Used 2005 Chrysler 300 for Sale Near Me

Recent Arrival!CALL,419-332-8236 or{1-866-330-3601} THIS IS A FRESH TRADE THAT HAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE SERVICED. SOLD COMPLETELY AS IS AS WAS TRADED. SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO GUARANTEES AT ALL. THIS IS JUST AN ALTERNATIVE TO TAKING IT TO THE AUCTION. HERE ARE SOME THINGS ABOUT THE VEHICLE THAT WE NOTICED AND THERE COULD BE OTHER ISSUES PRESENT! 2005 Chrysler 300C HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement Magnesium Pearlcoat Awards: * NACTOY 2005 North American Car of the Year We are Sandusky county's Number 1 Pre-Owned dealer.STOP OUT,CALL,419-332-8236 or{1-866-330-3601} OR CHAT ONLINE to see why YOUR FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS picked us for their transportation needs. With OVER 500 PRE-OWNED VEHICLES in stock to Choose from, we are sure to have just the right vehicle to fit your wants, and needs. Located at 2379 West State St Fremont Ohio or check us out at////// baumannautogroup.com.//{MILES MAY VARY DO TO DEMOS AND TEST DRIVES}

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Chrysler 300 C with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C3JA63H65H521320

Stock: AT-20263B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020