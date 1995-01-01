Skip to main content
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Corvette
Overview
Starting MSRP
$64,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA city/highway MPG16/24 MPG
EPA combined MPG19 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)296.0/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Engine
Base engine size6.2 L
CylindersV8
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower490 hp @ 6,450 rpm
Torque465 lb-ft @ 5,150 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeOverhead valves (OHV)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Cylinder deactivationyes
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length182.3 in.
Overall width without mirrors76.1 in.
Height48.6 in.
Wheelbase107.2 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity12.6 cu.ft.
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Curb weight3,535 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Flare Metallic
  • Black
  • Elkhart Lake Blue Metallic
  • Caffeine Metallic
  • Accelerate Yellow Metallic
  • Hypersonic Gray Metallic
  • Amplify Orange Tintcoat
  • Arctic White
  • Ceramic Matrix Gray Metallic
  • Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat
  • Torch Red
  • Rapid Blue
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Sky Cool Gray, leather
  • Adrenaline Red, leather
  • Jet Black, sueded microfiber
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
8-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Safety
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
10 total speakersyes
Surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Power tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Rear parking sensorsyes
Cruise controlyes
Front cupholdersyes
Front door pocketsyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Sun sensoryes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
305/30R Z tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Concierge Serviceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Performance Exhaust +$1,195
Z51 Performance Suspension w/Magnetic Selective Ride Control +$1,895
Magnetic Selective Ride Control Suspension +$1,895
Battery Protection Package +$100
Packages
Contoured Liner Protection Package +$335
Stingray R Appearance Package +$695
Corvette Racing Themed Graphics Package w/Jake and Stingray R Logos +$525
Z51 Performance Package +$6,345
Safety & Security Options
Highway Safety Kit +$130
First Aid Kit +$55
Roadside Safety Package +$175
Interior Options
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/Car Silhouette Logo +$260
Credit - Not Equipped w/Rear Park Assist -$50
Custom-Made Personalized Plaque +$295
Custom Corvette Luggage +$1,495
Cargo Net Set +$105
Roof Panel Storage Pouch +$175
All-Weather Floor Liners w/Jake Logo +$205
Color Combination Override +$695
Sueded Microfiber-Wrapped Steering Wheel +$695
Competition Sport Bucket Seats +$995
Contoured Cargo Area Liners w/Jake Logo +$165
Orange Seat Belt Color +$495
Tension Blue Seat Belt Color +$495
Natural Seat Belt Color +$495
Torch Red Seat Belt Color +$495
Yellow Seat Belt Color +$495
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System w/Connected Navigation +$1,795
Black Rear Fascia/Roof Storage Protector +$135
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer +$165
Exterior Options
Edge Orange Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package +$995
Premium Gray C8.R Indoor Car Cover +$1,195
Red Premium Indoor Car Cover w/Stingray Logo +$460
Black Ground Effects +$720
Rear Corvette Script, Painted Elkhart Lake Blue +$395
Carbon Flash Metallic-Painted High Wing Spoiler +$1,350
Chrome Exterior Badge Package +$295
Carbon Flash Wheel Center Caps w/Crossed Flags Logo +$260
Black Premium Indoor Car cover w/Crossed Flags Logo +$475
Gray Premium Outdoor Vehicle Cover w/Crossed Flags Logo +$460
High Wing Spoiler +$1,250
Dark Stealth Crossed Flags Emblem +$125
Premium Gray Outdoor Car Cover +$475
Edge Red-Painted Calipers +$695
Black Composite Rocker Extensions +$595
Ultra-High Security Chrome Wheel Locks +$105
Transparent Removable Roof Panel +$995
Black Wheel Center Caps w/Gray Stingray Logo +$260
Shadow Gray Exterior Accents +$995
Edge Yellow-Painted Brake Calipers +$695
Carbon Flash Metallic Fender Hash Stripes +$255
Customer VIN Ending Reservation +$5,000
Black Custom Splash Guards +$255
Front License Plate Bracket +$15
Edge Blue Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package +$995
Premium Yellow C8.R Indoor Car Cover +$1,195
Body-Color Dual Roof Package +$1,995
Black Lug Nuts +$245
Edge Red Fender Hash Stripes +$255
19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 11.0" Rear 5-Open-Spoke Carbon Flash-Painted Wheels w/Machined Edge +$995
Carbon Flash/Edge Yellow Stinger Stripe +$500
Black Premium Indoor Vehicle Cover w/Crossed Flags Logo +$460
19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 11.0" Rear 5-Trident-Spoke Machined-Face Spectra Gray-Painted Wheels +$1,495
Edge Yellow Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package +$995
Sterling Silver Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package +$995
Edge Red Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package +$995
19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 11.0" Rear 5-Trident-Spoke Machined-Face Sterling Silver-Painted Wheels +$1,495
Black Wheel Locks +$125
Body-Color Painted Exterior Accents +$995
Silver Fender Hash Stripes +$255
Stingray R Logo Wheel Center Caps +$260
Aero Delete +$0
Carbon Flash/Edge Red Stinger Stripe +$500
Chrome Wheel Locks +$95
Visible Carbon Fiber Roof Panel +$2,495
Carbon Fiber Dual Roof Package +$3,495
Silver Wheel Center Caps w/Stingray Logo and Red Outline +$260
Engine Appearance Package +$995
Carbon Flash Metallic-Painted Outside Mirrors +$195
Bright Red-Painted Brake Calipers +$695
19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 11" Rear 20-Spoke Gloss Black Forged Aluminum Wheels +$995
Black Exhaust Tips +$395
Carbon Flash Metallic Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package +$995
Carbon Flash/Midnight Silver Stinger Stripe +$500
Midnight Gray Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package +$995
Black Recovery Hook +$105
19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 11" Rear 5-Open-Spoke Tech Bronze Aluminum Wheels +$3,195
Tech Bronze Wheel Center Caps w/Crossed Flags Logo +$260
Chrome Lug Nuts +$245
19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 11" Rear 20-Spoke Midnight Gray Forged Aluminum Wheels w/Red Stripe +$1,495
19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 11" Rear 20-Spoke Bright Machined-Face Forged Aluminum Wheels +$1,995
LT2 Engine Cover in Sterling Silver +$525
LT2 Engine Cover in Edge Red +$525
Rear Corvette Script, Painted Torch Red +$395
Rear Corvette Script, Painted Arctic White +$395
Jake Logo Wheel Center Caps +$260
Low Profile Rear Spoiler and Front Splitter +$595
Inventory

