Consumer Rating
(31)
2015 Dodge Charger Review

2015 Dodge Charger Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth yet controlled ride
  • roomy interior with quality materials
  • hugely potent V8s
  • available all-wheel drive
  • excellent touchscreen electronics interfaces.
  • Lower fuel efficiency of V8-heavy lineup
  • limited rear visibility
  • less rear legroom than other full-size sedans.
Dodge Charger for Sale
List Price Range
$14,690 - $27,435
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Bold, brassy and loaded with old-school-inspired, rear-wheel-drive heritage, the 2015 Dodge Charger is a distinctive and spacious full-size sedan with few genuine competitors. And its wide variety of trim levels all come at highly competitive prices.

Vehicle overview

Already a unique choice in the full-size sedan market, the Dodge Charger has been thoroughly updated for 2015. On the surface, the changes bring increased refinement to this large, retro-themed sedan. New front- and rear-end styling gives the Charger a sleeker appearance, while the overhauled interior features higher-quality materials and a larger selection of advanced electronics features. On the other hand, a quartet of new V8 models, including the outlandish Charger Hellcat and its 707-hp supercharged V8, dial up the big Dodge's performance to the point that you'll wonder if you've been transported back to the original muscle car era.

However, even if you stick with a V6-equipped 2015 Dodge Charger, you'll find the acceleration satisfyingly brisk, the ride smooth and forgiving and the handling impressively well-controlled given the car's ample weight and dimensions. Of course, it's the three V8 engines that are bound to grab your attention. The least potent still makes 370 hp, and although speed is the headline grabber, the 485-hp V8 in the Charger R/T Scat Pack and SRT 392 trims is capable of 25 mpg on the highway thanks to the newly standard eight-speed automatic transmission.

You probably won't see 25 mpg in the 707-hp Charger SRT Hellcat, but we expect that anyone drawn to this specialized Dodge Charger will be far more interested in the car's inclination toward John-Force-style burnouts. The Hellcat, of course, is not for the faint of heart nor the empty of wallet, as it's more than double the price of a base V6 Charger. Even in this price territory, though, you won't find anything with four doors that matches the Charger Hellcat's almost unreal potential of speed, much less its bad-boy personality.

Regardless of which model you choose, there's plenty of room to stretch out in the 2015 Charger (though intrusion from the driveshaft makes it tough to get three adults in back), and it has one of the best touchscreen-based electronics interfaces available in a vehicle of any price. For 2015, Dodge has packed in desirable new technology features. A keyless ignition and entry system is standard on all models, and the list of available safety aids now includes lane-keeping assist and frontal collision mitigation. Among the few downsides to the Dodge Charger is lousy rearward visibility, so the available rearview camera is basically a necessity. And if fuel economy is a priority, the Charger's V8-heavy lineup probably won't win favor with you.

Still, the 2015 Dodge Charger demands your consideration if you're shopping for an affordable full-size sedan, particularly if you want one with rear-wheel drive and V8 power. You won't find many cars that match the 2015 Charger's attributes, but the Chevrolet SS, another rear-drive sedan with a potent V8 of its own, can run with the SRT models. For a more luxurious approach, there's the Charger's corporate and mechanically related sibling, the Chrysler 300. Among the many front-wheel-drive options in this class, there's the Chevrolet Impala, which has a similarly roomy interior and a wealth of easy-to-live-with tech features, and the Kia Cadenza, a value-packed relative newcomer that's smooth and refined. Such is the same with the Toyota Avalon, a large car positioned essentially 180 degrees from the Charger, focusing as it does on fuel efficiency (there's even a hybrid Avalon) and supreme refinement.

As in the past, the Charger won't please everyone, but it's a must-drive for anyone seeking family-friendly interior space and rear-wheel-drive performance.

2015 Dodge Charger models

The 2015 Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan offered in SE, SXT, R/T, R/T Road & Track, R/T Scat Pack, SRT 392 and SRT Hellcat trims. All models are rear-wheel drive, but the SE and SXT offer optional all-wheel drive.

The 2015 Charger SE standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone manual air-conditioning, a six-way power driver seat, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, a tilt-and-telescoping and leather-wrapped steering wheel, a six-speaker audio system with a 5-inch touchscreen interface, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and USB and auxiliary audio inputs as well as dual charge-only USB ports. Choose all-wheel drive for the Charger SE and you'll also get 19-inch alloy wheels and larger brakes.

Move to the Charger SXT and the standard equipment list grows with 18-inch wheels, LED foglights, heated mirrors, remote ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface (with Uconnect Access integrated smartphone apps and voice commands), satellite radio and an upgraded audio system. With all-wheel drive, the Charger SXT also gets standard 19-inch wheels.

Choosing the SXT trim also brings access to many of the 2015 Charger's major option packages. The Plus package adds bi-xenon headlights; heated exterior mirrors; a rearview camera; parking sensors; leather upholstery; ventilated front seats; a power front passenger seat; a heated steering wheel; memory functions for the driver seat, mirror and radio; heated rear seats; LED interior lighting; and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The Premium Group includes all of the above, along with 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension (rear-wheel-drive models only), automatic high-beam control, automatic wipers, adaptive cruise control, a frontal collision warning and mitigation system, a lane-departure warning and lane-keeping assist system, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alerts, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power-adjustable pedals, a navigation system, satellite radio and an upgraded 10-speaker Beats audio system. If you don't want all of these items, Dodge has also grouped many of them into smaller, less expensive option packages.

The flashy Rallye Group adds a slight power upgrade for the V6 (taking it to 300 hp), 20-inch HyperBlack alloy wheels, high-performance tires and brakes, a sport-tuned suspension (rear-wheel drive only), a rear deck lid spoiler, a Sport mode for the transmission, steering-wheel-mounted manual paddle shifters and the Beats audio system.

Moving to the Charger R/T trim brings the SXT's standard equipment and adds a 5.7-liter V8 with sport exhaust, 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes and a body-color rear spoiler. In addition to that list, the R/T Road & Track model comes with heated mirrors, a limited-slip rear differential, launch control, upgraded brakes, a performance-oriented calibration for the power steering, a more aggressive Super Track Pack suspension tune, three-mode stability control, Dodge Performance Pages (allowing driver adjustment of engine response, transmission shift points, steering effort, stability control intervention and launch control), rear parking sensors, driver memory functions, a heated and power-adjustable tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a power passenger seat, ventilated front seats and heated rear seats.

The 2015 Charger's performance is upgraded even more with the R/T Scat Pack trim, which brings a 485-hp 6.4-liter V8, Scat Pack-specific bodywork including an air-intake hood, upgraded Brembo high-performance brakes, unique 20-inch alloy wheels, a rearview camera, an even firmer suspension calibration, selectable three-mode power steering, aluminum-trimmed pedals, a special leather trim on the steering wheel and cloth sport seats. Note that the Scat Pack model loses a few of the Road & Track's interior amenities, including the ventilated front seats and power-adjustable steering wheel.

Next up is the Charger SRT 392. It's fitted with the same 6.4-liter V8 as the Scat Pack, but gets an even more impressive set of Brembo brakes with six-piston front calipers, special 20-inch forged-alloy wheels, Pirelli tires (all-season rubber is standard; summer performance tires are optional), an active exhaust system, an upgraded suspension with three-mode adaptive shock absorbers, bi-xenon headlights, leather and simulated suede upholstery, all the interior amenities from the Road & Track model, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and SRT Performance Pages, which builds upon the Dodge Performance Pages feature with even more elaborate performance-related measurements. The price of the Charger SRT 392 also includes a one-day course at an SRT Driving Experience school.

At the top of the 2015 Dodge Charger food chain and eating everything in sight is the SRT Hellcat. In addition to most of the other models' performance-related upgrades, the Hellcat adds a more powerful supercharged 6.2-liter V8, a hood with heat-extraction vents, Hellcat-specific 20-inch forged-alloy wheels in a choice of finishes, Hellcat exterior badges, aluminum interior trim, a 200-mph speedometer, a special power-limiting keyless remote in addition to a full-power key fob, and blind-spot monitoring. Choose the Hellcat and you also are entitled to the SRT one-day driving school.

A 19-speaker Harman Kardon GreenEdge audio system is optional on both SRT models. A sunroof is optional on all 2015 Chargers, except the SE.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Dodge Charger is heavily updated inside and out. An eight-speed automatic transmission is now standard across the board. The Charger's V8 engines no longer can be coupled with all-wheel drive, although AWD is still available with the V6. New R/T Road & Track, R/T Scat Pack, SRT 392 and SRT Hellcat models join the lineup. The Hellcat features a new, supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that generates an eye-bulging 707 hp. The 2015 Charger also adopts a host of new electronic driver aids and safety features, including a frontal collision warning and mitigation system.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Dodge Charger SE and SXT come standard with a 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 292 hp and 260 pound-feet of torque. Choose the Rallye Appearance Group and modest tuning tweaks boost output to 300 hp and 264 lb-ft of torque. As on all 2015 Chargers, an eight-speed automatic transmission is standard. Rear-wheel drive is also standard across the board, but the SE and SXT can be equipped with optional all-wheel drive.

The EPA's estimated fuel economy for the SE and SXT is 23 mpg combined (19 city/31 highway). Fitted with the optional all-wheel-drive system, fuel economy is 21 mpg combined (18/27).

A 5.7-liter V8 engine and a heavier-duty eight-speed automatic are standard on the Charger R/T and R/T Road & Track. It generates 370 hp and 395 lb-ft of torque. Estimated fuel economy with the 5.7-liter V8 is 19 mpg combined (16/25).

A larger 6.4-liter V8 is standard on the Charger R/T Scat Pack and SRT 392 trims. Developing 485 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque, this bigger V8's fuel economy isn't drastically reduced compared with the Charger's "small" 5.7-liter V8: The EPA estimates fuel economy at 18 mpg combined (15/25) for the Charger using the 6.4-liter engine. We achieved an impressive 25.6 mpg on the Edmunds evaluation route. In Edmunds testing, an R/T Scat Pack went from zero to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds.

Finally, the 2015 Charger SRT Hellcat has a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 under its aluminum hood. This engine pumps out a walloping 707 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque and is paired with an even more robust version of the eight-speed automatic transmission capable of shouldering its enormous torque load. At our test track, the SRT Hellcat sprinted to 60 mph in a blistering 4.1 seconds. The EPA estimates fuel economy for the SRT Hellcat at 16 mpg combined (13/22).

Safety

Standard safety features for the Charger include stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, front-seat side-impact airbags, a driver knee airbag, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.

Standard on some Charger models and optional for others are rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. Optional advanced safety features include a blind-spot warning system with rear cross-traffic alerts, a lane-departure warning system with lane-keeping assist and a frontal collision warning and mitigation system that's bundled with adaptive cruise control. The frontal collision mitigation system can initiate automatic braking at all speeds if the driver does not respond in a potential collision situation. Dodge Chargers with Uconnect Access offer remote vehicle access (via a smartphone app), emergency assistance and text notifications if the alarm goes off.

During Edmunds brake testing, a Charger R/T Scat Pack came to a stop from 60 mph in 111 feet, which is typical for a performance car with summer tires. The SRT Hellcat stopped from 60 in an impressively short 106 feet.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the 2015 Charger its highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. The Charger's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. However, the Charger received a "Marginal" score (second-worst of four) in the small-overlap frontal-offset crash test.

Driving

The 2015 Dodge Charger proves that driving a large sedan doesn't have to be boring. Its steering feels sporty and precise, and while its ride quality is supple and forgiving on bad surfaces, this big car offers impressive control and balance when you hustle it around tight turns.

If you're considering the Charger SE or SXT, you'll find that the 3.6-liter V6 is quite willing and revs agreeably, though it can at times feel strained by the sedan's weight, particularly the heavier all-wheel-drive models. We've also noticed that this engine sounds a bit coarse when you're accelerating hard at higher rpm.

Stepping up to the 2015 Charger's 5.7-liter V8, at 370 hp, will accommodate just about anyone's power needs, and this engine works brilliantly with the eight-speed automatic transmission, providing effortless performance at any speed. The muscle of the V8 also keeps noise levels to a luxury car-like minimum, though in truth, all Chargers are wonderfully quiet.

Moving up to the Scat Pack or SRT 392 not only brings a larger V8, but an elevated degree of handling capability (with the SRT being the even more aggressive of the two). Note that this added speed and improved handling does come at the expense of a firmer ride. Frankly, these V8-powered models seem suitably nutty to drive, offering grin-inducing acceleration at just the slightest tap of the throttle. But then you drive the Hellcat and hang on for dear life, as its 707 hp brings new reality to the phrase "shoves you back in the seat." Its breakneck power constantly strains for release, though thanks to its carefully tuned electronic controls, the 2015 Dodge Charger Hellcat is perfectly restrained and drivable every day. Well, that's provided you can manage to exercise discretion with a gas pedal that's capable of releasing a veritable explosion of acceleration at any time.

Interior

Although the 2015 Dodge Charger is oriented toward performance, its restyled cabin is generally appealing with extensive use of quality materials, though you will notice some rather large expanses of plastic in the less expensive models. Although this is a thoroughly modern interior, there are retro-inspired touches here and there, including the T-handle shifter for the automatic transmission. We're also fans of the 8.4-inch touchscreen interface, as it has large "virtual" buttons, an intuitive layout and fairly quick responses. Even the smaller 5-inch screen in the base SE model looks good and works well.

There's a vast amount of shoulder room in the 2015 Charger, and the front seats are as roomy as you'd expect in a full-size sedan, to the point that those of small stature may feel as if they're being swallowed up by the gargantuan chairs. The mix of leather and suede upholstery in the upper-trim models is appealing and improves support during spirited driving.

Those in the rear also enjoy a wealth of hip- and shoulder room, though the massive tunnel for the driveshaft to the rear wheels does chop into legroom. Headroom can be tight for taller occupants as well. The Charger's 16.5-cubic-foot trunk capacity is a good size for this class, though given the Dodge's proportions, you might be expecting something more on the order of the Ford Taurus' 20-cubic-foot trunk. All models feature folding rear seats, so it's possible to carry bulkier items if you don't need the rear seats for passengers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Dodge Charger.

5(48%)
4(29%)
3(13%)
2(7%)
1(3%)
4.1
31 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 31 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Charger saved my families life.
Charmira,03/02/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I was an owner of a 2006 dodge charger and loved it. In the course of owning my car I was involved in three serious accidents where 3 individuals hit me. I not only walked away from each accident but my charger kept going. The very last accident which was the 4th one involved my 18 year old son and his 3 friends. They where rammed on the passengers side by a drunk driver. The car was completely mangled and totaled but my son and his 3 friends walked away uninjured. When I got the insurance money the only logical choice was another charger. I was also pleasantly surprised at what my 2006 charger appraised at. My 2015 charger is beautiful it gets a lot of attention, its fast its all those things its supposed to be. Honestly, I could care less about the aesthetics and speed. What I do care about is that car saved us many times. When my son was hit by the drunk driver the responding officer was surprised no one was injured. Im just grateful that we still have American companies that still care about americans and their safety. I am a charger fan for life.
performance meets practicality
Steve,10/26/2015
SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I went with the SXT AWD Rallye edition as this is my work commuter car and Maine winter roads can be treacherous and gas mileage was a factor. However, if the AWD was still available with the HEMI I probably would have gone with the V8, just because you know I'm a man who doesn't want say "it has a Hemi". The Rallye editions comes standard with true factory duel exhaust and bumps the V6 up to a legitimate 300HP. It's no slouch and fun to drive. I love the active cruise on my daily interstate commute of 95 miles round trip. radio/navigation is easy to operate, much better than the one in my previous ford Taurus or the Rav 4 my wife had. Hands free is simple and intuitive. I have never averaged less than 25 mpg (heavy foot the first few weeks) in mixed driving and usually it hoovers around 27mpg, on one long 500+ mile road trip I averaged 29.5mpg, really great when you consider the cruise was set at 75 most of the time. the lane departure system works great on highway trips, but it can be disabled with a push button and on narrow roads that is relief as it can intrude on the driving experience. The breaks could be just a touch better if they went with 4-piston calipers, but they get the job with a bit of fade on the tail end of a hard stop. Build quality, material feel, ride comfort and ergonomics are outstanding, chrysler has come a long way from the cheap hard plastics of past vehicles. Overall no complaints and no buyers remorse after 5000 miles I still really enjoy this car.
Second SRT8 - Great Cars!
James Nelson,10/12/2015
SRT 392 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
Traded a 2012 Dodge Challenger SRT392 for this one. Actually wanted this car back then, but bought the Challenger based on a good deal. I'm not a family guy, but I prefer sedans for their short doors and all around practicality. ** The Car: 2015 Dodge Charger SRT392, 8 Spd Auto, pitch black, fully optioned except for sun roof. ** What attracted me to this car: I'm a car enthusiast, so I follow car reviews on YouTube continually. I love the power and torque of the 392 and was interested in the Hellcat models as well if the price was right. The reviews on this car convinced me that it was a major leap forward from the 2012 I owned, but the price gouging on the Hellcats (Shame on you Dodge dealers nationwide! You will come to regret this!) convinced me that they were not feasible. ** Major Selling Points: Upgraded electronics interface and SRT's tires/wheels/brakes package, which are essentially identical between the 392 and Hellcat. ** Most Surprising Aspects: Overall fit and finish, luxuriousness of the interior, and attention to detail. The interior now feels like an upscale European car in every way, the pitch black paint job is absolutely blinding in full sunlight, the new front end styling is stunning from every angle, and the center stack electronic interface is by far the most useful and attractive I've ever seen. ** Little things I love already: The Harmon Kardon 19 speaker stereo subwoofer and amp, which had been previously hidden in the spare tire well of the trunk (and still is on Challenger models), has been relocated to parts unknown under the rear seat, freeing up the trunk sub-space for a foam storage unit that's perfect for holding car cleaning supplies and the like so that they don't slide around in the trunk. Also, both the floor mats and a quite useful mesh trunk "cargo hammock" are included gratis. The little things make a BIG difference! Thanks for noticing Dodge! ** Most surprising thing so far: Gas mileage. MUCH better than my 2012 SRT Challenger so far! I chalk most of that up to the Sachs ZF-8 Speed auto trans, which is almost worth the price of ownership alone. ** Recommendation: I think the SRT392 far better value, not only for the money, but overall as compared to the Hellcat. Anyone thinking they're going to be shortchanged in the power department will be pleasantly surprised, as the 392's power band is so much better matched to the overall vehicle that it's nearly as fast as the Hellcat, especially in the normal driving conditions most drivers will experience. ** One minor quibble after 2000 miles: the front collision warning and active braking system is of questionable value at this point in it's design progression, as it's a bit like having your overly-protective mother riding shotgun with a brake pedal of her own. Just WAY to sensitive, and although it might well save you from an inadvertent front end collision, it's probably even more likely to cause a rear end collision when the guy behind you gets surprised by your sudden abrupt braking maneuver. I've had a couple near misses already, so I drive with the system OFF all the time now. The switch will hold its setting, so you can turn it off once and not have to worry about it every time you get it, but still. Unless you're a VERY conservative driver (not likely in this car), I think the system's an overall liability and would not recommend it's use under any conditions. 1 Year Update: Approximately 6K miles so far. The car is still still stunning in it's good looks (!!!), impeccably reliable even at 7200' altitude and risk of snow approximately 5 months of the year, and most impressive in its performance. I use it mostly for local in town driving, so accordingly, it gets pretty dismal gas mileage, especially when I put my foot into it, which is fairly often. Even so, mileage is usually between 12-15 MPG for strictly in town driving. When I take it on the road to Santa Fe or Albuquerque I can easily average 23-25 MPG. Quite acceptable in my book. Likewise the Pirelli P-Zero Summer tires are probably 50-60% spent already, even with a front-cross, rear forward rotation at 5K. Those who are familiar with muscle cars and summer tires already know this is fairly typical. All in all, my main "gripe" with the car thus far is the fact that massive 15.4" Brembos up front shed COPIOUS amounts of brake dust all over those beautiful 20 x 9.5" forged wheels. Once again, this simply goes with the territory, so it's no big deal at all; but if you're a fanatical detailer as I am, it'll definitely keep you busy on the weekends. So, the critical question; would I buy it again and do I have any regrets? Although I wanted in the worst way to be able to afford a Hellcat when I bought this car, I realized then and STILL appreciate now that the SRT392 was by far the better all around value and a TRULY GREAT performance car in its own right.
Nice car
Jim,09/01/2015
SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I live in a rural area and a full size vehicle plays a vital role for a number of things, specifically safety. Wildlife tend to be suicidal. Winter tends to over stay it's welcome and the number of big rigs on the road out number the little ones by a huge amount. I researched many of the full to mid-sized sedans. I wanted and need a few specific things, such as 4 doors, sporty feel, sporty look but didn't destroy my gas bill too bad. I looked at the Camaro, Mustang, Challenger, then the Accord, Toyota and BMW's. For the money, hands down the Charger took the cake. The Camaro and Mustang were hard to pass up but for the value, it just didn't do it for me plus I wanted 4 doors. The mid-size cars just didn't provide much more for a few miles to the gallon. They had a tinny feel and were too compact feeling. The Charger is a spunky, responsive and comfortable car that also turns heads; all under 30K. Coupled with the warranty's, it was hard to beat.
See all 31 reviews of the 2015 Dodge Charger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
19 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
370 hp @ 5250 rpm
See all Used 2015 Dodge Charger features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Dodge Charger
More About This Model

Quick Summary
Already a unique choice in the full-size sedan market, the Charger has a chiseled new design, a restyled and upgraded interior, improved fuel economy and V8 power that ranges from 370 horsepower all the way to a best-on-earth 707 horses for the new Hellcat model. If you're looking for a big sedan that stands out from the crowd, the latest Charger is an attractive offering at multiple price levels.

What Is It?
The 2015 Dodge Charger is a full-size four-door sedan offered in rear- or all-wheel-drive layouts. Although heavily restyled inside and out for 2015, its size remains effectively the same.

There are multiple engine options for the Charger, starting with the 3.6-liter V6 rated at 292 hp. The next step up is the 5.7-liter V8 in the R/T model. Well-known as the "Hemi," the base V8 makes a chesty 370 hp and 395 pound-feet of torque. From there you can upgrade to the 6.4-liter variant of the Hemi that churns out 485 hp (a 15-hp increase over last year) and 475 lb-ft of torque (up 5 lb-ft).

And if that's not enough for you, there's the all-new SRT Hellcat. It uses a 6.2-liter version of the Hemi fitted with a monstrous supercharger and loads of other upgrades that help it produce 707 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque.

All engines are fitted with an eight-speed automatic transmission with different driver-selectable modes of operation and varying degrees of manual control, as well as steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters. All-wheel drive, formerly available with the V6 or the standard Hemi V8, is optional only with the Charger's V6 engine for 2015.

2015 Dodge Charger

What Body Styles and Trim Levels Does It Come in?
The 2015 Dodge Charger comes only as a four-door sedan, but there are — get ready for it — no fewer than seven distinct trim levels. But don't worry; it's pretty easy to determine which Charger belongs in your garage according to which of its engines suits your desired performance level. As is typically the case, the larger-engine trims also bring more standard equipment.

The 2015 Dodge Charger SE and SXT come only with the V6; all-wheel drive is optional and for the first time you can get AWD with the base SE trim. Standard equipment for the SE includes 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry and ignition, a six-way power driver seat and Chrysler's UConnect infotainment interface with a 5-inch touchscreen. The SXT trim adds items such as 18-inch wheels, heated front seats with 12-way power adjustment for the driver seat and an expansive 8.4-inch touchscreen in the dash.

Moving to the Charger R/T and R/T Road & Track trims adds the 5.7-liter Hemi V8; the R/T builds on the Charger SXT's equipment by adding, among other things, 20-inch alloy wheels, a blacked-out crosshair grille, sport exhaust and sport-tuned suspension and sport brakes. The R/T Road & Track starts to get serious with special bodywork, specific tuning for the electric power steering, "Super Track Pack" suspension tuning, performance brakes and Dodge Performance Pages to adjust control parameters and information displays via the standard digital gauge display.

The R/T Scat Pack and SRT 392 trims (essentially the replacements for the former SRT8 trim) bring the larger 6.4-liter Hemi V8 and a variety of performance-oriented upgrades. These include everything from three-mode adaptive damping to gigantic Brembo six-piston front and four-piston rear brakes for the SRT 392.

Oh, then there's the SRT Hellcat. Think all of the above, plus the wild-child 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8, its own grille and hood design, unique transmission and final-drive gearing, navigation and just about everything else Dodge could conjure for one 700-hp, 4,500-pound ultrahigh-performance sedan.

2015 Dodge Charger

Plenty of Power, but How Is It To Drive?
The Charger may have aggressive styling but it rides as smoothly as some luxury sedans. The 2015 model's suspension has been further fettled from an already fine starting point, gliding rather than merely "riding" on its absorbent independent front and rear suspension.

Its new electric power steering is geared and weighted appropriately for a full-size car, though some will find its highway tracking a little light and sensitive. Charger models that include adjustability of the steering effort permit you to firm things up for sporty road driving and offer specific settings for the racetrack that are sensitive but not over-assisted.

Thanks to the responsiveness of the eight-speed automatic transmission that's now standard across the 2015 Charger line, you're rarely left without sufficient punch regardless of which engine is under the hood. The substantial torque of the V6 and V8 engines combines with solid software calibration to make manual shifting something of a non-requirement most of the time, even if all Charger models now have standard paddle shifters.

Only occasionally does the smooth-revving 3.6-liter V6 feel outside its comfort zone and that's only at higher speeds when the throttle is pinned. The V8s, meanwhile, haven't changed, except the addition of more power. The "big" Hemi (the 6.4-liter unit powering the Charger R/T Scat Pack and SRT 392) at 485 hp is up 15 horses over the previous rating and is so brutally disdainful of physics you'll think it powered by fission rather than fossil.

Oh, and what about the Hellcat? Thoroughly developed electronics enables you to select modes that will restrain the suborbital supercharged thrust according to what's appropriate for the setting, to the point that it'll proceed as benignly as any family car. Loosen all the electro-manacles, though, and it delivers thrust that few sedans, let alone super sports cars, can match. Dodge SRT engineers claim the 2015 Charger SRT Hellcat outruns its two-door Challenger counterpart to top out at 204 mph.

2015 Dodge Charger

How Does It Rate in Terms of Interior Comfort?
Old-school roominess is a Charger forte. Most average-size drivers will be swallowed by the width available up front, and the fore-aft seat travel will comfortably accommodate any driver not in the NBA. The performance seats that come standard with the Charger SRT 392 and Hellcat are simply outstanding — and available in a leather-interior option package for the R/T Scat Pack if you want the seats but don't require the 6.4-liter blunderbuss V8.

Rear-seat legroom in the 2015 Charger is as open as an Iowa farm; even with tall front-seaters, those in the back won't mind a bit. Despite dimensions that are effectively the same as the previous Charger, the rear seat in the restyled 2015 model somehow seems narrower; maybe it's a holdover impression after viewing the more sculpted body.

Dodge keeps doing great things with its instruments, and the new digital display for the gauge cluster is concise and highly visible, though we still found some of the fonts a little muddy in strong sunlight. You can call up all manner of information in the digital cluster, while the center dash, smoothed and restyled, is dominated by the screen of the UConnect system. The 8.4-inch top-of-the-line touchscreen is a delight, although the 5-inch screen standard in lower trims seems a little lost in the acreage of the Charger's dash, some of which, despite a visible upgrading of some interior pieces, still can look overwhelmed by fairly utilitarian plastic.

And we'd be remiss to leave unmentioned the vital upgrade to the Charger's gearshift. It's still fully electronic, but has been reengineered to move between distinctly defined positions. The new design eliminates the awkward action of the former shifter, which never truly left its starting place, leaving the driver to stutter back and forth to find the desired gear position.

2015 Dodge Charger

How Safe Is It?
Another major upgrade here, as the 2015 Dodge Charger moves forward in the swiftly advancing realm of electronic safety features.

A rearview camera is standard for all but the base Charger SE, the same being true of a blind-spot monitoring system. Rear parking sensors are available for all models. Adaptive cruise control that will bring the Charger to a full stop and return to the set speed is available for all trims except the Charger SE and the Hellcat; such is the case for the new forward-collision warning and lane-keeping assist systems.

In government crash testing, the 2014 Dodge Charger earned a top five-star rating for overall protection, including four stars for frontal impacts and five stars for side impacts. Because the 2015 Charger is structurally similar to the 2014 model, we expect similar performance. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the previous Charger its highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests.

Big Sedan, Powerful Engines. What Kind of Fuel Economy?
The base 3.6-liter V6 with rear-wheel drive has a combined rating of 23 mpg (19 city/31 highway). Going with the all-wheel-drive system cuts efficiency to 21 mpg (18/27).

The 5.7-liter V8 is only available with rear-wheel drive and has a combined rating of 19 mpg (16/25). Moving up to the 6.4-liter V8 takes economy numbers to 18 mpg combined (15/25), which is an improvement of 1 mpg in the city cycle and 2 mpg on the highway when compared to this engine with the previous Charger's five-speed automatic transmission.

Although Chrysler and the EPA haven't released fuel economy figures for the 2015 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, don't buy it expecting to out-hypermile much of anything. Without final efficiency figures in hand when we drove the car, Chrysler engineers did concede the Charger Hellcat will be subject to the gas-guzzler tax.

2015 Dodge Charger

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
Even before the advent of the near-undefinable Hellcat model, the Charger almost was in a class to itself. If considered primarily from a size perspective, the 2015 Charger's rivals include the muscular and modern Chevrolet Impala and the Charger's more buttoned-up corporate cousin, the Chrysler 300.

Many won't consider front-wheel-drive full-size cars quite the same animal, but the Toyota Avalon is plenty roomy and refined. As is the Hyundai Azera, with the added bonus of being by most measures a good value.

Mix performance into the equation and you could consider the Ford Taurus SHO or the Chevrolet SS, though neither stands a chance against either of the more powerful Charger SRT models and not much on four wheels offers anything near the performance-per-dollar of the Charger SRT Hellcat.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
You're interested in driving one of the most powerful production sedans ever built. Or maybe you just want a full-size sedan that's big, comfortable and handles better than your average front-wheel-drive cruiser. The 2015 Charger offers all such options, along with all-wheel drive for cold climates.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
This is a big car with big engines, and even with its new eight-speed transmission its fuel economy is still not a strong point. And although this year's interior makeover greatly improved the appearance of the Charger's interior, you'll find more refinement and better fit and finish from several other affordable full-size sedans.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which select members of the media were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2015 Dodge Charger Overview

The Used 2015 Dodge Charger is offered in the following submodels: Charger SRT Hellcat, Charger Sedan, Charger SRT 392. Available styles include SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SE 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A), R/T Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A), SRT 392 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A), SRT Hellcat 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A), SE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and R/T Road and Track 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Dodge Charger?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Dodge Charger trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Dodge Charger SXT is priced between $16,222 and$23,998 with odometer readings between 47747 and101146 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Dodge Charger R/T is priced between $26,850 and$26,850 with odometer readings between 23850 and23850 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Dodge Charger R/T Road and Track is priced between $27,435 and$27,435 with odometer readings between 59060 and59060 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Dodge Charger SE is priced between $14,690 and$14,690 with odometer readings between 128685 and128685 miles.

Which used 2015 Dodge Chargers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Dodge Charger for sale near. There are currently 10 used and CPO 2015 Chargers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,690 and mileage as low as 23850 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Dodge Charger.

Can't find a used 2015 Dodge Chargers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Charger for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,245.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $20,412.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Charger for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,918.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $11,393.

