Used 2016 Chrysler 300 for Sale Near Me

300S Premium Group Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof Radio: Uconnect 8.4 Nav Light Group Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Redline Red Tricoat Pearl Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black; Leather Trimmed Sport Bucket Seats Engine: 3.6L V6 24V Vvt Quick Order Package 22G Tires: P245/45R20 Bsw As Performance Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 845Re This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. COME SEE JUSTIN COOPER USED CAR MANAGER AT AUTONATION CDJR NORTH!! 706-243-3902 This Chrysler includes: REDLINE RED TRICOAT PEARL 300S PREMIUM GROUP HD Radio Navigation System Generic Sun/Moonroof Satellite Radio Sun/Moonroof Dual Moonroof BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED SPORT BUCKET SEATS Leather Seats Bucket Seats LIGHT GROUP HID headlights Headlights-Auto-Leveling *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Chrysler 300 has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. Reliability is something you can count on when you purchase a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle like this Chrysler 300 300S. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Chrysler 300 300S is in a league of its own Take the guesswork out of where you are going with the top-tier navigation system found on this exceptional Chrysler 300. Looking for a Chrysler 300 that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. In addition to unbelievable options, this vehicle comes equipped with a factory warranty. Fast, yet nimble, this highly refined automobile will turn heads wherever you go, provided of course, they even see you. More information about the 2016 Chrysler 300: The 300 presents a luxury big-car design and style at an affordable price. The car retains its Audi-like appearance and presence, but features prices starting around $30,000. The lineup of powerful engines and available all-wheel drive mean the 300 also has performance credibility to match its style. Inside, a comprehensive list of standard equipment as well as safety technology means the 300 competes above its class in both features and price. Strengths of this model include comfortable ride, available all-wheel drive, roomy interior, Athletic V8 engine option, and luxury-style interior touches All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Chrysler 300 S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C3CCABG8GH165681

Stock: GH165681

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-14-2020