Used 2009 Chrysler 300 for Sale Near Me

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Leather Seats 26H Touring Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 3.5L Mpi 24-Valve Ho V6 Engine 4-Speed Automatic Vlp Transmission Bright White Dark Slate Gray; Leather-Trimmed Front Bucket Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Chrysler includes: 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE High Output V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Chrysler 300 Touring. It is incomparable for the price and quality. More information about the 2010 Chrysler 300: The 300 is actually very affordable in its base-model form and much more distinctive than other mid-size sedans. It can be optioned with a host of cool entertainment and information features that aren't offered on mainstream sedans as well. In stretched Executive form, the 300C is luxurious enough for limousine duty, while other 300C models don't skimp on traditional luxury either. The 300C's styling hasn't changed significantly in several years now and yet it's still a head-turner. Finally, the 300C SRT8 is well worth considering for those who want a weekend track toy that they can drive on the commute every day--in comfort. Strengths of this model include stretched executive model, Athletic V8 engines, roomy interior, available all-wheel drive, comfortable ride, and serious track-ready performance from SRT8 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C3CA5CV4AH289979

Stock: AH289979

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020