Used 2015 Kia Cadenza for Sale Near Me

355 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Cadenza Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 355 listings
  • 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium in Black
    used

    2015 Kia Cadenza Premium

    19,397 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,891

    Details
  • 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Kia Cadenza Premium

    75,480 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $15,250

    $2,445 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Kia Cadenza Premium

    46,286 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $13,995

    $2,504 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Kia Cadenza Premium

    50,420 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,799

    $2,056 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium in Dark Brown
    used

    2015 Kia Cadenza Premium

    83,985 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $14,999

    $2,234 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Kia Cadenza Premium

    18,381 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $18,926

    $1,076 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium in Silver
    used

    2015 Kia Cadenza Premium

    68,515 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $14,686

    $1,848 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium in Gray
    used

    2015 Kia Cadenza Premium

    61,323 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,000

    $1,837 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Cadenza Limited in Black
    used

    2015 Kia Cadenza Limited

    52,889 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $15,229

    Details
  • 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium in White
    used

    2015 Kia Cadenza Premium

    87,405 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,576

    $1,443 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Kia Cadenza Premium

    107,015 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,500

    Details
  • 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium in Gray
    used

    2015 Kia Cadenza Premium

    29,268 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $17,889

    $577 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium in Black
    used

    2015 Kia Cadenza Premium

    55,815 miles
    Fair Deal

    $15,955

    Details
  • 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium in Gray
    used

    2015 Kia Cadenza Premium

    101,838 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,692

    $1,389 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Cadenza Limited in Black
    used

    2015 Kia Cadenza Limited

    79,134 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium in White
    used

    2015 Kia Cadenza Premium

    56,249 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $15,800

    $434 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium in White
    used

    2015 Kia Cadenza Premium

    53,604 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,998

    $359 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium in Gray
    used

    2015 Kia Cadenza Premium

    87,083 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,860

    $1,880 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Kia Cadenza searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 355 listings
  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Cadenza
  4. Used 2015 Kia Cadenza

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Cadenza

Read recent reviews for the Kia Cadenza
Overall Consumer Rating
4.518 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
  • 5
    (61%)
  • 4
    (28%)
  • 3
    (11%)
Is it really a KIA?
Al Bryda,02/06/2016
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
I test drove the Cadillac CTS, the Lexus ES 350 and the Cadenza. Absolutely love my Cadenza. I've owned many new higher end GM and Toyota cars but have never enjoyed driving one as much as my Cadenza. Apparently I'm not alone with my feelings as I am seeing more and more KIAs on the road. It is now 9 months later and I still love my Cadenza. My only additional comment about my Cadenza is that with the 19 wheels and a somewhat taut suspension, I feel that 18 inch wheels or higher profile tires would have been a better choice for more comfortable driving over some of the New England roads that are in disrepair.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Kia
Cadenza
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Kia Cadenza info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings