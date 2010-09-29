Used 2009 Chrysler 300 for Sale Near Me

3,758 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
300 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,758 listings
  • 2009 Chrysler 300 Touring in Silver
    used

    2009 Chrysler 300 Touring

    142,925 miles
    Great Deal

    $4,977

    $935 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Chrysler 300 LX in Black
    used

    2009 Chrysler 300 LX

    120,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $2,799

    $1,779 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Chrysler 300 Touring in Silver
    used

    2009 Chrysler 300 Touring

    112,972 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $5,995

    $985 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Chrysler 300 Touring in Silver
    used

    2009 Chrysler 300 Touring

    72,043 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,994

    $435 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Chrysler 300 Touring in Silver
    used

    2009 Chrysler 300 Touring

    141,386 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2009 Chrysler 300 LX in Off White/Cream
    used

    2009 Chrysler 300 LX

    104,040 miles
    Frame damage, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,440

    Details
  • 2009 Chrysler 300 LX in Silver
    used

    2009 Chrysler 300 LX

    157,493 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,988

    Details
  • 2009 Chrysler 300 Touring in Silver
    used

    2009 Chrysler 300 Touring

    165,114 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,684

    Details
  • 2009 Chrysler 300 Touring in Off White/Cream
    used

    2009 Chrysler 300 Touring

    98,366 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2009 Chrysler 300 Limited in Silver
    used

    2009 Chrysler 300 Limited

    116,472 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2009 Chrysler 300 Limited in Silver
    used

    2009 Chrysler 300 Limited

    176,699 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2009 Chrysler 300 Touring in Silver
    used

    2009 Chrysler 300 Touring

    101,401 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,295

    Details
  • 2009 Chrysler 300 Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Chrysler 300 Limited

    144,011 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2009 Chrysler 300 Touring in Red
    used

    2009 Chrysler 300 Touring

    109,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2009 Chrysler 300 C HEMI in Black
    used

    2009 Chrysler 300 C HEMI

    92,685 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,981

    Details
  • 2009 Chrysler 300 Touring in Black
    used

    2009 Chrysler 300 Touring

    200,623 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,990

    Details
  • 2010 Chrysler 300 Touring in White
    used

    2010 Chrysler 300 Touring

    178,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $3,998

    $1,484 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chrysler 300 C HEMI in Off White/Cream
    used

    2010 Chrysler 300 C HEMI

    98,431 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,788

    $1,764 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chrysler 300 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,758 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler 300
  4. Used 2009 Chrysler 300

Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler 300

Read recent reviews for the Chrysler 300
Overall Consumer Rating
4.719 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
  • 5
    (68%)
  • 4
    (32%)
Chrysler 300 C 2009 Heritage Edition
saegc7,09/29/2010
I purchased a gold, 2009 Heritage Edition with 4017 miles on it from NC. Flew from St. Louis, MO and I drove it 883 miles home and only filled up once! The MDS kicked in for most of the trip and I got 27 mpg on the highway. Fuel economy is excellent considering the vehicle's size and weight. Acceleration is terrific and speed builds quickly. The seats are very comfortable although the view out the windows take some getting used to. Rear view is pinched to say the least. Ergonomically, the car is great as everything is right where it's supposed to be. I am very pleased with my purchase and would recommend it to anyone else.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chrysler
300
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Chrysler 300 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings