  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Azera
  4. Used 2015 Hyundai Azera
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

2015 Hyundai Azera Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of standard features
  • smooth ride quality
  • quiet and spacious cabin
  • large trunk
  • long warranty coverage.
  • Some disappointing interior plastics
  • no option to get all-wheel drive or a more fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine.
Other years
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
Hyundai Azera for Sale
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
List Price
$13,444
Used Azera for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Hyundai Azera brings style to a segment known for conservative design. It's also suitably luxurious and plenty spacious. But depending on your needs, some other large sedans might work out better.

Vehicle overview

Just a couple of years ago, buying a full-size sedan was the equivalent of buying a refrigerator: Don't expect much flash, just functionality. But cars like the 2015 Hyundai Azera have helped transform the purchase of a large car to an expression of style. The Azera is sharp and confidently shapely on the outside, while inside, you'll find design-driven functionality and high-quality materials and surfaces. Hyundai has made certain that nothing about the 2015 Azera looks or feels overtly utilitarian.

Acknowledging the breakneck pace of technology adoption, Hyundai has ushered in some new content this year, focusing particularly on driver-assistance systems. So blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert systems now are standard on all Azeras, while the Azera Limited picks up desirable driver aids like frontal-collision warning and lane-departure warning systems. All 2015 Azeras have a navigation system, and it features integrated smartphone apps like Pandora and Siri Eyes Free.

Apart from its long list of electronic features, the Azera's fundamental attributes also make it an estimable choice. Its standard 3.3-liter V6 engine is strong enough to please most buyers, and it's paired with an equally smooth six-speed automatic transmission. The ride is quite comfortable, and with ample front- and rear-passenger room and a cavernous trunk, you're all set for long road trips in Hyundai's full-size sedan.

However, there are now many intriguing choices in this once sleepy market segment. One of our favorites in this class is the Toyota Avalon, which has an appealing combination of comfort, quality and performance, along with a hybrid model for buyers who value fuel efficiency most of all. The Chrysler 300 offers a distinctive, retro-themed style, rear-wheel-drive performance and a choice of V6 or V8 power. If comfort is your overriding priority, it's hard to beat the Buick LaCrosse or Chevrolet Impala, both of which offer a plush ride quality, an impressive features list and a four-cylinder engine option for buyers who want it. There's also the Kia Cadenza, which is related to the 2015 Azera and accordingly offers many of its attributes in a different wrapper.

Although the 2015 Hyundai Azera doesn't offer any major advantages over its rivals, it's a fine all-around pick for a large sedan, especially if you're drawn to its styling.

2015 Hyundai Azera models

The 2015 Hyundai Azera is a five-passenger full-size sedan offered in base and Limited trim levels.

Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, heated mirrors, blind-spot monitoring (with rear cross-traffic alerts), keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats (with driver lumbar adjustment, seat-bottom extension and memory settings), a power-adjustable tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats (with 60/40-split folding capability), a chilled glovebox and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Electronics features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 8-inch touchscreen interface with navigation and integrated smartphone apps (including Pandora and Siri Eyes Free), a rearview camera, Hyundai's Blue Link emergency communications and a 14-speaker Infinity audio system with satellite radio, HD radio, a CD player and USB and auxiliary audio inputs.

The Azera Limited adds 19-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights with automatic high-beam control, LED foglights, lane-departure and forward-collision warning systems, rear parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, ambient interior lighting, a power rear sunshade and manual side-window sunshades.

2015 Highlights

The Hyundai Azera benefits from revised front and rear styling and a hands-free trunk opener for 2015. All models get a blind-spot warning system with lane-change assist, while the 2015 Azera Limited picks up a standard lane-departure warning system, forward-collision warning system and automatic headlight high-beam control. Much of the standard content on last year's Limited model has been shifted to the base Azera. Meanwhile, the optional Premium package has been eliminated and its content added to the Azera Limited as standard equipment. Inside, there's a larger 8-inch central touchscreen, redesigned center stack and enhanced navigation and smartphone integration features.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Hyundai Azera has a 3.3-liter V6 engine that produces 293 horsepower and 255 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard, and it sends power to the front wheels.

In Edmunds performance testing, the Azera accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds, which is a healthy dash but more or less an average figure for large sedans with a V6 engine.

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 23 mpg combined (20 city/29 highway) for the base Azera and 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway) for the Azera Limited.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2015 Hyundai Azera include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front- and rear-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver-side knee airbag and active front head restraints. All Azeras come with a rearview camera and a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alerts. The Azera Limited adds lane-departure and frontal-collision warning systems and rear parking sensors.

Hyundai's BlueLink system provides services such as remote access, emergency assistance, theft recovery and teen-driver-oriented features, such as curfew alert, speed alert and geo-fencing that provides notification when the vehicle travels outside a predetermined area.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Azera came to a stop from 60 mph in 126 feet, which is average in this class with all-season tires. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Azera its highest score of "Good" for the car's performance in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. The Azera's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

With nearly 300 hp on tap, the Hyundai Azera's 3.3-liter V6 offers plenty of punch in most driving situations, even with four adults on board. The six-speed automatic transmission is smooth enough, but it shifts in a leisurely fashion that may not please more demanding drivers. Most buyers will be content with this setup, but rivals offer a greater variety of engines, including four-cylinder and hybrid options for those willing to trade outright performance for some extra gas mileage.

Although the 2015 Hyundai Azera certainly is tuned mainly to deliver a pleasant ride, you'll find its handling around turns steady and confident. Still, rivals like the Avalon and the 300 blend sharper handling with acceptable ride comfort, and they steer a little more crisply, too.

Interior

Like most sedans in this class, the 2015 Hyundai Azera's interior has a distinctly upscale feel and appearance, though it's cheapened somewhat by the brittle, shiny plastics used here and there. If you can get past that lapse, the design of the dashboard and the center stack is appealing in its minimalist execution, including the revised layout for the center stack in the 2015 Azera that adds some welcome buttons and knobs for functions (yes, there's even a tuning knob for the radio) that formerly required you to wade through the touchscreen's menus. The large (and now standard) 8-inch touchscreen electronics interface is notable for its crisp graphics, and it incorporates Google POI search, Pandora Internet radio and, for iPhone users, Siri Eyes Free voice controls.

Front-seat comfort and support in the 2015 Azera is excellent and the rich-looking standard perforated-leather seats are both heated and ventilated. Only very tall or large adults will find space lacking in any direction. The Hyundai's 16.3-cubic-foot trunk capacity is close to segment-leading, and this trunk will easily swallow large suitcases or several sets of golf clubs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Hyundai Azera.

5(86%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not the luxury cruiser I hoped for
John Walters,09/21/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
A number of things attracted me to the Azera. We own a CUV for basic transportation, I was looking for a luxury cruiser for extended trips. I was torn between a Chevrolet and the Hyundai. There aren't many cars in this price range that offer V-6 performance with front-wheel-drive. In the end I think I just preferred the looks and interior of the Hyundai over the competitor from General Motors. After owning the car for a little more than one year there are no surprises. Engine power combined with the auto/manual transmission produces the performance I was looking for. Gas mileage is right on with the manufacturers numbers. Highway mileage runs very close to 30 mpg seemingly regardless of speed. The seats are quite comfortable while traveling for long periods. They also are heated or cooled depending on preference. While I have been pleased with the car, I am disappointed with two things. The ride is severely hampered by the low-profile tires making the ride to harsh for the luxury vehicle class. Something I should've taken into consideration when comparing this vehicle with the competitor from GM. I've also noted excessive wear on the driver seat in the bolster area. It appears the "imitation leather" has worn off from sliding in and out of the car. How is that possible after just 14,000 miles of use? It's not a huge problem but one that will likely get worse as the car ages. That truly has been extremely disappointing in a vehicle that stickers close to 40K. In hindsight I'm not exactly sure where this vehicle fits. It's not a sports sedan and the ride certainly doesn't qualify as a luxury cruiser. On the plus side the trunk is quite adequate, the climate control works well and the interior is spacious. I don't think this model has much of a future as the sales numbers have been dismal. Consequently the resale on this car is also not exceptionally good. It's doubtful I would buy this vehicle again but it may offer a great buy as a used vehicle. Update: Mar 2017 Just put 4,000 miles on the car in under two months. Lots of Interstate driving at high rates of speed. The vehicle performed beautifully haven't experienced any problems to date other then excessive wear on the driver seat fabric. Update Apr 2018 I've only put 3,000 miles on the vehicle since the last update. Why, because I prefer driving our compact SUV. The car was purchased for long distance trips which we've reduced to almost nothing. Not to take anything away from the vehicle, still love it and continue to recommend it for those interested in performance. Update Apr 2019 Only drive the vehicle 3 to 5 days in any given month, mostly to keep the battery charged. The older I get the less I like crawling into a low slung sedan which has nothing to do with the quality of this vehicle. Just replaced the battery, expect the life may have been shortened by lack of use.
Faux Lexus
Helen Fixlrt,04/29/2017
4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
Had everything that the Lexus ES 350 except the nameplate and price.
Awesome 2015 Limited Azera
Henslow,10/13/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
This is my first Hyundai, and I had my doubts. But this has been, by far, the most pleasurable car that I have owned. I'm at the point in my life where I am looking for comfort over sharp driving characteristics, and this car has far exceeded my expectations. I know that it has received criticisms for steering and cornering, but honestly, I don't experience it as lacking in either. In fact, I find it quite sure footed in normal driving conditions. The navigation system has both pros and cons. It is a big step up in terms of clarity, but it is annoying that you have to type in a complete address. Even my old Prius had more intuitive software than this. But the whisper quiet ride and fantastic audio system more than make up for this shortfall. And the automatic high beams are a real plus in more rural driving conditions like we have in Arizona. Buy it and don't look back. It's been 9 months and still couldn't be happier with the car. Long trip which were excruciating in the Prius are pure pleasure in the Azera. Also, much better than expected mpgs on the highway. I average over 31 mpgs during long highway stretches. Truck is cavernous- again, making long road trips a pleasure.
Got this used for almost half sticker price
jotteDinCt,03/13/2017
4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
I think I found a heck of a deal: 40k miles, 1.8 years old, half of original sticker price in really good condition. Car was a rental, everything works as it should, nothing broken. I traded my beemer because I was starting to get tired of fixing something small almost every other month. Now I should be good for a while. I like the engine and no joke, driving very conservative on Economy mode at ~60 on speedway I was reported into 35mpg by the computer - need to verify that at next refill! In city driving I got over 22mpg. The only thing I'm missing it is a moonroof; found one while shopping but it was 2 years older and more than 2K extra. I am not crazy about the Infinity sound in the high end, controls of the front seats and how the transmission downshifts when i brake. I think the Azera it is a hidden gem in the Hyundai line with luxury for the price of regular. Even my son will ask to get the Azera out for a walk every now and then... Happy Hyundai family here: I drive Azera, my wife a Sonata and my son a Genesis coupe 2.0, knock on wood no problems on any of them so far!
See all 7 reviews of the 2015 Hyundai Azera
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
293 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
293 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2015 Hyundai Azera features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2015 Hyundai Azera

Used 2015 Hyundai Azera Overview

The Used 2015 Hyundai Azera is offered in the following submodels: Azera Sedan. Available styles include Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Hyundai Azera?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Hyundai Azera trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Hyundai Azera Base is priced between $13,444 and$13,444 with odometer readings between 51397 and51397 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Hyundai Azeras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Hyundai Azera for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2015 Azeras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,444 and mileage as low as 51397 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Hyundai Azera.

Can't find a used 2015 Hyundai Azeras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Azera for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,652.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,901.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Azera for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $14,621.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $23,580.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Hyundai Azera?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Azera lease specials

Related Used 2015 Hyundai Azera info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles