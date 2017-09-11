2018 Chrysler 300 Review
Pros & Cons
- Cabin is quiet, with an upscale look and feel
- Available V8 engine suits the car's personality well
- Touchscreen technology interface is easy to use
- Hard to see out the back because of small rear window and thick roof pillars
- V8 engine now limited to just two trim levels
Which 300 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
Bold American style in a big, quiet sedan sounds like a tall order, but it's all there in the 2018 Chrysler 300. The 300 shuts out the noise and bumpy roads along the daily commute, but it announces itself loudly, both through sharp exterior lines and the rumble of an available V8 engine. The 300's appeal continues with modern tech features, including an infotainment system that ranks as one of our favorites with its large touchscreen interface, wide range of features, and quick responses. Two premium sound systems are available as well as a full set of driver assistance features such as forward collision warning and adaptive cruise control.
There was a time when Detroit routinely stamped out big rear-wheel-drive sedans like the Chrysler 300. Today, it's hard to find a car that truly competes with it. A domestic counterpart such as the Buick LaCrosse is similarly big, stately and dripping with class. But as a front-wheel-drive car that doesn't offer a V8, it lacks the 300's lean muscle. The Genesis G80 might be the 300's closest analog since it offers the same kind of blissful isolation in a rear-wheel-drive package and an optional V8. Ultimately, the 300's core appeal is that there's nothing else quite like it on the road today.
2018 Chrysler 300 models
The 2018 Chrysler 300 is a full-size sedan available in five trim levels: 300 Touring, 300 Touring L, 300S, 300 Limited and 300C. The standard engine in Touring, S, and Limited trims is a 3.6-liter V6 (292 horsepower and 260 lb-ft). The same engine makes a bit more power in the 300S (300 hp and 264 lb-ft). An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, as is rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional. The 300C models come with a 5.7 V8 (363 hp and 394 lb-ft) with the eight-speed automatic and rear-drive only.
The 300 Touring base trim comes nicely equipped with features that include 17-inch wheels (19-inch wheels for all-wheel-drive models), heated mirrors, a rearview camera, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat. Tech features include an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with two USB ports and HD and satellite radio.
A handful of option packages are offered for Touring models. The Sport Appearance package adds 20-inch wheels and blacked-out exterior trim details, while the Chrome Appearance package offers the same, but with chrome trim elements instead. The Driver Convenience Group package includes 18-inch wheels, a comfort-tuned suspension, LED foglights and remote start.
The 300 Touring L adds some premium touches with 18-inch wheels (20-inch wheels are optional), heated front seats, leather upholstery and a power-adjustable passenger seat.
An optional Value Package bundles LED foglights, remote start, navigation, real-time SiriusXM traffic information, and a panoramic sunroof. You can also opt for the 300 Premium package, which bundles many of the options already mentioned with blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, front and rear parking sensors, and a 10-speaker Beats audio system.
The sport-oriented 300S comes with 20-inch wheels with performance tires (19s with AWD), a sport-tuned suspension (RWD only), heated and power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, LED foglights, remote start and transmission paddle shifters. On the rear-wheel-drive 300S, you can opt for the 5.7-liter V8 engine.
Moving up to the 300 Limited brings heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, and an auto-dimming driver side mirror.
Finally, the 300C comes standard with 20-inch wheels, a touring-tuned suspension (the softest, smoothest ride of the lot), adaptive xenon headlights, heated and cooled front cupholders, upgraded leather upholstery and an upgraded steering wheel. Options include a power rear window sunshade and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. A panoramic sunroof is optional across the range of trim levels, and many of the upper trim features are available on the lower trims as stand-alone options or via various packages.
Available on all but the Touring trim is the SafetyTec Plus package, which includes front and rear parking sensors, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, lane departure warning and prevention, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic emergency braking.
Driving7.5
Comfort7.5
Interior8.0
Utility7.5
Technology8.0
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the 300 models:
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Forward collision warning with automatic braking is optional on the 300, and it gets a Superior rating from the IIHS.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Optional lane departure warning and prevention warns drivers if they drift out of their lane and will even make minor steering corrections.
- Uconnect Access
- Uconnect Access (standard on the 300) includes automatic crash notification, roadside assistance and stolen vehicle assistance.
