Used 2005 Chrysler 300 for Sale Near Me
- 124,990 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$3,990$1,957 Below Market
Ford of Kendall - Miami / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.2005 Chrysler 300 Touring Cool Vanilla Clearcoat 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-Output RWD 19/27 City/Highway MPGAwards:* NACTOY 2005 North American Car of the Year** Let Ford of Kendall be your #1 choice for your next Pre-owned vehicle. At Ford of Kendall we take pride in everything we do and strive to not only to be the best Florida dealership but to be the best in the nation. CARFAX-Certified, Trades welcomed, Financing Available. All Pre-owned vehicles are offered with 162-point inspection, and CARFAX vehicle report. Before you sell your trade let one of our Sales consultants offer you the most for your car without the hassle. And whether you are looking for a Lincoln, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Lexus or BMW, we will have what you want and if we don't, we will find it for you. Call us today! Call or see dealer for details. Valid only to internet customers who provide printed offer. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Price is subject to change without notice.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler 300 Touring with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3AA53G45H186849
Stock: 5H186849
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 145,013 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$3,995$722 Below Market
McDonald Chevrolet - Millington / Michigan
Recent Arrival! Great condition....runs and drives good. Blowout price! Call for availability. RWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-Output 19/27 City/Highway MPG Awards: * NACTOY 2005 North American Car of the Year
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler 300 Touring with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3JA53G55H609566
Stock: 30609566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 127,277 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,000$1,091 Below Market
Al Baumann Chevrolet Buick - Fremont / Ohio
Recent Arrival!CALL,419-332-8236 or{1-866-330-3601} THIS IS A FRESH TRADE THAT HAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE SERVICED. SOLD COMPLETELY AS IS AS WAS TRADED. SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO GUARANTEES AT ALL. THIS IS JUST AN ALTERNATIVE TO TAKING IT TO THE AUCTION. HERE ARE SOME THINGS ABOUT THE VEHICLE THAT WE NOTICED AND THERE COULD BE OTHER ISSUES PRESENT! 2005 Chrysler 300C HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement Magnesium Pearlcoat Awards: * NACTOY 2005 North American Car of the Year We are Sandusky county's Number 1 Pre-Owned dealer.STOP OUT,CALL,419-332-8236 or{1-866-330-3601} OR CHAT ONLINE to see why YOUR FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS picked us for their transportation needs. With OVER 500 PRE-OWNED VEHICLES in stock to Choose from, we are sure to have just the right vehicle to fit your wants, and needs. Located at 2379 West State St Fremont Ohio or check us out at////// baumannautogroup.com.//{MILES MAY VARY DO TO DEMOS AND TEST DRIVES}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler 300 C with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3JA63H65H521320
Stock: AT-20263B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 129,801 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,800$975 Below Market
Jim Butler Chevrolet - Fenton / Missouri
2005 Chrysler 300 Touring In Black.Come see why we are the #1 Chevrolet dealership in the Midwest and #18 in the entire country. On top of that we have also been awarded Dealer of the year the last 4 years. Proudly serving: St. Louis, South County, Webster Groves, Creve Coeur, Kirkwood, Maryland Heights, Sullivan, Rolla, Columbia, Fenton, Chesterfield, St. Charles, Kansas City, Springfield, Jefferson City, and all of great Missouri and Illinois. While we make every attempt to ensure pricing accuracy. Dealer not responsible for computer or human error, dealer reserves the right to change prices due to human or computer error.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler 300 Touring with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3AA53G85H148962
Stock: U283507B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,160 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$6,795$849 Below Market
Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Sterling Heights / Michigan
Designed to deliver superior performance and driving enjoyment, this 2005 Chrysler 300 is ready for you to drive home. This 300 has traveled 72160 miles, and is ready for you to drive it for many more. As you re cruising down the street in style, you ll be happy to know that it comes with great features like: We thank you for choosing Sterling Heights Dodge. Schedule now for a test drive before this model is gone. Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep, your 5 star dealer! Serving Michigan and beyond for over 25 years! Dedicated professionals to serve all of your automotive needs. We will never be undersold, always keeping the customer's satisfaction first! We build a relationship with our customers, not just a sale. We can help you with all of your transportation needs. Financing available for everybody!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler 300 Touring with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3JA53G55H140544
Stock: H140544
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 130,265 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$4,900
Fort Wayne Toyota - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Leather, Heated seats, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Power door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Traction control. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2005 Chrysler 300 Touring White RWDAt Bob Rohrman Dealerships Our selection is Outstanding. We believe that we truly have a certified preowned vehicle for everybody, whether you need a car, truck, van, or SUV. Bob Rohrman in Fort Wayne, Indiana has you covered. We will find the right vehicle for you by listening to what you need and what you want. We will not attempt to force you into something that isn’t perfect for you and your budget. No matter what you choose, you can rest assured that you made a safe and sound investment in your automotive future. All our pre-owned vehicles are painstakingly inspected and reconditioned to ensure that you leave here in something safe and reliable every time. For more than 50 years this has been the Rohrman way.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler 300 Touring with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3JA53G05H597410
Stock: T18774A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 76,799 milesFive Star Dealer
$7,998
Dick Hannah Subaru - Vancouver / Washington
Extremely well maintained 2005 Chrysler 300 with over 20 service records!Performed maintenance: including oil & filter change, cabin & engine air filter, wiper blades, professional detail, and 100+ point safety & mechanical inspection.CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX.AWD, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Compact Disc w/Changer Control, Bodyside moldings, Delay-off headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Power driver seat, Rear reading lights, Remote keyless entry.--Call and schedule your test drive experience today. You won't be disappointed. Open 7 days a week.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler 300 Touring with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3AK53G45H638831
Stock: 702549T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 19,172 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,760
Simotes Motor Sales & Service - Minooka / Illinois
** This vehicle is covered by our 15-day or 500 mile limited warranty! There may also be factory warranty remaining and most vehicles are eligible for extended service contracts. Ask for more details when you stop in or over the phone when you call to schedule your appointment. ** Simotes Motor Sales has been a family owned business for over 33 years in Minooka, IL. We have a full service department with certified technicians, five lifts and 10 service bays. All of our vehicles receive several hours of reconditioning to make sure they are ready for the next owner, you! We are a hassle-free pricing store and spend tens of hours each week to make sure you are receiving the best value in the entire Midwest. Being a local business for 33 years has allowed us to obtain some of the best auto lenders in the country. We have lenders with interest rates as low as 2.99% and also offer financing to customers with insufficient credit, at interest rates you would be surprised by! We have great relationships with smaller credit unions and large national banks, with everything in between. Ask about our financing options today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler 300 Touring with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3AA53G45H175799
Stock: 175799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,615 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,980
Corwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM FIAT of Springfield - Springfield / Missouri
Recent Arrival! Corwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat is pleased to offer this. This Chrysler 300C is well equipped and includes these key features and benefits, Heated Seats, Navigation System, Automatic Headlights, Sunroof/Moonroof, 18" x 7.5" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, 368 Watt Amplifier, 6CD/Full Map GPS Display Navigation, 7 Boston Acoustic Speakers w/Subwoofer, Air Filtering, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headlamp Washer, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Memory seat, Navigation & Sound Group II, Navigation System w/GPS, Power driver seat, Protection Group II, Rear Sensors Park Assist, Side Supplemental Airbags, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Clean CARFAX. 2005 Chrysler 300C RWD 5-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement Bright Silver Clearcoat Metallic Awards: * NACTOY 2005 North American Car of the Year Our Internet Value Pricing Mission at Corwin Dodge of Springfield is to present Value Pricing to all of our customers. Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 70,000 pre-owned websites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for 100 years, we realized that Internet Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler 300 C with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3AA63H65H523956
Stock: 3523956
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 58,914 miles
$7,898
Momentum BMW - Houston / Texas
Leather Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Keyless Entry, Security System, Multi-Zone A/C, CD Player, Premium Sound System.Momentum BMW has been serving Houston and surrounding communities for the last 25 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our BMW Pre-Owned department and facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, coupes, and convertibles. We now feature the largest BMW Certified Pre-Owned inventory in Texas and have our own BMW Certified service and reconditioning center. BMW Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are the only BMW Dealer in Houston to be prestigiously named a Center of Excellence in 2016 by BMW, an award that represents the facilities that score in the top ten percent for Quality and Customer Service. Customer Service is our first priority and we invite you to experience the Ultimate Driving Machine at Momentum BMW the Ultimate Dealer. Please verify any information in question with Momentum BMW. Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet and relax. Hope to see you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler 300 C with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3JA63H15H573387
Stock: S5H573387
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 121,845 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,790
Auto Lane - Peoria / Illinois
300!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3JA43R05H141483
Stock: 20-124
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,750
Keiths Auto Sales - Penn Laird / Virginia
Visit Our Website WWW.KEITHSAUTOSALES.COM For More Pictures! Call One of Our Friendly, Knowledgeable Salesmen Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler 300 C with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3AA63H25H520570
Stock: 18464
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,630 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,900
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3JA43R15H584385
Stock: 02791
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 122,224 milesFair Deal
$6,812
James Corlew Cadillac - Clarksville / Tennessee
Black 2005 Chrysler 300C RWD 5-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement Recent Arrival! Awards: * NACTOY 2005 North American Car of the Year
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler 300 C with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3AA63HX5H528996
Stock: 1191568B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 191,512 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,490
Todd Wenzel Buick GMC of Westland - Westland / Michigan
Wholesale to the Public' offers consumers the ability to purchase a vehicle at pre-auction pricing. The vehicle is likely to have mechanical and body issues/defects. All vehicles sold as 'Wholesale to the Public' are sold AS-IS; meaning there is no expressed or implied warranty toward the condition of the vehicle. 'AS-IS' applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the vehicle. The cost for any and all repairs on AS-IS vehicles falls to the responsibility of the purchaser of the vehicle. Todd Wenzel Buick/GMC is not liable for any repairs or the condition of any vehicle listed as 'Wholesale to the Public.' Silver 2005 Chrysler 300 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V. 21/28 City/Highway MPG. When you do business with Todd Wenzel, we want you to have a premium experience; that is why we offer the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program to our customers. With the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program, we reward you for doing business with us. You can expect to receive VIP service like free multi point inspections and on demand courtesy vehicles at no charge. Purchase a GM Certified Pre-Owned vehicle and you'll also receive Free Platinum Cleans and earn My GM Rewards points for purchases of GM products and services to redeem for discounts on future purchases and services. It's that simple. Learn more at toddwenzelplatinum.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3JA43R15H173648
Stock: E00257A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 51,502 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$9,795
Snap Car Buying - Chantilly / Virginia
Our 2005 Chrysler 300 Touring Sedan in Deep Lava Red Pearl offers an incredible driving experience. Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 generating 250hp while connected to the agile 4 Speed Automatic transmission to get you down the road with pride. This Rear Wheel Drive 300 smooths out the bumps and flaws in the roads while earning near 27mpg on the highway. Chrome accents, fog lamps, and heated mirrors embellish the exterior as your cruise through the city on 17-inch aluminum wheels. Our 300 Touring trim is filled with almost every amenity you could want. Settle into the power-adjustable leather-trimmed front seats and take a look around the spacious cabin. Turn up the AM/FM/CD audio system and you will find air conditioning, cruise control, power windows/locks, and keyless entry to keep you in the modern age. Chrysler keeps you safe with four-wheel ABS, child seat anchors, an Next Generation airbags. This 300 Touring turns heads with its bold styling while providing a long list of features, a smooth ride, and a powerful engine; the result is a smile on your face that you won't be able to wipe off. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 'Delivery options available.'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler 300 Touring with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3JA53G35H187264
Stock: SCB1373
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 98,442 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,841
Garlyn Shelton Volkswagen - Temple / Texas
SOUND GROUP -inc: AM/FM stereo w/cassette/6-disc in-dash CD changer, MP3 player, (6) Boston Acoustics speakers, 276-watt amplifier, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: (1) year subscription, PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS, P215/65TR17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD), MANUFACTURER STATEMENT OF ORIGIN, LEATHER-TRIMMED FRONT BUCKET SEATS (STD), EXTRA COST PAINT, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE (STD), 26K LIMITED CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L HO V6 engine, 4-speed auto trans, air cond w/dual zone control, pwr windows w/one-touch up/down feature, steering wheel mounted audio controls, (6) speakers, universal garage door opener, instrument cluster w/display screen, temp & compass gauges, traveler/mini trip computer, vehicle info center, auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated pwr front seats, security alarm, 17' chrome-clad aluminum wheels, automatic headlamps, cargo net. This Chrysler 300 has a dependable Gas V6 3.5L/215 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Chrysler 300 300 Touring *Speed-sensitive pwr door locks, Solar control glass, Sentry key theft deterrent system, Satin silver lock knobs, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear window defroster, Rear wheel drive, Rear door child protection locks, Rear armrest w/cupholder, Pwr windows w/driver one-touch feature, Pwr trunklid release, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Passenger assist handles, P215/65R17 all-season BSW tires, Lock-up torque converter, Lighting-inc: front door courtesy, glove box, trunk, front reading/map, rear reading/courtesy, Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel, Leather-wrapped shift knob, Leather-trimmed front bucket seats-inc: driver-side 8-way pwr, lumbar adjust, Integrated rear window antenna.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Chrysler 300 come see us at Garlyn Shelton Buick GMC Cadillac, 5625 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, TX 76502. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler 300 Touring with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3JA53G95H652226
Stock: 5H652226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 90,981 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,980
Driven Auto Sales - Burbank / Illinois
TEXT OR CALL US AT 708-540-2613 Driven Auto Sales is pleased to present this 2005 Chrysler 300C. This sedan by Chrysler is powered by a 5.7 liter V8 HEMI engine. One Owner, Clean Carfax! Keyless entry, Boston Premium Audio, leather seats, automatic headlights, wood interior trim, power sunroof, heated seats, chrome appearance package, and much more! Here at Driven Auto Sales, we pride ourselves in our selection of vehicles as well as our top notch customer service. We urge you to come in and take a look for yourself, you won't be disappointed! *VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS WITH NO WARRANTY* - Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Luxury Seats, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Rep at 708-229-8100 or info@drivenauto.net for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler 300 C with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3AA63H25H620880
Stock: 12722
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
