Used 2006 Chrysler 300 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet South Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida

Pwr Sunroof Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Chrome Wheels 29T Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 5-Speed Automatic Transmission 5.7L Hemi Multi-Displacement V8 Engine Luxury Leather-Trimmed Front Bucket Seats P225/60R18 Touring Bsw Tires Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet South Clearwater has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2006 Chrysler 300. This Chrysler includes: 5.7L HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT V8 ENGINE (STD) 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The 300 C is well maintained and has just 136,889mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chrysler 300 C. This wonderfully maintained Chrysler 300 is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. This vehicle's tires have been thoroughly inspected and are classified as like new. The paint on this Chrysler 300 C is flawless; no scratches, no blemishes, no need to spend extra money on touch ups. This is your chance to own the very rare Chrysler 300. * Our WORRY FREE FOLDER gives you a copy of the inspection performed by a certified technician, Kelly Blue Book and NADA retail book values, a CarFax vehicle history report. This gives you all the information to buy with confidence, with complete transparency throughout the process * ** 50 Point Inspection ensures every vehicle is safe & mechanically sound. You can purchase with confidence and receive a Worry-Free Purchase Experience! We also back all of our Pre-Owned Vehicles with a Five Day Money Back Guarantee! ** ** AutoNation Chevrolet South Clearwater prices every vehicle based on what they are actually selling for in the Market, this makes negotiations here easy! We do the homework for you. We always ensure you receive a Worry-Free Purchase Experience. We also back all of our pre-owned vehicles with a 5 Day / 250 mile money-back guarantee! ** Based on Kelly Blue Book's Fair Market pricing , most customers pay less at Autonation. ****In the Heart of the West Coast of Florida we are a short drive from anywhere in Tampa Bay . Make the drive to save more. Fly into St. Pete Clearwater Airport 10 minutes away or Tampa International Airport only 20 minutes away, with courtesy pickup at the airports. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Chrysler 300 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C3KA63H06H535834

Stock: 6H535834

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-26-2020