The 300 Touring base trim comes nicely equipped with features that include 17-inch wheels (19-inch wheels for all-wheel-drive models), heated mirrors, a rearview camera, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat. Tech features include an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with two USB ports and HD and satellite radio.

A handful of option packages are offered for Touring models. The Sport Appearance package adds 20-inch wheels and blacked-out exterior trim details, while the Chrome Appearance package offers the same, but with chrome trim elements instead. The Driver Convenience Group package includes 18-inch wheels, a comfort-tuned suspension, LED foglights and remote start.

The 300 Touring L adds some premium touches with 18-inch wheels (20-inch wheels are optional), heated front seats, leather upholstery and a power-adjustable passenger seat.

An optional Value Package bundles LED foglights, remote start, navigation, real-time SiriusXM traffic information, and a panoramic sunroof. You can also opt for the 300 Premium package, which bundles many of the options already mentioned with blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, front and rear parking sensors, and a 10-speaker Beats audio system.

The sport-oriented 300S comes with 20-inch wheels with performance tires (19s with AWD), a sport-tuned suspension (RWD only), heated and power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, LED foglights, remote start and transmission paddle shifters. On the rear-wheel-drive 300S, you can opt for the 5.7-liter V8 engine.

Moving up to the 300 Limited brings heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, and an auto-dimming driver side mirror.

Finally, the 300C comes standard with 20-inch wheels, a touring-tuned suspension (the softest, smoothest ride of the lot), adaptive xenon headlights, heated and cooled front cupholders, upgraded leather upholstery and an upgraded steering wheel. Options include a power rear window sunshade and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. A panoramic sunroof is optional across the range of trim levels, and many of the upper trim features are available on the lower trims as stand-alone options or via various packages.

Available on all but the Touring trim is the SafetyTec Plus package, which includes front and rear parking sensors, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, lane departure warning and prevention, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic emergency braking.