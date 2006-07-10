Used 2006 Chrysler 300 for Sale Near Me
- 133,124 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$4,990$2,156 Below Market
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - WELL KEPT OUTSIDE, MARGINAL INSIDE - RUNS GREAT, NO OIL LEAKS AND A STRONG MOTOR - ENTIRELY NEW FRONT SUSPENSION! WE CHANGED EVERYTHING - GOODYEAR TIRES IN EXCELLENT SHAPE - PAINT AND BODY IN GOOD SHAPE - INSIDE LEATHER AND CARPET NOT SO GOOD, ITS OKAY AT BEST - NICELY LOADED W/ THE 5.7L HEMI V8 - CLEAN TITLE, CLEAN CARFAX - IF YOU ARE VERY PICKY, THIS CAR WONT BE FOR YOU, BUT WE HAVE A NICER WHITE 2006 300C AS WELL! - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler 300 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA63H26H278255
Stock: AL4102453C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,387 miles3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$3,999$2,244 Below Market
Midwest Auto Store - Florence / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA53G16H110527
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 149,363 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$3,995$1,228 Below Market
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Fresh trade-in to our dealership. Leathered up 300 in nice shape with power sliding sunroof, heated leather seats, power windows locks and seats, ice cold AC, tilt wheel, premium stereo with navigation, DVD, and CD, keyless remote entry and so much more. Come test drive it today!! Buy it with cash or finance with only $800 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA53G96H387443
Stock: 387443
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,436 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,000$1,517 Below Market
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Grand Forks - Grand Forks / North Dakota
LOW MILES - 67,436! $1,100 below Kelley Blue Book! C trim. Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Rear Air, Dual Zone A/C, Chrome Wheels, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, SOUND GROUP II, PWR SUNROOF. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, Chrome Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: PWR SUNROOF, SOUND GROUP II AM/FM stereo w/cassette/6-disc in-dash CD changer, MP3 player, (7) Boston Acoustics speakers, subwoofer, 368-watt amplifier, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION Autostick (STD), 5.7L HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT V8 ENGINE (STD). EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com explains "Based on a good deal of Mercedes-Benz technology underneath, the Chrysler 300 goes one step further and offers significantly more refinement.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. PRICED TO MOVE: This 300 is priced $1,100 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: In the market for a new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or RAM? Then come to Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Grand Forks! Our experienced sales staff prides itself on not only offering a paramount selection of new and used cars, but a distinctive, personalized approach to service to match. And whether you're coming in from Fargo, Devils Lake or Thief River Falls MN, our new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM dealership and service center is just a quick drive away. Plus motor vehicle excise tax, license, and $299 doc fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler 300 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA63H96H158694
Stock: 6H158694DA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 124,276 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,500$1,414 Below Market
Haley Auto Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Farmville / Virginia
ATTN: Please read CAREFULLY. Mechanic’s Special Vehicle. THIS VEHICLE FAILS HALEY’S INTERNAL INSPECTION PROCESS. This vehicle is in need of immediate mechanical and/or body repairs. These repairs vary from vehicle to vehicle in severity but could include ENGINE and/or TRANSMISSION REPLACEMENT. Our certified technicians have deemed this vehicle unfit to make it through Haley’s rigorous multipoint inspection. As a result, this vehicle is subject to wholesale auction. Prior to this vehicle’s release at auction, Haley is offering this vehicle to the general public at a reduced price. We recommend you to have an independent mechanic come here and look at this vehicle PRIOR to your purchase. This vehicle is sold AS IS, WHERE IS, HOW IS. There are NO Warranties expressed or implied.All sales are FINAL. No return policy applies to this Vehicle. CASH sales only. ---Vehicle located at Haley of Farmville, 1906 S. MAIN ST. FARMVILLE, VA 23901. 434-392-8166
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA53G66H112175
Stock: WF2079B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 160,190 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,490$435 Below Market
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - THIS IS ONE OF THE NICEST CARS WE HAVE EVER HAD IN STOCK FOR THE AGE/MILES - IT IS IN BETTER SHAPE THAN CARS W/ A FRACTION OF THE MILES - ITS **SUPER** WELL KEPT, 99% FLAWLESS, GARAGE KEPT AND CRAZY WELL MAINTAINED AND LOVED. THE ONLY FLAW IS THE DRIVER SEAT HAS SOME MINOR WEAR YOU CAN MAKE LIKE NEW FOR UNDER $150 - HONESTLY MOST OF THE CAR FEEL LIKE NEW - CARFAX INDICATES THE TIMING BELT WAS JUST DONE 3 MONTHS AGO! - GOODYEAR TIRES IN EXCELLENT SHAPE - BRAKES AND SUSPENSION ARE ALSO RECENTLY REPLACED - SUPER NICELY LOADED LIMITED EDITION W/ LEATHER AND SUNROOF - DID WE MENTION THIS CAR IS IN REALLY NICE SHAPE? BUY IT! - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A $1500-2000 PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT (660+). ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES EVERYTHING WE KNOW IS ON OUR FAQ PAGE: WWW.STARFIRE-AUTO.COM/FAQ WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA53G66H488312
Stock: AL825252C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,919 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$6,995$1,092 Below Market
Sugar Loaf Ford Lincoln - Winona / Minnesota
.LOCAL TRADE!! HEATED LEATHER SEATS!! 5.7L HEMI!! POWER MOONROOF!! REMOTE START!! dual zone climate control, power locks, power windows, dual power seats, tilt wheel, cruise control, chrome wheels and more!............................*Call Or Text Joe 507-459-0162*. We are a certified Presidents Award Winner great service/parts department and Auto Collision Center. We Offer Great Financing (O.A.C.) and welcome Trades. To see more vehicles Like this... Go To www.sugarloaffordinc.com Ask about our Purchase and Delivery from home services.............................We have a GREAT selection with the LOWEST prices in the area.We have been honored as a Presidents Award Winning Dealer. We offer a competitive finance department who works with numerous banks to acquire the lowest finance rate and will make every attempt to achieve your preferred payment; Our service department has ASE certified technicians skilled for all type of vehicles and their maintenance; and we offer a full service auto body shop that repairs all imports, domestics, trucks, cars, SUVs, compact cars and specialize in major collision repair. Whether your vehicle was involved in a minor or major auto accident, we can help restore it with precision to like-new condition. We are celebrating our 44th year of being in business. We are located on the SUNNY SIDE of Hwy 61 Winona.www.sugarloaffordinc.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler 300 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA63H36H535102
Stock: 18723A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 153,000 milesFrame damage, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,999
Luxury Motor US - Miami / Florida
Luxury Motor US.We finance everyone, good, bad, no credit. No problem! Financiamos a todos. Buen credito, mal credito, no hay problema.We have program for every credit situation. Approved! Tenemos programas de financiamiento para cualquier tipo de credito. Estas aprobado. .Competitive rates, low down payments, low monthly paymets! Tasas de interes competitivas, muy poco dinero de entrada, pagos mensuales muy bajos! .Second chance financing. For less than perfect credit! Segunda oportunidad de financiamiento, no importa que tu credito este perfecto! .First time buyer's program. For people with no credit! Programa de financiamiento para compradores de 1ra vez. Compradores con cero credito. .Hand picked, low mileage, clean title vehicles. Best prices in town! Autos escogidos de primera mano, un solo dueno, titulo limpio, bajas millas, los mejores precios de la ciudad. .Extended warranties available.Ofrecemos garantias extendidas..Visit our website, there you will find our disclosure www.luxurymotorus.comVisite nuestra página web, alli encontrara nuestras condiciones de venta www.luxurymotorus.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler 300 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3LA63H56H111294
Stock: 111294
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,520 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,895$393 Below Market
Tidelands Ford Lincoln - Pawleys Island / South Carolina
*** $500 Dealer Rebate for trade-in and $500 dealer rebate for financing ***. *POWER DRIVER'S SEAT*, *POWER FRONT PASSENGER SEAT*, *LEATHER SEATS*, *SIDE MIRROR TURN SIGNALS*, Fresh Oil Change, Odometer is 7408 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler 300 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3LA63H96H306363
Stock: 20091A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 129,692 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$6,998$235 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado
Leather Seats Chrome Wheels 29T Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 5-Speed Automatic Transmission 5.7L Hemi Multi-Displacement V8 Engine Luxury Leather-Trimmed Front Bucket Seats Manufacturer Statement Of Origin P225/60R18 Touring Bsw Tires Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2006 Chrysler 300 C only has 129,692mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Chrysler includes: 5.7L HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT V8 ENGINE (STD) 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Chrysler 300. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Chrysler 300 C. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Chrysler 300 C. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Silver Steel Metallic Chrysler 300. Driver and passengers will celebrate the comfort and convenience this Chrysler 300 offers with its well-considered features. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler 300 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA63H26H220193
Stock: 6H220193
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 136,889 milesFair Deal
$6,994
AutoNation Chevrolet South Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
Pwr Sunroof Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Chrome Wheels 29T Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 5-Speed Automatic Transmission 5.7L Hemi Multi-Displacement V8 Engine Luxury Leather-Trimmed Front Bucket Seats P225/60R18 Touring Bsw Tires Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet South Clearwater has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2006 Chrysler 300. This Chrysler includes: 5.7L HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT V8 ENGINE (STD) 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The 300 C is well maintained and has just 136,889mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chrysler 300 C. This wonderfully maintained Chrysler 300 is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. This vehicle's tires have been thoroughly inspected and are classified as like new. The paint on this Chrysler 300 C is flawless; no scratches, no blemishes, no need to spend extra money on touch ups. This is your chance to own the very rare Chrysler 300. * Our WORRY FREE FOLDER gives you a copy of the inspection performed by a certified technician, Kelly Blue Book and NADA retail book values, a CarFax vehicle history report. This gives you all the information to buy with confidence, with complete transparency throughout the process * ** 50 Point Inspection ensures every vehicle is safe & mechanically sound. You can purchase with confidence and receive a Worry-Free Purchase Experience! We also back all of our Pre-Owned Vehicles with a Five Day Money Back Guarantee! ** ** AutoNation Chevrolet South Clearwater prices every vehicle based on what they are actually selling for in the Market, this makes negotiations here easy! We do the homework for you. We always ensure you receive a Worry-Free Purchase Experience. We also back all of our pre-owned vehicles with a 5 Day / 250 mile money-back guarantee! ** Based on Kelly Blue Book's Fair Market pricing , most customers pay less at Autonation. ****In the Heart of the West Coast of Florida we are a short drive from anywhere in Tampa Bay . Make the drive to save more. Fly into St. Pete Clearwater Airport 10 minutes away or Tampa International Airport only 20 minutes away, with courtesy pickup at the airports. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler 300 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA63H06H535834
Stock: 6H535834
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 156,295 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,495
Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin
1 owner! Zero damage or accident reports! Sleek and spacious interior! Luxury feel and design! 2 tone leather seats! Sun roof! Great valued vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA53G06H324778
Stock: 8141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 133,000 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
2006 Chrysler 300 CLEAN TITLE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership . Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3LA43R46H332219
Stock: A552622B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 121,567 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$5,900
Armbruster Chevrolet Buick - Falls City / Nebraska
Thank you for visiting another one of Armbruster Motor Company's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2006 Chrysler 300 Touring with 121,567mi. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Chrysler 300 makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. Beautiful color combination with Gold exterior over GOLD interior making this the one to own! This vehicle won't last long, take it home today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3LA53G26H248405
Stock: 2005B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 123,089 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$6,995$405 Below Market
Cooper Chevrolet Buick - Anniston / Alabama
368 Watt Amplifier, 7 Boston Acoustic Speakers w/Subwoofer, Air Filtering, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Protection Group II, Sound Group II, Supplemental Side Curtain Front/Rear Airbags. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 42617 miles below market average! This gorgeous 2006 Chrysler 300C is available for immediate delivery from Cooper Chevrolet. We offer Market Based Pricing so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. 'We'll buy your vehicle, even if you don't buy ours.' To make a long story short, we are committed to getting you financed and have rates as low as 0%. We carry all makes and models in Anniston and Calhoun County. We have vehicles in all different colors, Black, Red, White, Brown, Blue, Tan, Green, Yellow, Gold, Burgundy, Silver and Charcoal. We also carry Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hummer, Hyundai, INFINITI, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Porsche, RAM, Scion, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvos. Our Used or Preowned vehicles could have an Automatic or Manual Transmission, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Hands Free, Leather Seats, Premium Wheels, CD Player, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Security System, Cruise Control, Navigation, Steering Wheel Controls, Disability Equipped, Portable Audio Connection, Sunroof, DVD Player, Power Locks, Trailer Hitch, 3rd Row Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seating, Multiple Airbags, No Accidents, Dual Power Seats, Heated Leather Seating, Illuminated Entry, Power Moonroof, New Battery, New Tires, New Brakes, Non-Smoker Interior, 30+ MPG, One Owner Carfax Certified, Paddle Shifters, Premium Cloth Seating, Premium Sound System, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Back-Up Sensors, Rear Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Service Records Available, Steering Wheel Controls, Tow Package, Traction Control, USB Ports, XM Radio, Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, and much more! Cooper Chevrolet is located in Anniston, Alabama but also proudly serves the surrounding communities of Oxford, Heflin, Talladega, Coldwater, Eastaboga, Lincoln, Pell City, Odenville, Leeds, Ragland, Moody, Irondale, Birmingham, Bessemer, Clanton, Tuscaloosa, Riverside, Cropwell, Springville, Hoover, Mountain Brook, Chelsea, Homewood, Vestavia Hills, Alexandria, Weaver, Jacksonville, Piedmont, Wellington, Glencoe, Gadsden, Ohatchee, Hokes Bluff, Southside, Attalla, Boaz, Albertville, Snead, Sand Mountain, Rainsville, Fort Payne, Stevenson, Huntsville, Athens, Decatur, Ranburne, Bowdon GA, Carrollton GA, Douglasville GA, Atlanta GA, Wedowee, Roanoke, Sylacauga, Rockford, Ashville, Ashland, Lineville, Woodland, Wadley, Alpine, Rome GA, and Cedar Town GA.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler 300 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3LA63H26H159304
Stock: 6H159304
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 65,246 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,690
Shuman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Walled Lake / Michigan
All Shuman AS-IS Budget Vehicle Have Been Inspected For Safety Items Such As Brakes And Tires! However There May Be Some Leaks And Cosmetic Issues That We Don’t Fix In Order To Keep The Price Down. **Leather Seating**, **Heated Seats**, **Shuman AS-IS Budget Vehicle**, **Remote Keyless Entry**, 17" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/ CD/Stereo, Heated Front Seats, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Power driver seat, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.2006 Chrysler 300 Touring19/27 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 83226 miles below market average!Shuman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram named the 2013-2014-2015-2016-2017-2018 National Chrysler Dealer of the Year by DealerRater.com!!! This vehicle may be subject to recalls for safety issues that have not been repaired. The recall information will be shown on the Carfax report we provide you or visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA53G86H177402
Stock: P6123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 84,550 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,994
1st Choice Auto Sales - Fairfax / Virginia
*** A CARFAX CERTIFIED *** ONE OWNER *** TOP OF THE LINE *** 2006 CHRYSLER 300 *** LIMITED EDITION *** LOW ORIGINAL MILES *** COVERED BY A NATIONWIDE POWER TRAIN WARRANTY FOR 3 MONTHS *** WELL CARED FOR INSIDE AND OUT *** NON-SMOKED-IN *** LOADED WITH OPTIONS INCLUDING *** LEATHER INTERIOR *** POWER HEATED DUAL FRONT SEATS *** IN-DASH 6 CD CHANGER *** LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS *** W CHROME WHEELS ON A NEW SET OF IDENTICAL BFGOODRICH TIRES *** AND MORE...*** FULLY DETAILED *** SERVICED AND *** VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTED. *** WE BUY CARS *** TRADE-INS WELCOME ** *** WE ARE *** 1ST CHOICE AUTO SALES *** OPEN 11AM TO 5PM, LOCATED IN FAIRFAX CITY (On Route 50, Between Town and Country Animal Hospital and The Cash Store) at 9772 LEE HWY.(aka. FAIRFAX BLVD/ROUTE 50) FAIRFAX VA, 22031. METRO/AIRPORT PICK-UP. *** VIEW MORE PICTURES AT *** www.1stchoiceautosales.co *** 703-273-9310 ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA53G46H497249
Stock: CM3589
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,900
Keiths Auto Sales - Penn Laird / Virginia
Visit Our Website WWW.KEITHSAUTOSALES.COM For More Pictures! Call One of Our Friendly, Knowledgeable Salesmen Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3KA53G36H351652
Stock: 241431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
