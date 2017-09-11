  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler 300
  4. Used 2018 Chrysler 300
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(34)
Appraise this car

2018 Chrysler 300 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Cabin is quiet, with an upscale look and feel
  • Available V8 engine suits the car's personality well
  • Touchscreen technology interface is easy to use
  • Hard to see out the back because of small rear window and thick roof pillars
  • V8 engine now limited to just two trim levels
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
Chrysler 300 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
List Price Range
$16,990 - $32,995
Used 300 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which 300 does Edmunds recommend?

One reason the 2018 Chrysler 300 appeals to so many is its varied configurations. Aim sensibly for the Touring L and you get a nice mix of 18-inch wheels, leather and heated front seats. But if you can stretch it, the 300S delivers an exquisite blend of luxury and sport, especially when equipped with the V8 engine.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

Bold American style in a big, quiet sedan sounds like a tall order, but it's all there in the 2018 Chrysler 300. The 300 shuts out the noise and bumpy roads along the daily commute, but it announces itself loudly, both through sharp exterior lines and the rumble of an available V8 engine. The 300's appeal continues with modern tech features, including an infotainment system that ranks as one of our favorites with its large touchscreen interface, wide range of features, and quick responses. Two premium sound systems are available as well as a full set of driver assistance features such as forward collision warning and adaptive cruise control.

There was a time when Detroit routinely stamped out big rear-wheel-drive sedans like the Chrysler 300. Today, it's hard to find a car that truly competes with it. A domestic counterpart such as the Buick LaCrosse is similarly big, stately and dripping with class. But as a front-wheel-drive car that doesn't offer a V8, it lacks the 300's lean muscle. The Genesis G80 might be the 300's closest analog since it offers the same kind of blissful isolation in a rear-wheel-drive package and an optional V8. Ultimately, the 300's core appeal is that there's nothing else quite like it on the road today.

2018 Chrysler 300 models

The 2018 Chrysler 300 is a full-size sedan available in five trim levels: 300 Touring, 300 Touring L, 300S, 300 Limited and 300C. The standard engine in Touring, S, and Limited trims is a 3.6-liter V6 (292 horsepower and 260 lb-ft). The same engine makes a bit more power in the 300S (300 hp and 264 lb-ft). An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, as is rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional. The 300C models come with a 5.7 V8 (363 hp and 394 lb-ft) with the eight-speed automatic and rear-drive only. 

The 300 Touring base trim comes nicely equipped with features that include 17-inch wheels (19-inch wheels for all-wheel-drive models), heated mirrors, a rearview camera, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat. Tech features include an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with two USB ports and HD and satellite radio.

A handful of option packages are offered for Touring models. The Sport Appearance package adds 20-inch wheels and blacked-out exterior trim details, while the Chrome Appearance package offers the same, but with chrome trim elements instead. The Driver Convenience Group package includes 18-inch wheels, a comfort-tuned suspension, LED foglights and remote start.

The 300 Touring L adds some premium touches with 18-inch wheels (20-inch wheels are optional), heated front seats, leather upholstery and a power-adjustable passenger seat.

An optional Value Package bundles LED foglights, remote start, navigation, real-time SiriusXM traffic information, and a panoramic sunroof. You can also opt for the 300 Premium package, which bundles many of the options already mentioned with blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, front and rear parking sensors, and a 10-speaker Beats audio system.

The sport-oriented 300S comes with 20-inch wheels with performance tires (19s with AWD), a sport-tuned suspension (RWD only), heated and power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, LED foglights, remote start and transmission paddle shifters. On the rear-wheel-drive 300S, you can opt for the 5.7-liter V8 engine.

Moving up to the 300 Limited brings heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, and an auto-dimming driver side mirror.

Finally, the 300C comes standard with 20-inch wheels, a touring-tuned suspension (the softest, smoothest ride of the lot), adaptive xenon headlights, heated and cooled front cupholders, upgraded leather upholstery and an upgraded steering wheel. Options include a power rear window sunshade and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. A panoramic sunroof is optional across the range of trim levels, and many of the upper trim features are available on the lower trims as stand-alone options or via various packages.

Available on all but the Touring trim is the SafetyTec Plus package, which includes front and rear parking sensors, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, lane departure warning and prevention, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic emergency braking.

Driving

7.5
The Chrysler 300C is a big American sedan with a floaty ride, but the V6 is more than adequate and there's space aplenty. Cars such as the 300 are becoming rare these days, and though there are flaws, the car's size, quietness and price make a compelling case.

Acceleration

8.0
The 292-horsepower V6 does an admirable job moving more than 4,000 pounds of Chrysler. Zero to 60 mph takes 6.8 seconds. Upshifts are supple, and the 3.6-liter's power delivery is smooth. For a bit more oomph, we recommend the V8. It sounds better, too.

Braking

7.5
During heavy braking, the 300 has significant nosedive and some rear tire lockup. When we tested it at the Edmunds track, stopping distance from 60 mph was 122 feet, which is typical for a large sedan. But we experienced serious brake fade at our test track.

Steering

7.0
The steering is fairly quick, but the effort is too light and offers no feedback. Due to the soft suspension and lazy body motions, even minor steering wheel changes make this boat rock. At highway speeds, you end up constantly correcting. The 300S may be better for those who enjoy a sporty feel.

Handling

7.0
Even for a big sedan, the 300C doesn't handle well. There is a lot of body roll in reaction to both steering inputs and road imperfections. Its rear-wheel drive makes it fun to drive at times, but overall handling isn't well controlled. Again, the 300S should be better in this regard.

Drivability

8.0
The V6 is exceptionally smooth, and the gas pedal is responsive to your inputs. The eight-speed automatic is rarely confused, even handling hills with smart downshifts, but it offers no manual-shifting ability.

Comfort

7.5
The 300 is a big car, and it shows pretty much everywhere. On the highway it's mostly smooth, but after small bumps it tends to have a wallowy, floaty ride. This is at odds with the impact harshness from big bumps, which make the seats feel more like a couch than a captain's chair.

Seat comfort

8.0
Wide, flat and featureless, the 300's front seats feel as if they were designed for wider drivers, leaving everyone else to slide around. There isn't much adjustability either. In back, the 300 is spacious, but middle seat comfort is hampered by the 300's transmission tunnel hump.

Ride comfort

6.5
Because of how quiet the 300 is, it is possible to confuse that with a good ride. Yes, it's soft and floaty, but the 300C's body motions are largely uncontrolled, so big steering inputs make it rock perpetually. Pothole impacts are harsh.

Noise & vibration

8.5
This big sedan is as quiet as a tomb. Virtually no road noise makes it into the cabin. It's the type of quiet that causes you to drive faster than you think you're going.

Interior

8.0
The reason the 300 is so big on the outside is because it's so spacious on the inside. It gets high scores for ease of entry/exit and overall passenger volume, plus it has a big trunk. Rearward visibility, however, is a problem.

Ease of use

8.0
Uconnect has some features that take familiarity (seat heaters buried in the touchscreen, for example), but the buttons are large and the menus are clear. Climate controls are simple, and there's even a real volume knob.

Getting in/getting out

8.5
The doors on the 300 are huge and open wide. The driver's seat height is at that perfect "don't have to step up, don't have to squat down" level. The rear seats, too, are easy to get in and out of.

Roominess

8.5
One of the 300's most appealing features is its massive cabin, especially as it pertains to the front seat. Shoulder room, headroom, legroom, hiproom — you name it, the 300's got it. Some large sedan competitors have more rear seat space, but not much more.

Visibility

7.0
The rearward view out the tiny side mirrors is laughable. Also, the 300's thick rear roof pillars impede your views over the shoulder.

Quality

8.0
Inside and out, the 300 feels as if it's made with high-quality materials that are all assembled well. Our test car had no obvious defects and had tight seals, which contributed to the massively quiet cabin. Even at the top trim levels with a heftier price tag, the 300 feels worth the money.

Utility

7.5
Given its generous trunk space (16.5 cubic feet), and rear seats that fold down in a 60/40 split, the 2018 Chrysler 300 provides ample utility and flexibility for daily tasks. The cupholders work well. The 300's front-most storage bin has a security lid, but its operation feels cheap.

Technology

8.0
We've had lots of experience with older versions of Chrysler's infotainment system, Uconnect, and we've even tested the newest Uconnect 8.4 system in other cars, but we haven't tested it in the 300 yet. In those other cars, though, it's lightning fast with crisp graphics and simple, logical menus.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.6 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort7.5
Interior8.0
Utility7.5
Technology8.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Chrysler 300.

5(76%)
4(12%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(3%)
4.6
34 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Sporty luxury car
Mike Wallace,07/25/2018
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Best car I ever owned. Always bought GM products. Never dreamed I would be driving a Chrysler. well engineered. A real luxury car and sports car all in one. The only thing missing is the kitchen sink. One of the most over looked and under rated cars on the market
No other sedan like it on the road.
Jake,03/17/2018
C 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
I have owned many different vehicles over the years. BMW's, Lincolns, Acura, Avalon. and other top mfg's., (still own a BMW X3) Never took the time to write a review on any of them. I feel compelled to share my experience with the 300C. I've owned the 300C for two months. A V8 engine for great power when needed on the highway, easy to use controls, safety features galore, plenty of room for passengers and a large trunk. Fold down rear seats a real plus. 19 speaker stereo system is terrific. Runs on regular gas and surprising good highway gas mileage. I got 29mpg on my first long trip. I personally love the design because it is different then any other sedan on the road. It remains to be seen how it will hold up over time.....but for now it is a pleasure to drive.
300 Fleet review!
Garrick,10/23/2018
Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
First off, let me disclose that we are a 10 year limo company in Florida with a fleet of Caddis, lincolns and 300s. We have put over 250k miles on most (have 6) of these 300s with very little issues. These cars are built solid, quiet and efficient. The mileage and performance in these cars is far and above any of our other makes. We have a number of our high end business clients that request the 300 over the others simply because of the comfort (back seat position), room and quietness to make calls and do work. As a driver I can honestly say that everything is exactly where it needs to be...easy to read, control and fine tune...The climate control is perfect (even with black ext. and black int. in Florida!!), the ride and handling is quiet, tight and responsive. The MPG vs the power in our V6 cars is excellent as well.
The Queen's Ride
Denise,05/07/2018
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The car is a very room comfortable ride. It has more bells and whistles than you know what to do with! It is a very tight smooth ride and a beauty to the eye.
See all 34 reviews of the 2018 Chrysler 300
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 6350 rpm
See all Used 2018 Chrysler 300 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the 300 models:

Forward Collision Mitigation
Forward collision warning with automatic braking is optional on the 300, and it gets a Superior rating from the IIHS.
Lane Departure Warning
Optional lane departure warning and prevention warns drivers if they drift out of their lane and will even make minor steering corrections.
Uconnect Access
Uconnect Access (standard on the 300) includes automatic crash notification, roadside assistance and stolen vehicle assistance.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Chrysler 300

Used 2018 Chrysler 300 Overview

The Used 2018 Chrysler 300 is offered in the following submodels: 300 Sedan. Available styles include Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Touring L 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Touring L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Touring 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and C 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Chrysler 300?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Chrysler 300 trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Chrysler 300 Limited is priced between $18,500 and$32,995 with odometer readings between 20248 and59046 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Chrysler 300 Touring is priced between $18,500 and$21,500 with odometer readings between 19611 and45055 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Chrysler 300 S is priced between $20,490 and$21,897 with odometer readings between 29076 and44096 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Chrysler 300 Touring L is priced between $16,990 and$19,497 with odometer readings between 33459 and58993 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Chrysler 300s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Chrysler 300 for sale near. There are currently 21 used and CPO 2018 300s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,990 and mileage as low as 19611 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Chrysler 300.

Can't find a used 2018 Chrysler 300s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler 300 for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,061.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,943.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler 300 for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $7,923.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,996.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Chrysler 300?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler 300 lease specials

Related Used 2018 Chrysler 300 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles