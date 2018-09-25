2019 Chrysler 300
What’s new
- No significant changes for 2019
- Part of the second 300 generation introduced for 2011
Pros & Cons
- Cabin is quiet, with an upscale look and feel
- Available V8 engine suits the car's personality well
- Touchscreen technology interface is easy to use
- Hard to see out the back because of small rear window and thick roof pillars
- V8 engine is limited to two trim levels
Which 300 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
The 2019 Chrysler 300 might announce itself loudly, both through sharp exterior lines and the rumble of an available V8 engine. But one of its best qualities is how well it shuts out the noise and bumpy roads along the daily commute. The 300's appeal continues with its modern tech features. The infotainment system ranks as one of our favorites with its large touchscreen interface, wide range of features, and quick responses. We also like the two available premium sound systems as well as a full set of driver assistance features such as forward collision warning and adaptive cruise control.
Detroit once stamped out big rear-wheel-drive sedans like the Chrysler 300 at a torrid pace. These days, it's hard to find a car that truly competes with it. Domestic counterparts such as the Buick LaCrosse or the Chevrolet Impala are similarly big and stately, but they lack the 300's rear-wheel drive and V8 muscle. The Genesis G80 is a close analog since it offers similarly blissful isolation in a rear-wheel-drive package and an optional V8. Ultimately, the 300's core appeal is that there's nothing else quite like it on the road today.
2019 Chrysler 300 models
The 2019 Chrysler 300 is a full-size sedan available in four trim levels: 300 Touring, 300S, 300 Limited and 300C. The Touring is decently equipped, while the 300S gets a few more features plus sportier handling. For the Limited, Chrysler adds more comfort-oriented features. The 300C tops the range with the most standard features as well as a V8 engine.
The standard engine in the Touring, S, and Limited trims is a 3.6-liter V6 (292 horsepower and 260 lb-ft). The same engine makes a bit more power in the 300S (300 hp and 264 lb-ft). An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, as is rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional. Optional for the 300S and standard for the 300C is a 5.7-liter V8 (363 hp and 394 lb-ft) with the eight-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive only.
The 300 Touring base trim comes nicely equipped with features that include 17-inch wheels (19-inch wheels for all-wheel-drive models), heated mirrors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a power-adjustable driver's seat. Tech features include an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a six-speaker sound system with two USB ports and satellite radio.
The main option package to consider for the Touring is the Driver Convenience Group package, which includes 18-inch wheels, a comfort-tuned suspension, LED foglights and remote start.
The sport-oriented 300S comes with 20-inch wheels with performance tires (19s with AWD), a sport-tuned suspension (RWD only), heated and power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, LED foglights, remote start and transmission paddle shifters. On the rear-wheel-drive 300S, you can opt for the 5.7-liter V8 engine.
Moving up to the 300 Limited brings heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings and an auto-dimming driver-side mirror.
Finally, the 300C comes standard with 20-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, heated and cooled front cupholders, upgraded leather upholstery and an upgraded steering wheel.
A panoramic sunroof is optional across the range of trim levels, and many of the upper trim features are available on the lower trims as stand-alone options or via various packages. Other options to be on the lookout for (depending on the trim level) include a navigation system, a nine-speaker Alpine or a 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system, and a power rear window sunshade.
Available on all but the Touring trim is the SafetyTec Plus package, which includes front and rear parking sensors, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic emergency braking.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.5
Acceleration8.0
Braking7.5
Steering7.0
Handling7.0
Drivability8.0
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort6.5
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control7.5
Interior8.0
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out8.5
Driving position8.0
Roominess8.5
Visibility7.0
Quality8.0
Utility7.5
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space7.5
Child safety seat accommodation7.5
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration7.5
Driver aids8.0
Voice control7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Chrysler 300.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Dollar for dollar there is no better!!! Came from an S -Class, while the 300 is down a rung or two from that , I only paid a third of the price. 33% of the price for 80% of the experience is a WIN-WIN for the 300C. 300 and Hemi never stop pleasing!
This car gets 33 miles to gallon on highway.
It's Awesome if you want a 4 door sedan look no more . Its here sport model it looks like a Bentley in and out and jas an awesome stereo its fast and very quiet inside.. you can whisper to your partner and still hear the leather is great and well.made and the wheels are 20 inches. It's on the Mercedes Benz platform that chrysler had with dalmer we paid $46000.00 love it. It also has lane control brake control everything you want ..if it had Mercedes on the outside it would be $80.000.00
Look for the car you want,shop around and know how much you want to pay.Dont be afraid to question the price.
Features & Specs
|Touring 4dr Sedan
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$29,470
|MPG
|19 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|292 hp @ 6350 rpm
|S 4dr Sedan
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$36,645
|MPG
|19 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6350 rpm
|Touring 4dr Sedan AWD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$31,970
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|292 hp @ 6350 rpm
|S 4dr Sedan AWD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$39,145
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6350 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 300 safety features:
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Forward collision warning with automatic braking is optional on the 300, and it gets a Superior rating from the IIHS.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Optional lane departure warning and prevention warns drivers if they drift out of their lane and will even make minor steering corrections.
- Uconnect Access
- Uconnect Access (standard on the 300) includes automatic crash notification, roadside assistance and stolen vehicle assistance.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|4 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|11.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Chrysler 300 vs. the competition
Chrysler 300 vs. Chevrolet Impala
These two large sedans both offer roomy and upscale interiors and are priced similarly. The Impala's styling is more subtle and understated and won't draw the same kind of attention that the 300 will — something many drivers may prefer. The key difference is that the Impala is a front-wheel-drive car and lacks the fundamental shove of the 300's rear-wheel-drive setup. Some drivers won't mind, but more performance-oriented drivers will notice the change.
Chrysler 300 vs. Genesis G80
Just as we're lamenting the demise of powerful rear-wheel-drive sedans with optional V8 engines, the Genesis G80 arrives to remind us all is not lost. The G8 straddles the line between mainstream luxury and more high-dollar, executive-class luxury. As such, it costs a little more than the 300, but you'll find it in the cabin detail, where everything has just a little more gravity and flair than the 300. A worthy competitor and worth a look.
Chrysler 300 vs. Dodge Charger
Despite the difference in appearance and name, the Dodge Charger and the Chrysler 300 are fundamentally the same vehicle underneath, offering similar drivetrains and entertainment features. They differ with intent: The Charger's array of high-output V8 engines aim for a sportier experience, and the 300's softer ride provides more comfort and refinement.
FAQ
What's new in the 2019 Chrysler 300?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Chrysler 300?
The least-expensive 2019 Chrysler 300 is the 2019 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,470.
Other versions include:
- Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $29,470
- S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,645
- Touring 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $31,970
- S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,145
- C 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $41,945
- Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $40,995
- Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,495
- Touring L 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $33,115
- Touring L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $35,615
More about the 2019 Chrysler 300
The 2019 Chrysler 300 is something of a throwback. It's a big and brawny American sedan with rear-wheel drive at a time when that's faded out of fashion. And it looks like the sort of car that hybrids were designed to replace. It's a dinosaur that can be had with a pounding Hemi V8 under its hood. It's everything a 21st-century sedan isn't supposed to be, and that's why buyers love it.
Sold only as a four-door, the 300 is available in four trim levels. The least expensive model is the Touring that includes features such as 17-inch polished alloy wheels as standard equipment. Or it wears 19-inch wheels when ordered with all-wheel drive. Its standard power is Chrysler's 292-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The next jump to the 300S makes us take notice. The S gets a performance suspension, bigger wheels and leather upholstery. The drivetrain options are the same as the Touring, but the V6 is tweaked to put out 300 hp, paddle shifters are now fitted to control the transmission manually, and oh yeah, there's an optional 363-hp V8 engine.
Next up the ladder is the 300 Limited, which adds luxury features such as ventilated and heated front and heated rear seats, a heated wood and leather steering wheel, and driver-seat memory settings. At the top of the line is the 300C that gets almost all of the 300's options as standard.
There's nothing timid about the 2019 Chrysler 300 and there's something reassuring in its old-school American sedan demeanor. Use the buying tools here on Edmunds to optimize a 300 to your specifications and then get a great deal from a great dealer.
2019 Chrysler 300 Overview
The 2019 Chrysler 300 is offered in the following submodels: 300 Sedan. Available styles include Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Touring 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), C 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Touring L 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and Touring L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Chrysler 300?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Chrysler 300 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 300 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 300.
