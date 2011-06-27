Vehicle overview

The Chrysler 300 was a game-changing vehicle for Detroit's sickly No. 3 brand when it debuted in 2005. With distinctive styling and Mercedes-sourced underpinnings, the 300 was a well-deserved hit that brought rear-wheel drive back into the American car buyer's mind after years in exile. And with available V8 power, it was plenty fast.

After significant interior and equipment changes last year, the 2009 Chrysler 300 gets even more upgrades and additions. Most notably, the 300C's 5.7-liter V8 gains variable valve timing, which boosts horsepower by 19 (now 359). Thanks to cylinder deactivation, fuel consumption remains acceptable given the ample amount of power available. The available all-wheel-drive system has also been upgraded with a specialized active transfer case. This automatically disconnects the front axle to improve fuel economy on the highway by up to 1 mpg, while also providing the better performance and handling afforded by rear-wheel drive. Wheel slippage, low temperatures or a certain number of windshield wiper passes re-engage all four wheels. The driver can also manually manipulate the system.

We've always been fans of the Chrysler 300, and its continuous improvements only make it more attractive. There are certainly other full-size sedans to consider, though which ones depend on which 300 you're considering. The base LX's engine is slow and inefficient, and we advise passing on the trim level. Compared to the 300 Touring and Limited, the Ford Taurus offers more maximum passenger and cargo space, while the Toyota Avalon offers more luxury and refinement. The high-performance 300C and SRT8 versions have fewer rivals. However, those seeking any 300 for its rear-wheel-drive performance capabilities should also take a good look at the impressive Pontiac G8. That said, the 2009 Chrysler 300 remains a solid choice for a large sedan.