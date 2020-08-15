Used 2007 Chrysler 300 for Sale Near Me
- 87,499 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$1,984$3,743 Below Market
Plattner Venice Superstore - Venice / Florida
Venice is the best place to buy a pre-owned vehicle.Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the Southeast.We will buy your car even if you don't buy oursCall 941-486-3636 to schedule appointment
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA43R87H773946
Stock: 5773946C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 110,883 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$7,900
Zigler Motors - Addison / Texas
5.7L HEMI V8 ENGINE,Power Sun Roof,Chrome Wheels ,Two Owner , Fresh TRADE-IN . When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. In addition to being well-cared for, this Chrysler 300 is in great Condition. IF YOU DO NOT SEE SOMETHING ON OUR WEBSITE THAT MEETS YOUR CRITERIA, LET US KNOW AND WE WILL FIND YOUR DREAM CAR! Zigler Motors offers world wide shipping, Airport Valet, and door step deliveries to make this the simplest car buying process you will ever experience. We are here to answer any questions you have 24/7. Please do not hesitate to call or text anytime. Phone 972-930-0130 sales@ziglermotors.com 16280 Midway Rd. Addison Texas 75001
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler 300 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA63H47H835037
Stock: 7H835037
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 94,499 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$6,995
Mazari Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 540-898-5555 or sales@mazarimotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA53G17H812851
Stock: 12851
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-09-2020
- 20,257 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$24,999
Phoenix Truxx - South Amboy / New Jersey
2007 CHRYSLER 300 4DR SEDAN *CONVERTIBLE* with 20,257 MILES!! CUSTOM CONVERTIBLE 300 GRAY CLOTH UPHOLSTERY POWER WINDOWS POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER STEERING AM/FM RADIO WITH CD MANUAL CLIMATE CONTROL WHITE WALL TIRES CHROME RIMS AUX INPUT Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact PETER DAYAN at 732-707-3777 or Peterd@phoenixtruxx.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA43R67H827129
Stock: 11227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-30-2016
- 106,441 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,395
Ed Tomko Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Avon Lake / Ohio
Outstanding design defines the 2007 Chrysler 300! It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan provides exceptional value! Chrysler infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: leather upholstery, front fog lights, and air conditioning. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA53G27H606549
Stock: G1910A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 122,538 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$4,979
Labadie Toyota - Bay City / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA53G77H683322
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,929 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,595
Shottenkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of West Burlington - West Burlington / Iowa
Odometer is 11177 miles below market average! 2007 Chrysler 300C HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement Thanks for shopping Shottenkirk Superstore!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler 300 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA63H27H658617
Stock: 19100B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 131,100 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
Hawthorne Auto Square - Hawthorne / California
Meet the newest addition to our used car family, our cars are beautiful on the interior as well as the exterior. We offer In-House Financing, Out Side Finance, and Credit Union Direct Lending, We offer very aggressive financing options with down payment options for those with challenged credit, or those just simply looking for a good deal. We offer our customer the option to extended warranty (for purchase) and/ a 30 day/1000 mile In-House limited warranty; please call in to see what you need to qualify for a car...EASY, SIMPLE FINANCING FOR YOUR AND YOUR FAMILY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler 300 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA63H67H898320
Stock: H898320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2020
- 55,015 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,912
Paris Chevrolet Buick GMC - Paris / Texas
Recent Arrival! Chrysler 300C HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement RWD Red
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler 300 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA63HX7H895579
Stock: 20792A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 114,711 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,777
Yemm Chevrolet Buick GMC - Galesburg / Illinois
*Local Trade*, Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, 17X7.0 Aluminum Wheels, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, CD player, Comfort/Convenience Group, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power Front Driver/Passenger Seats, Power Front Windows w/1-Touch Up & Down, Quick Order Package 27H, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. 2007 Chrysler 300 4D Sedan Limited Cool Vanilla Clearcoat 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-Output 5-Speed Automatic RWD Yemm gives you MORE value than other dealerships with the Yemm Advantage Program! -New Vehicles receive 1 Year / 15,000 mile Dent & Ding Coverage, Tire & Wheel Coverage and Key Protection Coverage for FREE! -Pre-owned Vehicles under 97,000 miles receive a 2 Year / 100,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Pre-owned Vehicles with 97,000 to 150,000 miles receive a 3 month / 3,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Some exclusions apply, call us for details! Call us at 309.344.2727. Visit us at 2195 N. Henderson St. Galesburg, IL. Conveniently located on Highway 34. The Yemm family has been serving the automotive needs of Central Illinois & Eastern Iowa for almost 60 years. We've worked hard to cultivate a welcoming family-owned atmosphere, and we feel proud to offer assistance to Galesburg and surrounding communities. When working with our knowledgeable and outgoing team, you discover a friendly and positive experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA53G07H859630
Stock: 20272B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 248,989 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,998
John Hirsch's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Cambridge - Cambridge / Minnesota
1 Owner!BEAUTIFUL EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR!CLEAN CARFAX!LUTHER CAMBRIDGE BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 763-689-7600 ==== 700 Garfield St S. Cambridge, Mn 55008 ===== BARGAIN LOT vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell, all vehicles are clearly marked. Financing available on MOST units! Only available for a short period of time. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic, we encourage it! Carfax, safety inspection, and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card. DONT WAIT ===== LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.govCambridge Bargain Lot vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell all vehicles are clearly marked. Only available for a short period of time (~30 days) before they are liquidated. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic we encourage it. Carfax safety inspection and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card or Promotional Visa Gift Cards.*Financing available on SELECT vehicles*. DONT WAIT.Call Cambridge Bargain Lot TODAY at 763-219-1662.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3LA53G17H899428
Stock: N9368C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 132,447 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$7,641
Vancouver Toyota - Vancouver / Washington
Limited trim. Heated Leather Seats, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Rear Air, Satellite Radio. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats Chrome Wheels, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS REPORT 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. OUR PROMISE McCord's Vancouver Toyota-Scion is a family owned and operated dealership since 1982. Our promise is to provide our customers with the best possible reconditioned used car on the market. We will run every used vehicle we offer for sale against the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) recall data base and will address any recall before we sell it to you. Every used car is run through a 160 point quality control inspection- We pay our mechanics to find any issues so you don't have to. We offer a 5 day 500 mile 'No Questions Asked' money back guarantee, a 12mo/12k mile limited powertrain warranty on any vehicle that is 14 years or newer and has less than 125k miles. The warranty allows you to fix the vehicle at any shop that you choose- not just us. Plus our Certified Toyota program that gives you 1yr/12k mile comprehensive warranty coverage and 7yr/100k mile powertrain coverage. MCCORD'S VALUE PRICE We research our market and Value price every vehicle we offer for sale with a very competitive price. Less time negotiating and more time finding the vehicle that best matches your wants and needs. We look forward to your visit. Pricing analysis performed on 8/15/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA53G67H809296
Stock: 66884A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 150,224 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,995
Honda of Salem - Salem / Oregon
Limited trim. Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Rear Air, 27K TOURING 300 LIMITED CUSTOMER PREF... 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 27K TOURING 300 LIMITED CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Rear Air, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Heated Leather Seats. Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: 27K TOURING 300 LIMITED CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG 3.5L HO V6 engine, 5-speed auto trans, 18" x 7.5" aluminum chrome-clad wheels, P225/60R18 touring BSW tires, touring suspension, compact spare tire, dual zone auto temp control, auto headlamps, chrome/leather-wrapped shift knob, heated pwr front seats, instrument cluster w/display screen, pwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down, auto-dimming rearview mirror, security alarm, Sirius satellite radio, steering wheel mounted audio controls, temp gauge, compass, mini trip computer, vehicle info center, universal garage door opener, (6) speakers, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION Autostick (STD). EXPERTS ARE SAYING: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes OUR OFFERINGS: At Honda of Salem, we're interested in a long-term relationships. We make it easy to discover the difference between a car-dealership and car-partnership and think you'll really enjoy our approach. We're located at 1101 Van Ness Avenue NE, Salem, OR and we look forward to meeting you and your family. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA53G77H840332
Stock: 7H840332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- Not ProvidedFrame damage, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Elite Auto Mall - Eustis / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler 300 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3LA63H17H869425
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 192,298 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,990
Suburban Chevrolet - Ann Arbor / Michigan
We offer a wide selection of pre-owned inventory from high end specialty cars to economical around town transportation. Call today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler 300 Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KK53G07H709725
Stock: KP2301A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 133,124 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$4,990$2,156 Below Market
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - WELL KEPT OUTSIDE, MARGINAL INSIDE - RUNS GREAT, NO OIL LEAKS AND A STRONG MOTOR - ENTIRELY NEW FRONT SUSPENSION! WE CHANGED EVERYTHING - GOODYEAR TIRES IN EXCELLENT SHAPE - PAINT AND BODY IN GOOD SHAPE - INSIDE LEATHER AND CARPET NOT SO GOOD, ITS OKAY AT BEST - NICELY LOADED W/ THE 5.7L HEMI V8 - CLEAN TITLE, CLEAN CARFAX - IF YOU ARE VERY PICKY, THIS CAR WONT BE FOR YOU, BUT WE HAVE A NICER WHITE 2006 300C AS WELL! - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler 300 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA63H26H278255
Stock: AL4102453C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 168,307 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,461$1,029 Below Market
Folsom Lake Toyota - Folsom / California
We are excited to offer this 2008 Chrysler 300. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Chrysler 300 Touring is sure to sell fast. The 2008 Chrysler exterior is finished in a breathtaking Dark Titanium Metallic, while being complemented by such a gorgeous Dk Khaki/Lt Gray interior. This color combination is stunning and absolutely beautiful! More information about the 2008 Chrysler 300: The 2008 Chrysler 300 and 300C models are good people-haulers, with a smooth ride, good interior and trunk space, and surprisingly decent fuel-efficiency on V8 models due to the included Multi-Displacement System (MDS), which can temporarily shut down half of the engine's cylinders when they're not needed. Also, the high-performance SRT8 model is in a higher league altogether, with acceleration and braking that's competitive with some of the top sport sedans from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi. Interesting features of this model are performance to rival big European sport sedans (SRT8)., Smooth ride and swaddling comfort, elegant styling, and spacious trunk At Folsom Lake Toyota, you can be sure that your experience is our #1 priority. We will always do business in a manner that represents our core values of integrity, transparency, professionalism and teamwork. You can also reach us at 916-355-1544 or by visiting us online at www.folsomlaketoyota.com. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3LA53G08H187381
Stock: 8H187381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 110,387 miles3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$3,999$2,244 Below Market
Midwest Auto Store - Florence / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA53G16H110527
Certified Pre-Owned: No
