 225k miles except replaced tie rods a couple times (partially due to crappy roads) and had one issue with it being stuck in park. Never even replaced battery but I drive a lot of hwy miles. Since 225 k, I had the brake and rotors replaced (2nd time for rotor) and since then, the ABS and EAS lights have been on and as result lost cruse control. Passenger door open from inside issues. Power steering is a little stiff on occasion. Engine light is on. Still drives fine though. Body is in Great condition, one tiny spot of rust that just surfaced (live in Michigan) and a few scratches. I got my moneys worth in this car!
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
425 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 6400 rpm
