Vehicle overview

Full-size sedans have gotten a bad rap. They're typically seen as having the sort of style and performance only your grandmother could love. Spend a few minutes with the 2007 Chrysler 300, however, and you'll see that this stereotype doesn't always hold true. The car offers angular, edgy lines and a couple of V8s powerful enough to sate any speed demon.

With broad shoulders, a low stance and vaguely Art Deco lines, the 300 boasts an eye-catching look that's masculine, a little bit retro and undeniably luxurious. Slide behind the wheel and the good times continue. Chrysler 300 buyers have a choice of four trims, each with its own engine. Base models get a 2.7-liter V6 good for 190 horsepower. The Touring trim gets a 250-hp, 3.5-liter V6. Chrysler 300C models get a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 capable of 340 hp, and the high-performance SRT8 offers a 6.1-liter Hemi V8 good for a bracing 425 hp. But it's not all about power, as the 2007 Chrysler 300 also provides excellent ride and handling dynamics.

If you're searching for a large domestic sedan that doesn't instantly look like it came out of an AARP commercial, the 300 is the only game in town. Its overall combination of style, performance and room make it one of our top choices, and we've named it an honorable mention in our 2007 Edmunds Editors Most Wanted Sedan Under $30,000 category. However, if you test the 300 and find it not to your liking, sedans such as the Hyundai Azera and Toyota Avalon are excellent choices as well.