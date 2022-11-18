Pacifica Ready for the Long Haul With New Package

Chrysler expands on its Pacifica minivan lineup with the new Road Tripper package. Essentially a cosmetic package that adds orange accents to badging, wheels and graphics, the Road Tripper includes a towing package that bumps towing capacity to 3,600 pounds, in addition to a roof rack compatible with Mopar carrier accessories (think bike carriers and cargo boxes) and all-weather floor mats.

The Road Tripper debuted at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Chrysler is leaning on its legacy as the first company to introduce the modern minivan in positioning the Road Tripper as the ultimate family long-haul chariot. (We give Chrysler’s claim a pass here, although the first minivans were issued as Dodge and Plymouth models; the first Chrysler-branded minivan, the Town and Country, wouldn’t arrive until several years later.) According to the company, the package name was chosen from polling of Chrysler’s social media followers.

Pacifica boasts solid road trip credentials

The Road Tripper will be available in Touring L trim levels, with both gas-powered and hybrid powertrains, although the towing package is only available with the 3.6-liter V6. Regular V6 versions will also come with 20-inch wheels in Luster Gray finish, while hybrids get 18-inch wheels. It will come in three colors: Bright White, Brilliant Black and Ceramic Gray.

Even without the Road Tripper package, the Pacifica makes a compelling argument as a premier road trip mobile, offering optional all-wheel drive, optional plug-in charging capability with 32 miles of electric-only range, 30 mpg combined fuel economy, and a comprehensive bundle of driver assistance features.

Those are just the fundamentals. Inside the cabin you’ll find three-zone climate control, heated front seats, and Chrysler’s Uconnect 5 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Amazon Alexa functionality, and an Amazon Fire TV rear-seat entertainment system that can play either streaming or previously downloaded content.

Road Tripper saves some green

We’ve found the Pacifica a capable van, if not exactly a standout. It’s one of the few vans available with all-wheel drive, and its Stow ‘n Go seating (second-row seats that fold into the floor) is great for doubling as a seven- or eight-passenger shuttle or a large cargo hauler. That versatile second row exacts a price in comfort, however, as the Pacifica’s seats just aren’t as comfortable or adjustable as those of its rivals.

The Road Tripper package will be available in spring 2023 for $2,395 (Touring L trim), $2,095 (Touring L AWD) and $1,495 (Touring L Hybrid).

For around $2,400, the Road Tripper package isn’t actually a bad deal. The various features it includes — towing components, roof rack, rubber floor mats — would typically cost more if you added them à la carte to a standard Touring L trim, at least based on 2022 pricing. Chrysler hasn’t announced pricing for 2023 models or options yet. If you dig the orange accents and details, it’s a good way to save some money.