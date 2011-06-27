Estimated values
2015 Chrysler 300 C Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,177
|$16,857
|$19,570
|Clean
|$13,603
|$16,185
|$18,757
|Average
|$12,454
|$14,839
|$17,131
|Rough
|$11,305
|$13,494
|$15,505
Estimated values
2015 Chrysler 300 Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,654
|$13,937
|$16,247
|Clean
|$11,182
|$13,381
|$15,572
|Average
|$10,237
|$12,269
|$14,222
|Rough
|$9,293
|$11,156
|$12,872
Estimated values
2015 Chrysler 300 C Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,046
|$17,787
|$20,569
|Clean
|$14,436
|$17,078
|$19,714
|Average
|$13,217
|$15,658
|$18,005
|Rough
|$11,998
|$14,238
|$16,296
Estimated values
2015 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,888
|$15,307
|$17,756
|Clean
|$12,366
|$14,696
|$17,018
|Average
|$11,322
|$13,474
|$15,543
|Rough
|$10,277
|$12,253
|$14,067
Estimated values
2015 Chrysler 300 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,776
|$12,987
|$15,218
|Clean
|$10,340
|$12,469
|$14,586
|Average
|$9,466
|$11,432
|$13,321
|Rough
|$8,593
|$10,396
|$12,057
Estimated values
2015 Chrysler 300 S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,360
|$14,742
|$17,152
|Clean
|$11,859
|$14,154
|$16,439
|Average
|$10,858
|$12,977
|$15,014
|Rough
|$9,856
|$11,801
|$13,589
Estimated values
2015 Chrysler 300 S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,256
|$15,687
|$18,153
|Clean
|$12,718
|$15,061
|$17,399
|Average
|$11,644
|$13,809
|$15,891
|Rough
|$10,570
|$12,557
|$14,382
Estimated values
2015 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,476
|$15,822
|$18,205
|Clean
|$12,930
|$15,190
|$17,448
|Average
|$11,838
|$13,927
|$15,936
|Rough
|$10,746
|$12,665
|$14,423