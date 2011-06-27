Vehicle overview

Back in 2005, Chrysler launched its all-new 300 sedan, a car with a dramatic retro-inspired look. With rear-wheel drive, big wheels and an available Hemi V8 behind a big 1930s-style grille, it was a revelation in a sea of bland, front-wheel-drive family sedans. As time has passed, the 300's look has become less distinctive and consumer interest has waned. Now, a new 2011 Chrysler 300 has been introduced. But are happy days here again?

Those fond of the previous 300's retro-inspired styling should certainly be pleased. The overall look is still very much as you remember, but Chrysler has smoothed out the edges, given the windshield a more rakish angle and refined the car's many exterior details (lights, grille, trim) to create a sharper, classier appearance. It's the difference between Jay Z in concert and Jay Z at the Oscars with Beyonce on his arm -- still handsome, but now far more stylish.

If the styling is revised yet familiar, the same can be said for the car underneath. The 300's rear-wheel-drive platform is carried over from the old car, but it's been thoroughly overhauled. The structure has been stiffened, the steering is now electrically assisted and the suspension has been recalibrated for a better ride quality and more composed handling. To enhance the 300's luxury aspirations, the cabin boasts higher-quality materials, more acoustic insulation and a far more refined appearance. Meanwhile, the list of available features is lengthy and rivals just about any luxury sedan.

In terms of engine selection, the big news is the discontinuation of last year's rental-grade 2.7-liter V6 and, for good measure, the inefficient 3.5-liter V6. In their place is Chrysler's new 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 that produces more power and gets better fuel economy than both outgoing six-cylinders. With 292 horsepower available from the new V6, it's no longer a must to choose the optional Hemi V8. Of course, if you want the most power available, the V8 is even stronger this year, putting 363 hp and 394 pound-feet of torque at your disposal.

Overall, we're pretty impressed with the 2011 Chrysler 300. While last year's car was getting on in years and its cabin didn't stack up with the competition, the handsome new 300 is more than a worthy rival for cars like the 2011 Buick LaCrosse, 2011 Ford Taurus and 2011 Toyota Avalon. In fact, like the 2011 Hyundai Genesis, the new 300 bridges the gap between those other full-size sedans and genuine luxury cars. It should be near the top of your list, and if this is a sign of Chrysler to come, then happy days are definitely here again.