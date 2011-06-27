Vehicle overview

Mold-breaking cars don't come along very often. But that's exactly what happened when the Chrysler 300 debuted four years ago. Previous to the 300, modern full-size cars provided plenty of interior room and comfort but typically generated all the pizzazz and excitement of an ice cream social in a Florida retirement community. With the 300, Chrysler proved that this type of car could actually be fun and desirable. Shoppers loved its artful, edgy styling, rear-drive layout and powerful V8 engine options, and it was an immediate hit.

The 300 has been on the market for awhile now, however, and some of the excitement surrounding the car has subsided. For 2008, Chrysler has made a number of significant upgrades to keep the 300 from becoming a full-size aberration. Inside, the 300 gains a redesigned instrument panel and higher-quality materials. New ear-pleasing audio options range from a standard CD/MP3 stereo to an available high-end multimedia system with available navigation and a separate eight-speaker Boston Acoustics Surround Sound system. Another new feature is Sirius Backseat TV. This new video service provides three channels of children-oriented programming via the 300's rear-seat DVD entertainment system.

Although some of its rivals have also been updated this year, we think the reworked 2008 Chrysler 300 more than holds its own in the full-size segment -- especially if you're looking for distinctiveness and balanced rear-drive performance along with practicality and value. Last year it rated an honorable mention in our Edmunds Editors' Most Wanted Sedan Under $30,000 category, and the specialized SRT8 model is simply one of the most impressive sport sedans you can buy for the money. If you aren't sold on the 300's bold style or performance, however, front-drive sedans like the Chevrolet Impala, Hyundai Azera, Toyota Avalon and Ford Taurus (also available with all-wheel drive) are worth checking out as well.