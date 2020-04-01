  1. Home
2021 Chrysler 300

Price Range

  • Starting at $31,500 (estimated)

Release Date

  • Fall 2020

What to expect

  • No changes expected for 2021
  • Part of the second 300 generation introduced for 2011
2021 Chrysler 300 Review
by the Edmunds Experts04/01/2020

What is the 300?

The Chrysler 300 is one of the last full-size American sedans. Think of it as the luxury-tinted counterpart to its more athletic corporate cousin, the Dodge Charger. That means you can expect to find thoughtful touches such as open-pore wood and quilted leather, compared to the soft-touch plastic and grippy simulated suede of the Charger.

On its own, the 300 is tremendously roomy and comfortable. Its boxy shape gives it unequaled rear headroom, while the long wheelbase offers ample legroom all around. We're also impressed with the Uconnect infotainment system, featuring one of the most easy-to-use interfaces in the business. And while it's not as sporty as the Charger, the rear-wheel-drive Chrysler 300 is a hoot to drive, especially models powered by the optional V8.

There are a few drawbacks, however. The Chrysler 300 was last redesigned a decade ago, but the basic platform underneath is unchanged since the first iteration debuted in 2005. As such, it's more cumbersome than its more modern competition, and handling leaves something to be desired. Considering its advanced age, we don't expect any significant changes for 2021, so these disadvantages will likely remain. The recently redesigned Toyota Avalon is more refined overall, though it doesn't have as much rear headroom or a powerful optional engine.

Edmunds says

The Chrysler 300 is well past the age of retirement, but this oldie still makes an impression thanks to its spacious cabin and optional V8.

Consumer reviews

