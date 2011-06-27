  1. Home
2009 Chrysler 300 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  Muscular V8 power, smart all-wheel-drive system, spacious interior, available long-wheelbase model, lots of luxury and performance for the price.
  Weak base V6, poor visibility for shorter drivers, disappointing side-impact crash results without optional side airbags.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Running the gamut from practical to profound, the 2009 Chrysler 300 is an appealing choice for a full-size sedan, particularly for buyers who appreciate rear-wheel-drive performance or all-wheel-drive assurance.

Vehicle overview

The Chrysler 300 was a game-changing vehicle for Detroit's sickly No. 3 brand when it debuted in 2005. With distinctive styling and Mercedes-sourced underpinnings, the 300 was a well-deserved hit that brought rear-wheel drive back into the American car buyer's mind after years in exile. And with available V8 power, it was plenty fast.

After significant interior and equipment changes last year, the 2009 Chrysler 300 gets even more upgrades and additions. Most notably, the 300C's 5.7-liter V8 gains variable valve timing, which boosts horsepower by 19 (now 359). Thanks to cylinder deactivation, fuel consumption remains acceptable given the ample amount of power available. The available all-wheel-drive system has also been upgraded with a specialized active transfer case. This automatically disconnects the front axle to improve fuel economy on the highway by up to 1 mpg, while also providing the better performance and handling afforded by rear-wheel drive. Wheel slippage, low temperatures or a certain number of windshield wiper passes re-engage all four wheels. The driver can also manually manipulate the system.

We've always been fans of the Chrysler 300, and its continuous improvements only make it more attractive. There are certainly other full-size sedans to consider, though which ones depend on which 300 you're considering. The base LX's engine is slow and inefficient, and we advise passing on the trim level. Compared to the 300 Touring and Limited, the Ford Taurus offers more maximum passenger and cargo space, while the Toyota Avalon offers more luxury and refinement. The high-performance 300C and SRT8 versions have fewer rivals. However, those seeking any 300 for its rear-wheel-drive performance capabilities should also take a good look at the impressive Pontiac G8. That said, the 2009 Chrysler 300 remains a solid choice for a large sedan.

2009 Chrysler 300 models

The 2009 Chrysler 300 is a full-size sedan available in LX, Touring, Limited, 300C and SRT8 trim levels. All but the LX and SRT8 also come in an all-wheel-drive version. The base LX comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning, cruise control, full power accessories, a tilt-telescoping steering column, eight-way power driver seat, 60/40-split rear seat and a four-speaker stereo with CD/MP3 player and auxiliary audio jack.

The 300 Touring adds a larger V6 engine, automatic headlamps, foglamps, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, leather-trimmed wheel and shift knob, and satellite radio. The optional Comfort/Convenience Group adds heated front seats, power passenger seat, power-adjustable pedals and auto up/down front power windows. The 300 Limited adds a comfort-tuned suspension, 18-inch wheels, the Comfort/Convenience Group, trip computer, steering wheel audio controls and a six-speaker touchscreen-operated stereo with six-CD changer and 30GB hard drive for digital music storage (known as uconnect Tunes). When equipped with all-wheel drive, the Touring and Limited gain a larger fuel tank, 18-inch wheels (Touring), a five-speed automatic transmission and upgraded brakes.

The 300C gains a V8 engine, auto-dimming and power-folding heated exterior mirrors, driver memory functions, power-adjustable steering column, upgraded leather upholstery, rain-sensing wipers, remote ignition, "Tortoiseshell" interior trim and a universal garage opener.

Optional on all but the LX is the Protection Group, which adds front side airbags, side curtain airbags, auto-dimming rearview mirror and Bluetooth phone connectivity with iPod integration (uconnect phone). The 300C gains rear parking assist with this package. The Limited and 300C can also be equipped with a rear-seat entertainment system with Sirius Satellite TV, and a voice-activated navigation system with real-time traffic (uconnect GPS). The Luxury Group for the 300C adds adaptive cruise control, HID headlamps and heated rear seats. The 300C Heritage package adds 20-inch wheels and the same performance-tuned steering, suspension and shocks found on the Dodge Charger R/T Daytona, plus a bunch of the above luxury features. A sunroof is optional on all but the LX.

Of special note is the Walter P. Chrysler Executive Series long-wheelbase package available on Touring and 300C trim levels. It adds 6 inches to the standard wheelbase to increase rear seat legroom. It also includes the Comfort/Convenience and Protection Groups, plus the rear-seat entertainment system, uconnect Tunes and uconnect GPS. On the 300C version, the Luxury Group and eight-speaker surround sound system are included.

The 300 SRT8 is equipped similar to the 300C Heritage, but comes with an even more powerful V8, Brembo performance brakes, special stability control calibration, unique exterior trim, a sunroof and an integrated rear spoiler.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Chrysler 300 receives significant updates. The 5.7-liter 300C now features variable valve timing that increases horsepower and torque for better performance. All-wheel-drive models get an innovative new active transfer case that disconnects the front axle for better fuel efficiency and performance. A comfort-tuned suspension debuts for those seeking a softer ride, while driving enthusiasts should appreciate the new Chrysler 300C Heritage that features the same sport-tuned steering and suspension as the Dodge Charger R/T Daytona. The SRT8 gains a new grille, revised suspension tuning and additional standard equipment.

Performance & mpg

The base 2009 Chrysler 300 LX is only available with rear-wheel drive and a 2.7-liter V6 that produces 178 hp and 190 pound-feet of torque. A four-speed automatic is standard. Fuel economy with this engine is 18 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined.

The Touring and Limited trim levels come standard with rear-wheel drive and a 3.5-liter V6 good for 250 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy is 17 city/24 highway and 20 combined. All-wheel drive is optional. Fuel economy with AWD is 15/22/18 mpg. A four-speed automatic transmission is standard with the rear-wheel-drive 3.5-liter 300 sedans, while a five-speed automatic comes with all-wheel drive.

The Chrysler 300C gets a 5.7-liter V8 with 359 hp and 389 lb-ft of torque. It delivers 15/23/18 mpg regardless of rear- or all-wheel drive. A five-speed automatic is standard. The 300 SRT8's 6.1-liter V8 cranks out 425 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic is standard. Fuel economy is 13/18/15 mpg.

Safety

The Chrysler 300 LX doesn't get much in the way of standard safety equipment, but antilock brakes and stability and traction control are at least optional. They are standard on all other trim levels. Front seat side airbags are optional on all regular Chrysler 300s, while full-length side curtain airbags are optional on all but the LX and standard on the SRT8.

In National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash testing, the 2009 Chrysler 300 earned a perfect five stars for driver and passenger protection during frontal impacts. It also earned a highest-possible "Good" rating in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's frontal-offset crash testing. In government side crash testing, the 300, when equipped with the front side and full-length curtain airbags, received four stars for driver protection and five stars for the passenger. The IIHS, however, tested a 300 without the side airbags and gave it the worst rating of "Poor."

Driving

After a generation of mostly tepid front-wheel-drive family sedans, the Chrysler 300 has led the return to rear-drive dynamics that Americans took for granted decades ago. Based on a good deal of Mercedes-Benz technology underneath, the 2009 Chrysler 300 is far more impressive in its driver control and handling than the rear-drive, full-size behemoths of yore. The Limited and 300C's new comfort suspension tuning should appeal to those buyers hunting for a comfortable cruising sedan, while the new 300C Heritage package and its tauter suspension plays the opposite game for those hunting for handling to match the big Hemi engine. Still, no 300 can quite match the thrilling yet refined Pontiac G8 GT -- not even the wild 300 SRT8.

Interior

The Chrysler 300's interior features a simple but elegant layout that benefited from last year's new instrument panel, center console design and upgraded surfaces. It is now a much nicer cabin, but given the 300C's price, some may expect something nicer. Controls are relatively simple, while loads of available high-tech features bring nearly endless entertainment options. Cabin dimensions are generous in all directions -- even more so in the extended-wheelbase models, which of course offer more rear legroom by far than any primary competitors. Unfortunately, the 300's signature low-profile windows result in compromised visibility -- particularly for shorter drivers. Also, the 300's trunk capacity measures a relatively modest 15.6 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Chrysler 300.

5(68%)
4(32%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Chrysler 300 C 2009 Heritage Edition
saegc7,09/29/2010
I purchased a gold, 2009 Heritage Edition with 4017 miles on it from NC. Flew from St. Louis, MO and I drove it 883 miles home and only filled up once! The MDS kicked in for most of the trip and I got 27 mpg on the highway. Fuel economy is excellent considering the vehicle's size and weight. Acceleration is terrific and speed builds quickly. The seats are very comfortable although the view out the windows take some getting used to. Rear view is pinched to say the least. Ergonomically, the car is great as everything is right where it's supposed to be. I am very pleased with my purchase and would recommend it to anyone else.
Very Classy car
LitCr,10/17/2010
I just get at bought this car and I love it. The interior design is very up to date and comfortable. While the exterior design is very classy. I was looking to purchase a Dodge Charger but after a lot of research decided to go with the 300. I am more that pleased with my decision. I can tell you that this is a vehicle that I will have for a very long time
Muscle with Luxury
Mr. V.,07/29/2009
I have to admit, going from a highpower two seater to this monster was quite a shock. I really enjoy getting out of a vehicle unwrinkled. I have an incredible amount of raw horsepower under the hood. I mean those fancy two seat cars are fun but no real dignity or comfort climbing in and out of one. The SRT8 not only has comfort and ease of handling but an incredible amount of space in the interior. Way to old these days to entertain in the back seat but this baby could hold an entire salesman convention party. We're talking more room in the front seat of the 300 than a Range Rover front seat.
American Car
Michael,10/17/2010
Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
Great value! It stands out in crowded parking lots or in traffic without the snobbery of some higher-priced European and Asian competitors. It is fun to drive, good acceleration, and fuel economy for a large, heavy car is very good, 20-21 in town and 26-28 on the road. The 300 has comfort, ease of handling, and an incredible amount of space in the interior. Simply love the car. Buy American.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
360 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
178 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

