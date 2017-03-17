Used 2017 Chrysler 300 for Sale Near Me
2017 Chrysler 300 S11,719 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,000$4,684 Below Market
Golling Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bloomfield Hills / Michigan
YOU SEARCH, YOU REQUEST, AND WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE! SCHEDULE A SHOWROOM VISIT VIA PHONE, EMAIL, OR INTERNET! And complete your purchase online at www.gollingbloomfield.com or call us at 248-409-2300.Certified. Free Lifetime Oil Changes**, 3 month / 3000 mile bumper to bumper warranty with no deductible, Rear Backup Camera, Bluetooth*, Navigation / GPS*, Heated Seats**, Carfax One Owner!!, Sunroof / Moonroof**, Leather*, Local Trade**, USB Charging Ports, Steering Wheel Controls, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.18/27 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 22241 miles below market average!Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat Chrysler 300 S AWD 3.6L V6 24V VVTPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Chrysler Details:* Transferable Warranty* Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits* Roadside Assistance* 125 Point Inspection* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $100http://www.realdeal.com/of86xWe work for you to make your purchase fast and easy and affordable. Locally owned and operated since 1966. We are the largest Certified Pre-owned dealer in Michigan.With many benefits such as free oil changes,warranties on most vehicles, free service shuttle and state of the art facilities us at Golling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Pre-Owned are always there for you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler 300 S with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAGG0HH604124
Stock: BP10895
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 20,126 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,685$5,271 Below Market
University Pre-Owned Chapel Hill - Chapel Hill / North Carolina
University Preowned of Chapel Hill is pumped up to offer this good-looking 2017 Chrysler 300 Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat S with the following features:BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE **, BACK UP CAMERA **, NAVIGATION / GPS **, LEATHER **, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS **, HEATED SEATS **, SUNROOF / MOONROOF **, PANORAMIC SUNROOF **, CARFAX CERTIFIED **, POWER SEAT **, KEYLESS GO **, REMOTE START **, PUSH BUTTON START **, APPLE CAR PLAY **, BLIND SPOT MONITOR **, FULLY DETAILED **, GAS SAVER **, GOOD BRAKES **, GOOD TIRES **, NON SMOKER **, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY **, SAFETY INSPECTED **, TWO SETS OF KEYS **, ALL BOOKS **, GET MORE VEHICLE FOR LESS MONEY**, 300 S, 4D Sedan, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat, Black w/Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.18/27 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 8773 miles below market average!IF YOU'RE SHOPPING FOR An USED VEHICLE, UNIVERSITY PRE-OWNED IN CHAPEL HILL IS THE DEALER YOU CAN COUNT ON. CHECK OUT OUR HUGE INVENTORY OF QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. IF YOU DON'T SEE WHAT YOU'RE LOOKING FOR CONTACT ANY MEMBER OF OUR SALES STAFF AND WE WILL BE HAPPY TO HELP YOU. GREAT PRICES, GREAT PEOPLE AND A GREAT LINEUP OF PRE-OWNED VEHICLES--VISIT US TODAY! *No payment for first 90 days, with approved credit, interest accrues from inception, not all buyers will qualify, restrictions may apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler 300 S with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAGG1HH657947
Stock: C1611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 23,229 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,900$2,919 Below Market
Graven Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lebanon / Missouri
At Graven Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, we offer an expansive inventory selection of Chrysler Certified Pre-Owned Chrysler Vehicles to choose from, like this 2017 Chrysler 300 Limited. Included Equipment and Options - Granite Crystal Metallic Exterior, Black Leather Bucket Seats, Uconnect 8.4 Touchscreen Display with Parkview Camera, Bluetooth Features, Aluminum Wheels. Powered by 3.6L V6 Engine and 8-Speed Automatic Transmission. Please give us a call at 888-736-1432 or visit us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler 300 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG5HH577141
Stock: 577141
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 25,884 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,994$2,881 Below Market
San Diego Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - San Diego / California
Certified. Gloss Black 2017 Chrysler 300 Limited AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 300 Limited, 4D Sedan, 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, 19 x 7.5 Polished Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Driver/Passenger 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, Power Front Driver/Passenger Seats, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Display, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4 Display, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.All sale prices expire at the close of business each day. Recent Arrival! 18/27 City/Highway MPGFCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Transferable Warranty* Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $100* 125 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateReviews:* Provides an exceptionally supple and quiet ride over rough pavement; comfortable cabin has an upscale look and feel; available V8 engine is well suited to the car's personality; touchscreen technology interface is easy to use. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler 300 Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCARG6HH603878
Stock: SJ9100
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 40,566 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,488$3,637 Below Market
AutoSource Wood Cross - Woods Cross / Utah
**BACKUP CAMERA**, **HEATED SEATS**, **LEATHER SEATS**, POWER SEAT(S), PUSH BUTTON START, USB.This car has a Branded Title and comes with a 3-Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty. Learn why tens of thousands of AutoSource customers agree that Branded Titles offer the best value. Call, come in for a test drive, or visit MyAutoSource.com/branded-titles today.18/27 City/Highway MPGHow has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler 300 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAGG3HH534697
Stock: 30478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 27,315 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$17,499$2,493 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3933 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler 300 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG6HH663588
Stock: M299682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-23-2020
- 17,139 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,973$3,405 Below Market
Dewey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Ankeny / Iowa
Certified. 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, GPS Navigation, LED Fog Lamps, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Quick Order Package 22F, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Display, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4 Display, Remote Start System, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Value Package. CARFAX One-Owner.Velvet Red Pearlcoat AWD Limited 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHCFCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 125 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * Transferable WarrantyReviews: * Provides an exceptionally supple and quiet ride over rough pavement; comfortable cabin has an upscale look and feel; available V8 engine is well suited to the car's personality; touchscreen technology interface is easy to use. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler 300 Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCARG9HH553476
Stock: 20D0729
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 22,408 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,737$2,977 Below Market
Deery Brothers Chevrolet - Pleasant Hill / Iowa
*LEATHER SEATING* *ADVANCED DISPLAY SCREEN* *BLUETOOTH* *ALL-WHEEL DRIVE*Redline Red 2017 Chrysler 300 S AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVTPLEASANT PEOPLE! PLEASANT PRICING! ONLY IN PLEASANT HILL!!! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 10427 miles below market average! 18/27 City/Highway MPGEXPERIENCE THE PLEASANT SIDE OF CHEVROLET.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler 300 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAGG6HH534807
Stock: P5224
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-24-2020
- 50,146 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,907$3,671 Below Market
Hillside Auto Outlet - Jamaica / New York
2017 billet silver metallic clearcoat Chrysler 300 Limited AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2017 Chrysler 300 Limited 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4D Sedan 18/27 City/Highway MPG 18/27 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Provides an exceptionally supple and quiet ride over rough pavement; comfortable cabin has an upscale look and feel; available V8 engine is well suited to the car's personality; touchscreen technology interface is easy to use. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler 300 Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCARG8HH534191
Stock: 1839
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 52,572 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$15,465$2,861 Below Market
South Shore Nissan - Amityville / New York
BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, HEATED SEAT PACKAGE, PREMIUM AUDIO, PREMIUM LEATHER, REAR PARKING BACKUP CAMERA, 18 x 7.5 Polished Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 22F, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4 Display, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. 2017 Chrysler 300 Limited RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC Black19/30 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Provides an exceptionally supple and quiet ride over rough pavement; comfortable cabin has an upscale look and feel; available V8 engine is well suited to the car's personality; touchscreen technology interface is easy to use. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler 300 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG9HH588062
Stock: U04080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-13-2020
- 71,339 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$12,321$3,629 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2017 Chrysler 300 4dr C SEDAN 4 DR RWD features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is BLACK with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Air Conditioned Seats, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Rear Heated Seats , Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Steven Garcia at 305-642-6757 or steven@carfactory.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler 300 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAEG4HH646038
Stock: 995502
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-13-2018
- 25,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,990$2,957 Below Market
MINI of Mount Laurel - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
MINI of Mt. Laurel is excited to offer this beautiful 2017 Chrysler 300 Gloss Black Limited with the following features:Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. 18/27 City/Highway MPGMINI of Mt Laurel is a proud member of the Holman Organization. For over 95 years, we have built long-lasting relationships and have welcomed thousands of people into the Holman family. Come see why being a part of the Holman family is so special. Visit us at www.holmanauto.com or schedule a test drive today with one of our expert Motoring Advisors!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler 300 Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCARG4HH630996
Stock: HH630996
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 38,623 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,999$3,452 Below Market
Fletcher Jones Imports - Las Vegas / Nevada
Fletcher Jones Imports presents this 2017 Chrysler 300 300C Platinum. BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include car washes, Mercedes-Benz courtesy vehicles for extended repairs, multi point vehicle inspections and much more. ABOUT US: Fletcher Jones Imports is located at 7300 West Sahara Avenue, in beautiful Las Vegas, Nevada. As an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer, we offer one of the largest new and pre-owned inventories in the area. We likely have the vehicle youve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. Experience the Fletcher Jones Difference today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler 300 C Platinum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAPT0HH599665
Stock: 15666UX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
2017 Chrysler 300 S20,555 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,056$3,527 Below Market
Dewey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Ankeny / Iowa
Certified. 300S Premium Group, 8.4 Touchscreen Display, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Illuminated entry, Illuminated Rear Cupholders, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Media Hub (2 USB, AUX), ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist System, Power driver seat, Power Multi Function Mirror Manual Fold, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 22G, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Display, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, USB Host Flip. CARFAX One-Owner.Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat AWD S 3.6L V6 24V VVTFCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Roadside Assistance * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * 125 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler 300 S with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAGG4HH648403
Stock: 20D0728
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 21,315 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,862$5,379 Below Market
DARCARS Lanham Ford - Lanham / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler 300 S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCABGXHH541752
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,574 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$16,700$2,614 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Hayward - Hayward / California
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Certified. Velvet Red Pearlcoat 2017 Chrysler 300C RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC **115 POINT INSPECTION**.Odometer is 20313 miles below market average! 19/30 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/hayward or call us at 510-342-3845.Reviews: * Provides an exceptionally supple and quiet ride over rough pavement; comfortable cabin has an upscale look and feel; available V8 engine is well suited to the car's personality; touchscreen technology interface is easy to use. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler 300 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAEG5HH667982
Stock: 79320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,582 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,000$2,845 Below Market
Jake Sweeney Kia - Florence / Kentucky
Up to the task of providing you with an ultra-comfortable ride, our 2017 Chrysler 300 Limited AWD takes center stage in beautiful Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat! Powered by a 5.7 Liter V8 that offers 363hp while paired with an 8 Speed Automatic transmission. With this All Wheel Drive team, enjoy this smooth, powerful ride that's easy and responsive as you attain near 24mpg along the way! The imposing, svelte styling of our 300 Limited is more than adept at turning heads everywhere it goes. It's undeniably beautiful with a distinct grille and gorgeous alloy wheels.Open the door to our Limited and feel empowered surrounded by upscale finishes and diligent attention to detail. As you relax in your power-adjustable seat, take note of keyless entry/ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more. The easy-to-use Uconnect system features a prominent touchscreen, AM/FM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility, available satellite radio, USB ports, Bluetooth, voice command, and an auxiliary input jack.Chrysler takes your safety and security seriously and has carefully outfitted this 300 with advanced airbags, hill-start assist, rain-brake assist, and other features to ensure your peace of mind. Stylish, refined, powerful, and secure, this is a compelling blend of everything drivers just like you desire. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler 300 Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCARG9HH518887
Stock: A27762
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 33,169 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,991$2,755 Below Market
Bloomington Chrysler Jeep Dodge - Bloomington / Minnesota
Only 33,118 Miles! Scores 27 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Chrysler 300 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC 845RE (STD), REDLINE RED TRICOAT PEARL, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 845RE.*This Chrysler 300 Comes Equipped with These Options *ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD), BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED SPORT BUCKET SEATS, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Aluminum HyperBlack, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, USB Host Flip, Uconnect Web Mobile Hotspot Internet Access, UConnect Access Tracker System, Uconnect Access Emergency Sos.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Bloomington Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 8000 Penn Ave South, Bloomington, MN 55431 to claim your Chrysler 300!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler 300 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAGGXHH586974
Stock: 14BE780P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
