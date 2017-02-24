Used 2016 Chrysler 300 for Sale Near Me

3,759 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,759 listings
  • 2016 Chrysler 300 S in Dark Red
    certified

    2016 Chrysler 300 S

    15,792 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $23,998

    $2,485 Below Market
  • 2016 Chrysler 300 C in White
    used

    2016 Chrysler 300 C

    23,384 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $16,488

    $5,181 Below Market
  • 2016 Chrysler 300 C in Black
    used

    2016 Chrysler 300 C

    113,718 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,580

  • 2016 Chrysler 300 C in Silver
    used

    2016 Chrysler 300 C

    58,111 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $14,980

    $3,302 Below Market
  • 2016 Chrysler 300 C in White
    used

    2016 Chrysler 300 C

    76,343 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $13,994

    $2,278 Below Market
  • 2016 Chrysler 300 Limited in Black
    used

    2016 Chrysler 300 Limited

    60,290 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $17,500

    $2,157 Below Market
  • 2016 Chrysler 300 Limited in Silver
    used

    2016 Chrysler 300 Limited

    65,963 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,999

    $2,745 Below Market
  • 2016 Chrysler 300 Limited in Black
    used

    2016 Chrysler 300 Limited

    29,568 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,495

    $3,713 Below Market
  • 2016 Chrysler 300 Limited in White
    used

    2016 Chrysler 300 Limited

    47,490 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $15,966

    $2,075 Below Market
  • 2016 Chrysler 300 Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Chrysler 300 Limited

    39,829 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,263

    $2,112 Below Market
  • 2016 Chrysler 300 Limited in Black
    used

    2016 Chrysler 300 Limited

    36,834 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,981

  • 2016 Chrysler 300 C in Black
    used

    2016 Chrysler 300 C

    90,689 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $13,899

    $1,404 Below Market
  • 2016 Chrysler 300 S in White
    used

    2016 Chrysler 300 S

    45,128 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,891

  • 2016 Chrysler 300 C Platinum in Dark Blue
    certified

    2016 Chrysler 300 C Platinum

    60,628 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,995

    $1,819 Below Market
  • 2016 Chrysler 300 C in White
    used

    2016 Chrysler 300 C

    70,695 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $14,995

    $1,844 Below Market
  • 2016 Chrysler 300 Limited in Black
    used

    2016 Chrysler 300 Limited

    77,660 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $16,295

    $706 Below Market
  • 2016 Chrysler 300 Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Chrysler 300 Limited

    81,595 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $16,181

    $560 Below Market
  • 2016 Chrysler 300 S in Black
    used

    2016 Chrysler 300 S

    91,298 miles
    Great Deal

    $15,000

    $1,622 Below Market
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,759 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler 300

Overall Consumer Rating
4.119 Reviews
  • 5
    (53%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (16%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (5%)
A beautiful vehicle at a great value
Amanda S,02/24/2017
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I test drove Cadillacs and Lexus's before I came upon the 300. I did not think it would be anything special, but the 300 absolutely shocked me, so much as to think, "why doesn't everyone have one of these?" The ride is so soft and easy-- absolutely effortless to drive. The UConnect system and entire control system is so easy to use; everything that should have a button or knob does and there's no unnecessary cluttering. I love the way the navigation system appears on the driver's dash and decreases the volume of the music only on the driver's side to give an upcoming direction. I do wish that the navigation system allowed the passenger to type while the vehicle is in motion, but I understand why it doesn't allow it. It is such a comfortable car, and if it isn't, there are a multitude of ways that you can adjust the seat to make it most comfortable. The Pentastar engine is fantastic. It's funny that I had the same engine in my Wrangler, yet in this vehicle it seems entirely different: so refined and reliable. I can't tell the auditory difference between when the vehicle is on and when it is off-- that is a great vehicle. I do wish there was more backseat room, but for someone who rarely has backseat passengers, it's hardly a complaint at all and the massive trunk more than makes up for it. I am so happy with this car-- sporty, classic, bold, luxurious and goes like hell, even without the 8. The panoramic sunroof is gorgeous and hardly makes noise when opened, something a lot of other sunroofs fail to do. I'll be running this vehicle into the ground!
