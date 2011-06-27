  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(78)
2007 Chrysler 300 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Sculpted and masculine good looks, muscular V8s in 300C and SRT8 models, abundant safety features, new long-wheelbase model, lots of luxury and performance for the price.
  • Lackluster acceleration with V6s, limited transmission choices, poor visibility for shorter drivers.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Proving that upscale sedans don't have to be stale-looking and slow, the 2007 Chrysler 300 series offers distinctive styling and V8 power in a practical and affordable package.

Vehicle overview

Full-size sedans have gotten a bad rap. They're typically seen as having the sort of style and performance only your grandmother could love. Spend a few minutes with the 2007 Chrysler 300, however, and you'll see that this stereotype doesn't always hold true. The car offers angular, edgy lines and a couple of V8s powerful enough to sate any speed demon.

With broad shoulders, a low stance and vaguely Art Deco lines, the 300 boasts an eye-catching look that's masculine, a little bit retro and undeniably luxurious. Slide behind the wheel and the good times continue. Chrysler 300 buyers have a choice of four trims, each with its own engine. Base models get a 2.7-liter V6 good for 190 horsepower. The Touring trim gets a 250-hp, 3.5-liter V6. Chrysler 300C models get a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 capable of 340 hp, and the high-performance SRT8 offers a 6.1-liter Hemi V8 good for a bracing 425 hp. But it's not all about power, as the 2007 Chrysler 300 also provides excellent ride and handling dynamics.

If you're searching for a large domestic sedan that doesn't instantly look like it came out of an AARP commercial, the 300 is the only game in town. Its overall combination of style, performance and room make it one of our top choices, and we've named it an honorable mention in our 2007 Edmunds Editors Most Wanted Sedan Under $30,000 category. However, if you test the 300 and find it not to your liking, sedans such as the Hyundai Azera and Toyota Avalon are excellent choices as well.

2007 Chrysler 300 models

The rear-drive 2007 Chrysler 300 is a large sedan available in four trim levels. The base 300 comes with air-conditioning, a power driver seat, a CD player, cruise control, remote keyless entry and a tilt/telescoping steering wheel. The Touring adds a bigger V6, alloy wheels, foglights, leather upholstery and heated mirrors. The 300C adds a Hemi V8, an upgraded 276-watt Boston Acoustics sound system, foldaway mirrors, power-adjustable pedals, rain-sensing wipers, premium leather trim, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column and a driver memory system. This trim also offers SmartBeam headlights, which automatically activate or dip the high-beam headlights based on road conditions. The high-performance SRT8 model features a more powerful V8; a rear spoiler; sport-tuned suspension; a stability control system that allows more aggressive driving; 20-inch alloy wheels; and Brembo performance disc brakes with four-piston calipers.

Options, depending on trim, include xenon headlights, Bluetooth connectivity, a sunroof and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system. A navigation system is available on Touring and 300C models, as is all-wheel drive. Those looking for more room can opt for the W.P. Chrysler Executive Series Package (available on Touring and 300C rear-wheel-drive models), which adds 6 inches to the car's wheelbase and a lot more space for rear-seat passengers.

2007 Highlights

The Chrysler 300 luxury sedan receives some significant changes year. The biggest, literally, is the introduction of a new long-wheelbase model. The W.P. Chrysler Executive Series Package (available on Touring and 300C rear-wheel-drive models) adds 6 inches to the 300's wheelbase. The extra length is used to provide substantially more rear legroom. New features this year include adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam headlights, restyled 18-inch chrome-clad wheels, heated rear seats, a maintenance reminder and supplemental turn signals mounted in the exterior mirror housings.

Performance & mpg

The base Chrysler 300 comes with a 2.7-liter V6 good for 190 hp and 190 pound-feet of torque. Touring models upgrade to a 3.5-liter V6 capable of 250 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque. Step up to the 300C and you get a muscular 5.7-liter Hemi V8 that kicks out 340 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque. The V8 uses a multi-displacement system, which selectively deactivates four of the engine's cylinders to save fuel in undemanding driving situations. The performance-oriented SRT8 is powered by a beefy 6.1-liter Hemi V8 that delivers a whiplash-inducing 425 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque.

Base models come with a four-speed automatic transmission; all others have a five-speed automatic with automanual functionality.

Safety

Features like ABS, traction control and stability control are optional on the base 300 but standard on all other trims. Full-length side curtain airbags are optional on all models. In NHTSA crash testing, the 2007 Chrysler 300 earned a perfect five stars for frontal-impact protection. In side-impact tests, it earned four stars for front-occupant safety and five stars for the rear. It earned a "Good" rating -- the highest possible -- in IIHS frontal-offset crash testing.

Driving

A rear-wheel-drive V8 family sedan is exactly what American automakers have needed for years to inspire renewed interest in their products. And with plenty of Mercedes-Benz technology in this one, the 2007 Chrysler 300 offers a great deal more refinement than its 1960s ancestors. V6 models are only adequately powered but are still fine choices for those seeking a feature-laden large sedan that handles as well as it rides. Saddled with the smaller V6, the base model feels sluggish, and we wouldn't recommend it to most buyers. Best of all is the SRT8, which offers outstanding performance thanks to sharp steering response, grippy 20-inch tires and a ferocious engine.

Interior

The interior features a simple but elegant layout. The dash may not be as fancy as some other cars in this segment, but its combination of sporty, semi-retro and luxury motifs is effective. Worth special note are the white-faced gauges and the slick tortoise-shell trim in the 300C. Cabin dimensions are generous in all directions, and the 300 offers more rear legroom than any of its primary competitors when ordered with the long wheelbase. Trunk capacity measures 15.6 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Chrysler 300.

5(76%)
4(14%)
3(4%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.6
78 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

07 300C A Dream Car
Ben,10/05/2006
I purchased an Inferno Red 07 300C on August 31st and it a dream. It drives beautifully, and rides just as nice. I got it almsot fully optioned accept for U-Connect and the Rear DVD system. I traded in an 04 PT Turbo and while I was satisfied with that, I am truly satisfied with the 300C. Thank you Chrysler for making such a good product.
Best car I ever had
Hyman Arbesfeld,12/31/2006
I leased a 2007 300C AWD after coming off a two year lease on a 2005 Cadillac STS. Best move I ever made. The design, in Inferno Red, is a real head turner. The power and interior comfort can't be matched. With the options I took, I have very feature I could want, at an unbelievable low price.
300 Great Auto
mjp,10/26/2006
My 300 Touring is a dream car for comfort and styling. The navigation system is a farce. I have a 250 Garmin handheld that is far superior to the $1800 for the navigation system. Alpine is not interested in working to improve or upgrade a very antiquated program disc. I have about 1900 miles on my vehicle and have been getting about 25 on the interstate. Ride is wonderful. Cruise control lever could be changed. Easy to hit it versus the turn signal. Sound system is outstanding. Styling is fantastic. Overall I am very please except for the navigation system.
New Owner Driving Experience
Louise,12/12/2006
The vehicle is a beautiful car and I have received numerous compliments from young and older people both. The car drives well and my 250 HP engine performs good. Vehicle is very roomy. Visibility is not terrific but with time and extra effort you learn the blind spots and how to compensate & can drive safely and with ease. The vehicle is quiet and comfortable. The power heated mirrors are really nice. I like having the Electronic Stability and Anti-lock 4-wheel disc brakes.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2007 Chrysler 300 Overview

The Used 2007 Chrysler 300 is offered in the following submodels: 300 Sedan, 300 SRT-8. Available styles include Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), C 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A), 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), C 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SRT-8 4dr Sedan (6.1L 8cyl 5A), and Touring 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Chrysler 300?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Chrysler 300 trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Chrysler 300 Touring is priced between $6,330 and$6,995 with odometer readings between 94499 and133770 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Chrysler 300s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Chrysler 300 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2007 300s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,330 and mileage as low as 94499 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Chrysler 300.

Can't find a used 2007 Chrysler 300s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler 300 for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,022.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $20,267.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler 300 for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,525.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,467.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Chrysler 300?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

