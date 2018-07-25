Used 2018 Chrysler 300 for Sale Near Me

Ray Laethem Buick GMC - Detroit / Michigan

Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 2018 Chrysler 300 S S 3.6L V6 24V VVT RWD 8-Speed Automatic Peace of mind comes standard with our Clean Carfax One Owner 2018 Chrysler 300S Sedan that's bold and eye-catching in Redline Red Tricoat! Fueled by a proven 3.6 Liter V6 that generates 300hp matched to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission with Sports mode. With the sport-tuned suspension, our Rear Wheel Drive Sedan offers you a powerful ride that's easy and responsive as you attain near 31mpg along the way! The 300S is undeniably beautiful with a distinct grille and gorgeous alloy wheels. The imposing, sporty styling of our Chrysler 300S is more than adept at turning heads everywhere it goes. Open the door and feel empowered surrounded by upscale finishes and diligent attention to detail. As you relax in your heated leather power-adjustable sports seat, take note of remote start, keyless entry/ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a rearview camera. The easy-to-use Uconnect system features a prominent touchscreen, Beats Audio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility, available satellite radio, USB ports, Bluetooth, voice command, and an auxiliary input jack. Chrysler takes your safety and security seriously and has carefully outfitted this 300S with advanced airbags, hill-start assist, rain-brake assist, and other features to ensure your peace of mind. Stylish, sporty, efficient, and secure, this is a compelling blend of everything drivers just like you desire.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Chrysler 300 S with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C3CCABG4JH142857

Stock: CJH142857

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020