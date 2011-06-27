  1. Home
2015 Hyundai Genesis Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exceptional value
  • smooth ride quality
  • roomy and high-quality interior
  • excellent crash test scores
  • long warranty coverage.
  • Rear seat headroom is a little tight for this class.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Hyundai Genesis has always offered plenty of features at a very agreeable price. But this year's redesigned 2015 Genesis has all that, plus the quality interior and overall refinement it was missing previously. It's a top choice for a luxury sedan.

Vehicle overview

Since its debut in 2009, Hyundai's Genesis has been one of the most sensible choices available for a luxury sedan. While lacking the completely polished and prestigious form of some European sedans, the Genesis has typically more than made up for it with a very desirable blend of features and power for the money. For its fully redesigned 2015 Genesis, Hyundai hopes to cement the model's place among the traditional choices without relying solely on the value proposition.

The 2015 Genesis is built on a new rear-wheel-drive platform. Overall length is pretty much the same, but the wheelbase is about 3 inches longer, which primarily translates into even more legroom for rear passengers. The 2015 Genesis also gets a comprehensive interior update with revised center stack and center console layouts, a larger navigation display and more dash curves. The dial-and-button media controller in the center console is retained. It's not the most original execution, but along with increased seat comfort and a reshaped steering wheel, it puts the Genesis on par with the luxury intangibles offered by its German and Japanese rivals.

The existing 311-horsepower 3.8-liter V6 and 420-hp 5.0-liter V8 engines carry over and continue to send power through an eight-speed automatic transmission. New all-wheel-drive availability (V6 only) should make the sedan more appealing to shoppers in the snowbelt. And while the Genesis is not a particularly sporty sedan, an optional driver-adjustable Sport mode alters transmission, steering and suspension settings for more responsive and aggressive driving when the mood strikes.

Hyundai has seen to it that the new Genesis is still an impressive bargain. The base 2015 Genesis 3.8 costs thousands less than the entry-level Cadillac CTS, for instance. You'll pay even more to get an Audi A6 or a Lexus GS 350. The pricing gap grows even wider when you start comparing the V8-powered Genesis to an equally equipped BMW 5 Series or Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Of course, these are all fantastic cars and you won't go wrong with any of them. Yet the 2015 Hyundai Genesis is a serious luxury sedan in its own right, serious enough that its lack of a decades-long pedigree shouldn't keep you from seeing it as an equal to the premium-car establishment.

2015 Hyundai Genesis models

The 2015 Hyundai Genesis is a full-size, rear-wheel-drive luxury sedan available in 3.8 (V6) and 5.0 (V8) models, with all-wheel drive as an option for the Genesis 3.8. There is a Genesis coupe, but it's a very different vehicle and is covered in a separate review.

Standard features for the Genesis 3.8 include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, a rearview camera, heated mirrors, automatic wipers, cruise control, automatic climate control, keyless ignition and entry, heated eight-way power front seats with four-way power lumbar, leather upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a touchscreen interface, a navigation system, real-time traffic, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, Hyundai's Blue Link emergency telematics system, and a seven-speaker audio system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack, a USB/iPod interface, HD radio and satellite radio.

The Genesis 3.8 can be equipped with three option packages: Signature, Tech and Ultimate.

The Signature package adds a panoramic sunroof, auto-leveling HID headlights, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, high-intensity headlights, blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert systems, ventilated front seats, driver memory functions, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a power rear sunshade, manual side window shades and a premium Lexicon 14-speaker surround-sound audio system.

The Tech package requires the Signature package, and adds automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, a lane-departure warning system with lane-keeping assist, front and rear parking sensors, an automatic emergency braking system, an electronic parking brake, automatic vehicle hold function (allows a driver to remove their foot from the brake while stopped), upgraded leather upholstery, additional driver seat adjustments (cushion extension and side bolsters) and an upgraded 7-inch display for the gauge cluster.

The Ultimate package requires both the Signature and Tech packages. It adds a power trunk lid, dual-zone automatic climate control, a color head-up windshield display, an upgraded navigation system with a center console multifunction controller and a bigger display, matte-finish wood and aluminum trim, a carbon dioxide sensor for the climate-control system and a Lexicon 17-speaker surround-sound audio system.

All-wheel drive can be added to any Genesis 3.8 and with it comes headlight washers, heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel.

The Genesis 5.0 has all the content of the Signature and Technology packages and adds a 5.0-liter V8, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED foglamps, illuminated door-sill plates and the matte wood and aluminum trim. The Ultimate package for the Genesis 5.0 takes all the content of the 3.8 model's Ultimate version and adds driver-selectable suspension adjustment.

2015 Highlights

The Genesis has been completely redesigned for 2015.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 comes with a 3.8-liter V6 generating 311 hp and 293 pound-feet of torque. The transmission is an eight-speed automatic. The V6-powered Genesis comes standard with rear-wheel drive, but can be fitted with optional all-wheel drive.

The EPA's estimated fuel economy for the rear-drive Genesis 3.8 is 22 mpg combined (18 city/29 highway). Selecting all-wheel drive drops that to 19 mpg combined (16/25).

The Hyundai Genesis 5.0 has a 5.0-liter V8 engine that produces 420 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque. Estimated fuel economy is 18 mpg combined (15/23).

At the Edmunds test track, a Genesis 3.8 AWD sprinted from zero to 60 mph in 6.6 seconds, while the V8-powered version performed the same test in a very quick 5.3 seconds. Both times are impressive for a fairly large sedan.

Safety

The 2015 Hyundai Genesis comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, front and rear side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a driver's knee airbag. Also standard is Hyundai's Blue Link 2.0 connectivity suite, which features automatic crash notification, an SOS button, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and remote start, geo-fencing (allowing owners to set limits for teenage drivers), stolen vehicle slow-down/immobilization/recovery and turn-by-turn navigation.

Blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert are optional for the Genesis 3.8 in the Signature package and standard for the Genesis 5.0. Optional through the 3.8's Tech package and standard on the 5.0 are lane-departure warning and a lane-keeping assist system, adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors and an automatic emergency braking system that can reduce the severity of collisions or potentially prevent lower-speed collisions.

During Edmunds brake testing, a Genesis 3.8 AWD came to a stop from 60 mph in just 109 feet while the Genesis 5.0 took 112 feet, both excellent performances.

In government crash tests, the Hyundai Genesis five-star overall rating, along with five-star ratings for its performance in frontal- and side-impact crash tests. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the 2015 Genesis the best possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal offset, small-overlap frontal offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. The Genesis' seatbelts and head restraints also received a "Good" rating for their whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2015 Genesis isn't a sport sedan, even with its optional adjustable suspension and engine and transmission control parameters set to "sport." But most drivers should still be quite happy with the way it drives. Around turns it responds precisely to steering inputs and has adequate grip for a sedan of its size. More importantly, the ride quality is excellent -- this is one relaxing way to get down the road, as you'll be hard-pressed to hear wind whoosh, tire whine or engine noise.

Both engines feel pretty strong when it comes to acceleration. Although the V8 model clearly has more low-end punch, it doesn't feel appreciably faster than the V6 in normal day-to-day driving. In fact, the only reason we can see to get the 5.0 over the 3.8 is if you really feel the need to tell people that you sprung for the V8.

Interior

An all-new body and chassis for the 2015 Genesis brings an almost 3-inch increase in wheelbase, giving it a significant bump in legroom for those in the rear seats. Despite all its stretch-out room, headroom in the rear seat remains at a bit of a premium, one of the only criticisms we can level at this palpably high-class cabin.

Hyundai designers took a minimalist approach to the dashboard and center console, and we like how it brings a distinct airiness to the cabin. The center stack and center console are not overwrought with buttons, controls or busy shapes. There's everything you need, but it's never in your way and never cluttering. We particularly like the simplicity and straightforward operation of the rotary-dial input for the optional, upgraded navigation system.

The cabin is further improved by better materials on the dash, doors and seats for 2015. Before, the Genesis wasn't quite up to the class leaders in this area. This is no longer, as there's nary a visible interior piece or panel that has even a whiff of cost-cutting. The gauges are clear and concise and free from extraneous and distracting details, although you can, of course, dial up all manner of extra information if you desire. Even the base Genesis comes with appealing leather for the seats and steering wheel, and the standard navigation system and its 7-inch screen is more than acceptable. Capping it off is a meticulous level of assembly: Every panel and piece inside the Genesis fits with intense precision that matches just about any premium sedan you'd care to compare from Germany or Japan.

Like the cabin, the 2015 Genesis' trunk is expansive, even if its actual volume, at 15.3 cubic feet, is slightly reduced from the previous generation.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Hyundai Genesis.

Most helpful consumer reviews

So far, so good...
frustrated86,07/19/2014
Moved up from a 2009 Sonata (which was a fairly reliable car and a good value) to a 3.8 Genesis RWD with Ultimate Package. I have had the car for about 3 weeks and driven 2,000 miles, both hwy. and city. I must say that I am very impressed. The car is very quiet, responsive to all driving situations and has a ton of features; all which improve the driving experience. The interior layout is clean, logical, and elegant. Seating is very comfortable and ergonomically designed to fit almost anyone, including rear seating. The exterior design, albeit not my favorite compared to Cadillac or Audi has been a head turner and a source of several compliments at gas stations and supermarket lots.
So far so good, but one aggravation
Jim Orr,03/07/2015
3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
After driving Buicks & Cadillacs for several years I looked at the Lincoln MK series, drove a Lexus and settled on the Genesis with the Signature package. Traded in a 2011 Buick Lucerne, which I loved. In hindsight I wish I'd sprung for the Tech package with a few more features that I miss. The biggest aggravation is getting the nav system to take voice inputs. Manual inputs work fine or if I say something she recognizes like "Starbucks" or "Texaco" then it works like a charm. But a voice input street address comes up with some of the weirdest options I've ever seen. Anyone else have the same issue? I have a couple of gripes. This car goes through front turn signal bulbs like Sherman went through Georgia. I've been through at least six. The left one is pretty easy and I can replace it myself. The right one requires removing some structure, so I let a mechanic change it (twice). The auto parts place says a lot of owners have the same problem, as do owners of a couple of VW models. No one seems to know why. The other gripe is that I don't get good tire mileage. I put top end Michelins on and get 30-40 thousand max. The tire man says it's because it's a heavy car on performance tires. I'll probably still buy another Genesis unless something better comes along this fall.
Best car I've ever bought.
rpkelly,05/05/2015
3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
Hyundai has come a very long way, and the 2015 Genesis sedan puts it in the elite company of Mercedes, BMW and Lexus. I purchased mine yesterday and was amazed at the fantastic electronics package, the amazing comfort and overall stylish look. I traded in my 2007 Lexus which I had purchased new and in all honesty, can't hold a candle to the Genesis. We had looked into buying the Lexus LS460 which this Genesis is comparable to in all ways except for being about $25k less in price.
Great Value
srn63,02/02/2015
3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
I test drove several cars over the course of 6 months and narrowed my choices to the BMW 5 series and Audi A6. Hands down the Genesis offers the best value for the buck. Considering all the features you will pay at least $15,000 more for a BMW and Audi. The Genesis ride beats the BMW 5 series and is very comparable to the A6. The car is whisper quiet, great acceleration, sporty but comfortable ride. BMW and Audi should be on watch...Genesis hits them right between the eyes. I am shocked this is only a B rated car on Edmunds
See all 126 reviews of the 2015 Hyundai Genesis
Write a review

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Several months ago we drove an early example of the all-new 2015 Hyundai Genesis sedan in Korea. We were impressed.

After a couple laps around a tight and twisty handling loop at Hyundai's proving grounds outside Seoul, Senior Ride and Handling Engineer Young Jin Hyun asked if we could feel the difference between the drive modes.

He was referring to the new Intelligent Drive Mode Select (IDMS), a driver-adjustable system that alters the transmission, steering, stability control and suspension settings (the last for the V8 model only, when equipped with adaptive suspension) of the redesigned sedan. Often these systems deliver barely perceptible changes, but we found the Sport mode noticeably more aggressive than the standard setting.

"Good," he says. "My job would not be done if it didn't make a real difference."

2015 Hyundai Genesis

Fast-forward to the present, and we're behind the wheel again, but this time in Arizona just weeks before the new Genesis hits U.S. dealerships. Would we be as equally impressed?

It's a tall order. That first-generation Genesis was new and very different for Hyundai, and that was almost enough in and of itself. But now that the Genesis is well established, it has to offer something more than just affordable luxury.

Here's How It Intends To Beat the Germans at Their Own Game
Built on an all-new rear-wheel-drive platform, the 2015 Hyundai Genesis is similar to the previous sedan in most dimensions. A nearly 3-inch-longer wheelbase (now at 118.5 inches) is the only drastic change, one that puts this Genesis well above both the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class when it comes to space between the wheels.

That might seem like a trivial comparison, but Hyundai used both German competitors as benchmarks for the new Genesis. This new Genesis uses more advanced high-strength steel and has better torsional rigidity than the latest 5 Series. Not only is that torsional rigidity up by 16 percent, but bending rigidity is stiffer by 40 percent. So what do those numbers mean to the average buyer? The car feels more refined on the road, even if that road is dead straight and perfectly smooth.

Hyun's team also upgraded this Genesis with standard variable-ratio rack-mounted electric power steering along with a newly optional all-wheel-drive system Hyundai calls HTRAC. The former allows for the significant difference in steering feel and weighting between Normal and Sport modes. The latter (which is the first AWD system for a Hyundai passenger car) adds both improved all-weather drivability and better on-demand performance in dry conditions. For now the AWD system will only be available on V6 models, but Hyundai isn't ruling it out for the V8 at a later time.

In normal driving, the HTRAC system uses a 40/60 front-to-rear torque bias for a more natural feel. Dial up the Sport mode and take a corner hard and the bias can ratchet to as much as 10/90, depending on conditions. Arizona's dry weather and fairly straight roads precluded us from experiencing this system to its fullest.

2015 Hyundai Genesis

Is It a Real Sport Sedan?
But as exciting as Sport modes and the availability of a rear-drive-biased all-wheel-drive system sound, this Hyundai Genesis is not a hard-edged sport sedan. We found that even in Sport mode there's still plenty of compliance in the optional Continuous Damping Control (CDC) suspension, which makes sense since a U.S. Hyundai engineer told us that, while it's hard to quantify exact numbers, the difference between Normal and Sport in terms of stiffness is about 20 percent.

The steering's heft feels like it gets more of a change in Sport than the suspension does, but it's still not what we'd call heavy. The stiffer chassis gets some credit here, along with the redesigned multilink rear suspension and standard strut tower braces up front.

During our quick test loop run in Korea, the Genesis felt responsive and predictable. It turns in quickly and has adequate grip for a sedan of its size. In the Normal suspension setting there's an average amount of body roll, and the brakes, though initially a bit touchy, exhibit plenty of power to slow the big sedan down quickly.

Changing to the Sport setting cuts down on the body roll and serves up a more aggressive shift program for the automatic transmission. It made for a more engaging track drive, even though no Genesis owners are likely to ever use it for that purpose.

Back in the States, driving on the mostly smooth country roads outside Scottsdale, the Genesis proved surprisingly adept in the twisties, the steering in particular exhibiting a much more precise feel than the last generation. And even though this is a stiffer car, the increased suspension travel endowed it with a thoroughly comfortable (and almost eerily quiet) ride.

2015 Hyundai Genesis

An Optional 420-HP V8 if You're Interested
The one area where the new Genesis hasn't changed much is under the hood. Like the outgoing car, the 2015 Hyundai Genesis will offer a standard 3.8-liter V6 and an optional 5.0-liter V8. Both engines have been mildly upgraded to give better low-end torque and improved drivability at the slight expense of peak horsepower. The V6 makes 311 horsepower (on regular fuel) at 6,000 rpm compared to the previous 333 at 6,400 rpm. The burly V8 now produces 420 hp at 6,000 rpm using premium fuel (407 hp with regular), although its torque of 383 pound-feet at 5,000 rpm is an increase of 7 lb-ft.

The EPA rates the standard V6 model at 22 mpg combined (18 city/29 highway), the 3.8 AWD at 19 mpg combined (16 city/25 highway) and the V8 at 18 mpg combined (15 city/23 highway).

Both engines continue to send their power through an eight-speed automatic transmission, except now all versions come standard with small, steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, one of the few items that comes across as a bit cheap-feeling on the car.

The HTRAC all-wheel-drive system adds 165 pounds. That's not much, but the Genesis as a whole is no lightweight. Hyundai's engineers didn't talk much about using advanced materials to lighten the load, and it shows in the car's curb weight of 4,138 pounds for a V6 rear-drive model, which is slightly heavier than the previous Genesis.

Where did the extra weight come from? A good 84 pounds or so came from new sound-deadening insulation, such as thicker doors and improved sealing. Hyundai says there are decreased vibrations, too, via the new rigidity of the body shell.

2015 Hyundai Genesis

All those pounds make for a car that feels about average when it comes to acceleration. Hyundai didn't quote any numbers, but we expect it will fall about midpack within its segment of competitors. Although the V8 model clearly has more low-end punch, it doesn't feel appreciably faster than the V6. In fact, the only reason we can see to get the 5.0 over the 3.8 is if you really must be able to tell people that you sprung for the V8.

The one downside we found with the V6 is that, even in Normal transmission mode, it seems to tell itself, "I've got all these gears. I might as well use them." Give the gas pedal just a slightly harder prod and there's a big aggressive kickdown, when we'd much prefer that the engine just use some more of that ample torque.

A Cabin You Don't Have To Learn How To Use
As dramatically different as the Genesis is on the outside, its interior reflects a far more subtle approach. Instead of trying to reinvent the entire cabin, Hyundai's designers focused on a simple layout, small detail changes and improved materials.

There are big analog dials in the instrument panel and a large navigation screen dead center in the dash. A pleasingly simple console shifter sits in front of a control dial that provides the interface for many of the car's controls. If you don't like using it, there are redundant touchscreen controls as well. The climate and radio controls sit just under the navigation screen and offer actual dials for the temperature, volume and tuning functions.

Detail changes include a reshaped steering wheel for a more comfortable grip, multi-density seat foams and easier-to-grab door handles. None of this is groundbreaking stuff, but taken together they're a good sign that Hyundai realizes that luxury vehicles are about more than just increased features and cords of wood.

Then again, this Genesis does feature more options than ever before and a generous helping of wood trim. Everything from an emergency braking assist system to a lane-keeping assistant to an oversize head-up display (which includes the current speed limit — handy!) is offered, along with five different types of wood grain.

Although not designed specifically for this use, we put the lane-keeping assistant to the test on a curvy two-lane, and, in conjunction with the optional radar cruise control, were able to go hand-and-feet-free on certain sections while the car negotiated minor curves while managing our speed.

2015 Hyundai Genesis

Thankfully, even with all the options checked the cabin isn't a mess of buttons, knobs and switches. This Genesis is still a car you can get in and drive with no orientation. Better yet, it's a comfortable car, with plenty of seat adjustments and a generous amount of room. The stretched wheelbase opens up enough space for adult-size rear seats, with lots of legroom to stretch out, although headroom is still not exactly abundant. The 15.3-cubic-foot trunk, though slightly smaller than before, is plenty big enough to swallow several suitcases and has an appreciably wide opening.

And speaking of cargo utility, one of the most useful standard features is the hands-free Smart Trunk opener. If you walk up to the rear of the car with the key fob in your pocket, hands full of groceries, wait 3 seconds and the trunk will automatically open for you, whether with the standard manual lid or the power version.

The Hyundai Value Factor
A ton of car for not a lot of money is what Hyundai is all about. That continues with this new Genesis. The base V6 starts at $38,950, the 3.8 AWD at $41,450 and the V8 at $52,450. One of the cars we drove was a 3.8 AWD with just about every available option, including the 17-speaker Lexicon audio system, and the as-tested price was $52,450. For comparison, the 2014 Mercedes-Benz E350 starts at $52,825, before you start tacking on any options.

More Luxurious and More Korean Than Ever
When the current-generation Genesis arrived five years ago, expectations were low, at least in the U.S. Hyundai was nowhere near a luxury brand in most consumers' eyes, so the idea of a midsize luxury sedan seemed a stretch at best.

Turns out, the original Genesis was better than expected. Not flashy, or memorable even, but competent and a good value for the money.

This time around, the 2015 Hyundai Genesis looks like an expensive luxury car, both inside and out. More importantly it feels like a more refined sedan behind the wheel. It's still not Germanic in the way it handles itself, but that's a good thing. The Genesis is better off with a mix of comfort and performance that appeals to the average buyer. And for those who like the feel of a German sport sedan, there's always Sport mode.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Overview

The Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis is offered in the following submodels: Genesis Sedan. Available styles include 5.0 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A), 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A), and 3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 is priced between $13,995 and$32,995 with odometer readings between 32285 and113042 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Hyundai Genesises are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Hyundai Genesis for sale near. There are currently 11 used and CPO 2015 Genesises listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,995 and mileage as low as 32285 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis.

Can't find a used 2015 Hyundai Genesiss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Genesis for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $20,703.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $23,432.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Genesis for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,304.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,580.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Hyundai Genesis?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Genesis lease specials

