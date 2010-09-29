Used 2009 Chrysler 300 for Sale Near Me
- 142,925 milesGreat Deal
$4,977$935 Below Market
Cox Chevrolet - Bradenton / Florida
This 2009 Chrysler 300 Touring in Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat is well equipped with: TOURING PACKAGE, LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Included First Year Complimentary Basic Maintenance / Multi-Point Vehicle Inspection / Free Vehicle History Reports / In Business Over 90 years / Call 941-749-2699 For Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3LA53V09H575517
Stock: L244882S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 120,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$2,799$1,779 Below Market
Red Rock Hyundai - Grand Junction / Colorado
Vehicle is Sold As Is, No Temp Tag, No Detail and No Inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler 300 LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3LA43D59H516044
Stock: P3176A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 112,972 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$5,995$985 Below Market
777 Auto - South Weymouth / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA53VX9H607501
Stock: 3109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,043 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,994$435 Below Market
Diers Ford Lincoln - Fremont / Nebraska
Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2009 Chrysler 300 Touring RWD 4-Speed Automatic VLP 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-OutputHurry in now and buy with confidence from Diers. Join the thousands of loyal Diers customers who wake up each and every day with excitement in their hearts because they just can't wait to get out on the open road and experience life to its fullest in their car, truck, SUV or van they purchased from Diers. See the world with help from Diers. Price does not include tax, title, license, or $299 doc fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA53V29H625961
Stock: L485A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 141,386 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$5,995
Car Sales Express - Cincinnati / Ohio
**CLEAN AUTOCHECK **RECENT OIL CHANGE **VEHICLE DETAILED. THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: 17 x 7.0 Aluminum Wheels 4 Speakers 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS brakes Air Conditioning AM/FM CD MP3 Radio AM/FM radio: SIRIUS Automatic temperature control Bodyside moldings Brake assist Bumpers: body-color CD player Driver door bin Driver vanity mirror Dual front impact airbags Electronic Stability Control Four wheel independent suspension Front anti-roll bar Front Bucket Seats Front Center Armrest Front dual zone A/C Front fog lights Front reading lights Fully automatic headlights Heated door mirrors Illuminated entry Leather Shift Knob Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Low tire pressure warning MP3 decoder Occupant sensing airbag Outside temperature display Overhead console Panic alarm Passenger door bin Passenger vanity mirror Power door mirrors Power driver seat Power steering Power windows Radio data system Rear reading lights Rear seat center armrest Rear window defroster Remote keyless entry SIRIUS Satellite Radio Speed control Split folding rear seat Tachometer Telescoping steering wheel Tilt steering wheel Traction control and Variably intermittent wipers.** We offer Market Based Pricing please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours. Our quick no haggle experience allows you to buy easier and faster.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA53V29H500474
Stock: T190917B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,040 milesFrame damage, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,440
Sport Mazda North - Longwood / Florida
Covid 19 induced INVENTORY CLEARANCE Event going on NOW! SAVE THOUSANDS on this 2009 Chrysler 300 LX - located at our SPORT MAZDA NORTH Superstore - 400 N US Hwy 17-92, Longwood FL, 32750 - Recent Arrival! MID SIZE SEDAN, GREAT VALUE, SAFETY INSPECTION COMPLETED, AM/FM CD MP3 Radio, Quick Order Package 23E.18/26 City/Highway MPGWholesale Direct Pricing from Don Mealey / Sport Auto Group - offering Unbeatable VALUE from a name you can Trust.- We price our quality cars, trucks and SUVs below market price daily to offer the absolute BEST VALUE in Central Florida. (No Salvage, Flood or Rebuilt Titles!) We also offer Low Bank Rate Financing, Credit Union Financing and Credit Challenged Finance Solutions in a Reputable - High Integrity Dealership Environment. DealerRater.com's #1 Customer Rated Dealership and Dealer of the Year 7 Years in a Row w/ over 8,000 Positive Customer Reviews Online :) Our Wholesale Direct vehicles are inspected, safety checked and always carry any remaining Comprehensive Factory Warranty. As a Market Priced velocity dealership, our inventory moves very fast and used vehicle prices may be published before reconditioning cost (not to exceed $999), do not include tax, tag, electronic filing fee, pre-delivery service charge or Dealer Fee ($699). Transactions not financed through dealership lending source may be subject to $350 third party finance fee. Please check with dealer regarding final financing arrangement when possible.Due to the possibility of 3rd party errors or omissions, dealership is not liable for the accuracy of information in listing. THANKS for the opportunity to earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler 300 LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA43D99H552752
Stock: NB552752
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 157,493 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,988
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
2009 Chrysler 300 Touring with the 2.7L V6 engine. Cloth seats. Call 509-276-2925 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler 300 LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA43D09H612630
Stock: 24861
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 165,114 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,684
Jim Glover Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat - Owasso / Oklahoma
2009 Chrysler 300 Touring RWD 4-Speed Automatic VLP 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-Output Thank you for shopping at Jim Glover Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat! We are committed to providing an excellent customer service experience during your vehicle purchase. We know you have options when choosing where to buy your next vehicle, here are a few reasons why your best choice is right here at Jim Glover Dodge: -Honest and transparent pricing -No pressure environment -Free Carfax history report -Most value for your trade-in -The Glover Guarantee -Engines for Life -Five day exchange program -Free delivery within 100 miles. Thank you for choosing Jim Glover Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat, we appreciate the opportunity to earn your business for life. Whether you are looking for a new Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Fiat or pre-owned car, truck, or SUV you will find it here. We have helped many customers from Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Sand Springs, Broken Arrow, Owasso, Sapulpa, Claremore, Okmulgee, Stillwater, Muskogee, Bartlesville, Joplin, Coffeyville and Ft. Smith find the vehicle of their dreams! If you have any questions, please call us today at 918.401.4600 or inquire online at www.jimgloverdodge.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA53V99H621809
Stock: D61114A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 98,366 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Choice Auto - Carroll / Iowa
Clean 2009 Chrysler 300 Touring * Local Trade * Inside and out in excellent condition * Heated leather seats * Navigation * Dual temp controls * Factory remote start * Keyless entry * Satellite radio * A lot of car for the money * Come check out today!!! We promise no pressure selling and with the lowest overhead in the industry we are able to offer the best quality vehicle at the lowest possible prices. We are always looking for good trade-in's. With a wide variety of finance sources we can often get deals done that others simply cannot. We offer lower rates and longer terms for people with Good credit Poor credit and even No credit. Service Contracts and GAP Insurance. For more information on this vehicle and many more you can go to our website www.choiceauto.biz or call Rock (712) 210-4414 (Cell) or (712) 792-9497 (Office). THANKS FOR LOOKING!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3LA53V39H506255
Stock: 161139
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 116,472 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison / Michigan
New Price! Red Tag! Blow out special!!!, 300 Limited, 4D Sedan, 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-Output, 4-Speed Automatic VLP, RWD, Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat, dark slate gray Leather, 276 Watt Amplifier, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, AM/FM/CD/DVD/HDD/MP3, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Protection Group, Quick Order Package 26L, Radio data system, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Microphone, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, SmartBeam Headlamps, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Supplemental Front Seat Side Airbags, Supplemental Side Airbags, Supplemental Side Curtain Front & Rear Airbags, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Uconnect Hands-Free Communication, Universal Consumer Interface (UCI), Variably intermittent wipers. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! RWD 4-Speed Automatic VLP 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-Output
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler 300 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3LA33V49H641605
Stock: 6-22640M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 176,699 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,900
Sundance Chevrolet - Grand Ledge / Michigan
Dark Titanium Metallic Clearcoat 2009 Chrysler 300 Limited RWD 4-Speed Automatic VLP 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-Output Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Heated front seats, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER What is YOUR PREFERRED Price or Payment? Please Call Us At 1-800 SUNDANCE or 517-627-4051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler 300 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA33V39H527557
Stock: XC18579
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-21-2020
- 101,401 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$9,295
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE, DARK SLATE GRAY LEATHER-TRIMMED FRONT BUCKET SEATS, DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS, BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION, 26H TOURING CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L HO V6 engine 4-speed auto trans, High Output, Rear Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Chrome Wheels, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Temporary Spare Tire, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, CD Player, Navigation System, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, Requires Subscription, Satellite Radio, Requires Subscription, Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Pedals, Power Windows, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, Rear Defrost, Power Outlet, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Traction Control, Stability Control, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks, Tire Pressure Monitor, Emergency Trunk Release
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA53VX9H633998
Stock: 32604
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 144,011 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,495
Tomsic Motor Company - Washington / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler 300 Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KK33VX9H553277
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Horning Auto Sales - Schenectady / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler 300 Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3LK53V29H574429
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,685 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,981
Bob Boyd Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lancaster / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2009 Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat/Black Cloth Top Chrysler 300C Hemi This Chrysler 300C has many features and is well equipped including, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Protection Group II, Quick Order Package 24T, Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Microphone, Uconnect Hands-Free Communication, Universal Consumer Interface (UCI), 18" x 7.5" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, 6 Speakers, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, AM/FM/CD/DVD/HDD/MP3, Audio memory, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Luxury Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Supplemental Side Airbags, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Protection Group II, Quick Order Package 24T, Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Microphone, Uconnect Hands-Free Communication, Universal Consumer Interface (UCI). Clean CARFAX.Proudly Serving: Dublin, Columbus, Westerville, Chillicothe, Dayton, Zenia, Springfield, Wilmington, Beavercreek, Marysville, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Lancaster, West Jefferson, Grove City, and all of greater Ohio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler 300 C HEMI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3LA63T49H615537
Stock: C29261A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 200,623 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$3,990
Suburban Chevrolet - Ann Arbor / Michigan
We offer a wide selection of pre-owned inventory from high end specialty cars to economical around town transportation. Call today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA53V69H619743
Stock: KP2203A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 178,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$3,998$1,484 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Sanford - Sanford / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Leather Seats 26H Touring Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 3.5L Mpi 24-Valve Ho V6 Engine 4-Speed Automatic Vlp Transmission Bright White Dark Slate Gray; Leather-Trimmed Front Bucket Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Chrysler includes: 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE High Output V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Chrysler 300 Touring. It is incomparable for the price and quality. More information about the 2010 Chrysler 300: The 300 is actually very affordable in its base-model form and much more distinctive than other mid-size sedans. It can be optioned with a host of cool entertainment and information features that aren't offered on mainstream sedans as well. In stretched Executive form, the 300C is luxurious enough for limousine duty, while other 300C models don't skimp on traditional luxury either. The 300C's styling hasn't changed significantly in several years now and yet it's still a head-turner. Finally, the 300C SRT8 is well worth considering for those who want a weekend track toy that they can drive on the commute every day--in comfort. Strengths of this model include stretched executive model, Athletic V8 engines, roomy interior, available all-wheel drive, comfortable ride, and serious track-ready performance from SRT8 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CA5CV4AH289979
Stock: AH289979
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 98,431 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,788$1,764 Below Market
Boardwalk Honda - Egg Harbor Township / New Jersey
We are excited to offer this 2010 Chrysler 300.Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. In addition to being well-cared for, this Chrysler 300 has very low mileage making it a rare find.Driven by many, but adored by more, the Chrysler 300 300C Hemi is a perfect addition to any home.More information about the 2010 Chrysler 300:The 300 is actually very affordable in its base-model form and much more distinctive than other mid-size sedans. It can be optioned with a host of cool entertainment and information features that aren't offered on mainstream sedans as well. In stretched Executive form, the 300C is luxurious enough for limousine duty, while other 300C models don't skimp on traditional luxury either. The 300C's styling hasn't changed significantly in several years now and yet it's still a head-turner. Finally, the 300C SRT8 is well worth considering for those who want a weekend track toy that they can drive on the commute every day--in comfort.This model sets itself apart with stretched executive model, Athletic V8 engines, roomy interior, available all-wheel drive, comfortable ride, and serious track-ready performance from SRT8We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chrysler 300 C HEMI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CA6CT1AH158271
Stock: AH158271
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler 300
- 5(68%)
- 4(32%)
