Vehicle overview

It doesn't get much more American than a big, square-rigged and powerful rear-wheel-drive sedan, right? Never mind that the 2013 Chrysler 300 is actually built in Canada and based on a platform evolved from an old Mercedes E-Class -- if you're looking for a spacious, comfortable and powerful sedan with unabashed American style and flavor, it doesn't get much better.

But just because it offers traditional values doesn't mean the modern Chrysler 300 is behind the times. The current 300 brings a lot to the large sedan table, such as sleek styling, a trio of strong engine choices, a quiet interior and a comfortable ride. The cabin boasts a classy yet functional design and its materials are high in quality. Furthermore, the 300 offers the latest electronic features, but unlike those seen in some rivals, they're easy to use.

Also fully up-to-date are the 2013 Chrysler 300's V6 and V8 engines. It used to be that choosing the former meant lackluster performance, but with a V6 that cranks out up to 300 horsepower, that's certainly not the case now. And with eight speeds to work with, the automatic transmission contributes to the V6's impressive combination of strong performance and respectable fuel economy. If a full-on muscle car dressed up in a tuxedo is more your thing, there's the 300C SRT8, which sports a 6.4-liter V8 that pumps out 470 hp and 470 pound-feet of torque.

Of course, most shoppers will be considering the more common variants of the 2013 Chrysler 300, and that's not a problem at all. Even the base 300 can pass as a luxury car thanks to its high-quality interior, refined ride, strong power and generous features. Naturally, the 300 isn't the only large sedan available. The 2013 Hyundai Genesis is another standout, while the new 2013 Toyota Avalon is more engaging to drive this year. But overall the 2013 Chrysler 300 is a fantastic choice, especially if you want the definitive American sedan.