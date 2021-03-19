  1. Home
  • The 300 is likely to carry over with only minor changes
  • Part of the second 300 generation introduced for 2011
Other years
Chrysler 300 for Sale
2022 Chrysler 300 Review
by the Edmunds Experts
04/19/2021
What is the 300?

The Chrysler 300 is a large sedan that's, well, old. This current generation has been around since 2011, and while there have been updates to its tech and features to keep it competitive, the 300 borders on being a modern-day relic. We're still fans of the 300's tough styling, punchy 5.7-liter V8, interior space and easy-to-use technology. In fact, the current Chrysler 300 is ranked in the No. 3 spot for large sedans, just behind class leader Toyota Avalon and first runner-up Volkswagen Arteon. Sadly, we don't see Chrysler making any significant changes to the 300 for 2022, and the automaker will likely just let it ride until it's either redesigned or simply canceled.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The distinctly American Chrysler 300 continues on for another year, making this current generation one of the longest-running vehicles without a full redesign now on sale. Thankfully, this gives you another year to buy one of the most distinctive sedans on the market. We hope Chrysler will redesign the 300 soon, so stick with Edmunds for all the latest news on Chrysler's flagship sedan.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Chrysler 300.

