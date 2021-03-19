What is the 300?

The Chrysler 300 is a large sedan that's, well, old. This current generation has been around since 2011, and while there have been updates to its tech and features to keep it competitive, the 300 borders on being a modern-day relic. We're still fans of the 300's tough styling, punchy 5.7-liter V8, interior space and easy-to-use technology. In fact, the current Chrysler 300 is ranked in the No. 3 spot for large sedans, just behind class leader Toyota Avalon and first runner-up Volkswagen Arteon. Sadly, we don't see Chrysler making any significant changes to the 300 for 2022, and the automaker will likely just let it ride until it's either redesigned or simply canceled.