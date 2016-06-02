Used 2015 Kia Cadenza for Sale Near Me
- 19,397 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,891
Tomball Ford - Tomball / Texas
Look at this 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.3 L/204 engine will keep you going. This Kia Cadenza features the following options: WHEEL LOCKS, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 19" x 8.5" Alloy, Blind Spot Detection, Hydrophobic Water Repelling Front Side Windows, Electronic Parking Brake, Lane Departure Warning System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Tires: P245/40R19, Advanced Smart Cruise Control, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LUXURY PACKAGE -inc: Power Rear Sunshade, HID Headlamps w/Dynamic Bending Light, Ventilated Front Seats, Panoramic Sunroof w/Power Shade, First Aid Kit, 7" TFT LCD Meter Cluster & Information Display, Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column, memory, Memory Driver's Seat & Outside Mirrors, memory for steering column, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Driver's Seat Cushion Extension, FIRST AID KIT, CARGO TRAY, CARGO NET, BUMPER APPLIQUE, BEIGE, PREMIUM NAPPA LEATHER SEAT TRIM, and BEIGE, LEATHER SEAT TRIM. Test drive this vehicle at Tomball Ford, 22702 Tomball Parkway, Tomball, TX 77375.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D75F5171283
Stock: F5171283
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 75,480 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$15,250$2,445 Below Market
Hampton Hyundai - Fort Walton Beach / Florida
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2015 Kia Cadenza? This is it. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Kia Cadenza Premium is in a league of its own You can take the guesswork out of searching for your destination with this Kia Cadenza Premium's installed Navigation system. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. Why go with a basic vehicle when you can have it all in this well-optioned Kia Cadenza Premium? More information about the 2015 Kia Cadenza: Kia is making a serious push to increase its profile in the U.S., and cars like the Cadenza provide a huge step in the right direction. The all-new luxury sedan provides a comfortable, sporty ride while housing its occupants in supple leather and high-quality soft-touch materials. Added to its powerful 3.3L V6 are standard technology features like voice-command navigation and a premium sound system, which make the $35,100 Cadenza a serious option in the segment, and against cars like the Toyota Avalon, Ford Taurus, and Buick LaCrosse, the Cadenza more than holds its own. This model sets itself apart with competitive pricing, attractive styling and ergonomics, build quality, and Standard features
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D78F5190992
Stock: H20805N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 46,286 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$13,995$2,504 Below Market
Highline Motor Cars - Southampton / New Jersey
UNDER FACTORY DRIVETRAIN WARRANTY. NAVIGATION. BLUETOOTH SATELLITE RADIO. BACKUP CAMERA. HEATED SEATS. POWER LOCKS. POWER WINDOWS. POWER MIRRORS.POWER FOLDING MIRRORS. POWER SEATS. OWNERS MANUAL. EXTRA KEYS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D7XF5171280
Stock: 171280
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,420 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,799$2,056 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Hollywood / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. FINANCING AVAILABLE!!, FULLY SERVICED!!, Se habla espan ol!!, WE ACCEPT ALL TRADE-INS!!, BBB Accredited A+, 12 Speakers, 7 TFT LCD Meter Cluster & Information Display, Advanced Smart Cruise Control, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Detection, Brake assist, Driver's Seat Cushion Extension, Electronic Parking Brake, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, First Aid Kit, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps w/Dynamic Bending Light, Hydrophobic Water Repelling Front Side Windows, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Package, Memory Driver's Seat & Outside Mirrors, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof w/Power Shade, Power Rear Sunshade, Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column, Premium Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Radio data system, Radio: INFINITI Audio System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/NAV, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Technology Package, Ventilated Front Seats. Blue 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic V619/28 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Strong V6; upscale interior; easy-to-use electronics interface; generous standard features and warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds* The 2015 Cadenza is Kia's latest upscale full-size sedan that blends luxury with high-tech without the high price tag of other premium models. Kia has packed a lot of high-line touches into this sedan while maintaining a sporty exterior, from LED positioning lights to dual integrated exhaust pipes to power folding outside mirrors. The available High-Intensity Discharge Headlights feature Dynamic Bending Light that adjusts the headlamps based on steering angle, speed, and body pitch. The Cadenza comes standard with a powerful 3.3-liter, 293-horsepower V-6 engine. It comes with the Sportmatic six-speed transmission, which gives the choice of full automatic or auto-manual mode controlled by steering wheel mounted paddle shifters. Fuel economy ranges from an EPA estimated 19 MPG city to 28 MPG highway. The roomy interior can seat five people comfortably, boasting as much rear leg room as long-wheelbase full-size sedans. Convenience and technology are at the heart of this vehicle, which features a voice operated navigation system with eight-inch display that comes standard. You may also choose from other luxury options such as a heated steering wheel and the Panoramic Sunroof adds an open air feeling to an already roomy cabin. Available high-tech safety features, such as blind spot detection, Lane Departure Warning System, and advanced cruise control will keep you and your passengers' minds at ease. Other standard features include leather seat trim, ten-way power-adjustable driver's seat, Dual-zone automatic air conditioning, and Bluetooth connectivity. For a really custom feel, consider the White Interior Package, which includes white leather upholstery, wood-grain accents and suede in the pillars and headliner. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryFlorida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D73F5195811
Stock: 108444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-09-2019
- 83,985 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$14,999$2,234 Below Market
321 Drive - Nashville / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D78F5173982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,381 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,926$1,076 Below Market
Wyoming Valley Mazda - Larksville / Pennsylvania
2015 KIA CADENZA FWD 4DR 5-PASS SEDAN. 6CYL. 6-SPEED AUTO TRANS. SMOKEY BLUE MET.EXT./BLACK NAPPA LEATHER INT.""""PREMIUM, TECH PACKAGE, LUXURY PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, HID LIGHTS, POWER SEATS, LEATHER WRAPPED MULTI-FUNCTION POWER TILT AND TELESCOPING HEATED STEERING WHEEL W/PADDLE SHIFTERS, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, PANO ROOF, SMART CRUISE CONTROL, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, 19" INCH ALLOY WHEELS, XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, DUAL ZONE AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, BACKUP WARNING SYSTEM, FOG LIGHTS, LED TAIL LIGHTS, POWER HEATED MIRRORS, AUTO WIPERS, SIDE AND HEAD CURTAIN AIRBAGS, UVO SERVICES, KEYLESS START, TRACTION CONTROL, STABILITY TRACK, ABS, TPMS, BACKUP CAMERA, INFINITY SOUND SYSTEM.""""USED CAR SAFETY CHECK, PA. STATE INSPECTION AND KIA CERTIFICATION COMPLETED. NEW OIL AND FILTER. NEW AIR FILTER. NEW CABIN FILTER. NEW WIPERS. NEW BRAKE FLUID. ROTATE AND BALANCE TIRES. 4 WHEEL ALIGNMENT. CLEAN CARFAX LOCAL TRADE. FINANCING AVILABLE. LOW INTEREST RATES. NO HIDDEN COSTS OR EXTRA FEES. NO CREDIT APPS. REFUSED. TRADES WANTED. WARRANTY. 3-MONTHS FREE XM RADIO. CALL FOR MORE INFO, OUR CUSTOMER SERVICE REPS ARE STANDING BY. 1-833-852-3355
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D73F5178295
Stock: K0181A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 68,515 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$14,686$1,848 Below Market
Kerns Ford Lincoln - Celina / Ohio
2015 KIA CADENZA. PREMIUM. LOADED. LEATHER. SUNROOF. FULL POWER. Have you Experienced the KERNS COMMITMENT? CALL, EMAIL or STOP-IN Today and see why we are Auglaize and Mercer counties #1 Volume Used Dealer. 2 Great Locations in ST. MARYS and CELINA to serve you. 1-888-367-3856.At Kerns Ford Lincoln & Truck Center, whether you've got great credit or bruised credit, we have the car / truck / SUV / van for you. We believe in Live Market Pricing to ensure our prices are very competitive and minimize the back and forth negotiations that most shoppers aren't big fans of. Give us an opportunity to earn your business -- you'll be glad you did!Cadenza Premium, 4D Sedan, Black w/Premium Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof. Reviews: * Strong V6; upscale interior; easy-to-use electronics interface; generous standard features and warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds * The 2015 Cadenza is Kia's latest upscale full-size sedan that blends luxury with high-tech without the high price tag of other premium models. Kia has packed a lot of high-line touches into this sedan while maintaining a sporty exterior, from LED positioning lights to dual integrated exhaust pipes to power folding outside mirrors. The available High-Intensity Discharge Headlights feature Dynamic Bending Light that adjusts the headlamps based on steering angle, speed, and body pitch. The Cadenza comes standard with a powerful 3.3-liter, 293-horsepower V-6 engine. It comes with the Sportmatic six-speed transmission, which gives the choice of full automatic or auto-manual mode controlled by steering wheel mounted paddle shifters. Fuel economy ranges from an EPA estimated 19 MPG city to 28 MPG highway. The roomy interior can seat five people comfortably, boasting as much rear leg room as long-wheelbase full-size sedans. Convenience and technology are at the heart of this vehicle, which features a voice operated navigation system with eight-inch display that comes standard. You may also choose from other luxury options such as a heated steering wheel and the Panoramic Sunroof adds an open air feeling to an already roomy cabin. Available high-tech safety features, such as blind spot detection, Lane Departure Warning System, and advanced cruise control will keep you and your passengers' minds at ease. Other standard features include leather seat trim, ten-way power-adjustable driver's seat, Dual-zone automatic air conditioning, and Bluetooth connectivity. For a really custom feel, consider the White Interior Package, which includes white leather upholstery, wood-grain accents and suede in the pillars and headliner. Source: The Manufacturer Summary19/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D71F5187142
Stock: 15564
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 61,323 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$16,000$1,837 Below Market
Heritage Volkswagen Parkville - Baltimore / Maryland
**PERFORATED LEATHER SEATS** **NAVIGATION** **POWER SUNROOF** **ALLOY WHEELS** **BACKUP CAMERA** **BLUETOOTH** **ONE OWNER-GOOD CARFAX** **FREE 12 MONTH 12000 MILE WARRANTY** *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($500 Maryland; not required by law); ($389 Pennsylvania). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D70F5181641
Stock: LU181641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 52,889 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$15,229
Griffith Ford San Marcos - San Marcos / Texas
Look no further this 2015 KIA Cadenza Premium 4dr Sedan is just what you're looking for. Come see why car shoppers drive far and near to Griffith Ford - San Marcos. It's our way of doing business that makes our convenient location at 2661 IH 35 North San Marcos, TX 78666 worth the drive. . And has equipment like Logic7 Surround Sound,Alloy Wheels,V6, GDI, 3.3 Liter,Auto, 6-Spd Sportmatic,FWD,Hill Start Assist Control,Traction Control,Electronic Stability Control,ABS (4-Wheel),Keyless Entry,Keyless Start,Air Conditioning,Power Windows,Power Door Locks,Cruise Control,Power Steering,Tilt & Telescoping Wheel,AM/FM Stereo,CD/MP3 (Single Disc),SiriusXM Satellite,Navigation System,Bluetooth Wireless,UVO eServices,Backup Camera,Dual Air Bags,F&R Side Air Bags,F&R Head Curtain Air Bags,Heated Seats,Dual Power Seats,Leather,Panorama Roof,Anti-Theft System,Fog Lights. Come drive this KIA Cadenza for yourself and see why so many trust Griffith Ford - San Marcos.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Cadenza Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D73F5172867
Stock: 72867B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 87,405 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,576$1,443 Below Market
Volkswagen of Downtown LA - Los Angeles / California
Buy from the Safety and Comfort of Your Home!Volkswagen of Downtown LA is going the extra mile for our customers...Your Health and Safety are Our Top Priority!Buy Online!Talk, Text or Chat with us, our goal is to provide you a remarkable experience while keeping you safe.We Offer:Online Credit ApplicationProvide a Virtual Vehicle PresentationWe Can Complete Your Transaction RemotelyComplimentary Safe Delivery of Your Vehicle to Your Front Door and Pick-Up Your Trade-InAsk About Our Peace of Mind Payment Relief Program with 0% APR for up to 60 Months Plus No Payments for 90 Days!!!Call Us for Details!Volkswagen of Downtown LA presents for sale this 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This vehicle is finished in the Snow White Pearl exterior paint and black interior. Other added factory options include: Multi Point Safety and Mechanical Inspection Performed By Certified Technician, New Battery, Detailed Interior and Exterior for Delivery, Excellent Value. V6 FWD 6-Speed Automatic with SportmaticCARFAX One-Owner. 19/28 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX."Plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge." "Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/" Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D70F5176536
Stock: ZV7116
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-18-2020
- 107,015 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,500
Cavender Chevrolet - Boerne / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Smokey Blue Metallic 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic V6 Panoramic Sunroof, 7' TFT LCD Meter Cluster & Information Display, Advanced Smart Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Driver's Seat Cushion Extension, Electronic Parking Brake, First Aid Kit, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps w/Dynamic Bending Light, Hydrophobic Water Repelling Front Side Windows, Luxury Package, Memory Driver's Seat & Outside Mirrors, Panoramic Sunroof, Panoramic Sunroof w/Power Shade, Power Rear Sunshade, Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column, Premium Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Technology Package, Ventilated Front Seats. 19/28 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Strong V6; upscale interior; easy-to-use electronics interface; generous standard features and warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds * The 2015 Cadenza is Kia's latest upscale full-size sedan that blends luxury with high-tech without the high price tag of other premium models. Kia has packed a lot of high-line touches into this sedan while maintaining a sporty exterior, from LED positioning lights to dual integrated exhaust pipes to power folding outside mirrors. The available High-Intensity Discharge Headlights feature Dynamic Bending Light that adjusts the headlamps based on steering angle, speed, and body pitch. The Cadenza comes standard with a powerful 3.3-liter, 293-horsepower V-6 engine. It comes with the Sportmatic six-speed transmission, which gives the choice of full automatic or auto-manual mode controlled by steering wheel mounted paddle shifters. Fuel economy ranges from an EPA estimated 19 MPG city to 28 MPG highway. The roomy interior can seat five people comfortably, boasting as much rear leg room as long-wheelbase full-size sedans. Convenience and technology are at the heart of this vehicle, which features a voice operated navigation system with eight-inch display that comes standard. You may also choose from other luxury options such as a heated steering wheel and the Panoramic Sunroof adds an open air feeling to an already roomy cabin. Available high-tech safety features, such as blind spot detection, Lane Departure Warning System, and advanced cruise control will keep you and your passengers' minds at ease. Other standard features include leather seat trim, ten-way power-adjustable driver's seat, Dual-zone automatic air conditioning, and Bluetooth connectivity. For a really custom feel, consider the White Interior Package, which includes white leather upholstery, wood-grain accents and suede in the pillars and headliner. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D70F5184541
Stock: P10368B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 29,268 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$17,889$577 Below Market
Shottenkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of West Burlington - West Burlington / Iowa
Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 42727 miles below market average! 19/28 City/Highway MPG 2015 Kia Cadenza V6 Premium Thanks for shopping Shottenkirk Superstore!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D74F5179777
Stock: 20555A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 55,815 milesFair Deal
$15,955
AutoNation Acura Gulf Freeway - League City / Texas
Luxury Package Panoramic Sunroof Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Cargo Tray Bumper Applique Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Cooled Front Seat(S) Aurora Black Black; Leather Seat Trim First Aid Kit This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of Houston North is excited to offer this 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Kia Cadenza Premium. It is incomparable for the price and quality. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. More information about the 2015 Kia Cadenza: Kia is making a serious push to increase its profile in the U.S., and cars like the Cadenza provide a huge step in the right direction. The all-new luxury sedan provides a comfortable, sporty ride while housing its occupants in supple leather and high-quality soft-touch materials. Added to its powerful 3.3L V6 are standard technology features like voice-command navigation and a premium sound system, which make the $35,100 Cadenza a serious option in the segment, and against cars like the Toyota Avalon, Ford Taurus, and Buick LaCrosse, the Cadenza more than holds its own. Interesting features of this model are competitive pricing, attractive styling and ergonomics, build quality, and Standard features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D71F5187500
Stock: F5187500
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 101,838 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,692$1,389 Below Market
Southtowne Cadillac - Newnan / Georgia
**CLEAN AUTOCHECK, **ONE OWNER AUTOCHECK, **NO ACCIDENTS AUTOCHECK, **LOCAL TRADE-IN, **FULLY SERVICED BY A FACTORY TRAINED TECHNICIAN, **APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, **REAR BACKUP CAMERA, **BLUETOOTH, **NAVIGATION, **USB PORTS, **SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO, **PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, **PUSH BUTTON START, **POWER HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATING, **ALLOY WHEELS, **PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 7' TFT LCD Meter Cluster & Information Display, Driver's Seat Cushion Extension, First Aid Kit, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps w/Dynamic Bending Light, Luxury Package, Memory Driver's Seat & Outside Mirrors, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof w/Power Shade, Power Rear Sunshade, Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column, Premium Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Ventilated Front Seats. 2015 Kia Cadenza **Price Includes Southtowne Trade Assistance of $1,000.00 (Must trade a 1999 or new vehicle to qualify) and GM Financial incentive of $1,000.00 (Must finance with GM Financial to qualify) Prices do not include government fees which include tax, tag, title and WRA (Warranty Rights Act) fees. All prices, specifications and availability subject to change without notice. See dealer for most current information. **Consumer must refer to this ad to receive discounted pricing** SouthTowne is a family owned and operated full-service dealer serving the communities of Newnan, Peachtree City, Carrollton, Griffin, LaGrange, Columbus, Union City, Morrow, Riverdale, Fayetteville, and the rest of Greater Atlanta for more than 25 years. We are 100% committed to ensuring this will be the most pleasant car-buying and ownership experience you've encountered. We look forward to the opportunity to earn your business. SouthTowne: Your Dealer For Life!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D70F5171644
Stock: 2Z60690A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 79,134 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,999
AutoNation Dodge Ram Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Dual Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels Aurora Black Black; Premium Nappa Leather Seat Trim First Aid Kit White Interior Package This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2015 Kia Cadenza Limited is offered by AutoNation Dodge Ram Arapahoe. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This Kia Cadenza Limited is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Kia Cadenza Limited. Let's be honest, not everyone wants to set a course blindly into the dark. For those of us that don't, there are vehicles like this with stellar navigation systems. More information about the 2015 Kia Cadenza: Kia is making a serious push to increase its profile in the U.S., and cars like the Cadenza provide a huge step in the right direction. The all-new luxury sedan provides a comfortable, sporty ride while housing its occupants in supple leather and high-quality soft-touch materials. Added to its powerful 3.3L V6 are standard technology features like voice-command navigation and a premium sound system, which make the $35,100 Cadenza a serious option in the segment, and against cars like the Toyota Avalon, Ford Taurus, and Buick LaCrosse, the Cadenza more than holds its own. Strengths of this model include competitive pricing, attractive styling and ergonomics, build quality, and Standard features Contact AutoNation Dodge Ram Arapahoe today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2015 Kia Cadenza Limited. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Kia Cadenza Limited. Well-known by many, the Cadenza has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Kia Cadenza Limited. This Kia Cadenza Limited is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. More information about the 2015 Kia Cadenza: Kia is making a serious push to increase its profile in the U.S., and cars like the Cadenza provide a huge step in the right direction. The all-new luxury sedan provides a comfortable, sporty ride while housing its occupants in supple leather and high-quality soft-touch materials. Added to its powerful 3.3L V6 are standard technology features like voice-command navigation and a premium sound system, which make the $35,100 Cadenza a serious option in the segment, and against cars like the Toyota Avalon, Ford Taurus, and Buick LaCrosse, the Cadenza more than holds its own. Strengths of this model include competitive pricing, attractive styling and ergonomics, build quality, and Standard features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Cadenza Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D76F5191705
Stock: F5191705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 56,249 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$15,800$434 Below Market
Stephen Wade Mazda - Saint George / Utah
** Off-Site Purchase Options (Buy From Home) **** Call us to discuss your vehicle preference* Option to ship documents to your home or office (Sign and Ship Back)* Vehicle shipping options available* Test drive from home 435-634-4465 (Call for Details) *****Must be purchased at Stephen Wade Honda to take advantage of our SWAG Pricing..Stephen Wade Honda is one one of the nations fastest growing Honda dealers!!!!!, We offer a transparent valued experience that exceeds everyone else; we do more to insure we offer the most mechanically sound pre-owned vehicles with recommended maintenance that is up to date. We also use advanced software to shop the automotive marketplace nationwide every day. This allows us to competitively offer you the best value you can find anywhere. State inspection and recommended maintenance update on this Vehicle also included an engine oil, filter and drain plug gasket replacement, check/adjust fluid levels, battery test, replaced engine air filter, replaced cabin air filter, fuel injection service, rotate and balanced tires and a four wheel alignment check - an added value. At no cost to you. Don't forget I pay more for trades here at Stephen Wade Honda .Contact our knowledgeable Internet sales team for a priority test drive or for any information that would be helpful: --- 435-634-4400 ---.****SWAG PRICE**** Online Prices Only Available Upon Customer Request and Employees, Former Employees and Friends, Family, Vendors, of Stephen Wade, Dealers and Wholesalers may not Qualify for Online Pricing. ***SWAG Price includes a Stephen Wade Auto Group (SWAG) Savings and is valid ONLY with Dealer Arranged 100% Financing with Stephen Wade Honda. All offers are subject to change at any time. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Clean CARFAX.2015 Kia Cadenza PremiumPremium FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic V619/28 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 24196 miles below market average!Reviews:* Strong V6; upscale interior; easy-to-use electronics interface; generous standard features and warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds* The 2015 Cadenza is Kia's latest upscale full-size sedan that blends luxury with high-tech without the high price tag of other premium models. Kia has packed a lot of high-line touches into this sedan while maintaining a sporty exterior, from LED positioning lights to dual integrated exhaust pipes to power folding outside mirrors. The available High-Intensity Discharge Headlights feature Dynamic Bending Light that adjusts the headlamps based on steering angle, speed, and body pitch. The Cadenza comes standard with a powerful 3.3-liter, 293-horsepower V-6 engine. It comes with the Sportmatic six-speed transmission, which gives the choice of full automatic or auto-manual mode controlled by steering wheel mounted paddle shifters. Fuel economy ranges from an EPA estimated 19 MPG city to 28 MPG highway. The roomy interior can seat five people comfortably, boasting as much rear leg room as long-wheelbase full-size sedans. Convenience and technology are at the heart of this vehicle, which features a voice operated navigation system with eight-inch display that comes standard. You may also choose from other luxury options such as a heated steering wheel and the Panoramic Sunroof adds an open air feeling to an already roomy cabin. Available high-tech safety features, such as blind spot detection, Lane Departure Warning System, and advanced cruise control will keep you and your passengers' minds at ease. Other standard features include leather seat trim, ten-way power-adjustable driver's seat, Dual-zone automatic air conditioning, and Bluetooth connectivity. For a really custom feel, consider the White Interior Package, which includes white leather upholstery, wood-grain accents and suede in the pil
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D73F5176417
Stock: 0789431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 53,604 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,998$359 Below Market
CarMax Jacksonville - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Jacksonville / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D74F5181545
Stock: 18990634
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,083 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,860$1,880 Below Market
Seasell Auto - Wilmington / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D78F5181421
Certified Pre-Owned: No
