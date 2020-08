Used 2015 Kia Cadenza for Sale Near Me

Florida Fine Cars - Hollywood / Florida

CARFAX One-Owner. 12 Speakers, 7 TFT LCD Meter Cluster & Information Display, Advanced Smart Cruise Control, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Detection, Brake assist, Driver's Seat Cushion Extension, Electronic Parking Brake, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, First Aid Kit, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps w/Dynamic Bending Light, Hydrophobic Water Repelling Front Side Windows, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Package, Memory Driver's Seat & Outside Mirrors, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof w/Power Shade, Power Rear Sunshade, Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column, Premium Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Radio data system, Radio: INFINITI Audio System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/NAV, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Technology Package, Ventilated Front Seats. Blue 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic V619/28 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Strong V6; upscale interior; easy-to-use electronics interface; generous standard features and warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds* The 2015 Cadenza is Kia's latest upscale full-size sedan that blends luxury with high-tech without the high price tag of other premium models. Kia has packed a lot of high-line touches into this sedan while maintaining a sporty exterior, from LED positioning lights to dual integrated exhaust pipes to power folding outside mirrors. The available High-Intensity Discharge Headlights feature Dynamic Bending Light that adjusts the headlamps based on steering angle, speed, and body pitch. The Cadenza comes standard with a powerful 3.3-liter, 293-horsepower V-6 engine. It comes with the Sportmatic six-speed transmission, which gives the choice of full automatic or auto-manual mode controlled by steering wheel mounted paddle shifters. Fuel economy ranges from an EPA estimated 19 MPG city to 28 MPG highway. The roomy interior can seat five people comfortably, boasting as much rear leg room as long-wheelbase full-size sedans. Convenience and technology are at the heart of this vehicle, which features a voice operated navigation system with eight-inch display that comes standard. You may also choose from other luxury options such as a heated steering wheel and the Panoramic Sunroof adds an open air feeling to an already roomy cabin. Available high-tech safety features, such as blind spot detection, Lane Departure Warning System, and advanced cruise control will keep you and your passengers' minds at ease. Other standard features include leather seat trim, ten-way power-adjustable driver's seat, Dual-zone automatic air conditioning, and Bluetooth connectivity. For a really custom feel, consider the White Interior Package, which includes white leather upholstery, wood-grain accents and suede in the pillars and headliner. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNALN4D73F5195811

Stock: 108444

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 09-09-2019