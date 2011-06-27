  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(23)
2011 Chrysler 300 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Composed and comfortable ride
  • smooth and powerful engines
  • well-made and roomy interior
  • generous features list
  • available all-wheel-drive system.
  • Rear visibility compromised by styling
  • ride compromised by available big wheels.
List Price Range
$8,990 - $13,495
Edmunds' Expert Review

It might look similar to past models, but the 2011 Chrysler 300 has been given a major overhaul that makes it more like the luxury car it always aspired to be.

Vehicle overview

Back in 2005, Chrysler launched its all-new 300 sedan, a car with a dramatic retro-inspired look. With rear-wheel drive, big wheels and an available Hemi V8 behind a big 1930s-style grille, it was a revelation in a sea of bland, front-wheel-drive family sedans. As time has passed, the 300's look has become less distinctive and consumer interest has waned. Now, a new 2011 Chrysler 300 has been introduced. But are happy days here again?

Those fond of the previous 300's retro-inspired styling should certainly be pleased. The overall look is still very much as you remember, but Chrysler has smoothed out the edges, given the windshield a more rakish angle and refined the car's many exterior details (lights, grille, trim) to create a sharper, classier appearance. It's the difference between Jay Z in concert and Jay Z at the Oscars with Beyonce on his arm -- still handsome, but now far more stylish.

If the styling is revised yet familiar, the same can be said for the car underneath. The 300's rear-wheel-drive platform is carried over from the old car, but it's been thoroughly overhauled. The structure has been stiffened, the steering is now electrically assisted and the suspension has been recalibrated for a better ride quality and more composed handling. To enhance the 300's luxury aspirations, the cabin boasts higher-quality materials, more acoustic insulation and a far more refined appearance. Meanwhile, the list of available features is lengthy and rivals just about any luxury sedan.

In terms of engine selection, the big news is the discontinuation of last year's rental-grade 2.7-liter V6 and, for good measure, the inefficient 3.5-liter V6. In their place is Chrysler's new 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 that produces more power and gets better fuel economy than both outgoing six-cylinders. With 292 horsepower available from the new V6, it's no longer a must to choose the optional Hemi V8. Of course, if you want the most power available, the V8 is even stronger this year, putting 363 hp and 394 pound-feet of torque at your disposal.

Overall, we're pretty impressed with the 2011 Chrysler 300. While last year's car was getting on in years and its cabin didn't stack up with the competition, the handsome new 300 is more than a worthy rival for cars like the 2011 Buick LaCrosse, 2011 Ford Taurus and 2011 Toyota Avalon. In fact, like the 2011 Hyundai Genesis, the new 300 bridges the gap between those other full-size sedans and genuine luxury cars. It should be near the top of your list, and if this is a sign of Chrysler to come, then happy days are definitely here again.

2011 Chrysler 300 models

The 2011 Chrysler 300 is a full-size sedan available in base, Limited, 300C and 300C AWD trim levels.

The base 300 comes standard with 17-inch wheels, automatic headlamps, heated mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, cruise control, automatic dual-zone climate control, an eight-way power driver seat with four-way power lumbar, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel, a trip computer, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a touchscreen infotainment interface and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The 300 Limited adds 18-inch wheels, foglamps, additional exterior chrome trim, a rearview camera, remote ignition, heated front seats, a power front passenger seat, Bluetooth (optional on base) and a six-speaker Alpine sound system (optional on base). The Limited can be equipped with the Luxury Group, which adds a driver-side auto-dimming mirror, power-adjustable pedals, interior LED lighting, a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver memory functions, leather upholstery (optional separately), heated and ventilated front seats, heated and cooled cupholders, heated rear seats and a power rear sunshade.

The 300C includes the Luxury Group along with a V8 engine, upgraded brakes, automatic high beams, automatic wipers and a Garmin-sourced navigation system integrated into the 300's touchscreen infotainment interface that includes real-time traffic and other live information (optional on Limited). The 300C AWD differs only in that it has all-wheel drive and standard 19-inch wheels.

Several packages are available on all but the base 300. The Sound Group is really just a nine-speaker Alpine surround-sound audio system. The SafetyTec Group includes adaptive and automatic leveling xenon headlamps, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, a blind-spot warning system, rear cross-path detection system, front and rear parking sensors and LED rear foglamps. This package on the Limited includes automatic wipers and automatic high beams. A sunroof is also optional on all but the base 300, while 20-inch wheels can be added to the Limited and 300C.

2011 Highlights

The Chrysler 300 has received a major overhaul for 2011. Though the underlying structure and general exterior look remain the same, almost every component has been revised or redesigned.

Performance & mpg

The base 2011 Chrysler 300 and the Limited trim are powered by a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 292 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. Rear-wheel drive and a five-speed automatic transmission are standard. Chrysler estimates that this engine will return 18 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 21 combined -- quite impressive given this car's size, power and less-than-aerodynamic shape. In Edmunds performance testing, the V6-powered 300 went from zero to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds.

The Chrysler 300C gets a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 good for 363 hp and 394 lb-ft of torque. It, too, has rear-wheel drive and the five-speed auto standard, but it can also be had with an all-wheel-drive system. Chrysler estimates that the 300C will return 16/25/19 with rear-drive and 15/23/18 with AWD.

Safety

Every Chrysler 300 comes with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front airbags, a driver knee airbag and side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is standard on all but the base 300. The SafetyTec Group is available on all but the base 300 and adds forward collision warning, a blind-spot warning system, rear cross-path detection system, and front and rear parking sensors.

In Edmunds brake testing, a 300 with 17-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in a short 118 feet.

Driving

The new 2011 Chrysler 300 glides down the road in a way that reminds us of a big Mercedes-Benz sedan. Its suspension dampens even heavily rutted pavement with sophistication, yet it does so without being overly soft or floaty. However, this won't be the case should you throw on the optional 20s or some big aftermarket wheels, so you've been warned, DUB subscribers. Handling has also been improved -- though the 300 leans through corners, it remains composed. The 300's new electric-assist steering also has appropriate weighting and feel.

The new V6 provides more than enough power for those looking at full-size sedans. It's smooth, quiet (mostly because of the cabin's ample sound deadening) and pretty fuel-efficient given the 300's weight. However, the V8 is worth its extra cost for those hankering for a taste of good-old American muscle.

Interior

Gone is the center stack that resembled a desktop computer tower. Gone is the enormous four-spoke steering wheel removed from the U.S.S. Constitution. Gone are the Indiglo gauges and the brittle plastic switchgear. The Chrysler 300 now has a cabin that might (just might) make luxury car shoppers think twice about paying extra for a fancy badge. While the look is hardly what we'd describe as groundbreaking (or even especially interesting), it's classy enough and the controls are well laid-out. Perhaps most impressively, the materials are top-notch, with surfaces that are soft-touch and pleasantly textured. The difference is really night and day compared to last year's car.

Chrysler's new Uconnect Touch interface is standard. This 8.4-inch touchscreen controls the car's many infotainment features and is a vast improvement on the substantially smaller screen presently found in other Chrysler Group vehicles. When equipped with the optional Garmin-sourced navigation system, the 300 comes with Sirius Travel Link, a technology previously exclusive to Ford that features real-time information for traffic conditions, weather and even movie times.

Rearward visibility continues to be compromised by the thick rear pillars, though on the upside, this year's more rakish windshield has improved forward visibility. Passengers should continue to find an abundance of space in all dimensions, and the trunk's volume of 16.3 cubic feet is pretty generous.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Chrysler 300.

5(61%)
4(18%)
3(13%)
2(4%)
1(4%)
4.3
23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best sedan I ever owned. 2011 300c v8
Mouse,02/10/2019
C 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
Total repair cost in 9 years $324. Finally need front break job at 71,000 miles.
High quality, wonderful car, Great Value!
gbruno,06/20/2011
I have had my 2011 Chrysler 300 for 3 weeks now and I am thoughly impressed with the car. The 2011 Chrysler 300 has very high build quality, everyone comments on how well made and attractive the interior of the car is. Chryslers new 3.6 V6 Pentastar is excellent, the engine is very powerfull and gets excellent gas mileage, I am averaging over 20 miles per gallon, driving around town. I have not taken my car on a long highway trip yet, but I am sure this car will easily get 30 miles a gallon on the highway on long trips. The Chrysler 300 rides extreamly smooth, is very roomy and is extreamly quiet, it is a true luxury car! Thank you Chrysler and Fiat for making such a wonderful car!
Still Simply Amazing!
robert7200,02/06/2013
It has been nearly 1 year since our first review. Our Chrysler 300C is still simply amazing. Routine service is very reasonable and no major repairs. This car still runs like it just left the showroom. The cabin is extremely quiet and the Hemi V8 engine provides power to spare. The ride is very comfortable and the AWD option provides confidence when driving in rain or snow. Love the Alpine sound system and the Garmin Nav system is awesome. We have never really been fans of Chrysler in the past, but cannot say enough good things about the quality and comfort of our 2011 Chrysler 300C.
MY second Chrysler 300
aircray212,11/01/2011
I purchased a 2006 Chrysler 300C with the hemi years ago, and loved it. The 06 300c was flooded, and I replaced it with a certified used 08benz ML500 (worst vehicle Ive owned). After seeing the new 300, it made me miss the low maintenance, great handling, and style of my 300. So I traded the Mercedes in last month after less than a year, and purchased a limited 300 with upgraded sound, navigation, and panoramic sunroof. The Chryslers style, power train, and interior have won me overI get good fuel economy, smooth ride, love the huge touch screen nav, with gas, food, movie, and news finder feature through sirus. The engine seems a little noisy At times.
See all 23 reviews of the 2011 Chrysler 300
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
292 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
363 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2011 Chrysler 300 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2011 Chrysler 300
More About This Model

Leather, wood and chrome do not make a luxury car. Neither does a surly musician from Michigan talking about luxury in a Super Bowl commercial. No, it's the way a car's suspension absorbs the blows from gnarled pavement and its engine's ability to push you into the back of your seat. It's the interior hush that lets you appreciate the premium sound system. It's the sheer presence that makes a car stand out in a crowded parking lot.

The 2011 Chrysler 300 is not a luxury car just because the marketing department says so; it rightly deserves the title. Even in its base trim with cloth seats and a V6 engine, the newly revised 300 sedan delivers the sort of premium driving experience that its predecessor never did and that other full-size sedans do not achieve. While the new car shares its platform and general look with the 300 that came before, the 2011 Chrysler 300 has been overhauled to such a degree that the term "new" is certainly warranted.

The structure has been stiffened and the suspension retuned to provide the sort of buttoned-down, compliant ride one could compare to a Mercedes-Benz. The old pair of inefficient and insufficient V6s has been replaced by a single 3.6-liter V6 that bests them both in power and fuel economy. Inside the cabin, an abundance of acoustic insulation and soft-touch materials dramatically improve the cabin's look and ambiance, while ice-blue lighting and silver-accented gauges add a dash of cool. Add in a generous features list and it's easy to forget that you're driving the cheapest 2011 Chrysler 300 available. Just imagine what it would be like with leather and extra chrome.

Used 2011 Chrysler 300 Overview

The Used 2011 Chrysler 300 is offered in the following submodels: 300 Sedan. Available styles include Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 5A), 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 5A), C 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A), and C 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Chrysler 300?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Chrysler 300 trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Chrysler 300 C is priced between $10,950 and$13,495 with odometer readings between 71019 and98701 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Chrysler 300 Limited is priced between $8,990 and$8,990 with odometer readings between 137220 and137220 miles.

Related Used 2011 Chrysler 300 info

Research Similar Vehicles