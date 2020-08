Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for Sale Near Me

Hennessy Buick GMC - Morrow / Georgia

2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 Cargo 170 WB High Roof One Owner, Clean CarFax, Service Records Available, Dual Rear Wheels, Great for conversion, Rare Find, Sprinter 3500 Cargo 170 WB High Roof, BlueTEC 3.0L V6 DOHC Turbodiesel, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, CD player, Cruise Control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual rear wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. Hennessy of Southlake is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500, Appointed with the Cargo 170 WB Trim and is finished in Arctic White over Black w/LIMA Cloth Seat Trim or Leatherette Seat Trim inside. It comes well appointed, is exceptionally clean and has undergone a rigorous mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning process.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170 WB Cargo with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 5000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: WD3PF1CC7B5560381

Stock: CL560381

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020