Used 2009 Chrysler 300 for Sale Near Me

This 2009 Chrysler 300 Touring in Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat is well equipped with: TOURING PACKAGE, LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C3LA53V09H575517

Stock: L244882S

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-23-2020