Used 2015 Kia Cadenza for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Dodge Ram Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado

Dual Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels Aurora Black Black; Premium Nappa Leather Seat Trim First Aid Kit White Interior Package This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2015 Kia Cadenza Limited is offered by AutoNation Dodge Ram Arapahoe. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This Kia Cadenza Limited is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Kia Cadenza Limited. Let's be honest, not everyone wants to set a course blindly into the dark. For those of us that don't, there are vehicles like this with stellar navigation systems. More information about the 2015 Kia Cadenza: Kia is making a serious push to increase its profile in the U.S., and cars like the Cadenza provide a huge step in the right direction. The all-new luxury sedan provides a comfortable, sporty ride while housing its occupants in supple leather and high-quality soft-touch materials. Added to its powerful 3.3L V6 are standard technology features like voice-command navigation and a premium sound system, which make the $35,100 Cadenza a serious option in the segment, and against cars like the Toyota Avalon, Ford Taurus, and Buick LaCrosse, the Cadenza more than holds its own. Strengths of this model include competitive pricing, attractive styling and ergonomics, build quality, and Standard features Contact AutoNation Dodge Ram Arapahoe today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2015 Kia Cadenza Limited. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Kia Cadenza Limited. Well-known by many, the Cadenza has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Kia Cadenza Limited. This Kia Cadenza Limited is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. More information about the 2015 Kia Cadenza: Kia is making a serious push to increase its profile in the U.S., and cars like the Cadenza provide a huge step in the right direction. The all-new luxury sedan provides a comfortable, sporty ride while housing its occupants in supple leather and high-quality soft-touch materials. Added to its powerful 3.3L V6 are standard technology features like voice-command navigation and a premium sound system, which make the $35,100 Cadenza a serious option in the segment, and against cars like the Toyota Avalon, Ford Taurus, and Buick LaCrosse, the Cadenza more than holds its own. Strengths of this model include competitive pricing, attractive styling and ergonomics, build quality, and Standard features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Kia Cadenza Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNALN4D76F5191705

Stock: F5191705

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-06-2020