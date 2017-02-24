Used 2016 Chrysler 300 for Sale Near Me
3,759 listings
2016 Chrysler 300 S15,792 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,998$2,485 Below Market
- 23,384 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$16,488$5,181 Below Market
- 113,718 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,580
- 58,111 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$14,980$3,302 Below Market
- 76,343 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$13,994$2,278 Below Market
- 60,290 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$17,500$2,157 Below Market
- 65,963 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,999$2,745 Below Market
- 29,568 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,495$3,713 Below Market
- 47,490 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$15,966$2,075 Below Market
- 39,829 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,263$2,112 Below Market
- 36,834 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,981
- 90,689 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$13,899$1,404 Below Market
- 45,128 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,891
- certified
2016 Chrysler 300 C Platinum60,628 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,995$1,819 Below Market
- 70,695 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$14,995$1,844 Below Market
- 77,660 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,295$706 Below Market
- 81,595 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,181$560 Below Market
- 91,298 miles
$15,000$1,622 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler 300
Read recent reviews for the Chrysler 300
See all 19 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.119 Reviews
Report abuse
Amanda S,02/24/2017
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I test drove Cadillacs and Lexus's before I came upon the 300. I did not think it would be anything special, but the 300 absolutely shocked me, so much as to think, "why doesn't everyone have one of these?" The ride is so soft and easy-- absolutely effortless to drive. The UConnect system and entire control system is so easy to use; everything that should have a button or knob does and there's no unnecessary cluttering. I love the way the navigation system appears on the driver's dash and decreases the volume of the music only on the driver's side to give an upcoming direction. I do wish that the navigation system allowed the passenger to type while the vehicle is in motion, but I understand why it doesn't allow it. It is such a comfortable car, and if it isn't, there are a multitude of ways that you can adjust the seat to make it most comfortable. The Pentastar engine is fantastic. It's funny that I had the same engine in my Wrangler, yet in this vehicle it seems entirely different: so refined and reliable. I can't tell the auditory difference between when the vehicle is on and when it is off-- that is a great vehicle. I do wish there was more backseat room, but for someone who rarely has backseat passengers, it's hardly a complaint at all and the massive trunk more than makes up for it. I am so happy with this car-- sporty, classic, bold, luxurious and goes like hell, even without the 8. The panoramic sunroof is gorgeous and hardly makes noise when opened, something a lot of other sunroofs fail to do. I'll be running this vehicle into the ground!
