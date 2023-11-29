New testing by the IIHS shows that a number of the most popular minivans on the market aren’t cutting it when it comes to rear seat safety. Not one of the vans tested by the IIHS meets the institute's standards for the updated moderate overlap front crash test. The updated test places more of an emphasis on rear safety, which is naturally a major area of consideration among family vehicle shoppers.

According to the study, the Chrysler Pacifica, Kia Carnival and Toyota Sienna are rated Marginal. The Honda Odyssey is rated even worse at Poor. Moreover, the IIHS finds that none but the Sienna come equipped with rear seat-belt reminders.

The updated front overlap test was launched last year in response to findings that in new vehicles, the risk of fatal injury for rear occupants was higher than for those in front. It’s important to note the Institution does not believe this is because second rows are now less safe. Instead, “the front seat has become safer because of improved airbags and advanced seat belts that are rarely available in [the] back.”