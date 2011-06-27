  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler 300
  4. Used 2010 Chrysler 300
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(22)
Appraise this car

2010 Chrysler 300 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Strong and smooth V8 engines, versatile all-wheel-drive system, roomy interior, available long-wheelbase model, impressive luxury and performance for the price.
  • Lackluster V6 engines, outdated four-speed automatic transmissions, compromised visibility for shorter drivers, poor side-impact crash rating.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
Chrysler 300 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
List Price
$5,900
Used 300 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite its advancing age, the 2010 Chrysler 300 remains an appealing full-size sedan, particularly for those who value V8 performance.

Vehicle overview

The 2010 Chrysler 300 is at once a window into Chrysler's past and a beacon of hope for its future. On the historical side, the 300C and SRT8 models evoke the glory days of the 1960s and early '70s, when Chrysler was a leading purveyor of V8-powered, rear-drive muscle cars. And the 300 lineup in general, with its old Mercedes E-Class and S-Class suspension and transmission components, recalls Chrysler's ill-fated merger with Daimler-Benz. As for the company's uncertain future, the 300 is a reason to be hopeful. It's a capable and appealing car that reminds us why big, powerful sedans have always had an enthusiastic American fan base.

As with its platform mates, the Dodge Charger and Challenger, the Chrysler 300's entry-level engines are nothing special. There are two V6s available, one with a rental-car-grade 178 horsepower and one that puts out a more respectable 250 hp, albeit with an outdated four-speed automatic in rear-drive form (all-wheel drive nets a five-speed). But let's be honest -- most front-wheel-drive V6 family sedans offer more than 250 hp these days, and they weigh considerably less than the portly 300. This Chrysler was made with one kind of engine in mind: the classic broad-shouldered American V8.

Yes, it's the available honking "Hemi" V8s that make this Chrysler a genuinely desirable alternative to the sedan status quo. Even the 300C's and new 300S's "little" 5.7-liter V8 makes a beastly 359 hp, and its fuel economy approximates that of the 250-hp 3.5-liter V6. If that's not enough, the SRT8 model goes whole-hog with a 6.1-liter V8 pumping out 425 hp. The 5.7-liter V8 (and 3.5-liter V6) can also be paired with a trick all-wheel-drive system that allows you to switch from tenacious four-wheel traction to rear-wheel drive at the push of a button, and automatically switches to RWD on the highway for slightly better fuel economy. Wheel slippage, low temperatures or a certain number of windshield wiper passes re-engage all four wheels.

We've always been fans of the Chrysler 300, and the dwindling number of classic V8-powered American sedans make the 300C, 300S and SRT8 variants even more attractive than usual. You can also get an extended-wheelbase 300C with limousine-like rear legroom -- a unique offering at this price point. There are certainly other sedans to consider, though. If you're looking at V6-powered 300 models, we'd advise cross-shopping front-drive rivals like the Ford Taurus and Toyota Avalon, as well as the rear-wheel-drive Hyundai Genesis V6 and any number of V6-powered family sedans. However, the high-performance 300C and SRT8 versions have few rivals nowadays, and overall, any 2010 Chrysler 300 other than the base Touring with the 2.7-liter V6 remains a solid choice for a large sedan.

2010 Chrysler 300 models

The 2010 Chrysler 300 is a full-size sedan available in Touring, Touring Plus, Walter P. Chrysler Signature Series, Limited, 300C, 300S and SRT8 trim levels.

The base Touring comes standard with the weak entry-level V6, 17-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, air-conditioning, cruise control, full power accessories, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, an eight-way power driver seat, a 60/40-split rear seat and a four-speaker stereo with CD/MP3 player and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Touring Plus adds traction control, antilock brakes, a bigger V6 and satellite radio. All but the engine are optional on the Touring. The Walter P. Chrysler Signature Series adds 18-inch chrome-clad wheels, a different suspension, automatic headlamps, power-adjustable pedals, heated front seats, a power passenger seat, additional chrome exterior trim, heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a touchscreen-operated stereo with a six-CD changer and a 30GB hard drive for digital music storage. The Limited adds automatic high-beams, rain-sensing wipers, remote engine start, walnut interior trim, a six-speaker Boston Acoustics sound system and steering-wheel audio controls. When equipped with all-wheel drive, the Touring, Signature and Limited gain a larger fuel tank, a five-speed automatic transmission and upgraded brakes.

Going with the 300C gets you a V8 engine, auto-dimming and power-folding heated exterior mirrors, keyless entry/ignition, rear parking sensors, driver memory functions, a power-adjustable steering column, a more powerful amplifier for the sound system, upgraded leather upholstery and "tortoise shell" interior trim. The 300S adds 20-inch wheels, performance suspension, tires and steering, sport seats, faux-suede upholstery, an auto-dimming mirror, sport steering wheel, different exterior and interior trim, Bluetooth and a 13-speaker surround-sound system with iPod interface.

The Luxury Group for the 300C adds adaptive cruise control, xenon headlamps, heated rear seats and a seven-speaker 368-watt surround-sound audio system with a subwoofer. The Limited, 300C and 300S can be equipped with a rear-seat entertainment system with Sirius Satellite TV, and all but the base Touring are eligible for a multimedia bundle that includes Bluetooth, an iPod interface and a voice-activated navigation system with real-time traffic.

Of special note is the Walter P. Chrysler Executive Series long-wheelbase package available on Signature and 300C trim levels -- it adds 6 inches to the standard wheelbase to increase rear-seat legroom.

The 300 SRT8 starts with roughly the same equipment as the 300C and adds an even more powerful V8, 20-inch wheels, Brembo performance brakes, xenon headlamps, special stability control calibration, a performance rear differential, rear parking sensors, unique exterior trim, a sunroof and an integrated rear spoiler. A 13-speaker Kicker sound system is optional.

2010 Highlights

The V8-powered 2010 Chrysler 300C receives standard keyless entry/ignition and rear parking sensors, and all 300 models get standard side curtain airbags; however, front-seat-mounted side airbags are no longer available. The Touring Plus and 300S trims have been added and the base LX trim level has been discontinued.

Performance & mpg

The base 2010 Chrysler 300 Touring comes with rear-wheel drive and a 2.7-liter V6 that produces 178 hp and 190 pound-feet of torque. A four-speed automatic is standard. Fuel economy with this engine is 18 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined.

The Touring Plus, Signature and Limited trim levels come standard with rear-wheel drive and a 3.5-liter V6 good for 250 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy is 17 city/25 highway and 20 combined. All-wheel drive is optional. Fuel economy with AWD drops slightly to 17/23/19 mpg. A four-speed automatic transmission is standard with the rear-wheel-drive 3.5-liter 300 sedans, while a five-speed automatic with manual shift control comes with the all-wheel-drive 300.

The Chrysler 300C gets a 5.7-liter V8 with 359 hp and 389 lb-ft of torque. It delivers 16/25/19 mpg with RWD and 16/23/18 with AWD. A five-speed automatic is standard. The 300 SRT8's 6.1-liter V8 cranks out 425 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque through a five-speed automatic. Fuel economy is 13/19/15 mpg.

Safety

Traction control and antilock brakes are optional on the 300 Touring but standard on all other models. Side curtain airbags are standard, but front seat side airbags are unavailable for 2010.

In government crash testing, the 2010 Chrysler 300 earned a perfect five stars for driver and passenger protection during frontal impacts. It also earned the highest rating of "Good" in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's frontal-offset crash testing; however, the 300 sans front-seat side airbags earned the second-lowest rating of "Marginal" in side-impact crash tests.

Driving

The 2010 Chrysler 300 is seriously fast with the C, S and SRT8 trims' V8s. Acceleration is immediate and authoritative in either model, accompanied by a confident burble. However, the base V6 should be avoided at all costs, notwithstanding the bold claim on Chrysler's Web site that it's "powerful enough to help you maneuver around things," and even the 3.5-liter V6 is nothing to write home about. The basic suspension design adopted from the old Mercedes E-Class yields a pleasant combination of generous ride compliance and reasonably capable handling, though the steering is too numb and light for serious driving.

Interior

The Chrysler 300's interior features a simple but elegant dashboard layout that received a new instrument panel, center console design and upgraded surfaces for '09. Still, given that well-equipped 300s can reach $40,000 and beyond, some may expect a nicer environment. Controls are relatively simple, while loads of available high-tech features bring nearly endless entertainment options. Cabin dimensions are generous in all directions -- even more so in the extended-wheelbase models, which offer more rear legroom by far than any primary competitors. Unfortunately, the 300's signature high beltline and low-profile windows result in compromised visibility, particularly for shorter drivers. Trunk capacity measures a relatively modest 15.6 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Chrysler 300.

5(77%)
4(9%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(5%)
4.5
22 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fabulous Car
Michael,10/05/2016
Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
I bought my 2010 300 Touring eight months ago (Feb. 2016). At that time it had 70K miles. I've added another 10K, and so far the car has performed beautifully. Other than oil changes the only expense has been to buy a spare key ($315) and new tires ($700). I've taken a couple of short distance (150 miles or so) trips and the car rides like a dream. City mpg runs about 17.5-18.0; highway about 24 mpg. I feel very secure driving the car. I would recommend the Chrysler 300. I've now owned the car for over a year and can still highly recommend the 300. It's very reliable and comfortable to drive. Only normal service work, i.e. oil changes, has been needed. The car now has 92,000 miles on it. Still providing perfectly reliable service. The only repair work I’ve had to do was to replace the drivers door handle. I still highly recommend a Chrysler 300. My 300 now has over 96,000 and continues to be trouble free. Highly recommend a Chrysler 300.
Owner of 2nd Chrysler 300
Texan,04/24/2010
I just traded my 2005 300 for a 2010. I made one mistake, should have gotten the 3.5 engine. The only complaint I have is a whinning noise when using the A/C. The buttons on the key are real easy to push by accident. Otherwise this is a GREAT car for the money. The price is very reasonable compared to Cadillac & others of equal size and quality. Smooth ride & easy to drive.
The car that starts itself
big daddy,07/05/2010
This is my 2nd 300 with a hemi. 06 was great. Wanting to upgrade, I went to a 10 model. A great car but since purchasing in feb., has been in the shop 5 times. First time after hearing noises on sharp turns, found out that the factory had put the wrong rack and pinion steering on this model. Then the fun began. The car started itself in the garage one night at midnight. After a trip to the ownership, was told that it was fixed, it started again in the garage. Detroit told the dealer that if I had AT&T land line or computer, that it would interfere with the electronics. After 2 weeks back in the shop, was given 2 new key fobs with an AT&T blocker on them. As of 1 week, "no Christine"
A classic in waiting
carsidrive,05/11/2013
I couldn't be happier with the overall experience of this car. Just over 38k miles now, it's still brand new in every way. Power on tap is un-limited! Extremely quiet, ride is "sporty" for such a big car. Never feels heavy, really nimble actually. You do get jostled a bit, but when hitting curves, there's a sense they aren't even there. Talk out there in blogs has this model pinned for being collector car worthy in the future. Chrysler got it right on this one. The re-style is nice, but not comparable to this last beauty produced. Romp on it under an overpass with sunroof open and hear the twin pipes roar like a muscle car. It's a luxo freeway cruiser in supreme-sublime style and function.
See all 22 reviews of the 2010 Chrysler 300
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
360 hp @ 5150 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
178 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2010 Chrysler 300 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2010 Chrysler 300

Used 2010 Chrysler 300 Overview

The Used 2010 Chrysler 300 is offered in the following submodels: 300 Sedan, 300 SRT-8. Available styles include Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), Touring Plus 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), C HEMI 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A), Touring 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), Touring 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), S V6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), S V8 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A), C 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SRT-8 4dr Sedan (6.1L 8cyl 5A), Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Chrysler 300?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Chrysler 300 trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Chrysler 300 Touring is priced between $5,900 and$5,900 with odometer readings between 166314 and166314 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Chrysler 300s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Chrysler 300 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2010 300s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,900 and mileage as low as 166314 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Chrysler 300.

Can't find a used 2010 Chrysler 300s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler 300 for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $13,981.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,072.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler 300 for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $25,531.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $12,072.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Chrysler 300?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler 300 lease specials

Related Used 2010 Chrysler 300 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles