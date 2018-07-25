Used 2018 Chrysler 300 for Sale Near Me
- 42,009 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$17,127$4,969 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Phoenix Bell Rd - Phoenix / Arizona
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Certified. billet silver metallic clearcoat 2018 Chrysler 300 S AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT18/27 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/bell-road or call us at 602-535-0104.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler 300 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAGG2JH267817
Stock: 7754716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,171 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$17,788
Hertz Car Sales Austin - Austin / Texas
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!granite crystal metallic clearcoat 2018 Chrysler 300 S AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT18/27 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/austin or call us at 512-717-4778.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler 300 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAGG7JH267795
Stock: 9951898
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Chrysler 300 S17,939 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,492$4,280 Below Market
Kolosso Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Appleton / Wisconsin
Certified. 300S Premium Group, SafetyTec Plus Group, Advanced Brake Assist, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, GPS Navigation, Lane Departure Warning Plus, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, 8.4 Touchscreen Display, Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection, Heated Front Seats, 300 S, 4D Sedan, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Velvet Red Pearlcoat, black Leather, 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 300S Premium Group, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Advanced Brake Assist, Apple CarPlay, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com, Full Speed FWD Collision Warn Plus, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Lane Departure Warning Plus, Media Hub (2 USB, AUX), ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist System, Power Multi Function Mirror Manual Fold, Quick Order Package 22G 300S, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, SafetyTec Plus Group, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, USB Host Flip.Odometer is 2797 miles below market average! 18/27 City/Highway MPGWhy did you read this far? Just come on down and drive it already!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler 300 S with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAGG7JH141288
Stock: H292
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 86,225 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$15,435$4,317 Below Market
Loehmann Blasius Chevrolet Cadillac Pre-Owned - Waterbury / Connecticut
Gloss Black 2018 Chrysler 300 Limited AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC HEATED LEATHER SEATS, CHRPOME WHEELS. Price includes $750 down payment assistance. See dealer for details. 18/27 City/Highway MPG STOP BY FOR A HASSLE FREE TEST DRIVE TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler 300 Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAKG7JH268050
Stock: 42398AQ
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 29,665 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,998
CarMax North Houston - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Houston / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG7JH121213
Stock: 18998092
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Chrysler 300 Touring17,496 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,495$3,260 Below Market
Gator Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Melbourne / Florida
Look at this 2018 Chrysler 300 Touring. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Chrysler 300 features the following options: WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" ALUMINUM HYPERBLACK, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC 845RE (STD), TIRES: P245/45R20 BSW AS PERFORMANCE, SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Bright Chrome Wing Badge - Black Insert, Firestone Brand Tires, Gloss Black DLO Surround Molding, Compact Spare Tire, Black Chrome Surround 300S Grille, Black LED Taillamps, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Aluminum HyperBlack, Tires: P245/45R20 BSW AS Performance, Black Headlamp Bezels, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22E TOURING -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 845RE, MANUFACTURER'S STATEMENT OF ORIGIN, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD), BLACK, CLOTH HIGH-BACK BUCKET SEATS, and Window Grid Antenna.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAGXJH320627
Stock: 8570
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 32,418 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,877$2,644 Below Market
D-Patrick Ford Lincoln - Evansville / Indiana
2018 Chrysler 300 Touring Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at The BIG Ford Store, D-Patrick Ford. We are located on Highway 41 and Walnut, right next to the Lloyd Expressway. Our premium used vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting our lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location. Including a large selection of used trucks for sale. Looking to sell your current vehicle? We buy cars for cash. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth High-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat ce
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler 300 Touring L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG1JH327174
Stock: W13848
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 41,568 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,000$2,791 Below Market
Five Star Chevrolet Buick GMC - Warner Robins / Georgia
New Arrival! **NO ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER****BACKUP CAMERA****FRONT BUCKET SEATING****APPLE CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO**300 Touring, Chrome Appearance Package, Front dual zone A/C w/Automatic temperature control, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display, AM/FM radio w/SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Odometer is 3545 miles below market average!At Five Star Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC, we believe in Market Pricing all vehicles in our inventory... Everyday. Please call 888-279-1132 for any questions. We sell and service all Makes and models including, Toyota, Ford, Honda, Chevrolet, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Hyundai, Kia, Lexus, Acura, and many more. Proudly serving the Middle Georgia area along with these great Cities: Warner Robins, Macon, Centerville, Atlanta, Byron, Perry, Valdosta, Savannah, Fayetteville, Augusta, Milledgeville, Tifton and surrounding areas. Price does not include added equipment unless noted in description (wheels, lift, etc), TAVT, title, license or registration fees. In order to get internet price you must either bring in the printed page, or mention the special to dealership, and have same reference in your contract at time of purchase. All prices to include any and all factory or certificate issued rebates. All vehicles plus tax & title. Sale price includes dealer fee. Used cars may be subject to recalls for safety issues that have not been repaired. Visit www.safercar.gov for current vehicle recall information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG0JH315534
Stock: PC9474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 51,852 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$18,594$3,755 Below Market
Cowles Nissan - Woodbridge / Virginia
Bright White Clearcoat 2018 Chrysler 300 Limited AWD AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC AWD, LEATHER, NON-Smoker, REMOTE ENGINE START, HANDS-FREE BLUETOOTH.Ask about our Special Rates this month! 18/27 City/Highway MPGCowles Nissan of Woodbridge has been family owned and operated for over 37 years!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler 300 Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAKG5JH154242
Stock: P16253A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 36,623 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,900$3,315 Below Market
Ira Subaru - Danvers / Massachusetts
Ira Subaru has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Chrysler 300. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAGXJH293977
Stock: JH293977
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 33,463 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$19,498$3,152 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Portland - Portland / Oregon
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!New Price! Certified. billet silver metallic clearcoat 2018 Chrysler 300 S RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT **116 POINT INSPECTION***.Odometer is 2748 miles below market average! 19/30 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/portland or call us at 503-928-5769.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler 300 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCABG1JH285538
Stock: 47518
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,101 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,225$3,076 Below Market
Ray Laethem Buick GMC - Detroit / Michigan
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 2018 Chrysler 300 S S 3.6L V6 24V VVT RWD 8-Speed Automatic Peace of mind comes standard with our Clean Carfax One Owner 2018 Chrysler 300S Sedan that's bold and eye-catching in Redline Red Tricoat! Fueled by a proven 3.6 Liter V6 that generates 300hp matched to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission with Sports mode. With the sport-tuned suspension, our Rear Wheel Drive Sedan offers you a powerful ride that's easy and responsive as you attain near 31mpg along the way! The 300S is undeniably beautiful with a distinct grille and gorgeous alloy wheels. The imposing, sporty styling of our Chrysler 300S is more than adept at turning heads everywhere it goes. Open the door and feel empowered surrounded by upscale finishes and diligent attention to detail. As you relax in your heated leather power-adjustable sports seat, take note of remote start, keyless entry/ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a rearview camera. The easy-to-use Uconnect system features a prominent touchscreen, Beats Audio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility, available satellite radio, USB ports, Bluetooth, voice command, and an auxiliary input jack. Chrysler takes your safety and security seriously and has carefully outfitted this 300S with advanced airbags, hill-start assist, rain-brake assist, and other features to ensure your peace of mind. Stylish, sporty, efficient, and secure, this is a compelling blend of everything drivers just like you desire. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We will deliver, at no cost to you, your new or pre-owned vehicle anywhere in MI, OH, IN, or the Chicagoland Area. Call or email for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler 300 S with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCABG4JH142857
Stock: CJH142857
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 12,322 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,986$2,419 Below Market
Right 1 Auto - Huntersville / North Carolina
This 2018 Chrysler 300 Tourling L AWD with Panoramic Sunroof Navigation & Premium Leather Seating is loaded with features such as Navigation, Heated Power Seats, Sunroof, Premium Sound, Bluetooth Handsfree, and much more! Please contact our internet department today to schedule your VIP appointment! All of our vehicles have been serviced and reconditioned in accordance with our stringent 138-point inspection process giving you piece of mind and making every qualified vehicle eligible for Right 1 Auto Certification. Please contact our internet department today to schedule your VIP appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler 300 Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCARG9JH118012
Stock: 118012K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- certified
2018 Chrysler 300 Limited46,603 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$18,622$2,837 Below Market
Autoland Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Springfield / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, ONE OWNER, Easy Financing, Immaculate, A REAL WorkHorse, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, CHRYSLER CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX..... NOACCIDENTS.Certified. FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Vehicle History* Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits* Warranty Deductible: $100* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 125 Point Inspection* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Transferable Warranty19/30 City/Highway MPGEXPERIENCE THE DIFFERENCE AT AUTOLAND!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler 300 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAEG7JH159535
Stock: JH159535
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2019
- 29,199 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,599$3,016 Below Market
Murdock Chevrolet - Woods Cross / Utah
***AWD.Heated and Ventilated Front Seats. Heated 2nd Row Seats.Dual Zone Auto Climate Control. Heated Steering Wheel.Remote Start System. 19" Polished Aluminum Wheels.8.4" Unconnect Audio System w/ Apple Car Play/Android Auto,Voice Commands w/ Bluetooth and 6 Premium Speakers.Curtain AirBags, Anti-Lock Brakes, Electronic Stability ControlParkView RearView Camera, Electronic Roll Mitigation.Factory Warranty.Ceramic Gray Clearcoat 2018 Chrysler 300 Limited AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC***MURDOCK CERTIFIED MEANS FULLY INSPECTED WARRANTIED VEHICLE!!!!*** Recent Arrival! Odometer is 9346 miles below market average! 18/27 City/Highway MPGCOME EXPERIENCE OUR NO REGRETS PURCHASE PROGRAM! 3 MONTH 3,000 MILE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY AND FREE SAFETY INSPECTION FOR LIFE ON QUALIFYING VEHICLES!!! FREE CAR WASHES FOR LIFE!!! CALL 801-298-8090 OR TEXT 801-396-9685 FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler 300 Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAKG0JH218400
Stock: CM84184G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 45,948 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$17,895$2,925 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Pasadena - Pasadena / California
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!New Price! Certified. billet silver metallic clearcoat 2018 Chrysler 300 Limited RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC **115 POINT INSPECTION**.19/30 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/pasadena or call us at 626-689-4405.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler 300 Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAEG7JH263961
Stock: 68053
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,542 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$18,995$2,121 Below Market
BMW of Mount Laurel - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
Clean CARFAX. Bright White Clearcoat 2018 Chrysler 300 Limited RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC Quick Order Package 22T Limited.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 4891 miles below market average! 19/30 City/Highway MPGONLY 34,542 Miles! Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC 845RE. ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Alloy Wheels.This vehicle is located at BMW of Mt. LaurelPlease contact us at (856)840-1400 or visit www.bmwofmountlaurel.com to schedule an appointment.OPTION PACKAGESENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC 845RE (STD).ABOUT BMW OF MT. LAURELHolman Automotive has been dedicated to providing outstanding service to its customers since 1924. During the past 9 decades the Holman Family of businesses has established a record of successful growth. Now into the third generation of family leadership, the Holman Automotive Group is poised to continue its success for decades to come.Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler 300 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAEG2JH127253
Stock: JH127253
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 37,387 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$20,995
Avis Car Sales Houston South - Houston / Texas
Recent Arrival! New Price! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Buy with Confidence! AVIS CERTIFIED 170 Point Inspection!, CLEAN AUTOCHECK VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT, Leather Seats, ONE OWNER VEHICLE!, LOW NO HAGGLE PRICING!.Certified.Certification Program Details: Avis Certified vehicles all have a 170 point inspection performed by ASE mechanics. They also are recall free, one owner and have powertrain warranty covering the vehicles for 12 months/ 12,000 miles at no additional charge. Additional balance of original factory limited warranty may also apply.Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2018 Chrysler 300 S RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT** Prices do not include tax, tag, and title fees, and $150 dealer documentation fee.Avis Car Sales, Buying a Car Made Better because We Try Harder! Our Avis Certified vehicles come with a 12mo/12k mile limited warranty. We offer a full range of financing solutions, and Trade-ins are welcome. Odometer is 2043 miles below market average! 19/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler 300 S with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCABG4JH243896
Stock: 14459804
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
