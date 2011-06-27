I purchased a new Chrysler 300 Touring in Feb 2006, putting 120,000 miles on the vehicle in about four years. The only maintenance required was routine (oil changes, transmission flush, replacement spark plugs...). Amazingly, at 120,000 miles the car still had the original brake pads with 40% of the pad remaining. I've never had a vehicle this reliable, and have nothing but praise for Chrysler's build quality. Ride was quiet and smooth, but also nicely balanced through the corners, making it as pleasurable on a back road as on the highway. I averaged slightly over 24 mpg on the highway at a steady 80 mph. I later 'upgraded' to a 2010 300C, but found the Touring to be better balanced.

