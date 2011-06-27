  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Chrysler 300 C Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,177$16,857$19,570
Clean$13,603$16,185$18,757
Average$12,454$14,839$17,131
Rough$11,305$13,494$15,505
Estimated values
2015 Chrysler 300 Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,654$13,937$16,247
Clean$11,182$13,381$15,572
Average$10,237$12,269$14,222
Rough$9,293$11,156$12,872
Estimated values
2015 Chrysler 300 C Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,046$17,787$20,569
Clean$14,436$17,078$19,714
Average$13,217$15,658$18,005
Rough$11,998$14,238$16,296
Estimated values
2015 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,888$15,307$17,756
Clean$12,366$14,696$17,018
Average$11,322$13,474$15,543
Rough$10,277$12,253$14,067
Estimated values
2015 Chrysler 300 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,776$12,987$15,218
Clean$10,340$12,469$14,586
Average$9,466$11,432$13,321
Rough$8,593$10,396$12,057
Estimated values
2015 Chrysler 300 S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,360$14,742$17,152
Clean$11,859$14,154$16,439
Average$10,858$12,977$15,014
Rough$9,856$11,801$13,589
Estimated values
2015 Chrysler 300 S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,256$15,687$18,153
Clean$12,718$15,061$17,399
Average$11,644$13,809$15,891
Rough$10,570$12,557$14,382
Estimated values
2015 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,476$15,822$18,205
Clean$12,930$15,190$17,448
Average$11,838$13,927$15,936
Rough$10,746$12,665$14,423
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Chrysler 300 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Chrysler 300 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,340 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,469 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chrysler 300 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Chrysler 300 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,340 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,469 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Chrysler 300, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Chrysler 300 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,340 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,469 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Chrysler 300. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Chrysler 300 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Chrysler 300 ranges from $8,593 to $15,218, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Chrysler 300 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.