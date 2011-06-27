  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler 300
  4. Used 2014 Chrysler 300
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(29)
Appraise this car

2014 Chrysler 300 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exceptionally smooth and quiet ride
  • satisfying V8 power
  • upscale cabin
  • lots of features
  • top crash test scores
  • satisfying sound systems
  • available all-wheel drive.
  • Limited rear visibility
  • mediocre five-speed automatic in V8-powered models
  • less rear legroom than competitors.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
Chrysler 300 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
List Price Range
$9,588 - $19,998
Used 300 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its extraordinary mix of style, power, luxury and value, the 2014 Chrysler 300 is a top pick among full-size sedans.

Vehicle overview

With the recent influx of appealing compact cars, it's natural to question the relevance of the full-size 2014 Chrysler 300 sedan. But then you drive one, and you realize the 300 is a rolling refresher course in everything that makes American cars great. Large and in charge, with a robust roster of V6 and V8 engines to choose from, the 300 commands the road like a classic highway cruiser. At the same time, the luxurious, high-tech cabin makes the 300 an attractive alternative to a wide range of premium sedans.

Another Chrysler 300 calling card is its slinky styling, which is great for turning heads -- unless it's your own head when you're trying to see what's behind you. Thanks to the high beltline and small windows, rear visibility is less than ideal. Fortunately, a rearview camera comes standard on all but the base model, ensuring that maneuvers in reverse, at least, won't require too much guesswork. As for visibility at speed, the 300's powerful engines tend to keep your focus on the road ahead, provided the car at six o'clock doesn't have flashing lights on top.

The large sedan segment is in the midst of a renaissance, highlighted by recently redesigned or updated versions of the Buick LaCrosse, Chevrolet Impala, Hyundai Azera and Toyota Avalon, as well as the Azera's corporate cousin, the all-new Kia Cadenza. These sedans offer more usable legroom for three rear passengers, because of their front-wheel-drive architecture and subsequent lack of a transmission tunnel hump in the middle of the floor. Fuel economy on these cars also tends to be a bit better, especially with the hybrid versions of the Impala, LaCrosse and Avalon.

But as compelling as those rivals are, they don't offer all-wheel drive or V8 power, nor can they match the Chrysler's sheer presence at the curb. Chrysler's full-size cruiser is more than just relevant for 2014; it's one of the best cars you'll find for the money.

2014 Chrysler 300 models

The 2014 Chrysler 300 is a full-size sedan available in six primary trim levels: 300, 300S, 300C, 300C John Varvatos Luxury Edition, SRT8 Core and SRT8.

Even the base 300 comes loaded with luxuries, including 17-inch alloy wheels (19-inchers with all-wheel drive), automatic headlights, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, an 8.4-inch central touchscreen interface, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack, iPod/USB connectivity and satellite radio.

The 300S is something of an island in the 300 lineup, adding 8 horsepower under the hood (V6 only), 20-inch alloy wheels with performance tires (19-inchers with AWD), a "touring" sport suspension, a Sport mode and shift paddles for the transmission, remote start, unique black-out styling elements, foglights, an eight-way power passenger seat (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), piano-black cabin accents, a rearview camera and a 10-speaker Beats by Dr. Dre sound system.

Stepping up to the 300C adds the following to the base 300's equipment list: 18-inch alloy wheels (19s with AWD), remote start, foglights, additional chrome exterior accents, a driver-side auto-dimming mirror, LED cabin lighting, heated and cooled front cupholders, power-adjustable pedals, a power tilt-and-telescoping heated steering wheel, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, driver memory functions, heated rear seats, a power rear sunshade, a rearview camera, a navigation system with Garmin-sourced software and a six-speaker Alpine audio system.

The 300C John Varvatos Luxury Edition (named after the menswear fashion designer) tacks on niceties like "platinum chrome" exterior trim, 20-inch wheels (19s with AWD), the touring suspension and Sport shift features from the 300S, upgraded leather upholstery, extended leather trim and hand-sanded wood inserts.

Note that the John Varvatos Limited Edition will again be offered late in the 2014 model year, adding flourishes such as "titanium chrome" exterior trim, Varvatos logos on the seats and an exclusive gauge cluster and clock featuring the Varvatos name.

The SRT8 Core shifts gears to high-performance mode, featuring a 6.4-liter V8 engine, special 20-inch wheels, Brembo brakes, black exterior accents, a performance-oriented three-mode stability control system, launch control, sport-tuned steering and cloth-upholstered sport seats. The Core's other standard features are relatively basic, however, mirroring the entry-level 300 for the most part.

The full-flavored SRT8 comes with different 20-inch wheels and adds a three-mode adjustable sport suspension, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive and auto-leveling bi-xenon headlamps, sport seats with leather/faux-suede upholstery and most of the luxury features from the 300C.

Many of the upper trims' features are available on the lower trims as stand-alone options or via various packages. Other option highlights include a panoramic sunroof and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

2014 Highlights

Other than minor trim level adjustments, the 2014 Chrysler 300 is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

All 2014 Chrysler 300 trims except the SRT8 come standard with a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 292 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. The 300S V6 gets minor tweaks (including a sport-tuned exhaust) that bump output to 300 hp. An eight-speed automatic is standard, as is rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional.

In Edmunds performance testing, a rear-drive 300S went from zero to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds, which is about average for a V6-powered full-size sedan. An all-wheel-drive 300C with the V6 took just 0.2 second longer in spite of its added weight.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the V6 is a respectable 23 combined (19 mpg city/31 mpg highway). All-wheel drive, which is available on all V6-powered models, drops those numbers to 21 mpg combined (18 mpg city/27 mpg highway).

Optional on all but the base 300 and SRT8 is a 5.7-liter V8 good for 363 hp and 394 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive are standard, while all-wheel drive is optional. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 18 mpg combined (15 mpg city/25 mpg highway) with rear-wheel drive and 18 mpg combined (15 mpg city/23 mpg highway) with AWD.

The SRT8 boasts a 6.4-liter V8 good for 470 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. Rear-wheel drive and a five-speed automatic with paddle shifters are mandatory. In Edmunds performance testing, the SRT8 went from zero to 60 mph in a very quick 4.7 seconds. Fuel economy for the SRT8 is 17 mpg combined (14 mpg city/23 mpg highway).

Safety

Every 2014 Chrysler 300 comes with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and active front head restraints. A rearview camera is standard on all but the base 300. The SafetyTec package adds a blind-spot warning system, a rear cross-traffic warning system and a forward collision warning system.

In Edmunds brake testing, the base 300 came to a stop from 60 mph in a better-than-average 118 feet. The 300S was essentially the same; however, a heavier 300C AWD took 133 feet: a subpar braking distance for this class. Meanwhile, an SRT8 stopped in an excellent 111 feet, though its high-performance summer tires certainly provided additional grip, enabling it to excel in this test.

In government crash testing, the 300 came up aces, earning a top five-star overall rating with five stars for total frontal impact safety and five stars for total side-impact safety. Likewise, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 300 its top rating of "Good" in moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests.

Driving

The 2014 Chrysler 300 glides down the road with the smooth, substantial feel of a big Mercedes-Benz sedan. That's not entirely coincidental, as some aspects of the 300's suspension can be traced to Mercedes blueprints from the DaimlerChrysler days. The 300 remains unruffled even on heavily rutted pavement. The ride becomes firmer with the touring suspension or any of the numerous 19- and 20-inch wheel designs, though, so depending on your local driving conditions, you may want to go with smaller wheels and tires.

Under the hood, the 300 is famous for its big V8s, but the standard V6 is a strong performer in its own right. It's also pretty fuel-efficient with rear-wheel drive, and the eight-speed automatic is smooth and responsive. Of course, the optional 5.7-liter V8 is worth the stretch for those who appreciate good old American muscle, though it comes with an outdated five-speed automatic that's not as refined or quick-witted as we'd like. The 2014 Chrysler 300 SRT8 is saddled with the same dated five-speed automatic, but its 6.4-liter V8 delivers absurd acceleration and an epic soundtrack to boot.

In corners, the Chrysler 300's bulk is inescapable, but its rear-wheel-drive platform, disciplined dampers and nicely weighted steering nonetheless inspire confidence. That's especially true of the sportier 300S. You won't notice a dynamic difference between the rear- and all-wheel-drive models, so the choice there comes down to whether you want AWD for winter driving. Meanwhile, the ultra-sporty SRT8 model defies at least two laws of physics, as it grips and handles like a car half its size.

Aside from the 300's compromised rear visibility -- an inevitable consequence of the car's high beltline, small windows and thick rear pillars -- it's hard to find fault with how it drives.

Interior

The Chrysler 300's cabin isn't exactly avant-garde, but there's no question that it's a classy place to be. Every 300 employs rich finishes and extensive soft-touch materials, while the 300S adds some visual flair with its available two-tone color schemes. The John Varvatos Luxury Edition ups the ante with special wood and extended premium leather trim.

On the technology front, the standard 8.4-inch touchscreen interface is one of our favorites, pairing large buttons and crisp graphics with a logical menu structure. We also appreciate the 300's diverse array of audio options, including an Alpine system, a Harman Kardon system, and of course the thumping Beats by Dr. Dre setup.

Given the Chrysler's ample proportions, it should come as no surprise that there's plenty of room for occupants of all sizes. The adjustability of the driver seat and tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel is particularly generous, while the rear seats are both spacious and supportive. Compared with other large sedans, though, the middle rear seat isn't as comfortable or useful due to the 300's transmission tunnel hump.

Luggage capacity is average for a large sedan, checking in at 16.3 cubic feet, but the wheelwells may limit loading depth for larger items.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Chrysler 300.

5(79%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.7
29 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Buy it!!
oldcarguy,02/04/2014
C 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I spent a couple months reading reviews and shopping around. I needed a sedan with room for me ( I'm 6'3") and my two young kids. I test drove the V6 Honda Accord, Nissan Maxima, 2014 Chevy Impala, and a couple Buicks. I didn't even consider the 300 until it came up in a couple other car reviews - I thought they were much more expensive. I bought a 2014 300C with the Hemi V-8 (NOT V-6 as the Edmund's site insists) and the SafetyTec package and cannot convey how much I love this car! It reminds me of several old American luxury muscle cars I've owned, crossed with the most modern technology, comfort, and quality. It's as if my 1971 455 Grand Prix SJ had a baby with the Starship Enterprise. (In a good way!) Buy one! **update** I have now owned the car for years and I still love it. No problems at all. It is still the best of both worlds: American V-8 sound and power, German-engineered chassis. Best car I have ever owned. I plan to keep it for years and years. **Second update Feb 2020** 60,000 trouble free miles, still looks like new and drives like new. Still happy with this car. If it were stolen I would replace it with the exact same model today.
2014 300s RWD v-6
shaclan5,12/12/2014
S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Purchased 9/25/2014. Drive roughly 5,000 interstate miles a month in FL. Currently 13k in the first 2.5 months of ownership. Bought based on customer reviews and not disappointed. Beats audio amazing, elegant looking S model, interior better than Lexus. Comperable to MB yet ten of thousands cheaper. Average 27.6 per tank, 29 on hwy running 80. Turns just over 1600 rpm at 80. 8 speed ZF smooth as silk. Mileage data can be seen on fulley.com under 2014 300 named 'v-6'. Logged 205k on a 2009 Genesis Sedan (my daughter will drive this car the next 5 years in college) and fully expect 300k + from this car. given the low RPMs. Interior fit and finish second to none.
WOW!! Pound for Pound, Dollar For Dollar The Best Car on the Road - I mean it!!
daytraderjeff,02/16/2014
Just picked up my new 300S today. Built to order, mine is Jazz Blue with the brand new for Q1 2014 changes - Hyper Black 20" Rims, Blacked out Trim and Ambassador Blue Leather Interior. I got every option - NAV, Moonroof, Safety Tec, Luxury pkg. I would love a Hemi, but went with the 3.6 V6 and RWD 8spd - really looking forward to 31+ MPG...) I have only put 25 miles on it so far, but... WOW!!! This car is incredible!! Looks amazing, drives smoother that any car I have ever been in and has every feature imaginable. The control screen is awesome. The heated seats and steering wheel are programmed to come on automatically, and they come on fast and are warm and comfortable
300s
300s,02/04/2015
S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Taste in cars is as subjective as taste in food or music. You have to try it for yourself. I recommend test drives first and reading reviews second. I drove the Ford Taurus, Chevy Impala LTZ and Chrysler 300s. I chose the 300s. The Impala was very close but the 300 just has more character. Again, my opinion, both great cars. I chose the 300s for 1) Quite comfortable ride 2) Style 3) Gas mileage was equal on both. Test drive the cars you guys like and pick the one that's best for you and don't worry about what others say.
See all 29 reviews of the 2014 Chrysler 300
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
292 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
292 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
19 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
300 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
19 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
292 hp @ 6350 rpm
See all Used 2014 Chrysler 300 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Chrysler 300

Used 2014 Chrysler 300 Overview

The Used 2014 Chrysler 300 is offered in the following submodels: 300 Sedan, 300 SRT8 Core, 300 SRT8. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), C 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), C John Varvatos Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), C John Varvatos Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SRT8 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A), and SRT8 Core 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Chrysler 300?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Chrysler 300 trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Chrysler 300 Base is priced between $9,588 and$18,998 with odometer readings between 24489 and131106 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Chrysler 300 S is priced between $16,988 and$18,930 with odometer readings between 25928 and81349 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Chrysler 300 C is priced between $16,900 and$17,999 with odometer readings between 32632 and54425 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Chrysler 300 C John Varvatos Luxury is priced between $19,998 and$19,998 with odometer readings between 46522 and46522 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Chrysler 300s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Chrysler 300 for sale near. There are currently 13 used and CPO 2014 300s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,588 and mileage as low as 24489 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Chrysler 300.

Can't find a used 2014 Chrysler 300s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler 300 for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $12,344.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,578.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler 300 for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,938.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,694.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Chrysler 300?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler 300 lease specials

Related Used 2014 Chrysler 300 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles