Vehicle overview

The 2010 Chrysler 300 is at once a window into Chrysler's past and a beacon of hope for its future. On the historical side, the 300C and SRT8 models evoke the glory days of the 1960s and early '70s, when Chrysler was a leading purveyor of V8-powered, rear-drive muscle cars. And the 300 lineup in general, with its old Mercedes E-Class and S-Class suspension and transmission components, recalls Chrysler's ill-fated merger with Daimler-Benz. As for the company's uncertain future, the 300 is a reason to be hopeful. It's a capable and appealing car that reminds us why big, powerful sedans have always had an enthusiastic American fan base.

As with its platform mates, the Dodge Charger and Challenger, the Chrysler 300's entry-level engines are nothing special. There are two V6s available, one with a rental-car-grade 178 horsepower and one that puts out a more respectable 250 hp, albeit with an outdated four-speed automatic in rear-drive form (all-wheel drive nets a five-speed). But let's be honest -- most front-wheel-drive V6 family sedans offer more than 250 hp these days, and they weigh considerably less than the portly 300. This Chrysler was made with one kind of engine in mind: the classic broad-shouldered American V8.

Yes, it's the available honking "Hemi" V8s that make this Chrysler a genuinely desirable alternative to the sedan status quo. Even the 300C's and new 300S's "little" 5.7-liter V8 makes a beastly 359 hp, and its fuel economy approximates that of the 250-hp 3.5-liter V6. If that's not enough, the SRT8 model goes whole-hog with a 6.1-liter V8 pumping out 425 hp. The 5.7-liter V8 (and 3.5-liter V6) can also be paired with a trick all-wheel-drive system that allows you to switch from tenacious four-wheel traction to rear-wheel drive at the push of a button, and automatically switches to RWD on the highway for slightly better fuel economy. Wheel slippage, low temperatures or a certain number of windshield wiper passes re-engage all four wheels.

We've always been fans of the Chrysler 300, and the dwindling number of classic V8-powered American sedans make the 300C, 300S and SRT8 variants even more attractive than usual. You can also get an extended-wheelbase 300C with limousine-like rear legroom -- a unique offering at this price point. There are certainly other sedans to consider, though. If you're looking at V6-powered 300 models, we'd advise cross-shopping front-drive rivals like the Ford Taurus and Toyota Avalon, as well as the rear-wheel-drive Hyundai Genesis V6 and any number of V6-powered family sedans. However, the high-performance 300C and SRT8 versions have few rivals nowadays, and overall, any 2010 Chrysler 300 other than the base Touring with the 2.7-liter V6 remains a solid choice for a large sedan.