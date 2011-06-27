  1. Home
2008 Chrysler 300 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Muscular V8 power, distinctive styling, available all-wheel drive, long-wheelbase model, lots of luxury and performance for the price.
  • Lackluster V6 acceleration, mediocre trunk space, poor visibility for shorter drivers.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Running the gamut from practical to profound, the 2008 Chrysler 300 is an appealing choice for a full-size sedan, particularly for buyers who appreciate rear-wheel-drive performance.

Vehicle overview

Mold-breaking cars don't come along very often. But that's exactly what happened when the Chrysler 300 debuted four years ago. Previous to the 300, modern full-size cars provided plenty of interior room and comfort but typically generated all the pizzazz and excitement of an ice cream social in a Florida retirement community. With the 300, Chrysler proved that this type of car could actually be fun and desirable. Shoppers loved its artful, edgy styling, rear-drive layout and powerful V8 engine options, and it was an immediate hit.

The 300 has been on the market for awhile now, however, and some of the excitement surrounding the car has subsided. For 2008, Chrysler has made a number of significant upgrades to keep the 300 from becoming a full-size aberration. Inside, the 300 gains a redesigned instrument panel and higher-quality materials. New ear-pleasing audio options range from a standard CD/MP3 stereo to an available high-end multimedia system with available navigation and a separate eight-speaker Boston Acoustics Surround Sound system. Another new feature is Sirius Backseat TV. This new video service provides three channels of children-oriented programming via the 300's rear-seat DVD entertainment system.

Although some of its rivals have also been updated this year, we think the reworked 2008 Chrysler 300 more than holds its own in the full-size segment -- especially if you're looking for distinctiveness and balanced rear-drive performance along with practicality and value. Last year it rated an honorable mention in our Edmunds Editors' Most Wanted Sedan Under $30,000 category, and the specialized SRT8 model is simply one of the most impressive sport sedans you can buy for the money. If you aren't sold on the 300's bold style or performance, however, front-drive sedans like the Chevrolet Impala, Hyundai Azera, Toyota Avalon and Ford Taurus (also available with all-wheel drive) are worth checking out as well.

2008 Chrysler 300 models

The rear-drive 2008 Chrysler 300 large sedan is available in five wide-ranging trim levels -- LX, Touring, Limited, C and SRT8. The base 300 LX comes with 17-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, a power driver seat, a tilt/telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, remote keyless entry and a CD/MP3 player with an auxiliary input jack. The Touring edition adds a larger V6, 17-inch aluminum wheels (18s on AWD models), leather upholstery and heated side mirrors.

This year's new Limited trim level comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, a touring suspension, projector headlamps, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power passenger seat, heated front seats, power-adjustable pedals and satellite radio. The 300C adds a V8 engine, power foldaway mirrors, premium leather trim, a driver memory system, a power tilt/telescoping steering column, remote starting, a Boston Acoustics sound system, rain-sensing wipers and xenon headlights. The high-performance 300C SRT8 model is equipped in a fashion similar to the standard 300C but comes with an even more powerful V8, a sport-tuned suspension, 20-inch alloy wheels, Brembo performance brakes, special stability control calibration, adaptive cruise control and an integrated rear spoiler.

Many of the upper trim levels' upgraded features are available as options on the lower trims. Other major options, typically grouped in packages with availability depending on the trim level, include hard-drive-based and surround-sound audio systems, a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system with Sirius TV, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth and an iPod interface. Also available is the W.P. Chrysler Executive Series. Available on the Touring and 300C rear-drive models, it adds 6 inches to the car's wheelbase and plenty of stretch-out space for rear-seat passengers.

2008 Highlights

Significant changes are in store for the 2008 Chrysler 300. An updated interior includes new soft-touch surfaces, revised instrument panel and console designs, and available LED accent lighting. New luxury-oriented options include adaptive cruise control, a surround-sound audio system, a dedicated iPod interface, Sirius Backseat TV for the rear entertainment system and a new hard-drive based MyGIG multimedia system with optional navigation. Safety has been enhanced with new front seat-mounted side airbags added to the 300's available side curtain airbag system. Wrapping everything up is freshened front and rear exterior styling and Chrysler's new limited lifetime powertrain warranty.

Performance & mpg

The base rear-wheel-drive 300 LX comes with a 2.7-liter V6 good for 178 horsepower and 190 pound-feet of torque. Touring and Limited models upgrade to a 3.5-liter V6 capable of 250 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque. These two models are available with your choice of either rear- or all-wheel drive, as is the more muscular 300C with its 5.7-liter Hemi V8 that generates 340 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque.

The maximum-performance Chrysler 300C SRT8 is powered by a 6.1-liter V8 that cranks out 425 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque -- good enough for 0-60-mph runs in the low 5-second range. The LX and rear-drive Touring and Limited models transfer their power through a four-speed automatic transmission. If you opt for AWD or select either of the 300C models, you'll get a modern five-speed automatic with automanual capability.

Though the underpowered 2.7-liter V6 provides respectable fuel economy, the more commonly equipped 3.5-liter V6 is below average for a V6-equipped full-size sedan. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 17 mpg city/24 mpg highway. Thanks to cylinder-deactivation technology on the Hemi V8, the standard 300C actually isn't far behind with its 15/23 mpg rating.

Safety

ABS, traction control and stability control are optional on the base 300 LX but standard on all other models. Front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are optional on all models. In National Highway Transportation Safety Administration crash testing, the 2008 Chrysler 300 earned a perfect five stars for driver and passenger protection during frontal impacts. It also earned a highest-possible "Good" rating in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's frontal-offset crash testing. At the time of this writing, neither organization has tested the 300 with this year's expanded side airbag availability.

Driving

After a generation of mostly tepid front-wheel-drive family sedans, the Chrysler 300 has led the return to rear-drive dynamics Americans experienced and took for granted decades ago. Based on a good deal of Mercedes-Benz technology underneath, the 2008 Chrysler 300 goes one step further and offers significantly more refinement than its pre-1970s ancestors. Models with the larger V6 and V8 deliver finely balanced performance with a comfortable ride and athletic moves when accelerating or cornering, though the base LX with the smaller V6 feels sluggish and isn't generally recommended. In addition, shorter drivers will likely take issue with the car's poor outward visibility. Though it's the most expensive model in the 300's lineup, the 300C SRT8 will elicit plenty of smiles with its overpowering engine, sharp steering response and sticky 20-inch tires. However, most buyers will find that the standard 300C offers plenty of excitement while keeping fuel costs reasonable.

Interior

The Chrysler 300's interior features a simple but elegant and sophisticated layout for 2008 as a result of new instrument panel and center console designs highlighted with satin silver bezels. New soft-touch surfaces on the armrests and door panels along with a redesigned and relocated cruise control stalk complement this feeling, along with available light-emitting diode (LED) lighting in the front cupholders and door map pockets. The distinctive tortoise-shell accents in the 300C carry over and are especially appealing. Cabin dimensions are generous in all directions -- even more so in the extended-wheelbase models, of course, with these variations offering more rear legroom by far than any of their primary competitors. For its size, however, the 300's trunk capacity measures a modest 15.6 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Chrysler 300.

4.6
42 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Rating of the Chrsyler 300
My Fine 300 Cruiser,09/03/2007
Bought car then set off for North Carolina. Handled great on freeways. Gas consumption above anticipated level. Great car to drive. Recommend it highly. Wife likes it, too! Go Chrysler...keep 'em coming
Superb Vehicle
beniciajoe,05/07/2015
C HEMI 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A)
Great style, great performance and total comfort make for a superb vehicle. This is my second 300, with the first being a 2006 Touring model. The Touring was a more balanced car, delivering everything I needed. But the 300C Heritage Edition give me everything I want. Speed, comfort and reliability. Great highway cruiser, and it pulls strong up to it's 130 mph electronic limit. Nice neutral handling through the turns, and good communication as you approach the car's limit's. Amazing comfort and stereo combine to make the miles effortless. I now have 148,000 miles, and no problems yet - I still have the original brake pads and rotors! Update: Just passed 170,000 miles and the car's still running strong. I finally started to get a little warping of the front rotors at 160K, and went ahead and replaced all four rotors and installed new brake pads. Aside from the typical highway stone chips on the paint on leading edges of the car, it still looks new inside and out. Absolutely the best car I've ever owned. I can afford a new car, but this has everything.
My 2008 Chrysler 300C AWD
jan56,03/04/2011
This is my second 300C AWD. The first was the 2006 model and I loved it. Then I got the 2008. What a disappointment. It's noisy and has been having issues since day one. Off and on electrical, the navigation system, UConnect. Additionally new rotors at a little over 12000 miles. It's been a royal pain. While the ride is smooth, the noise level is ridiculous. Being on UConnect, it is difficult to hear over the noise in the cabin. They definitely cheapened this version compared to the 2006. I had planned to stay with Chrysler, but now, I'm thinking not. Unless they've made some major improvements to quality, I'll take my money else where.
Upgraded from a 09 300m to 08 300 limited
Austingoodwin1234@gmail.com,09/22/2015
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
I loved this car from the moment I bought it. Sadly I was hit by someone doing 45 at a complete stop. An my car held up like a tank compared to there's! It's also extremely comfortable an big inside for the cost. Highway mileage is 26-28 city it 17-22. Could be better but I knew what I was getting myself into. For the trim an leather seats an all the features an the low mileage an price I paid. Well worth the cost!! Had it over 8 months an not one problem. Had one recall on it an had dealership fix it free. Great car that's safe an very customizable. I've put the newer bmw/Audi angel eyes CCFL lights with bi xenon an I get nothing but compliments!
See all 42 reviews of the 2008 Chrysler 300
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2008 Chrysler 300 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2008 Chrysler 300

Used 2008 Chrysler 300 Overview

The Used 2008 Chrysler 300 is offered in the following submodels: 300 Sedan, 300 SRT-8. Available styles include Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), C HEMI 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A), Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), C 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SRT-8 4dr Sedan (6.1L 8cyl 5A), and Touring 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Chrysler 300?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Chrysler 300 trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Chrysler 300 Limited is priced between $4,885 and$4,885 with odometer readings between 118357 and118357 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Chrysler 300s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Chrysler 300 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2008 300s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,885 and mileage as low as 118357 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Chrysler 300.

