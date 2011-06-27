Vehicle overview

With the recent influx of appealing compact cars, it's natural to question the relevance of the full-size 2014 Chrysler 300 sedan. But then you drive one, and you realize the 300 is a rolling refresher course in everything that makes American cars great. Large and in charge, with a robust roster of V6 and V8 engines to choose from, the 300 commands the road like a classic highway cruiser. At the same time, the luxurious, high-tech cabin makes the 300 an attractive alternative to a wide range of premium sedans.

Another Chrysler 300 calling card is its slinky styling, which is great for turning heads -- unless it's your own head when you're trying to see what's behind you. Thanks to the high beltline and small windows, rear visibility is less than ideal. Fortunately, a rearview camera comes standard on all but the base model, ensuring that maneuvers in reverse, at least, won't require too much guesswork. As for visibility at speed, the 300's powerful engines tend to keep your focus on the road ahead, provided the car at six o'clock doesn't have flashing lights on top.

The large sedan segment is in the midst of a renaissance, highlighted by recently redesigned or updated versions of the Buick LaCrosse, Chevrolet Impala, Hyundai Azera and Toyota Avalon, as well as the Azera's corporate cousin, the all-new Kia Cadenza. These sedans offer more usable legroom for three rear passengers, because of their front-wheel-drive architecture and subsequent lack of a transmission tunnel hump in the middle of the floor. Fuel economy on these cars also tends to be a bit better, especially with the hybrid versions of the Impala, LaCrosse and Avalon.

But as compelling as those rivals are, they don't offer all-wheel drive or V8 power, nor can they match the Chrysler's sheer presence at the curb. Chrysler's full-size cruiser is more than just relevant for 2014; it's one of the best cars you'll find for the money.