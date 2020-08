Used 2017 Chrysler 300 for Sale Near Me

Golling Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bloomfield Hills / Michigan

YOU SEARCH, YOU REQUEST, AND WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE! SCHEDULE A SHOWROOM VISIT VIA PHONE, EMAIL, OR INTERNET! And complete your purchase online at www.gollingbloomfield.com or call us at 248-409-2300.Certified. Free Lifetime Oil Changes**, 3 month / 3000 mile bumper to bumper warranty with no deductible, Rear Backup Camera, Bluetooth*, Navigation / GPS*, Heated Seats**, Carfax One Owner!!, Sunroof / Moonroof**, Leather*, Local Trade**, USB Charging Ports, Steering Wheel Controls, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.18/27 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 22241 miles below market average!Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat Chrysler 300 S AWD 3.6L V6 24V VVTPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Chrysler Details:* Transferable Warranty* Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits* Roadside Assistance* 125 Point Inspection* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $100http://www.realdeal.com/of86xWe work for you to make your purchase fast and easy and affordable. Locally owned and operated since 1966. We are the largest Certified Pre-owned dealer in Michigan.With many benefits such as free oil changes,warranties on most vehicles, free service shuttle and state of the art facilities us at Golling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Pre-Owned are always there for you.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Chrysler 300 S with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C3CCAGG0HH604124

Stock: BP10895

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-20-2020