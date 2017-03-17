Used 2017 Chrysler 300 for Sale Near Me

I went to the dealer ready to lease a 2017 Grand Cherokee. My 300 happened to be on the showroom floor and it was love at first sight. Sounds corny, but it is a beautiful car. I have the non metallic Ceramic Gray Clear Coat paint, AWD, The S premium, group and the S Appearance package. Rides like a dream, gas mileage is acceptable for a big car and in sport mode handles really well. Chrysler has made significant improvement in their electronics, infotainment and interior materials. At least they have in the 300. I've owned 5 Jeeps, T&C van and a Sebring Convertible. My 300 is the best of them all. It is a big car, but doesn't have that big car feel inside. Beats audio is wonderful and the styling of the "S" trim constantly gets compliments. AWD only available with the V6, which is fine. 300 HP is plenty to move this car. I test drove the Hemi RWD model, but since I live in the snowbelt, AWD was the obvious choice. No regrets. Trust me, you won't be disappointed.

